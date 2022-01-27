You are here

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021
  • Last year's return was the second highest in the fund's history
Reuters

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns ($177 billion) last year, the second highest on record, with the biggest boost coming from tech stocks, it said on Thursday.


The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at 14.5 percent for the year, which was 0.74 percentage point higher than the return on the fund's benchmark index.


"The good results are mainly due to very strong developments in the equity market throughout the year," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.


"There was good return in all sectors, but the investments in technology and financials performed particularly well," he said.


Tech stocks made a return of 30.2 percent, making it the best-performing sector.


Founded in 1996, the fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sector and holds stakes in some 9,100 companies globally, owning 1.4 percent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate and renewable energy infrastructure.


Last year's return was the second highest in the fund's history, exceeded only by the 1.69 trillion crowns earned in 2019.


The biggest individual contributors to the fund's returns were Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc, presentation material showed.


On a country basis, investments in the United States contributed the most, with 960 billion crowns in returns, followed by Britain with 112 billion crowns.


The fund holds the equivalent of $244,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child.

Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion
  • Oh!Message’s increased privacy-protection feature is its main attraction for users of the app
DUBAI: Dubai-based private chatting app Oh!Message is in talks with potential investors for its ongoing seed-funding activity, with the investments expected to finance the start-up’s continuing development and global expansion.
“We have just started the process of raising funding, so no investment yet, but we expect the funding to be $5 million... we have noticed a big interest by investors from the region and worldwide,” Haian Nayouf, Co-Founder and Chief of Communications of Oh Message, told Arab News.
“We have four stages in the pipeline that would add more privacy features, and enhance our business model. Some users requested that the voice message be longer than 10 seconds, so we are currently working on developing this feature, but without ever compromising privacy and deleting the message as soon as users play it,” Nayouf added.
The Oh!Message’s increased privacy-protection feature, where messages are destroyed completely within the application and will not be stored on the app servers after the deleting process, is its main attraction for users of the app.
“We also have something additional to the popular encrypting feature; the channel of passing messages has been encapsulated with another secure layer. Even if the message was decrypted, penetration of this layer would be impossible,” Nayouf said.
The app’s main users come from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China and recently from Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, France and Germany.
“The users’ feedback indicates that the app security and privacy features have really encouraged them to use our application,” Nayouf added.

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 
Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 
RIYADH: Tesla Inc. said it will not introduce new models to the market in 2022 due to supply chain issues.

The news emerged as the electric vehicle manufacture revealed its earnings beat analysts’ estimates in its latest quarterly results.

Global supply chain issues amid COVID-19 restrictions led to shortages, increased inflation and affected businesses all over the world.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022,” Bloomberg reported, citing the automaker.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla will divert its focus this year to expanding production of its current lineup, according to Bloomberg.

Accordingly, the long awaited Cybertruck will have to wait until at least 2023 to be launched, chief executive officer Elon Musk said.

Nevertheless, this year, full robotic car features will launch soon, as a “Model Y”  is currently being manufactured by the carmaker with 4,680 battery cells, he revealed.

Also, a humanoid robot, referred to as Optimus Human Robot, is seen accelerating in terms of development, potentially tackling labor shortage in the near future, he added.

The fourth quarter of 2021 revealed earnings for Tesla of $2.88 billion, standing at $2.54 per share. This represented an $0.18 increase in share compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.36 per share, according to Bloomberg.

In 2021, Tesla delivered around 936,000 cars, representing a 87 percent surge than a year earlier.

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
Image: Shutterstock
Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
RIYADH: The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM, will produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO Fahad Al-Duhaish said in an interview.

Also president of the Kingdom's first carmaker, Al-Duhaish confirmed laying the foundation stone for the first car assembly plant in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

The assembly plant along with the testing area will reach 120,000 square meters, he told Al Arabiya.

The production capacity of the plant is set to hit 30,000 cars annually, he said.

This target capacity is anticipated to be achieved within two or three years.

The first production quantities — ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 — are expected to start in the second half of 2023, Al-Duhaish added.

He continued that this initial phase will cost around SR300 million ($79.95 million) and is expected to generate 700 direct jobs.

This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of localizing knowledge-based and multi-content industries such as cars that have a high return on the national economy, the Saudi Press agency reported.

Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm’s downfall
Abraaj founder fined $135.6m over firm’s downfall
  • Its former chief operating officer, Waqar Siddiqui, was also fined $1.15 million by the authority
RIYADH: Founder of UAE-based private equity firm Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi has been fined $135.6 million by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, or DFSA, over his role in the firm’s collapse back in 2019.

Its former chief operating officer, Waqar Siddiqui, was also fined $1.15 million by the authority, Bloomberg reported.

Both Naqvi and Siddique argued against the DFSA’s allegations, referring the decision notices to the Financial Markets Tribunal.

Founded in 2002, Abraaj Group posed as the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa region until it was fined a record $315 million by Dubai’s financial regulator for manipulating investors and misappropriating their funds, Bloomberg reported back in 2019.abraaj

French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh
French construction design firm Clestra Hauserman opens regional HQ in Riyadh
  • Today, the Clestra Hauserman Group has offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman
RIYADH: A French construction and design firm opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday, in a 50-50 partnership deal with Saudi holding company, Zuhair Al-Habib Group.

Known internationally for their eco-friendly partitions, Clestra Hauserman’s decision to open a regional office in the capital city comes one year after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Riyadh Strategy 2030 plan. 

“Saudi Arabia is our biggest market and as of this year I can say that 80 percent of our business comes from here,” said Farid Habbas, Middle East Director of Clestra Hauserman.

“It was a natural move for the firm that we were happy and ready for. Our firm will now have direct access to the local economy, which will help us gain financial and geographic opportunities,” he told Arab News.

Clestra Hauserman, which had been based in Dubai, joins more than 40 multinational companies that are moving to Riyadh.

The plan includes a policy stating that government and state-backed institutions will no longer sign any contracts with foreign entities from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

The policy, which paved way for a regional headquarters attraction program, aims to help make “Riyadh one of the ten largest city economies” in the world.

Founded in 1913, the French firm has had a regional presence for more than 40 years, specializing in the manufacture and installation of prefabricated demountable partitions. Its first project in Saudi Arabia was with Aramco in the 1970s and the firm extended its regional presence via the undertaking of airport projects and numerous educational buildings and corporate offices all over the Gulf area.

Today, the Clestra Hauserman Group has offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

“At Clestra, we develop and design our products from scratch, then completely fit out empty buildings from zero to completion,” Habbas told Arab News. “Our work extends to maintenance and after-sales services for all our clients, where we can be on-site for any adjustments needed within 24 hours.”

Habbas said what makes their products special is their move-and-removability, and likened it to the moveable block system made by Lego — the size of partitions can easily be adjusted by adding or removing panels.

“We’re not just selling a product, we’re selling a solution. We believe that Saudi Arabia is in need of the type of flexibility we can bring with our products and expertise, and not to mention the sustainable aspect of reusing our partitions again and again.”

One of their notable projects is at King Saud University, which has more than 200 kilometers of partitions made by the French firm that have been in use for more than 40 years — which speaks to the durability of the product, the secret of which lies in steel and aluminum.

Habbas added that the firm has plans to open a small factory in the first stage, followed a by a larger one in the second, in addition to carrying out workshops that aims to provide knowledge, expertise and training to employees, a move that should provide many jobs.

Fahad Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said that by 2030 the regional headquarters program will contribute $18 billion to the local economy and create around 30,000 new jobs.

Since the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030, as well as plans such as the Riyadh Strategy 2030 and the National Investment Strategy, the metropolis has flourished into a regional hub for businesses, trade and plentiful investment opportunities.

