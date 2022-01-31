Saudi sports federation set for 2nd annual lifestyle conference in Riyadh

The Saudi Sports for All Federation is to host a two-day wellness conference in Riyadh focused on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental wellbeing.
The Lifestyle Enhancement Conference, due to take place at the King Abdullah Financial District from Feb. 10 to 11, will build on the inaugural event in 2019 and be centered around the theme, “The State of Wellness.”
Based on the main pillars of food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection, industry experts will give a series of talks, alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes, all structured to provide a comprehensive healthy living guide to every member of society, no matter their age, gender, background, or ability.
Discussions will also take place about the key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry. As well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness, several sessions will emphasize the importance of a healthy state of mind and its impact on people’s overall wellbeing.
SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh this February, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.
“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.
“More people across Saudi are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s wellbeing, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” he added.
Admission to the event will be free of charge, with registration taking place online at www.lec-ksa.com. To ensure inclusivity, translators will be available during the gathering.
Gulf Cooperation Council consumers have become increasingly more health-conscious, according to a 2020 report by market research company Frost and Sullivan. It forecast that Saudi Arabia and the UAE health and wellness market would reach $14.56 billion by the end of the year, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9 percent.
The growth has been driven by organizations such as the SFA, which has led people to develop and maintain active lifestyles wherever they are on their fitness journey.
With support from the Saudi Ministry of Sport and a raft of local and international partners, the federation has been mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase the proportion of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030. To do so, it has launched a series of programs, initiatives, and events to inspire and motivate people throughout the country to live fitter, healthier lives.