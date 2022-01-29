Kenya denies pulling women’s team from AWCON, alleges fraud

NAIROBI: Kenya’s sports minister said Saturday that “suspected fraud” was behind the national women’s football team being suddenly withdrawn from the Africa Women Cup of Nations, and vowed to punish those responsible.
The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) said it pulled the Harambee Starlets from the continent-wide competition at the request of the sport’s governing body in Kenya, the FKF.
But sports minister Amina Mohamed said no such request was authorized and duplicity was suspected.
“We have learnt that there is a suspected fraudulent letter that was purportedly written to CAF to withdraw our heroines, Harambee Starlets, from the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Uganda,” she said in a statement.
The minister said the Starlets were determined to reach the finals in Morocco later this year and were training ahead of the qualifier slated for February 17.
She said “any attempt to interfere with that must be condemned and not be allowed to succeed.
“Anyone found to have been involved in any such attempt will be held fully accountable.”
But in a statement on Saturday, CAF said the Starlets had already been withdrawn.
“The double-header between Kenya and Uganda initially scheduled in February 2022 as part of the last qualifying round is therefore canceled,” it said.
In November, Mohamed disbanded the FKF over corruption allegations and appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the sport in Kenya for a period of six months.
The FKF’s suspended chief was later charged with corruption, accused of embezzling millions of Kenyan shillings.
On Saturday the committee chairman, Justice Aaron Ringera, told CAF that Kenya had not withdrawn and it was trying to resolve the confusion “as a matter of urgency.”
“We would like to assure Kenyans, Ugandans and CAF that all measures will be put in place to ensure the match goes on as planned,” Ringera wrote.
Kenyan football has long been beset by financial woes often stemming from poor management and corruption, while Kenya’s men’s national team have failed to shine on the pitch.
