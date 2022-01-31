Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, assistant deputy minister at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs

Amal Shuqair has been assistant deputy minister for classification development at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs since April 2020.
During her time in the role, she has helped to submit development and regulatory proposals to the deputyship, and she supervised the progress of business, processes, procedures and services provided in the general administration for services of classification clients who are contracted to government projects.
She followed up on facilities and monitored the quality of projects.
She was also a member of the secretariat of the committee for organizing labor accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She joined the e-government program, Yesser, from 2019 to 2020 as a senior adviser — PMO director, where she helped design and implement digital transformation strategies and supervise the implementation of e-government initiatives and products for Vision 2030 programs.
In 2018, she was a strategic and planning adviser in the Saudi Federation of Cyber Security and Programming to build and design federation strategy, strategic and operational plans.
From 2017 to 2018, she was the deputy minister adviser and general director of sectoral nationalization and female employment programs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
Shuqair gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 2000, a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2011, and a Ph.D. in computer engineering in 2015.
