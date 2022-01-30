You are here

  Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 Daesh militants, including 4 Lebanese

A member of Iraqi security forces stands guard on the Iraqi side of Iraq-Syria border, January 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

  • Daesh gunmen in Iraq broke into a barracks in Al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan. 21
  • In one of the boldest attacks by the militants in recent weeks, they killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers
BAGHDAD: Iraqi airstrikes killed nine suspected Daesh fighters, including four Lebanese, in retaliation for an attack on Iraqi army barracks earlier this month, officials said Sunday.
Daesh gunmen in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous Al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan. 21, killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept. It was one of the boldest attacks by the militants in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been re-energized.
Yehia Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq’s commander in chief, said the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as its members hid in Al-Azim, north of Baghdad.
Three airstrikes were launched that killed the nine militants, he said.
A security official told The Associated Press that four among the killed were Lebanese, natives of the northern town of Tripoli. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
Tripoli is Lebanon’s second largest city and the country’s most impoverished. It has been prone to violence and militants who, inspired by the extremist Daesh group, launched attacks against Lebanon’s army in 2014 in the most serious bout of violence in the city. As Lebanon faces an unprecedented convergence of crises, including a swift descent into poverty, many fear militants may seek to exploit discontent among the city’s majority Sunni residents.
Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV gave a higher death toll, saying that five Lebanese were killed in Iraq. One family member appealed in the broadcast to Lebanese authorities to facilitate return of the bodies.
Also Sunday, Iraqi anti-terrorism units carried out an inspection campaign in seven prisons in Iraq holding Daesh militants. The campaign comes after a brazen prison attack Daesh militants carried out in northeastern Syria that lasted for over a week and in which an unknown number of suspects escaped, the anti-terrorism unit said in a statement.
Daesh was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017. The group was dealt a final blow in 2019 when it lost its last territory in southeast Syria during the US-led military campaign in cooperation with Syrian Kurdish-led forces.
But thousands of militants melted into the desert and have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military with roadside bombs and firing on military convoys or checkpoints in both countries.

Topics: Iraq Daesh Lebanese

Updated 58 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

  • Individual had been found guilty of attempted murder of police officers and citizens, other terror offenses
  • Security forces were able to find evidence linking the individual to terror offenses
LONDON: An individual who was wanted on terrorism charges was extradited from Serbia with the help of Interpol and has been imprisoned, Bahrain’s Public Prosecution said.

The individual was sentenced to four life sentences and a 10-year prison term for terror-related offenses between 2013 and 2015. He was also given a fine, Bahrain News Agency reported on Saturday.

The individual had been found guilty of the attempted murder of police officers and citizens, and other terror offenses, the chief of public prosecution said.

He added that the individual was involved in managing and training terrorist cells, and manufacturing and preparing explosive materials with the aid of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and other groups, in both Iraq and Bahrain.

The individual was also involved in planning, directing and financing terror attacks in Bahrain, including one that targeted security forces in the Bahrain village of Al-Daih in 2014, which led to several police officers being killed, the chief of public prosecution added.

Security forces were able to find evidence linking the individual to terror offenses, which also led to the confiscation of explosive materials.

Topics: Bahrain terrorism Al-Daih

Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

  • Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said he was surprised by Saad Al-Hariri’s boycott decision and said he hoped Sunnis would still take part so the election ‘expresses the position of all Lebanese’
  • Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai: ‘Given the importance of this parliamentary (election), we must all confront attempts to circumvent it’
BEIRUT: A decision by Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician to step back from politics and boycott a parliamentary election in May must not be used as an excuse to call for a delay, the Maronite Christian patriarch said on Sunday.
Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said he was surprised by three times-former prime minister Saad Al-Hariri’s decision and said he hoped Sunnis would still take part so the election “expresses the position of all Lebanese.”
Hariri’s decision has turned the electoral landscape on its head, adding to the uncertainties facing a country suffering a devastating financial meltdown.
“Given the importance of this parliamentary (election), we must all confront attempts to circumvent it,” Rai said, noting the new parliament would elect President Michel Aoun’s replacement.
Referring to Hariri’s decision, he said “it is not allowed for some to invoke the new reality and promote the postponement of the parliamentary elections.” He did not say to whom he was referring.
Lebanon’s 2018 election produced a majority for the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies, who include Aoun. Its adversaries hope to overturn this in May.
Rai is a critic of Hezbollah, saying it has harmed Lebanon by dragging it into regional conflicts.
Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by Washington, is part of an Iran-led alliance vying for regional influence with US-allied Gulf Arab states.
While none of Lebanon’s main parties have called for an election delay, many observers believe this may well suit a number of influential players, though not adversaries of Hezbollah, such as the Christian Lebanese Forces party.
Western states want the vote to go ahead on time.
Saad will leave a fractured Sunni community in his wake.
On Friday, his older brother, Bahaa, signalled he was entering politics, saying he would “continue the journey” of his father Rafik Al-Hariri. Bahaa plans to support candidates but will not be running himself.

Topics: Lebanon Bechara Boutros Al-Rai Saad Al-Hariri Michel Aoun

Updated 30 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The shipment of inoculations is part of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with GAVI, the vaccine alliance
  • Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar thanked Britain for supporting Egypt with the shipment
CAIRO: Egypt has received 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Britain. 

The shipment of inoculations is part of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with GAVI, the vaccine alliance. 

Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar thanked Britain on Saturday for supporting Egypt with the shipment, which demonstrated the strong relations between the two countries.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the vaccine delivery will be subject to the necessary analyses and checks in the laboratories of the Egyptian Medicines Authority before being distributed to vaccination centers.

He added that the AstraZeneca vaccine has emergency use approval from the World Health Organization and the Egyptian Medicines Authority, and that it consists of two doses taken 28 days apart. 

Abdel Ghaffar added that Egypt was able to rapidly provide all of the vaccines approved by the WHO — such as the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — as part of the state’s plan for diversification and expansion in providing vaccines against COVID-19.

The British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley tweeted: “4m vaccine doses arriving at Cairo International Airport last night — donated by the UK through COVAX. One of the UK’s largest bilateral vaccine donations across the world. We’re not safe until we’re all safe.”

Bayley added: “The United Kingdom is committed to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines for all, and we will continue to support Egypt to tackle this epidemic, and for our two countries to prosper and grow together, people must be able to meet together and travel, without fear of Coronavirus.”

He emphasized that vaccination is vital for recovery from the pandemic, which is why Britain is removing any entry restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated from Feb. 11, adding: “Let our partnership grow in strength.”

Naima El Kassir, the WHO’s representative in Egypt, said: “The World Health Organization in Egypt welcomes the contribution from the UK government of AstraZeneca vaccine doses for Egypt, which will help speed up vaccination for everyone living in Egypt.”

Topics: Britain Egypt AstraZeneca COVAX Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI)

Updated 30 January 2022
AP

  • The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups
BAGHDAD: Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting Sunday citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended.
Kuwait Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement Saturday that flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions.”


Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport last week damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline. The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the US and it’s allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions. The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.
Iraqi authorities said in a statement late Saturday they had apprehended a person allegedly behind the airport attack. The individual was arrested at a checkpoint near the northern province of Kirkuk en route to Irbil in the Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region. The statement provided no further details.
Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged the international community not to impose restrictions on travel to Iraq, while Iraqi Airways said the attack didn’t caused any disruptions and flights would continue.
Separately, Iraq’s military said late Saturday it had killed nine Daesh group militants suspected of staging a deadly ambush in the northern province of Diyala. The gunmen stormed an army barracks before dawn while the soldiers slept inside and killed 11.
The militants were killed with three F-16 airstrikes, with more operations planned to root out sleeper cells, Iraq’s military said.
Iraq is witnessing an uptick in Daesh-related attacks. Militants have long exploited the security vacuum across a band of disputed territory in northern Iraq.

Topics: Iraq

Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

  • The UAE and Israel share concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region
  • “We completely support your security requirements,” Herzog said
JERUSALEM: Israel’s president said his country supports the United Arab Emirates security needs and seeks stronger regional ties during the first such visit to the Gulf state on Sunday, as world powers try to revive an Iran nuclear deal.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in 2020. The two Gulf states and Israel share concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.
Isaac Herzog discussed security and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE has in the past fortnight been attacked twice with drones and missiles by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
“We completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty by terrorist groups. We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region,” Herzog said during the meeting, in comments released by his office.
Sheikh Mohammed said Israel and the UAE share a “common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces.”

“Today in Abu Dhabi I met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. We discussed our bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.
President Herzog met the UAE’s foreign minister other officials, Emirates News Agency said. He will also meet Jewish communities in the UAE, which is the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

Topics: UAE Israel visit Israeli President Isaac Herzog Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

