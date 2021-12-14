You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian refugees stranded in Gaza ‘prison’ for a decade

Syrian refugees stranded in Gaza ‘prison’ for a decade

Syrian refugees Lina Moustafa Hassoun and her son Nawras Deeb pose with their expired Syrian passports in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
Syrian refugees Lina Moustafa Hassoun and her son Nawras Deeb pose with their expired Syrian passports in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kx9p

Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

Syrian refugees stranded in Gaza ‘prison’ for a decade

Syrian refugees Lina Moustafa Hassoun and her son Nawras Deeb pose with their expired Syrian passports in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
  • More than half of Gaza’s roughly two million population are descended from Palestinian refugees who fled their homes when Israel was created in 1948, and who today depend on United Nations aid
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Nearly 10 years after Imad Al-Hisso fled the civil war in Syria, he remains trapped in Gaza, a place he calls “a prison,” with no clear path to return home.
Gaza may seem an unlikely destination for those fleeing conflict.
The coastal Palestinian territory has been blockaded by Israel since 2007 when Hamas Islamists took power, and access to the enclave is tightly controlled by the Jewish state and Egypt.
But after being advised by a friend that he could live safely in the strip, Hisso along with dozens of other Syrians slipped into Gaza through tunnels dug under Egyptian land.
“After the events began in Syria, I fled to Gaza in the hope of a better life,” he said, adding that he believed he would able to retrace his steps when the time came to leave.
He now lives in Rafah, southern Gaza, in a small house without a kitchen or furniture and with expired Syrian identity papers that he cannot renew.
To get new documents he would have to return to war-torn Syria, but he can’t get out of Gaza the same way he arrived.
The Egyptian army began destroying some underground tunnels in 2012, then demolished many more the following year.
Israel says Hamas uses tunnels to smuggle weapons and other materials to attack Israelis, and that the blockade is essential to contain threats.
Since Hisso left Egypt illegally, he said the authorities there would probably block him from entering and might arrest him should he attempt to leave Gaza using the Rafah crossing.
Gaza’s other entry and exit points are controlled by Israel which is officially at war with Syria and only lets Gazans transit its territory under strict conditions, such as in grave medical cases.
So Hisso finds himself trapped with no way to leave a territory wracked by poverty and unemployment.
“There is no work and no money, no access to health care or education,” said Hisso, who sometimes works laying tiles to support his five children, who also have no papers.




Syrian refugee Nawras Deeb prepares mobile videography equipment as his mother Lina Hassoun folds clothes behind in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)

“I was surprised to find that the situation in Gaza was worse than in Syria,” he said.
“Gaza is the biggest prison in the world. If you go into Gaza, you can’t get out.”

More than half of Gaza’s roughly two million population are descended from Palestinian refugees who fled their homes when Israel was created in 1948, and who today depend on United Nations aid.
The UN agency serving Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, does not consider Syrian refugees to be their responsibility and only partly helps them, Syrians said.
“UNRWA does not recognize my children, they always tell me ‘you are Syrian refugees and we are taking care of Palestinian refugees’,” said Donia Al-Minyarawi, Hasso’s wife.
“When we arrived in Gaza, we thought it was a livable place. What we saw in Gaza is beyond imaginable. The situation is really miserable,” she said, adding that she suffered from several medical conditions she could not afford to treat.
Lina Moustafa Hassoun, 52, also arrived illegally in Gaza via a tunnel at the end of 2012 with her son Nawras, 24.
A Palestinian who formerly lived in Syria, Hassoun said she came to visit her sister and intended to stay for a month.
But mother and son were stranded when the tunnel they came through was closed. Their travel documents have also since expired.
“Life in Gaza is very difficult, it is impossible to travel and work. There is no stability there (in Syria) or here,” she told AFP.
Nawras films videos for another Syrian refugee, Warif Qassem, a chef who gives cooking lessons via his channel on YouTube.
Together with other Syrian refugees in Gaza, Qassem, 41, founded an association to advocate with Palestinian authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Last year, UNHCR extricated nine Syrian families from Gaza through the Israeli airport in Tel Aviv.
Qassem said he was grateful for Gazans’ hospitality and appreciated their cuisine, but said their situation was complicated.
“We do our best to get around the challenges,” he said.

Topics: Gaza Syria Palestine

Related

Special The return of Syrian refugees key topic in Cavusoglu’s talks in Lebanon
Middle-East
The return of Syrian refugees key topic in Cavusoglu’s talks in Lebanon
Syrian refugees resettled in US face challenges, uncertainty
World
Syrian refugees resettled in US face challenges, uncertainty

Oman records first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

Oman records first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Oman records first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

Oman records first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant
  • The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant, according to state news agency ONA. 

This comes in the wake of the Sultanate announcing that its 18-plus population would now be allowed to book boosters in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. 

“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month.

Topics: Oman COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia and Oman commit to closer cooperation as first land crossing opens video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Oman commit to closer cooperation as first land crossing opens
Update Saudi, Omani firms unveil deals worth $30bn as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins visit
Business & Economy
Saudi, Omani firms unveil deals worth $30bn as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins visit

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats
  • Diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the signatory countries to the 2015 agreement, are attending the current talks
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Iran’s positions in talks over its nuclear development program are “inconsistent” with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the western European countries negotiating with Tehran, said on Monday.

After a five-month pause, talks resumed on salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on November 29.

The 2015 agreement aimed to prevent Iran from developing an atomic bomb, a goal Tehran has always denied. The deal ensured sanctions relief in return for tight curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, which was put under extensive UN monitoring.

Diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the signatory countries to the 2015 agreement, are attending the current talks.

“We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable,” said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

“As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations,” they added.

“We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord in 2018 and US President Joe Biden wants to negotiate Washington’s return, with US diplomats participating at one remove from the main talks.

Iran wants Washington to lift a raft of sanctions, and is asking as well for guarantees.

On Sunday, Iran’s chief negotiator at the talks, Ali Bagheri, reported progress on drawing up an agenda.

“The two parties are at the point of agreeing on the matters which should be on the agenda,” Tehran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri told the official IRNA news agency.

“It’s a positive and important evolution since, at the start, they weren’t even in agreement on the issues to negotiate.”

Iranian officials maintain they are serious about committing to the talks.

But the Western countries have accused Tehran of having backtracked on the position it held earlier this year.

Last week, Biden warned that the United States was preparing “additional measures” against Iran as expectations grow that the talks are set to fail.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear program European diplomats

Related

Update G7 says Iran must stop nuclear escalation
Middle-East
G7 says Iran must stop nuclear escalation
Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions
Middle-East
Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions

Tunisia’s president says he will call constitutional referendum, elections next year

Tunisia’s president says he will call constitutional referendum, elections next year
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Tunisia’s president says he will call constitutional referendum, elections next year

Tunisia’s president says he will call constitutional referendum, elections next year
  • Saied said the referendum would take place on July 25, following an online public consultation that will start in January
  • His announcement of a road map out of the crisis has been awaited since he suspended parliament
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he would call a constitutional referendum next July, a year to the day after he seized broad powers in moves his opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.
Laying out the timeline for his proposed political changes in a televised speech, Saied said the referendum would take place on July 25, following an online public consultation that will start in January.
Saied’s announcement of a road map out of the crisis has been awaited since he suspended parliament, dismissed the prime minister and assumed executive authority.
While those moves appeared very popular after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, opposition to his stance has sharpened, including from political parties and other major domestic players that were initially supportive.
The delay in detailing the path forward, and the two months it took Saied to name a new prime minister, have added to concerns about Tunisia’s ability to address an urgent crisis in its public finances.
The referendum date is Tunisia’s Republic Day and the anniversary of his sudden intervention, which has cast doubt on the North African country’s democratic gains since the 2011 revolution that triggered the “Arab spring” revolts.
Saied in September brushed aside most of the 2014 democratic constitution to say he could rule by decree during a period of exceptional measures, and promised a dialogue on further changes.
He said in Monday’s speech that parliament would remain suspended until Tunisians vote for a replacement assembly on Dec. 17, 2022, the date he has declared to be the official anniversary of the revolution.
The anniversary had previously been marked on Jan. 14, the date when autocratic ruler Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali fled the country, after agreement among political factions and civil society groups that took part in the uprising.
“We want to correct the paths of the revolution and history,” Saied said in his speech, after lambasting critics of his intervention.
Saied said he would appoint a committee of experts to draft a new constitution, to be ready by June ahead of the referendum.
A clear pathway to ordinary constitutional order may be important for Tunisia to secure international financial assistance as it struggles to finance its fiscal deficit and next year’s budget as well as debt repayments.
It has opened talks with the International Monetary Fund, but major donors have indicated they are not willing to step in without what they have called an “inclusive” approach.
There was no immediate comment from Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament, or from the powerful UGTT labor union. Mohammed Abou, a former minister, said in a televised interview that Saied’s “violation of the constitution” amounted to a coup.

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied constitutional referendum

Related

Tunisia’s union calls for early elections, says democratic gains are threatened
Middle-East
Tunisia’s union calls for early elections, says democratic gains are threatened
Tunisia records first case of omicron variant
Middle-East
Tunisia records first case of omicron variant

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters
  • Demonstrations come a few days ahead of third anniversary of start of uprising against Bashir
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

CAIRO: Security forces fired tear gas on Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan’s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25.

The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of former President Omar Bashir and his government in April 2019.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup.

The Nov. 21 deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists power be handed over to a civilian government to lead the transition.

Their protests follow the slogan: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military.

Footage circulated on social media Monday purportedly showed demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman. One video showed thousands of protesters in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, many of them waving Sudanese flags.

Activist Nazim Sirag said security forces used tear gas to disperse people marching in a street near the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Protesters were seen in online videos throwing tear gas canisters back at forces.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US Embassy in Khartoum said in a tweet: “We stand with the Sudanese people as they seek freedom, peace, and justice in today’s demonstrations, and welcome their government’s commitment to protection of peaceful protesters.”

Monday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against Bashir and then the military coup.

The protests came a few days ahead of the third anniversary of the start of the uprising against Bashir.

In past rounds of demonstrations security forces used violence, including firing live ammunition at protesters, according to activists.

At least 44 people were killed and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the coup.

The protests have increased pressure on the military and Hamdok, who has yet to announce his Cabinet.

The prime minister on Sunday appointed new acting governors of the country’s provinces to replace those named by coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, after the coup.

Topics: Sudan Anti-coup protests

Related

Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with opponents, says UN envoy
Middle-East
Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with opponents, says UN envoy
UN ‘cautiously welcomes’ Sudan accord amid post-coup erosion of trust
Middle-East
UN ‘cautiously welcomes’ Sudan accord amid post-coup erosion of trust

Abu Dhabi crown prince voices hope for Mideast stability in talks with Israel PM

Abu Dhabi crown prince voices hope for Mideast stability in talks with Israel PM
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi crown prince voices hope for Mideast stability in talks with Israel PM

Abu Dhabi crown prince voices hope for Mideast stability in talks with Israel PM
  • The Palestinians, whose diplomacy with Israel has been stalled since 2014, have deplored the Israeli-UAE rapprochement
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday in the first ever public meeting between the UAE’s de facto ruler and an Israeli leader.

Israel’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi said the issue of Iran was on the agenda for their talks, which follow the formalization of Israel-UAE relations last year under a US-led regional initiative.

While shared concern about Iranian activity was among reasons for the diplomatic moves, the UAE has also been trying to improve relations with Tehran. Releasing photographs of Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed smiling and shaking hands, the Israeli leader’s office described the meeting as “historic.”

A statement on state news agency WAM said Sheikh Mohammed voiced hope for “stability in the Middle East” and that Bennet’s visit would “advance the relationship of cooperation toward more positive steps in the interests of the people of the two nations and of the region.”

The Palestinians, whose diplomacy with Israel has been stalled since 2014, have deplored the Israeli-UAE rapprochement.

Israeli Ambassador Amir Hayek declined to elaborate on any discussion of Iran but he told Israel’s Army Radio: “The prime minister did not only come here solely to address the Iranian issue.”

With world powers now trying to renew the Iran nuclear deal, Abu Dhabi last week sent an envoy to Tehran.

A US delegation is due in the UAE this week to warn Emirati banks against noncompliance with sanctions on Iran.

Iran has not been mentioned publicly by Bennett since he set off on Sunday to the UAE with pledges to promote bilateral commerce and other forms of civilian cooperation.

The Israel Hayom newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said Bennett was expected to brief Sheikh Mohammed on intelligence regarding Iranian-supplied militias and drones in the region.

Israel last month broached setting up joint defenses against Iran with Gulf states.

Hayek said military sales to UAE are in the works, though Israeli industry sources say advanced Israeli air defense systems have yet to be offered.

“Israel is in cooperation with a new friend, with a partner for the long-term, and the considerations will be both considerations of defense and also considerations of how you work with a country which is very, very, very friendly to Israel,” Hayek said.

Israel-UAE bilateral trade in goods alone reached nearly $500 million so far in 2021 — up from $125 million in 2020 — and is expected to continue growing rapidly.

Topics: Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Naftali Bennett Israel-UAE

Related

Update Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israel leader discuss ties, regional issues video
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israel leader discuss ties, regional issues
Israel extends travel restrictions for a further 10 days
Middle-East
Israel extends travel restrictions for a further 10 days

Latest updates

Jordanian film director brings Amman neighborhood to life in ‘The Alleys’
Jordanian film director brings Amman neighborhood to life in ‘The Alleys’
Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell
Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell
Controversial, historic: 5 things we learned from Max Verstappen’s stunning Formula One championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Controversial, historic: 5 things we learned from Max Verstappen’s stunning Formula One championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.