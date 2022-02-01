Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on Monday and confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was believed to be imminent.
Targett joins United on an initial loan deal until the end of the season. He is the club’s fourth signing during this first transfer window since the majority takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. He follows Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes through the door at St James’ Park.
The signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Burn was expected to be confirmed on Monday evening, as the clock counted down to the close of the transfer window.
However, a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has faltered, with the Red Devils unwilling to allow the player to leave during this window. A similar deal for under-20 France international Hugo Ekitike also failed on deadline day.
Targett spoke of his excitement at signing for the Magpies.
“It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I got a call last night saying the loan with Villa had been agreed; now I can’t wait to get started to get my teeth stuck in.
“When you look at it from afar, with all the players linked and the new players, the project — it is all exciting, exciting times to be here. Everyone is keeping an eye on how Newcastle do.
“I had a conversation with the manager last night and I am looking forward to working with him.”
This is not the first time the Magpies have shown an interest in Targett. In 2018, during Rafa Benitez’s time on Tyneside, United came within a whisker of signing the player from Southampton. However, a lack of finances under previous owner Mike Ashley scuppered the deal and the player ended up at Fulham. Targett recalled just how close Newcastle came to obtaining his services.
“It was about three or four years ago and I was about to get on the plane to go to Newcastle,” he said.
“Even at the time then, I don’t think I was ready. Now, having that experience with Villa and Southampton, I feel like I am in a good place with my career. At the time I was still young; it would have been a massive shock to me, coming here. Now I am ready.”
Last season’s players’ player of the campaign at Villa, Targett is under no illusions about the priority for the remainder of the season and his immediate aim at United: To help avoid relegation.
“The main thing is keeping Newcastle in the Premier League and we will see where that takes us after that,” he said.
“Every time I have come here it has been a tough place to come. The fans are very passionate, they give the team good backing and I am looking forward to meeting them. I enjoy playing at St James’ Park. To be playing for them instead of getting abuse, it will be great.
“This team has quality and I am sure this team has enough to stay in the league.”
Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi welcomed Targett to the club in message posted on Twittrer. He wrote: “Welcome Matt. Super excited to have you on board.”
Co-owner Jamie Reuben wrote: “Welcome @Mattytargett. We’re happy to have you.”