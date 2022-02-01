You are here

  Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian
Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, 78, who was also a US national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops. (Reuters)
Reuters

Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian
JERUSALEM Israel’s military said on Monday it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian earlier this month that it said resulted from “a moral failure and poor decision-making.”
Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, 78, who was also a US national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in Jiljilya village in the occupied West Bank on Jan. 12. A Palestinian autopsy found As’ad, who had pre-existing heart conditions, had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.
The military at the time said As’ad was alive when the soldiers left him.
In a summary of its investigation on Monday, the military said it found that As’ad had refused to cooperate with troops operating in the area and that “his hands were tied and he was gagged for a short time.”
After being detained for half an hour, As’ad and three others were released.
“The soldiers did not identify signs of distress or other suspicious signs concerning As’ad’s health. The soldiers assessed that As’ad was asleep and did not try to wake him,” according the military statement.
“The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers,” it said.
A core value of the Israeli military — to protect human life — had been violated, it said.
“It was further determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when Assad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate,” it said. “The soldiers failed in their obligations by leaving Assad lying on the floor without the required treatment and without reporting the incident back to their commanders.”
After the autopsy, a US embassy spokesman in Jerusalem said it was “deeply saddened” by As’ad’s death and it supported “a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”
Palestinian leaders have called for the soldiers involved to be prosecuted in an international court.
As’ad was a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who lived in the United States for decades and returned to the West Bank 10 years ago, his brother told Reuters.
Israeli military police were carrying out their own criminal investigation, whose findings will be submitted to the Military Advocate Corps for a legal review and determinations, the military said.

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads
Updated 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads
  • Unless progress was made, the official said, Iran's nuclear capabilities could go beyond limits imposed under the JCPOA
Updated 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US State Department officials warned during a background briefing with reporters on Monday that restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action might be “impossible” because of Iranian nuclear advances.

The Senior State Department official also said that it was “hard to imagine” restoring the JCPOA agreement without Iran also releasing four Americans who were being held hostage by Iranian forces.

Unless progress was made, the official said, Iran’s nuclear capabilities could go beyond limits imposed under the JCPOA, creating an “extremely dangerous” situation for the Middle East and the world.

“We are in the final stretch, because as we have said now for some time, this cannot go on forever because of Iran’s nuclear advancements,” the senior State Department official who asked to remain anonymous said.

“This is not a prediction. It is not a threat. It is not an artificial deadline. It is just a requirement that we have conveyed indirectly to Iran and to all of our P5+1 partners for some time, which is that given the pace of Iran’s advances, nuclear advances, we only have a handful of weeks left to get a deal. After which point it will unfortunately be no longer possible to return to the JCPOA and to recapture the non-proliferation benefits that the deal provided for us.”

The official said that time was short, and that it could be “weeks not months” before Iran might achieve fissionable nuclear material.

Iranian officials pledged last month to not seek uranium grade-level enrichment above 60 percent. But without the JCPOA, continued Iranian efforts could achieve 90 percent uranium grade-level enrichment, which would make building a nuclear weapon more likely.

“We are reaching the final moment, after which we will no longer be in a position to come back to the JCPOA because it will no longer hold the value that we negotiated for,” the official said.

“We have been at this now for roughly 10 months. The last time we were in Vienna, negotiations in January were among the most intensive that we have had to date. And we made progress narrowing down the list of differences to just keep priorities on all sides.”

But the official stressed that for Iran, “Now is the time for political decisions. Now is the time to decide whether, for Iran to decide, whether it is prepared to make those decisions necessary for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.”

The 159-page JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 nations, which include China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US. It was ratified by the UN on July 29, 2015.

However, US President Trump withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and reimposed punishing economic sanctions against Tehran that included severe restrictions on its ability to sell oil. The senior State Department official called Trump’s action “catastrophic.”

Leaders of the National Council of Resistance of Iran have denounced the JCPOA, saying that Iran would not live up to its commitments, and have called for stronger sanctions to cripple the regime’s oppressive leadership.

“The behavior of the Iranian regime, especially over the past year, makes it clear that Supreme leader Khamenei, using the negotiations as a cover to buy time, is rapidly dashing toward building the nuclear bomb. Raisi’s selection to become the regime’s president is intended to serve a two-pronged purpose, gaining concessions from the West and escalating repression against a defiant population who seek the overthrow of the regime in Iran,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the NCRI.

“The US and the P 5+1 have only one option, which is to quickly change course before it is too late and reimpose all UN Security Council resolutions and hold the regime accountable for its egregious violations.”

US President Biden sought to restore the JCPOA participating in indirect negotiations with Iran in Vienna 10 months ago, the official said.

“We will know sooner rather than later whether we are, whether the US is back in the JCPOA and Iran is back in fully implementing its obligations under the JCPOA, or whether we are going to have to face a different reality, a reality of mounting tensions and crisis,” he said.

The Biden administration has been clear over the past 10 months of negotiations in Vienna, he said, that returning to the JCPOA would “advance core US national interests” and “end the current nuclear non-proliferation crisis.”

“It would create an opportunity to depressurize the broader regional crisis. In other words, it would get us out of the situation that we inherited from the prior administration’s catastrophic error of withdrawing from the JCPOA, which left us with an unconstrained Iran nuclear program and inadequate, if not wholly unsatisfactory tools to address it,” the senior State Department official said.

“We know it is very possible that Iran chooses not to go down that path and we are ready to deal with that contingency. We hope that’s not the decision that Iran makes. But we are prepared to deal with either one of them.”

He declined to say what actions might be taken in response to the failure of the negotiations to restore the JCPOA agreement, nor would he discuss details on concerns about the four Americans being held hostage by Iranian forces.

But the official said, “We are negotiating on the release of the detainees separately from the JCPOA. But as we have said it is very hard for us to imagine a return to the JCPOA while four innocent Americans are behind bars or are detained in Iran.”

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Iran United States

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30
  • Renewal was dogged by sharp disputes between Russia and US
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: The Security Council on Monday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya until the end of April after days of contention on a range of issues — from the language about future elections to the length of the mandate extension.

The renewal, which should have been a formality, followed a deadlock between Russia and the US with Moscow demanding that a special envoy to Libya be appointed by the secretary-general to replace current special adviser US Stephanie Williams.

The UK, the penholder on Libya, had authored a resolution to extend UNSMIL’s mandate for one more year, urge Libyans to hold national elections and call for the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from the North African country. Russia had intended to veto the text before proposing its own resolution for a vote.

The Russian text, as reported by Agence France Presse, stipulated a shorter extension, until April 30 when, according to Moscow, the political situation in Libya would become clearer. It also called for the appointment of an envoy “without further delay.”

The final, unanimously adopted resolution 2619, which consists of only three operative paragraphs, is a technical carryover of UNSMIL’s core mandate. It contains one new provision recalling that UNSMIL should be led by a special envoy and “recognizing the Secretary-General’s responsibility to appoint a Special Envoy as set out in resolution 2542 (of 2020.)”

The security council recently split over whether to reconfigure UNSMIL’s leadership, with several member states demanding the special envoy’s post be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.

Since the sudden resignation of former envoy Jan Kubis in November, American Stephanie Williams has served as UN special adviser on Libya. It appears that the secretary-general wanted to appoint Williams, the former acting special representative and head of UNSMIL, as interim head of UNSMIL, but Russia opposed the move.

Instead, Guterres named her as his special adviser for Libya, a position that does not require council approval.

Williams is currently in Tripoli leading UN mediation efforts.

Nathalie Broadhurst, France’s deputy permanent representative, expressed regret over the council’s failure to reach agreement on “a substantive renewal” of the mission’s mandate.

“After the postponement of the first round of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, 2021, Libya is at a critical moment of its political transition,” Broadhurst said.

“The Security Council must encourage Libyans to resolve their differences to allow for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.”

She added: “In order to give UNSMIL all the tools necessary to carry out its mediation, it is essential that the secretary-general appoints a special envoy without delay.”

Ireland’s Geraldine Byrne Nason said that UNSMIL’s role on the ground in Libya is “more important than ever, given the fragility of the political situation and the need for progress on the security and economic tracks.”

Most importantly, the Irish envoy added, an effective UNSMIL “is vital to support the Libyan people and their legitimate expectations of a democratic and peaceful future.

“The sustained support and leadership from the UN and from this council is essential to instill confidence in the Libyan political process and to help Libyan stakeholders forge agreement on the way forward and on the holding of elections as soon as possible.”

Topics: Libya UN Security Council (UNSC)

Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas

Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
Updated 01 February 2022
Agencies

Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas

Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
  • The two also discussed the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways
  • Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation request probe of Palestinian-American's death
Updated 01 February 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON: In a further step to strengthen bilateral relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need for reform in the Palestinian Authority in a phone call on Monday with President Mahmoud Abbas, the State Department said.
President Joe Biden has sought to repair ties weakened when his predecessor, President Donald Trump, slashed aid to Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza and closed a US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.
The Biden administration has restored aid and pledged to reopen the consulate over Israeli objections, while urging Abbas, 86, to change several policies including payments his self-rule authority makes to Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Briefing reporters on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not mention the prisoner stipends but said Blinken and Abbas discussed “the need for reform within the Palestinian Authority.”
The two also discussed “the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways,” Price said.
In a readout of the phone call, Abbas’ office did not mention any discussion of reform within the authority, which exercises limited self-rule in West Bank territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Abbas told Blinken that Israel must “stop the abuse of prisoners and ... the withholding of taxes.” Israel in 2018 began deducting the value of the prisoner stipends from taxes it collects on the Palestinian Authority’s behalf and transfers to it monthly.
Israel and the US say the stipends, dispersed monthly to prisoners, their relatives and the families of Palestinians killed for allegedly carrying out attacks, encourage further violence.
The Palestinians consider them a form of welfare for inmates and families they regard as national heroes. 
Meanwhile, two members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation asked the Biden administration Monday to investigate how a Palestinian-American who lived in Milwaukee before moving back to his home village died at a West Bank checkpoint.
Omar Assad, 78, died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in his native village of Jiljilya during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, according to family members and media reports.
Assad’s nephew, Assad Assad, said others who were detained at the checkpoint told family members that the soldiers dragged Assad out of his car, threw him to the ground and shackled his hands and feet with zip ties, then fled after he died on the spot.
The Israeli military has said Omar was detained after resisting an inspection and later released, implying he was alive. It’s unclear exactly when he died. An autopsy performed by Palestinian doctors that became public on Thursday determined the cause of death was a heart attack brought on by “external violence.”
Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, an Israeli military spokesman, said Assad’s death remains under investigation and that “actions will be taken if wrongdoing is found.”
Assad was born in Jiljilya but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a US citizen before he returned to his home village in 2009 to retire with his wife, Nazmia, his nephew told The Associated Press.
US State Department officials have said they’re seeking clarification about the events leading up to Assad’s death.
US Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to launch an investigation into Assad’s death and whether the soldiers involved used equipment procured with American aid.
“We strongly support human rights and the rule of law as the foundation of United States foreign policy,” Baldwin and Moore wrote. “As a Palestinian American, Mr. Assad deserves the full protections afforded US citizens living abroad and his family deserves answers.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that he hadn’t seen the request from Baldwin and Moore and the agency hasn’t seen a final report from Israeli officials.
“We continue to support an investigation that is thorough and comprehensive into the circumstances of the incident and we welcome receiving additional information as soon as possible,” Price said.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six Day War in 1967. Assad Assad said his uncle and aunt left Jiljilya for Chicago in 1969 in hopes of finding jobs. They moved to Milwaukee in 1974 and prospered, opening convenience stores and a restaurant, he said.
They were among dozens of Jiljilya residents who have returned to the village over the years to build retirement homes, Assad Assad said.
(With Reuters and AP)

Topics: United States Palestine Antony Blinken Mahmoud Abbas

Lebanon pleased with Gulf reaction to Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 31 January 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon pleased with Gulf reaction to Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Seventeen networks of suspected Israeli spies busted in crackdown, interior minister tells Cabinet
  • Cabinet condemns Israeli use of Lebanese airspace to attack targets in Syria
Updated 31 January 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants believes the country’s response to the Kuwaiti initiative proposing confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states had a “positive impact” during Sunday’s Arab League consultative meeting in Kuwait.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib attended Sunday’s meeting, at which Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah once again stressed his country’s “keenness to maintain Lebanon's stability and the welfare of its people.”

He noted that Kuwait will keep trying to mend the relationship, adding: “The concerned authorities in Kuwait and the Gulf countries will discuss the Lebanese response to decide on the next steps with Lebanon.”

The Lebanese response stressed Beirut’s commitment to respect all international resolutions in a manner that guarantees domestic peace and stability, and the government’s commitment, in word and deed, to the policy of neutrality, so the country is not turned into a platform for attacks against Arab countries.

The response did not mention specific international resolutions or steps to implement them, such as UN Security Council resolution 1559 — which was adopted in 2004 and calls for the disarmament of armed militias in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Lebanon in October 2021 after Information Minister George Kordahi offended the Kingdom.

Kordahi then resigned in November in an attempt to ease the situation, but the crisis persisted amid hostility from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Cabinet resumed discussions for the 2022 budget on Monday, while a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced Lebanon’s support for the UAE “against attempts to target Arab legitimacy, which we are keen to preserve and strengthen,” adding: “We have been, and will remain, unified in the fight against harm and evil of all kinds.”

Mawlawi also briefed the Cabinet on busting 17 spy networks in Lebanon, allegedly working for Israel.

The Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces was able to uncover the networks, arresting at least 10 suspects.

A security source stated: “Over a month ago, specifically after the bombing that shook the Burj Al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, southern Lebanon, the branch obtained information about a person close to Hamas being linked to the bombing.

“The Information Branch was able to uncover multiple unconnected networks after monitoring the suspect’s movement and communications,” said the source, adding that a number of suspects were arrested and were currently under investigation.

Two suspects are allegedly from the city of Sidon, with another employed at a commercial center in the city of Tyre. Other suspects live inside and around Sidon.

One was arrested in Tyre, and his house and the house of another suspected agent were raided simultaneously. Large quantities of gift boxes, perfumes and computers were confiscated.

The spy networks are thought to be distributed throughout Lebanon and include agents from different sects, initial investigations reportedly revealed.

These agents were apparently recruited through social media, with most unaware that they were working for Israel, while others knew and were asked to buy burner phones.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun asked the foreign minister to file a complaint in the UN Security Council against Israel for “using Lebanon’s airspace” to attack Syria, with the Cabinet condemning the “Israeli breach that took place at 3 a.m., when Israeli planes bombed the Syrian territory from the airspace of Riyaq in the Bekaa.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “human losses resulting from the Israeli bombardment, which targeted Hezbollah sites and warehouses, northeast of Damascus.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Kuwait

Israeli president meets UAE vice president on first official visit

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Israeli president meets UAE vice president on first official visit

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
  • Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Herzog, who is on his first official visit to the UAE, and the two sides discussed the future of economic, commercial and investment cooperation.
They also held talks on raising the level of scientific and technological cooperation and other paths that supported the future of development, as well as various regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Israel’s participation in the expo, along with more than 190 countries, opened several areas for cooperation as “the mega global event seeks to shape a better future for humanity based on peaceful coexistence and sharing of expertise and resources.”
Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit.

Mohammed Al-Khajja, the UAE’s ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israeli ambassador to the UAE, and several senior Israeli officials accompanied Herzog.
Dr. Yousif Al-Obaidli, director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, accompanied the president and his accompanying delegation on a tour of the mosque’s halls and external corridors.
They were briefed by one of the center’s cultural tour specialists about the mosque’s message “that underscores notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to cultures, emanating from the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy,” according to a statement on WAM.
They also learned about the mosque’s history, components, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture.

The Israeli leader was presented with two of the center’s publications at the end of the visit.
One was “Spaces of Light” and showcases the winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” photography award, which is held annually by the center in celebration of the aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque.
The other was “Houses of God” and is about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Topics: UAE Israel Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Isaac Herzog Expo 2020 Dubai Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads
US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads
Security council extends Libya mission till April 30
Security council extends Libya mission till April 30
Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
India's budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
India's budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth

