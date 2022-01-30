You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
SIMEC
SIMEC

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2sze

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
  • Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is working to establish a regional center for fisheries, a Saudi minister told a conference in Riyadh on Sunday, as part of its bigger goals to diversify the economy and address food security. 

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming, describing it as one of the fastest-growing food sectors in the world.

“We have created initiatives that involve the private sector in developing this sector,” he said during the opening of the Saudi international Marine and Exhibition Conference or SIMEC. 

The Saudi minister, who also heads the National Fisheries Development Program, said investing in fisheries is also in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to address food security, which is a common issue across the Gulf. 

“We are working on establishing a regional center for fisheries, and establishing an academy dedicated to fisheries,” Al-Fadley added. 

One of the projects the Saudi government is working on is developing seaweed, the minister said. 

Manuel Barage, director of fisheries and aquaculture division of UN unit Food and Agriculture Organization, highlighted the important role the Kingdom could play in the region.

He said the Kingdom produces 49 percent of the total aquaculture across the Gulf, adding the even is a “great opportunity” to capitalize on this.

 

 

Topics: SIMEC

Related

Special SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Business & Economy
SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Naqua: At the heart of Saudi Arabia's push to produce 600,000 tons of fish a year
Business & Economy
Naqua: At the heart of Saudi Arabia's push to produce 600,000 tons of fish a year

Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative

Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative

Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
  • Investment in the agricultural sector is important in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has offered an area of 718,000 square meters for investment in the nurseries in Riyadh, in support of the Saudi Green Initiative.

With the launch of investment projects in the governorates of Al Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Al Ghat, and Al Muzahmiyah, the nurseries are expected to provide a large number of trees, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The announcement came during a workshop organised by the Riyadh Chamber, represented by the Agriculture and Water Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Investment in the agricultural sector is important in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, supporting the Saudi Green Initiative, and in combating desertification, chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Al Turki said. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Green Initiatives climate change

Related

TAWAL to plant 3,000 trees in line with the Saudi Green Initiative
Business & Economy
TAWAL to plant 3,000 trees in line with the Saudi Green Initiative

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report
  • The emirate’s non-oil trade is divided between 84 billion dirhams of imports and 71 billion dirhams of non-oil exports
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of non-oil foreign trade passing through Abu Dhabi ports has increased almost 3 percent in the 11 months to November period in 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, amounting to a total of 190 billion dirhams ($51.7 billion). 

The data was published by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi known as SCAD in its report titled Non-Oil Foreign Merchandise Trade Through the Ports of Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The emirate’s non-oil trade is divided between 84 billion dirhams of imports and 71 billion dirhams of non-oil exports, indicating a 5.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

During November 2021, the value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports amounted to over 20 billion dirhams, up from 17 billion dirhams during the same month in 2020. 

Saudi Arabia has topped Abu Dhabi’s non-oil merchandise trade partners, with trade exchange amounting to around 5 billion dirhams. The US followed with 1.4 billion dirhams and China came next with 1.14 billion dirhams worth. 

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi Dubai UAE Saudi Arabia exports trade GCC

Related

UAE’S First Abu Dhabi Bank books profits of $3.4bn
Business & Economy
UAE’S First Abu Dhabi Bank books profits of $3.4bn

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways’ board of directors have approved a 1.03 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.4 billion) deal with European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to purchase 28 aircraft, local newspaper Al Rai reported.

Additionally, the airline signed another agreement to purchase two aircraft engines with an accumulated worth of 9.8 million dinars ($32.3 million) to aid the firm’s operations, Al Rai reported, citing a disclosure published on the Kuwait Stock Exchange website.

The airline further clarified that while there is no current financial impact on its operations, both agreements are anticipated to bring about a positive impact on the corporation in the medium and long term.

Topics: economy Airbus Kuwait Jazeera Airways Aviation industry aircraft

Related

Special Airbus rejects Qatar Airways’ ‘mischaracterization’ in months-long A350 dispute video
Business & Economy
Airbus rejects Qatar Airways’ ‘mischaracterization’ in months-long A350 dispute

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister

Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister
  • The UAE minister talked about her country’s efforts to develop both wild catch and aquaculture sectors
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirati minister of climate change and environment Maryam Almheiri has urged infrastructure investments to develop the region’s aquaculture sector, particularly highlighting the role of technology in unlocking its potential. 

“In the UAE, we have important projects in this sector that adopt modern technology for fish farming,” the minister said during the SIMEC event, which gathers stakeholders in the fisheries sector, in Riyadh. 

Modern technology has been allowing the UAE to produce tens of thousands of kilograms of salmon every month — in a controlled environment that mimics the conditions of Norway, the biggest salmon producer in the world. 

The UAE minister talked about her country’s efforts to develop both wild catch and aquaculture sectors, including implementing frameworks to ensure sustainable gains. 

The private sector will play a big role in this endeavor, Almheiri emphasized, encouraging better access to financing and more reliable supply chain from production to consumption. 

Topics: UAE SIMEC aquaculture Fisheries

Related

Update Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
Special SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Business & Economy
SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22

Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22
  • Telecoms giant will exhibit groundbreaking technology and feature interactive 5G  demonstrations at Riyadh tech event
  • Products on show include Massive MIMO, Network Slicing and Time-Critical Communication
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Telecommunications giant Ericsson will showcase its latest 5G innvations at LEAP22, the tech conference to be held in the Riyadh Front Expo Center from Feb. 1-3, 2022.

The Stockholm-based multinational said that it will exhibit groundbreaking innovations in cellular technology.

Using speeches, demonstrations and orbital talk sessions, Ericsson will showcase its latest innovations along with interactive demonstrations that range from enterprise and consumer 5G use to industry 4.0 applications.

Highlighting its widespread 5G footprint in Saudi Arabia, Ericsson said that it will outline a digital and technological roadmap that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, including smart cities and steps to build a knowledge-based economy.

As part of its demonstrations, Ericsson will have a dedicated space for its partners to showcase collaborations, and engagements with industry leaders and tech disruptors across various sectors.

The company will also showcase its latest product in 5G innovation, Time-Critical Communication, a software toolbox built to resolve lags and interruptions in mobile networks.

LEAP 22 is a global technological event featuring more than 400 international speakers across six conferences delivering expert insights and cutting-edge content.

Topics: LEAP22

Latest updates

Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat
Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade hits $51bn in 11 months: SCAD report
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways seals $3.4bn Airbus deal for 28 aircraft
Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown
Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.