Saudi Islamic minister appoints first woman undersecretary

RIYADH: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Sunday appointed Dr. Leila bint Hamad Al-Kassem as undersecretary for planning and digital transformation.
Al-Kassem is the first female undersecretary in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s empowerment of women in Islamic affairs.
In a previous decision, Al-Asheikh entrusted Al-Kassem with the governance of his office as part of developing the administrative work of the ministry, improving services provided to beneficiaries and promoting transparency.
The decision is part of the minister’s efforts to promote the role of women in leadership positions within the ministry and its agencies, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.
It also reflects Al-Asheikh’s belief in the importance Saudi women in developing and achieving the goals of government sectors.
Saudi Arabia’s first yoga festival offers mindfulness and meditation
Participants enjoy practicing yoga, watching performances and demonstrations by Saudi, international yoga masters
Updated 30 January 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: More than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia flocked to Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday to take part in the country's first yoga festival.
The event was organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee, with the participation of people aged between 10 and 60 delving into a variety of activities, yoga styles, and the art of mindfulness.
It began with yoga classes on the lawn. Murali Krishnan led the adults, while Sara Alamoudi led the children.
Festival participants had the chance to practice yoga, watch different performances, and enjoy demonstrations by yoga studios and learn about the services they provided.
There were more than eight hours of classes on offer during the one-day event from Saudi and international yoga masters, and lectures.
Nouf Al-Maroui said yoga had become an increasingly widespread therapy deployed to maintain wellness and alleviate a range of health problems and ailments.
It began with yoga classes on the lawn. Murali Krishnan led the adults, while Sara Alamoudi led the children.
The day was filled with positive energy and acceptance, with many people choosing to sit and relax in the shade where mats, pillows, and rugs were available.
The president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Maroui, said she was overwhelmed by the number of visitors and the energetic, positive response.
She said yoga had become an increasingly widespread therapy deployed to maintain wellness and alleviate a range of health problems and ailments.
In her address to visitors, she said that Saudi Arabia was witnessing a remarkable development in all sectors and also in the quality of life due to great support from the government.
“The festival was a great success and I am happy that not only Saudis welcomed but also embraced our thoughts on yoga, which was the sole purpose of the event,” she told Arab News. “We want to promote yoga to families and encourage it in the country. We want Saudis to start their day with yoga, which does not take more than 20 minutes a day, which anyone can easily spare.”
People’s reactions to the event were also positive.
“What a great festival!” 38-year-old Sara Al-Madani commented. “So well laid out and organized, with excellent instructors! (I) praise everyone, including all who attended this great day. I look forward to next year!”
Pediatrician Uday Qurashi, who began his yoga journey purely for fitness purposes during lockdown, expressed his delight with the festival. “I am so happy to see this happening here in Saudi Arabia. It is so nice to hear that yoga has been established in the Kingdom.”
Jana Masoudi described the festival as “an excellent opportunity to explore ourselves” through venues that offered healthy, alternative, and mindful “not to mention fun” events. “Thank you for this. So much gratitude!”
Certified yoga instructor and owner of Zen Zone studio Samah Dyab said: “I am super excited to participate in this festival, which is being held for the first time in our country. Nowadays, the attraction of yoga is booming and, as a trainer, I see many people practicing yoga. I am so happy with the awareness that’s happening now among Saudis.”
Nada Shaalan, 27, raved about the setting, instructors, and facilities. “All was ideal for a treat of a yoga experience. They thought of everything. It was easy, wonderful, and diverse. It was a very relaxing day for me and my friends,” she said.
With Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport recognizing yoga as a sports activity for health benefits, the discipline is fast gaining popularity in the country.
Aside from its physical benefits, one of the best motivations for taking up yoga is that it helps a person to control stress, which is known to have harmful effects on the body and mind.
Saudi Ministry of Commerce, SAIP tighten grip on counterfeiters
The ministry said that any violation may lead to penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of up to SR1 million ($266,645)
Updated 30 January 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Commerce and Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property are winning the battle against counterfeiting and fraud in the Kingdom, the authority’s spokesman told Arab News.
A recent high-profile case involving a social media influencer, who was caught red-handed by authorities after selling counterfeit goods, demonstrated the need to fight fraud in the Kingdom.
The influencer, who built a large audience of followers on Snapchat, had rented three luxurious furnished apartments in two five-star hotels in northern Riyadh. He began luring women to buy his collection of handbags, shoes, accessories and leather products, which he claimed were from reputed international brands. In a jaw-dropping tactic to further fool his customers, he even used luxury cars to deliver his counterfeit products.
Yasser Hakami, spokesman for the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, said that 90 percent of intellectual property violations in 2021 were related to trademarks, with the remaining 10 percent a result of copyright infringements.
In cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, more than 2 million counterfeit products were seized and destroyed last year.
However, the fraudster was unaware of the capabilities of the SAIP inspection and follow-up teams. As part of its war on intellectual property law violators, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, raided the man’s home and seized 1,242 counterfeit products, with an estimated value of about SR700,000 ($187,000). In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce said that it referred the individual to legal authorities for prosecution.
Yasser Hakami, spokesman for the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, said that the authority made 1,912 online inspection visits during 2021. Last year, he added, it conducted 282 visits to promote awareness of intellectual property rights and obligations.
“In 2021, we also recommended 2,079 websites to be blocked for violating the Kingdom’s intellectual property laws. Moreover, the Saudi Intellectual and Property Authority made more than 6,400 field inspection tours in 10 cities. These resulted in the confiscation of more than 95,000 items,” he told Arab News.
Hakami said that 90 percent of intellectual property violations in 2021 were related to trademarks, with the remaining 10 percent a result of copyright infringements.
In cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, more than 2 million counterfeit products were seized and destroyed last year. The most common items included shoes, clothes, mobile accessories, sanitary ware and car filters, all bearing well-known trademarks from major international companies.
It also confiscated and destroyed more than 5.5 million items that violated the Kingdom’s intellectual property regulations, including pirated DVDs, CDs, books, as well as fake desktops, laptops, hard disks, memory chips, TV satellite boxes and CD-copying devices.
The Ministry of Commerce has repeatedly warned against the selling or marketing of fake or counterfeit goods. The act is considered a violation of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law and Trademark System. The ministry said that any violation may lead to penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of up to SR1 million ($266,645). Both penalties can be applied in certain cases.
Ahmed Saad Omar, a Makkah-based medicine college student, told Arab News that he “appreciates the efforts of the Commerce Ministry in fighting counterfeiting,” because of the damage that the crime can do to society.
Omar called for stricter intellectual property enforcement to “put an end to these illegal activities and practices in which some consumers can naively lose their money on fake goods and even expose their lives to danger.”
Abdulrahman Al-Amri, a schoolteacher, said that the photos and videos posted by social media influencers should be monitored to protect followers from potential counterfeit products.
Ain Al-Harrah hot spring, a therapeutic destination in Makkah
The development project is aimed at rehabilitating the site after it was inundated by heavy rains
Water temperature exceeds 80 degrees Celsius
Updated 31 January 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is rich with many potential geothermal sites along the western coastal side of the Red Sea such as Ain Al-Harrah, which is one of the most important and prominent therapeutic and tourist destinations in the Makkah region.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal recently inaugurated the development project for Ain Al-Harrah Park in the Ghamika Center, Al-Laith governorate.
The development project is aimed at rehabilitating the site after it was inundated by heavy rains that fell on the province several years ago. The project includes the formation of a working group to study how to protect the site from torrential rain.
Ain Al-Harrah’s therapeutic hot spring includes 19 sub-springs and is 165 meters above sea level, with a water temperature of over 80 degrees Celsius and an estimated area of 49,800 square meters. Ain Al-Harrah includes seven wooden sauna rooms over a basin area of 400 meters.
The hot spring’s site is almost flat topographically. It is surrounded by 20,000 square meters of green space and has a mild climate and beautiful nature.
Hot springs are one of the most popular destinations around the world for those seeking physiotherapy, relaxation, and medicinal tourism. It is a natural phenomenon where the groundwater is heated via molten rock or by circulation through faults to heat rocks deep in the Earth's crust.
Bathing in or even drinking the mineral-rich water helps in healing an array of health and skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema, joint problems, or chronic diseases.
It is ringed by a 400-meter concrete wall that was built to protect the basin area from torrential rain due to past severe weather damage, which previously led to the collapse of a dam.
With its spaces for camping and meditation, the park also serves as a great family destination. Its green areas have an automatic irrigation network, lighting, a children’s playground, wooden parasols, toilets, and pedestrian paths.
The spring’s flowing hot water contains dissolved sulfurous minerals in its composition, bubbling up from the ground through rocks that make up the village’s topography.
Sulphureous mineral water is known for its therapeutic effect and benefits for different parts of the body, including skin allergies, as it is a natural healing source for respiratory and musculoskeletal disorders.
Hot springs are one of the most popular destinations around the world for those seeking physiotherapy, relaxation, and medicinal tourism. It is a natural phenomenon where the groundwater is heated via molten rock or by circulation through faults to heat rocks deep in the Earth’s crust.
Bathing in or even drinking the mineral-rich water helps in healing an array of health and skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema, joint problems, or chronic diseases.
Saudi physiotherapist Rahaf Meer said the effect of hot springs depended on the heat and mineral content of the water.
“It also heals joint pain, where patients would feel very relieved after a bath in such water, rich with very beneficial healing elements,” she told Arab News. “But, if accompanied with techniques such as exercise and joint mobilization, we will see improvements in many cases. And, of course, it has a psychosocial effect that makes the patient feel better.”
There are more than 12 sulfur hot springs in Saudi Arabia dotted across Jazan and Makkah, with seven in Al-Ahsa.
Frankly Speaking: ‘Houthi terror attacks will not deter American investments in the region, says Hal Delano Roosevelt
US business expert spoke of Saudi Arabia’s attractions for investors and the legacy of his grandfather’s historic meeting with King Abdulaziz
Verdict on the strength of US-Saudi commercial ties and their enduring relationship was delivered in course of the video-interview series
Updated 54 min 26 sec ago
Frank Kane
DUBAI: Terrorist attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis will not prevent a rising level of American investment in Saudi Arabia, a leading US business expert has told Arab News.
Hal Delano Roosevelt, president of the US-Saudi Business Council and grandson of the 32nd US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, said: “Certainly it’s a concern for American businesses that are contemplating sending their people over to live in Saudi Arabia and to work there. Has it deterred US businesses from considering the opportunity to do so? I have to say no.
“It (terrorism) is just part of all of our lives at this point, wherever we are on the globe. You have to remain vigilant, and you have to remain careful and aware of what’s about you, whether you’re here in the United States, in Europe or anywhere in the Middle East,” he said.
The attacks — stepped up against the UAE and Saudi Arabia recently — will not prevent American businesses from increased investment in the Kingdom, especially into the big sustainability strategy launched last year in the Saudi Green Initiative, Roosevelt said.
His verdict of the strength of the US-Saudi commercial relationship was delivered on “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video interviews with leading policymakers and businesspeople.
In the course of a wide-ranging conversation, Roosevelt — president and chief executive since 2019 of the 25-year-old council — spoke of the attractions of the Kingdom for US investors, the “growing pains” faced by some American businesses in getting bills paid on time, and the legacy of his grandfather’s historic meeting with King Abdulaziz in 1945 that inaugurated the modern era of trade and investment relations between the two countries.
After the meeting, FDR returned to the US and called a special congressional meeting of the Senate and the House, Roosevelt said.
“One of the things that (FDR) specifically said in the meeting was: ‘I have learned more in the last 20 hours of conversation with this great individual King Abdulaziz bin Saud than in two years of personal and governmental communiqués between my offices and his offices,’” Roosevelt said.
“I think that there is a solid message in there that so much more can be accomplished by sitting down and having a conversation like this, rather than going through all of the formal protocols, and just getting to know each other as individuals and this — whether FDR knew it or not — is a very key component to the Arab culture, not just the Saudi culture.”
He also said that his grandfather — whose economic policies helped pull the US and the world out of the Great Depression — would have approved of the Vision 2030 strategy to transform the Kingdom’s economy and society.
“I can confidently suggest that he would have been very proud and supportive of working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve the Vision 2030. Why? Simply said — the betterment of her people,” Roosevelt said.
With regard to recent allegations concerning unexpected tax bills and slowness in settling contractual bills, Roosevelt dismissed the notion they were an obstacle to American businesses in the Kingdom, saying they were the result of Saudi Arabia’s increasing growth rate.
“I’m sure it’s not deterring; it’s causing pause and question,” he said. “Here at the Business Council, we have various sectors — we have defense members, we have healthcare members, we have goods and services members — and I would classify this issue of ‘accounts receivables’ as growing pains and trying to find the right system that will get everybody paid in a timely manner.”
Roosevelt explained: “Why is it going on? It’s going on because they’ve been going through unprecedented growth in the Kingdom and newer systems have to be in place, rather than just sending an invoice to the Saudi embassy in Washington, D.C. or sending an invoice to the Ministry of Health where everything … might have been done manually with respect to bill payment.
“(They’re trying) to hire outside consultants that can expedite and bring efficiencies into that process of satisfying accounts receivables, and it’s working.”
Help is also at hand from the offices of the US embassy in Washington, D.C., according to Roosevelt.
“I can tell you first-hand from working directly with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema, the Saudi ambassador to the US. She directly involves herself in these issues and reaches out and connects directly with the Ministry of Health or Defense with respect to US companies that are experiencing a 300-day or 120-day issue in arrears and gets them satisfied,” he said.
Several American businesses contacted the US-Saudi Business Council last year when the Saudi government ruled that, in the future, multinational companies wanting to do official business in Saudi Arabia would have to have their regional headquarters in Riyadh, but Roosevelt said the new policy had been well received.
“We’re asking that you become a vested part of this community…hire local Saudis and train them and offer them the benefits of growth and education that you would your own folks,” he said.
There would also be significant benefits for US companies who do set up their main Middle East operations in the Saudi capital. “Once you become a local source, a vendor to the Kingdom, there are contracts where you’ll be given contractual preferences from the larger organizations there, like Aramco, Sabic,” said.
“They’re going to look to take care of the local companies first and there are more, so it comes with incentives as well. So, I think it’s a good thing.”
American businesses are interested in many sectors in Saudi Arabia, notably the growth in leisure, entertainment and tourism, as well as the attractions of the NEOM development in the northwest. But, Roosevelt explained, the big lure for US investors is the Kingdom’s initiative in the energy transition and the campaign against global warming.
“Saudi Arabia has taken this whole world of sustainability and green production to heart. They have adopted it; they have accepted it and they’re embracing it,” he said.
“For American businesses right now … I don’t believe you will find another country that is providing financial opportunity and incentive to bring the world of green and sustainable development, all technologies, into one place, where they’re willing to spend the money to help develop it and grow it, and more importantly, implement it.
“So, there is tremendous opportunity there. They are serious about it,” he said.
Roosevelt took issue with recent pleas by the Biden administration for Saudi Arabia to increase oil production to stem rising crude prices and suggested US shale producers should ramp up output to meet rising demand in the post-pandemic recovery.
“I might be one of the last remaining conservative registered Democrats in the country, but I certainly can see and make a case for shale production recovering, from a perspective of jobs and economic security,” he said.
“It’s just, why are we relying on someone else for something that we already have?”
Who’s Who: Dr. Faisal Abdullah Al-Saif, CEO of the Abha-based King Faisal Medical City
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News
Dr. Faisal Abdullah Al-Saif has been CEO of the Abha-based King Faisal Medical City since 2021.
Al-Saif, who worked as an adviser at the Health Ministry’s vision realization office for almost 10 months in 2019, has also been vice president of the central business unit at the Health Holding Co. in Riyadh since 2019.
He covered the company’s Eastern Province business unit from October 2019 to December 2020. He is currently covering the company’s same unit in the southern region.
From 2006 to 2008, Al-Saif was deputy director of the general surgery residency program at the King Saud University Medical City.
For more than five years from 2007, he worked as the supervisor of the internship office at the KSUMC’s college of medicine.
He was vice dean for academic affairs at the same college for almost three years from 2012. Before that, Al-Saif, who is chairing the scientific committee of the Saudi Center of Organ Transplantation, headed the general surgery department at KSUMC for over a year. From September 2015 to January 2019, he served as the chief medical officer at KSUMC.
Al-Saif, professor and consultant of HPB and transplant surgery at King Saud University, has occupied a number of academic positions, such as directing the future scientist program at Prince Naif Research Institute, and the beta-cell unit at KSU’s diabetes center.
Al-Saif received a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from KSU in 1996. He then joined a two-year internship and training program at the King Khalid University Hospital in Riyadh.
He also attended a five-year general surgery residency training program at the University of Manitoba, Canada, beginning in 1998, after which he obtained a fellowship in the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.