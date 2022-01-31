You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, assistant deputy minister at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs

Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, assistant deputy minister at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs

Amal Shuqair. (Supplied)
Amal Shuqair. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vaj7f

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, assistant deputy minister at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs

Amal Shuqair. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Amal Shuqair has been assistant deputy minister for classification development at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs since April 2020.
During her time in the role, she has helped to submit development and regulatory proposals to the deputyship, and she supervised the progress of business, processes, procedures and services provided in the general administration for services of classification clients who are contracted to government projects.
She followed up on facilities and monitored the quality of projects.
She was also a member of the secretariat of the committee for organizing labor accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She joined the e-government program, Yesser, from 2019 to 2020 as a senior adviser — PMO director, where she helped design and implement digital transformation strategies and supervise the implementation of e-government initiatives and products for Vision 2030 programs.
In 2018, she was a strategic and planning adviser in the Saudi Federation of Cyber Security and Programming to build and design federation strategy, strategic and operational plans.
From 2017 to 2018, she was the deputy minister adviser and general director of sectoral nationalization and female employment programs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
Shuqair gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 2000, a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2011, and a Ph.D. in computer engineering in 2015.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dr. Faisal Abdullah Al-Saif. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Faisal Abdullah Al-Saif, CEO of the Abha-based King Faisal Medical City
Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
  • World’s longest mobile roller coaster launched at the theme park on Wednesday
  • It was an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Riyadh adrenaline junkies can now enjoy a thrilling new amusement ride at Winter Wonderland.

“Sky Loop”, the world’s longest mobile roller coaster, launched at the theme park on Wednesday.
With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the “Cobra Roll.”
Ali Al-Mezhar, a 25-year-old Saudi civil engineer, said the Sky Loop’s speed thrilled him the most.

SPEEDREAD

• With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.

• The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan ‘Imagine More.’

“I asked: ‘What is this amazing speed?’ My friend, who is a mechanical engineer and rode with me, said that the propulsion system used in this roller coaster is similar to the propulsion system in jet planes,” Al-Mezhar told Arab News.
“No wonder that when we boarded the ride, they put on protective glasses. Of course, it is recommended to ride on an empty stomach to avoid vomiting,” he added.
Rawan Al-Daur, a Riyadh-based diabetic educator, describes herself as a daring thrill-seeker, and said the Sky Loop was nothing like the roller coasters she has enjoyed in the past.
“It was such an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for, it was the scariest ride I’ve ever been on,” she said.
“I went on all the scary rides the other day at Winter Wonderland to mentally prepare myself for skydiving. Sky Loop’s thrill is on a whole other level, unlike the roller coasters I tried in the past,” she added.
Bassam Al-Qahtani, a Saudi network and communications engineer, had always wanted to ride a roller coaster with Sky Loop’s thrill factor.
“The roller coaster was so exciting, and I’ve been craving this level of fear in roller coasters. It is indescribable; from the moment I reached the peak and I saw the world shrink from way up high,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News.
Abdullah Al-Aqeel, a 31-year-old Saudi engineer, applauded the high-quality development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, adding that he enjoyed seeing Riyadh’s famous landmarks from the peak of the roller coaster.
“It was such an enjoyable experience in all aspects. What makes it really special is its placement in the theme park; you can see all the city’s landmarks, in particular, the King Abdullah Financial District and King Fahd Road,” he said.
In its first 100 days, Riyadh Season attracted 10 million visitors and 1 million tourists to its sites and events.
Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors on Saturday: “With the support, guidance, and planning of the Crown Prince, #RiyadhSeason exceeds 10 million visitors and a million tourists in 100 days.”
The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan “Imagine More.”
Its activities are being held on an area of 5.4 million sq m, and it consists of 14 recreational areas distributed throughout the capital: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.

Topics: Sky loop

Related

Special Latest Saudi Season offers adrenaline-fueled activities
Saudi Arabia
Latest Saudi Season offers adrenaline-fueled activities
Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones
Saudi Arabia
Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones

Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
  • This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has launched an e-service enabling beneficiaries to reissue a previous e-power of attorney by copying the same terms or parties.
“The e-service aims to fast-track the process, save time and effort, and improve client satisfaction,” the ministry said.
Beneficiaries can use the service by logging into the Najiz.sa portal, selecting “Issue e-power of attorney,” then “Copy previous power of attorney,” and entering the number of the previous power of attorney and the ID number of one of the parties. This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures.
Earlier in January, the ministry said its Notarial Central Support Unit had verified and certified over 1.2 million applications since Oct. 2020. The applications included 159,000 marriage e-contracts and 200,000 title deed digitization requests. Other applications included the registration of corporate accounts and probate certifications.
“The Central Support Unit works to enhance the digital transformation of notarial services and provide a unified operations center with standardized processes,” the ministry said. 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

Justice Ministry unit verifies 1.2m notarial requests. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry unit verifies 1.2 million notarial applications
Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders

NCA launches business accelerator to develop cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia

Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
SPA

NCA launches business accelerator to develop cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia

Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • It aims to link emerging Saudi companies with investors to empower a secure digital transformation within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority has launched a business accelerator specialized in foundational technologies and priority emerging technologies in cybersecurity and related fields.
The launch is a part of the authority’s plan to activate the domestic cybersecurity industry and spur innovation.
It said that the accelerator will be an important enabler in stimulating the local cybersecurity industry and will support integration between the public and private sectors.
It will also enhance larger national efforts within Saudi Arabia’s digital strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom at the forefront of emerging technology industries.
The authority said that the accelerator will support growing sectors in cybersecurity by activating national and international partnerships, expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise to support the local industry.
This will contribute to the development of the sector and provide an attractive environment for the development of products and technologies.
It aims to link emerging Saudi companies with investors to empower a secure digital transformation within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The launch of the accelerator is part of the authority’s strategic partnership with the Saudi Information Technology Company and the Plug and Play Company, one of the largest international technology business accelerators.
The accelerator will include follow-up, evaluation and application project phases, as well as workshops, support meetings and consultations.

Topics: Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority

Related

Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Women and children top Saudi cybersecurity agency’s list of priorities
Women and children top Saudi cybersecurity agency’s list of priorities

US Mission exempts Saudis above 50 from visa interview

A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

US Mission exempts Saudis above 50 from visa interview

A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
  • Easing of movement between countries indicator of ‘special ties,’ says expert
  • The decision ‘will make it easier to get a US tourist visa for those qualifying for such an exemption’
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: US diplomatic missions have exempted Saudi nationals aged 50 years or older from attending personal interviews to obtain US tourist visas.

“The US Embassy and Consulats General are happy to announce those interview waivers are now available for Saudi citizens at least 50 years old renewing a tourist visa,” the US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Monday.

Sharing more details, the US mission said that applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for visa renewal by mail: Applicants must be Saudi citizens and at least 50 years old, reside in Saudi Arabia, have no arrest or conviction record, and no prior deportation from, or denial of entry into, the US.

All sections of the DS-160 online application must also be answered completely and accurately.

Visa renewal by mail can take up to 2 weeks.

The American mission’s decision will make it easier for eligible Saudis to enter the US. (SPA)

B1/B2 visa criteria includes: The applicant is applying to renew a prior five-year B1/B2 visa that has not expired for more than 12 months, and the applicant has never been refused a US visa after the expiration of the last issued B1/B2 visa.

The mission clarified that the applicant should only submit the documents requested by the US Embassy or the Consulate General.

This includes a copy of the interview waiver confirmation letter, the DS-160 application confirmation page for each applicant, one colored photograph (51 millimeters x 51 millimeters) taken within the last six months against a white background, which must show the full face, neck, and shoulders of the applicant in frontal view with a neutral expression and no eyeglasses, current passport and passport with the most recent US visa, and copy of visa application fee receipt.

The applicant should not submit bank statements, HR letters, travel reservations or any other unnecessary documents. If additional information is required, the US Embassy or Consulate General will contact the applicant.

Welcoming the announcement, Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This waiver announced by the US Embassy will promote Saudi-US relations and make it easier for eligible Saudis to enter the US. It is an indicator of the special and good Saudi-US relations. It will also make it easier to get a US tourist visa for those qualifying for such an exemption.”

Topics: US visa Saudi nationals US embassy in Saudi Arabia

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Emergency US visas resuming for Saudi students
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Emergency US visas resuming for Saudi students
US visa applicants to be asked for social media history
Media
US visa applicants to be asked for social media history

Riyadh municipality to build social hubs for the elderly

The well-equipped diwaniyas will be furnished with floor seating, elevated seating with electronic screens, a business center with computers and internet, exercise equipment, and outdoor multi-purpose seating. (Supplied)
The well-equipped diwaniyas will be furnished with floor seating, elevated seating with electronic screens, a business center with computers and internet, exercise equipment, and outdoor multi-purpose seating. (Supplied)
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh municipality to build social hubs for the elderly

The well-equipped diwaniyas will be furnished with floor seating, elevated seating with electronic screens, a business center with computers and internet, exercise equipment, and outdoor multi-purpose seating. (Supplied)
  • Facilities will offer access to sports, cultural and recreational activities
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Riyadh municipality is planning to expand the establishment of dewaniyas, or reception areas, for the elderly as part of its strategy to create a social hub where people can socialize, and take part in sports, cultural and recreational activities.

According to the municipality, the dewaniyas will have 16 sub-municipalities in Riyadh’s residential neighborhoods to provide easy access for the elderly.

The well-equipped diwaniyas will be furnished with floor seating, elevated seating with electronic screens, a business center with computers and internet, exercise equipment, and outdoor multi-purpose seating.

Currently three diwaniyas are located in the neighborhoods of Laban, Ulaysha and Al-Rawda.

Mayor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf tweeted that opening up dewaniyas provides social space for the beloved segment of the society.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to the municipality, the dewaniyas will have 16 sub-municipalities in Riyadh’s residential neighborhoods to provide easy access for the elderly.

• Mayor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf tweeted that opening up dewaniyas provides social space for the beloved segment of the society.

• According to a UN report, those aged 65 and above made up around 3.4 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population, a figure that is predicted to reach 6 percent by 2030.

He tweeted: “Diwaniyaat Alghaaleen (Dewaniyas for the Valuable) have opened in neighborhoods to enhance ties between residents and meet their needs. We have established three dewaniyas and will work on increasing their number to cover more areas.”  

The Saudi Cabinet approved a new law to protect the rights of elderly citizens in the Kingdom early in January 2022.

Under Article 8 of the law, if a provider is unable to support the elderly financially, and no one in the elderly’s family can support them either, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will support them financially.

The ministry is obligated to enable the elderly to live in an environment that protects their rights and dignity, and spreads awareness about the rights of the elderly.

The ministry is also responsible for providing reliable statistical data about the elderly, which will benefit researchers in conducting studies and research.

The law also requires the ministry to organize and implement appropriate programs for the elderly, to improve their skills, experiences, and hobbies, enhance their integration into society, encourage able-bodied elderly people to work, and promote volunteering activities serving the elderly.

The ministry must rehabilitate public and commercial facilities, residential neighborhoods, the surrounding environment, and mosques to ensure they are suitable for the needs of the elderly. It must also allocate places for the elderly in public facilities and at public events and urge the private sector, business owners, and civil bodies to care for them.

Government agencies should also prioritize elderly people who are seeking basic services, particularly health and social services. The ministry must also grant the elderly a privilege card that allows them to benefit from the public services to meet the necessities of their daily lives.

According to a UN report, those aged 65 and above made up around 3.4 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population, a figure that is predicted to reach 6 percent by 2030.

Bader Aleyadah, chairman of Saudi Elderly Support Organization, told Arab News: “There is no doubt that the establishment of three dewaniyas for the elderly in Riyadh neighborhoods is one of the initiatives that will have a significant impact in enhancing the role of the elderly in society and improving services provided to them.”

The organization is working with businessmen and charitable institutions to establish care centers for the elderly that include services such as areas to socialize, entertainment, temporary housing,  permanent housing services and medical care.

The project will begin in Riyadh and will be followed by similar centers opening in other Saudi cities.

Aleyadah said that the organization had previously implemented the elderly-friendly neighborhood initiative in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Jubail, which develops safe, comfortable diwaniays in residential neighborhoods.

“We look forward to cooperating with the Riyadh municipality and the rest of the municipalities to provide everything we can to expand the diwaniyas in other neighborhoods and transform residential neighborhoods into friendly neighborhoods for the elderly,” he said.   

Ghazi Al-Malih, former deputy minister of labor and social development for Inspection and Work Environment Development, said that the elderly have numerous rights, and the Riyadh municipality’s initiative to build diwaniyas for the elderly under one roof is a commendable gesture.

Some of the elderly have worked as doctors, engineers, writers, poets and business owners; and holding multiple events in these offices will benefit the group as a community.

Al-Malih, who was also a former consultant in the social security sector, said that events should not be limited to entertainment, and the community should benefit from elderly people’s experience such as providing consultations and mediation among others.

Topics: Riyadh municipality

Related

The Council Ministries approves the law to protect the rights of the elderly. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet approves law to protect rights of elderly
Saad Al-Hammad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi law of elderly is based on country’s customs and traditions

Latest updates

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
NCA launches business accelerator to develop cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia
Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Lebanon pleased with Gulf reaction to Kuwaiti initiative
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.