Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah

Saleh Al-Turki was recently made mayor of Makkah by royal order. He has been the mayor of Jeddah since July 2018.

Al-Turki was president and chairman of Nesma, a company he founded in 1979, until his appointment as mayor of Jeddah.

He has, over the decades, served Saudi Arabia’s business community and also held trusted positions in social welfare and education.

He has previously been president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Council of Saudi Chambers, and a member of Makkah Regional Council.

He has been chairman of Jeddah Holding Co., president of Mawaddah International Group, Asdaq, and the Jeddah head of the charity organization Al-Birr.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the American University of Beirut, and a master’s degree in the same discipline from California State University.

Al-Turki has received a number of accolades, including the King Salman Young Entrepreneur Award and the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Award for Services to Charity Works.

He has decades of professional experience, building more than 47 companies operating in all fields of the service and contracting sectors.

Al-Turki was a member of the board of trustees at Madinah’s University of Prince Mugrin and at Jeddah’s Dar Al-Hekma University. He was also a member of the advisory board of Effat University.

He was a member of the board of trustees at the University of Business and Technology and on the advisory board of the Saudi Research Science Institute at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

In 2010, he was appointed honorary consul of Austria. In 2011, the Saudi Ministry of Social Affairs honored him as one of the most important supporters of social work.

