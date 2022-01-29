Saudi authorities arrest 14,000 illegals in one week

You are here

The report showed that among the 274 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

  • Saudi interior ministry said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested nearly 14,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, an official report has revealed.

From Jan. 20 to 26, a total of 6,700 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 5,177 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,743 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 274 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 55 percent were Yemeni, 42 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent other nationalities.

A further 139 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Topics: Illegals in Saudi Arabia

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals, saying that the truffle festival was response to the desire of farmers and others as it was cultivated seasonally. (SPA)
Updated 49 min 30 sec ago
Nada Hameed

  • Saudi Arabia is famous for its white truffles grown in spacious desert in the country’s central region
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Truffles evoke luxury and expense. Rare and delectable, they can be found in dishes at fine dining restaurants, in specialty food stores, or nestled in a corner of the exotic produce section at some supermarkets.

Truffles are touted as one of the most expensive food items because they are seasonal, found underground in remote areas during the wet winter season, and are difficult to cultivate as they grow naturally without any farming process.
Saudi Arabia is famous for its white truffles grown in spacious desert in the country’s central region, specifically in Qassim, which is approximately 400 km northwest of Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHT

Truffles are touted as one of the most expensive food items because they are seasonal, found underground in remote areas during the wet winter season, and are difficult to cultivate as they grow naturally without any farming process.

Every year during the winter season Saudi truffle hunters, collectors, and farmers from around the country flock to deserts or their farms to hunt for big white truffles, known locally as zbaidi, to show them off, cook them, or sell them at local auctions.
Each zbaidi weighs between 10 and 400 grams. It has a smooth or dusty surface as it grows in the dirt, and a soft body that breaks easily. It is the most popular and in-demand type of truffle in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The municipal administration office of Shari, in Qassim, organized a five-day truffle festival from Jan. 25 - 30. 
The festival’s aim was to gather local farmers and truffle collectors under one roof to promote the place as a tourist destination and develop the truffle industry for economic opportunities.
It has 12 truffle booths and an auction area for truffles grown in more than 15 participating farms, in addition to other Qassimi products such as dates and honey.
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz said during his visit to the event that the diversity of festivals and agricultural products had become a feature of the region. 
“Such festivals promote the region as an economic destination (to visit) from all regions of the Kingdom,” he said, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
He also expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals and agricultural products to come out of the region, saying the truffle festival came in response to the desire of farmers and those interested in this product as it was cultivated seasonally.
Qassim has 25 farms for cultivating truffles, each with an average 1,000 hectares, and the produce is worth up to SR50 million ($13.33 million), making it an attractive business opportunity for investors.
This season supported farmers on a grand scale, with truffle prices reaching more than SR1,000 per kilo. Youssif Al-Mutlag, the owner of the biggest truffle farms in the Kingdom located in Qassim, described himself as a huge truffle fan, hunter, and collector. His passion for truffles drove him to become the first, best, and biggest truffle farm owner in Saudi Arabia and the GCC.
His farm is open to all on weekdays during the day. Visitors can access the farm in their cars by paying $266.50 (per vehicle) to enjoy the weather, camp, and collect truffles.
“My farm is open for visitors from around the Kingdom and the world to enjoy collecting truffles, as much as they can find,” he told Arab News. “Hunting truffles is a fun activity where you have to go for a long walk on spacious land, which is really good for the body. It is a sport, a tradition, and a joyful activity. All that you need is patience, a good eye for (the) Raqrouq plant, a screwdriver to pull it out of the dirt, and you are good to go.”
He also talked about the health benefits and nutritional value of truffles.
“Ancient Arabs used to depend on truffles as a great source of protein, fats, and minerals, and as a replacement for meat. So, once it is truffle season, prices of meat used to go lower than normal days.”
Saudis like fresh zbaidi truffles as they use them in many traditional winter recipes.
Truffles belong to the fungi family called Terfeziaceae and they appear after rainfall in the winter season in certain areas. They come in spherical shapes and different tones such as light or dark brown, blackish or white.
Al-Mutlag said: “Truffles grow symmetrically with the Raqrouq plant, its scientific name is Helianthemum Kahiricum connected to its roots. There are many types of truffles, including khalasi that has a dark red color and a hard crust, and the other type is zbaidi in white, which has a distinctive smell, taste, size, and shape.”
There is also a rare type of truffle, jabba, which has a distinctive black color and is the most expensive type as it is dried and used in dishes at fine dining restaurants.
“These types are determined by the land and soil but it grows more likely in uncultivated stony land,” he said, adding that investing in truffle cultivation was a win-win situation. “The truffle industry is a successful trade as the income rate can reach 200 percent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia truffles Qassim

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

  • Al-Fadhli inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and an analysis and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center, its departments and programs
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli on Saturday inspected the King Khalid Wildlife Research Center in Al-Thumama.

He checked on the progress in the breeding and resettlement programs for endangered local organisms in their natural habitats in the Kingdom during his visit.

Al-Fadhli also inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and an analysis and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center, its departments and programs.

He toured a field that included antelope breeding units, oryx and mountain ibex units, and reviewed a rehabilitation area.

The minister released 20 goitered antelopes in the rehabilitation area at the end of the tour.

 

Topics: Saudi wildlife

Saudi Arabia’s prosthetics center provides services in Aden

Updated 9 min 41 sec ago
SPA

  • This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen
SPA

ADEN: The prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation center in Aden governorate has continued to provide medical services for Yemenis with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
The center provided 749 services for 390 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 170 patients, covering their delivery, measurement and maintenance.
The center also provided other treatments for 220 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.
This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba, ALECSO announce results of Gifted Arabs program

Updated 30 min 48 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • 230 Arab students scored highest marks
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) on Saturday announced the results of the first edition of the Gifted Arabs initiative, which aims to promote innovation by developing Arab talent.

The announcement was made at a press conference, held at the Hilton hotel in Jeddah. It was attended by Mawhiba Secretary-General Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, ALECSO Director-General Prof. Mohamed Ould Amar and Hani bin Moqbel Al-Moqbel, chairman of the executive council at ALECSO.

In a speech, Al-Mathami expressed his gratitude to Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, also chairman of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, for supporting the initiative through various national, regional, and international educational, cultural and scientific organizations, which resulted in refining the talents of youth in the Arab world.

He added that young talented people will contribute to achieving 2030 sustainable development goals, which will enhance the Arab region’s position in the world.

HIGHLIGHT

Mawhiba Secretary-General Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami said that 230 Arab students scored the highest marks in the 2021 Gifted Arabs initiative. Of that number, 57 students were from Saudi Arabia, two from the UAE, 34 from Bahrain, eight from Qatar, 30 from Oman, 12 from Palestine, 20 from Jordan, 15 from Iraq, two from Yemen, 15 from Tunisia, nine from Mauritania and 26 from Libya.

Al-Mathami thanked the executive council of ALECSO, its member states and the ministers of education of the participating countries for their support of the initiative and their keenness on its success, which succeeded in serving Arab citizens.

He said that 230 Arab students scored the highest marks in the 2021 Gifted Arabs initiative, representing 12 countries.

Of that number, 57 students were from Saudi Arabia, two from the UAE, 34 from Bahrain, eight from Qatar, 30 from Oman, 12 from Palestine, 20 from Jordan, 15 from Iraq, two from Yemen, 15 from Tunisia, nine from Mauritania and 26 from Libya.

Al-Mathami said that these gifted students were divided into three categories: Exceptional talents, talented students and promising ones.

He added that Mawhiba will provide a package of programs to develop the capabilities of the qualified Arab talents.

“Mawhiba will also provide the ‘exceptional talents’ with several in-person and remote care programs, including an excellence program for enrollment in prestigious universities,” he said, adding that this support will also include offering counseling, guidance and leadership programs, along with the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment and Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Programs, which cover scientific studies and “skills of the 21st century.”

And for students in the “promising talent” category, Al-Mathami said that they will be enrolled in the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program remotely.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Mathami said that Mawhiba “strongly believes in the role that school teachers can play in developing talented students.”

He added: “School teachers are our main partners. Mawhiba has so far trained more than 200,000 teachers systemically. These teachers have helped in training their colleague teachers in their schools.”

Al-Mathami said that most of the talented students Mawhiba has discovered were a result of this “fruitful” partnership.

“All our teachers should further learn how to discover talented students in classrooms so that we don’t lose a talent that should have been spotted and nurtured,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the Mawhiba secretary-general attended the meeting of the 116th session of the ALECSO’s executive council, held in the city of AlUla, during which he announced that the next session of the initiative would take place in February with the participation of all member states.

Meanwhile, Al-Mathami revealed that Mawhiba is collaborating with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to launch a national project that focuses on discovering creative people in the Kingdom.

For his part, the ALECSO director-general extended his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its interest, support and sponsorship of the initiative, and praised member states for their participation.

Amar said that the discovery of Arab talents and development of their capabilities reflects interest in the scientific, social and cultural challenges posed by the 21st century.

He added that it was is “an essential component” in shaping Arab identity to ensure a better future for younger generations in light of global trends to achieve sustainable development.

Amar said that ALECSO is keen to cooperate with Mawhiba to promote talent and creativity in the Arab world.

He said that the initiative represents a qualitative partnership to promote talented people in building knowledge, supporting sustainable development in the Arab world and encouraging a culture of innovation.

Mawhiba provides enrichment programs in more than 20 scientific tracks, including mechanical engineering, aviation, robots, electrical engineering, outer space and more.

Its students have won 456 international awards and 83 awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair, of which 53 were medals and certificates of appreciation awarded in 2021.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah

Arab News

Arab News

Saleh Al-Turki was recently made mayor of Makkah by royal order. He has been the mayor of Jeddah since July 2018.

Al-Turki was president and chairman of Nesma, a company he founded in 1979, until his appointment as mayor of Jeddah.

He has, over the decades, served Saudi Arabia’s business community and also held trusted positions in social welfare and education.

He has previously been president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Council of Saudi Chambers, and a member of Makkah Regional Council.

He has been chairman of Jeddah Holding Co., president of Mawaddah International Group, Asdaq, and the Jeddah head of the charity organization Al-Birr.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the American University of Beirut, and a master’s degree in the same discipline from California State University.

Al-Turki has received a number of accolades, including the King Salman Young Entrepreneur Award and the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Award for Services to Charity Works.

He has decades of professional experience, building more than 47 companies operating in all fields of the service and contracting sectors.

Al-Turki was a member of the board of trustees at Madinah’s University of Prince Mugrin and at Jeddah’s Dar Al-Hekma University. He was also a member of the advisory board of Effat University.

He was a member of the board of trustees at the University of Business and Technology and on the advisory board of the Saudi Research Science Institute at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

In 2010, he was appointed honorary consul of Austria. In 2011, the Saudi Ministry of Social Affairs honored him as one of the most important supporters of social work.

Topics: Nesma Makkah

