You are here

  • Home
  • Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022
Ronda Rousey won the women's match at Royal Rumble 2022. (WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cex9v

Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022
  • Bobby Lashley took advantage of Lesnar’s busy evening to reclaim WWE Championship as 2 heavyweights went head-to-head
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar have emerged as the big winners from Sunday night’s Royal Rumble as 30 names from across the female and male rosters took to the ring at The Dome in St Louis, Missouri.

A shock return for one of the biggest names in the world of sport saw Rousey claim victory after landing the final strike to Charlotte Flair and cap off her return to WWE.

With other title belts on the line on the night, Bobby Lashley took advantage of Lesnar’s busy evening — and a surprise attack from Roman Reigns — to reclaim the WWE Championship as the two heavyweights went blow for blow in a monumental evening.

Despite his small victory in seeing rival Lesnar lose his title, it was a mixed night for Reigns as he was earlier disqualified from his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship following a gutsy battle with challenger Doudrop, as The Man continued her rule at the top of the Raw roster.

The family drama between Edge and his partner Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse was finally put to bed as The Grit Couple defeated their rivals following a well-timed Glam Slam.

Topics: WWE

Related

Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
Updated 31 sec ago
John Duerden

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
  • The reigning Asian and Saudi champions moved quickly to replace departing hero Bafetimbi Gomis, in the process weakening rivals Al-Shabab in the title race
  • Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since
Updated 31 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal did not become the most successful team in the history of Asian football by letting the grass grow under their feet. Just days after the reigning Saudi Arabian champions released star striker Bafetimbi Gomis, they announced the arrival of Odion Ighalo in a move that could have major repercussions for the title race.

When Manchester United suddenly signed Andy Cole in January 1995, Kevin Keegan, the manager of selling club Newcastle United, stood on the steps outside the team’s stadium and explained to disgruntled fans why he had allowed the deal to go through. Now, Al-Shabab supporters similarly will be wondering at the wisdom of letting Ighalo, joint top scorer in the league so far this season, go.

For Al-Hilal, it is a no-brainer — assuming they were right to let Gomis go in the first place. The Frenchman still scores goals and has done so nine times so far this season, but at the age of 36 it was felt that his powers and impact were starting to wane. Ighalo is six years younger and has found the target three more times to sit joint top of the goal-scoring charts this season.

It remains to be seen how much of an improvement the Nigerian proves to be over the Frenchman, who will always be an Al-Hilal legend for his performances, goals and attitude during his three-and-a-half years with the club.

In the short-term, the Saudi champions look to have strengthened ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday. Al-Hilal are in action three days later against either Al-Jazira of the UAE or Tahiti’s A.S. Pirae. The winner goes on to face European champions Chelsea, a clash that will be eagerly anticipated in Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of playing in such a tournament, and a potential chance to test himself against one of the best defenses in the world, will surely appeal to Ighalo. There are those, especially in Nigeria, who feel that the fact the player was forced to miss out on the African Cup of Nations was one reason behind the move to Al-Hilal. Al-Shabab refused to release the striker, the top scorer during the 2019 competition, claiming that the Nigerian Football Federation had missed the deadline for calling him up.

As exciting as the Club World Cup is, whether Ighalo can make a difference domestically is a bigger question. Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since. This is not the kind of form that wins championships, especially with the top two, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, winning match after match. Leonardo Jardim’s men are now 10 points off the summit with 13 games remaining. There is still time to close the gap but not much, especially with the Tigers in such great form.

It is true that Al-Hilal are not the free-scoring team they were last season, when they averaged two goals a game. So far this season, the number is 1.45, which is quite a drop-off. Yet it is more a case of the team not creating as many chances — certainly not as many clear chances — than the strikers being wasteful.

It could be that Jardim will play Ighalo alongside Moussa Marega in attack. While on paper this looks like a formidable strike force, not much will change if the supply is not there. That is now a challenge for Jardim and his new signing.

Fans of Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are perhaps entitled to feel a little upset. After all, their star striker has joined a team below them in the league. It does not say much for the club’s title ambitions that they are selling their top scorer to a local rival, and one that also still has eyes on the championship.

It is true that three draws in the last three games have resulted in Al-Shabab slipping down to third place but they are still only seven points behind the leaders, albeit having played a game more.

Al-Shabab have already brought in a replacement: John Mary. The Cameroon striker was last seen on loan at Avispa Fukuoka in Japan. The 28-year-old has a decent goal-scoring record in Asia but will have to hit the ground running if he is to help his new team return to winning ways in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen what Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr make of all this. It is likely that the top two view Al-Hilal as a greater danger than Al-Shabab and so are unlikely to be delighted about the joint top scorer in the league making the move across Riyadh.

Time will also tell how it all plays out. It might well be that Ighalo bags a few more goals but cannot reignite Al-Hilal’s title challenge, and that Al-Shabab will not miss him too much and so will have few regrets.

But if the former Manchester United striker does help to shoot the champions up the standings while his former club drops down, then this could prove to be a season-changing move.

Topics: Al-Hilal Odion Ighalo Bafetimbi Gomis Al-Shabab

Related

Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo) video
Sport
Saudi football reacts with affection and sadness for departing Bafetimbi Gomis
Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status
  • The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup
  • After the visit of Brentford, Lampard has a baptism of fire back in the Premier League, with a trip to Newcastle United on February 8
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.
Lampard has been out of the game since being sacked as Chelsea boss a little over a year ago.
The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
“It is a huge honor for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started,” said Lampard.
“I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.
“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”
Lampard takes charge with Everton just four points above the relegation zone.
Fans protested over the past week outside Goodison Park at the running of the club from British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri.
Moshiri has spent over half a billion pounds on transfers since his takeover in 2016, but much of that money has been wasted.
Lampard becomes the club’s seventh permanent manager in less than six years.
His former England teammate Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to have an interview for the job, while Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira was reportedly the favorite until a fan revolt against his appointment.
“I am really delighted that Frank has joined us,” said Moshiri.
“He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood. He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”
After the visit of Brentford, Lampard has a baptism of fire back in the Premier League, with a trip to Newcastle on February 8 that could have a huge bearing on who is relegated at the end of the season.

Topics: everton Frank Lampard Chelsea Farhad Moshiri

Related

Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton
Sport
Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton
Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Sport
Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
  • Eriksen, 29, who has been training with young players at another of his former clubs, Ajax, said he was raring to go in a short video on Brentford’s Twitter feed
  • Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship.
The Denmark international left Inter Milan in December by mutual consent as the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, he had fitted meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football.
But the Premier League does not have the same rule and Brentford issued a statement on Monday confirming they had signed the former Tottenham playmaker until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
Eriksen, 29, who has been training with young players at another of his former clubs, Ajax, said he was raring to go in a short video on Brentford’s Twitter feed.
“Hi everyone, it’s Christian Eriksen,” he said. “I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed for Brentford Football Club and I can’t wait to get started and hopefully I’ll see you all very soon.”
Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his coaching career, welcomed his compatriot, saying it was an “unbelievable opportunity” to bring a world-class player to the club.
“He is fit but we will need to get him match-fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back toward his highest level,” he said.
“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.... I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”
Inter tweeted: “Good luck for your new adventure, @ChrisEriksen8. We are happy to see you back out on the pitch! Forever.”
Spurs tweeted: “It’s good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8.”
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.
The midfielder, who spent several days in hospital and had the ICD heart-regulating device fitted, has not played since.
Denmark rode a wave of emotion at the delayed tournament, reaching the semifinals, where they were knocked out by England.
Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said that although the club would not divulge any of Eriksen’s private medical information, “Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football.”
Eriksen was a pivotal member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that finished as runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League final in 2019.
The Dane joined Inter in January 2020 and after initial problems settling into then-manager Antonio Conte’s system, was a driving force in their charge to a 19th league title last year.
Eriksen told Danish media earlier this month that his aim was to play in the World Cup later this year.
“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar in November/December 2022,” he said, adding: “Whether I can get selected is something entirely different... but... I can come back.”
Brentford are 14th in the Premier League after four consecutive defeats but are eight points above the relegation zone.

Topics: Christian Eriksen Brentford Thomas Frank Inter Milan

Related

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
Sport
Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation
Sport
Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier
Updated 31 January 2022
Khaldon Azhari

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier

‘We can’t underestimate Japan’s strength’: Saudi coach Renard ahead of World Cup qualifier
  • Win for Saudi team would secure qualification for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 31 January 2022
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has vowed not to underestimate Japan when the nations clash in Tuesday night’s crucial World Cup qualifier in Saitama, despite the home side’s occasional troubles during the campaign.

Saudi Arabia leads qualifying Group B for this year’s World Cup in Qatar with 19 points from seven games, four points ahead of Japan and five ahead of Australia. Oman lies fourth with seven points, while China with five points are unlikely to qualify even for a play-off in third spot, and Vietnam are out of the running with no points. Only the top two can qualify automatically.

A win for the Saudis will secure a spot at Qatar 2022 with two matches left to play.

Saudi Arabia beat Japan 1-0 in their previous encounter in October, a result that put Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu under considerable pressure. But Renard pointed out that Japan should not be taken lightly.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Tokyo, Renard said: “Japan ranks second in Asia in the FIFA rankings, and we have great respect for them. Japan is a very strong team, and it made the knockout tournament at the 2018 World Cup. The current situation may not reflect Japan’s true power. With that in mind, we must prepare for tomorrow’s game. It’s going to be a big game.”

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently hit Japan hard, he added: “Fortunately, there is no problem with the team. We’ve taken great precautions to protect ourselves against infection. The coronavirus problem is not only in Tokyo, but everywhere in the world.

“We are very lucky to be able to play in such a situation, especially this important game. It’s a shame that we can’t see anything in Tokyo this time, but we’d like to come back when things get better.”

Meanwhile, Moriyasu, who has been criticized after a poor qualifying campaign, predicted his team would face considerable “pressure” from their Saudi rivals.

He said: “I think Saudi Arabia is a very aggressive team that can put pressure on us. They defend solidly and have good variety in attack, so we have to try and outplay them in this area.

“Saudi Arabia’s players are highly capable, and they are good individually and in link-up play, so we have to be aware of that.”

Topics: qatar 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup football Saudi Arabia sport

Related

Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
After their victory over Oman, a win against Japan at Saitama Stadium will now take Saudi Arabia to Qatar 2022. (Reuters)
Sport
Saudi Arabia take giant step towards 2022 World Cup with tense win over Oman

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh

Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh
  • Industry experts to host talks, workshops, activations, workout classes at ‘State of Wellness’ gathering from Feb. 10-11
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Sports for All Federation is to host a two-day wellness conference in Riyadh focused on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental wellbeing.

The Lifestyle Enhancement Conference, due to take place at the King Abdullah Financial District from Feb. 10 to 11, will build on the inaugural event in 2019 and be centered around the theme, “The State of Wellness.”

Based on the main pillars of food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection, industry experts will give a series of talks, alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes, all structured to provide a comprehensive healthy living guide to every member of society, no matter their age, gender, background, or ability.

Discussions will also take place about the key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry. As well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness, several sessions will emphasize the importance of a healthy state of mind and its impact on people’s overall wellbeing.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh this February, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.

“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.

“More people across Saudi are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s wellbeing, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” he added.

Admission to the event will be free of charge, with registration taking place online at www.lec-ksa.com. To ensure inclusivity, translators will be available during the gathering.

Gulf Cooperation Council consumers have become increasingly more health-conscious, according to a 2020 report by market research company Frost and Sullivan. It forecast that Saudi Arabia and the UAE health and wellness market would reach $14.56 billion by the end of the year, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9 percent.

The growth has been driven by organizations such as the SFA, which has led people to develop and maintain active lifestyles wherever they are on their fitness journey.

With support from the Saudi Ministry of Sport and a raft of local and international partners, the federation has been mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase the proportion of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030. To do so, it has launched a series of programs, initiatives, and events to inspire and motivate people throughout the country to live fitter, healthier lives.

Topics: Saudi SPorts Federation

Related

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022
Sport
Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar big winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Latest updates

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
Arabic adaptation of hit legal series ‘Suits’ coming to screens this Ramadan
The Arabic adaptation of Suits will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats. (Supplied)
Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years
Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.