You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
Saud Arabia's players celebrate winning bronze at the 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam. (Saudi Handball Federation)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g35wg

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
  • Qatar secured 5th straight title after victory over Bahrain in final
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have claimed bronze at the 20th Asian Men’s Handball Championship after beating Iran 26-23 in Dammam on Monday.

The Saudi team ended the first half with a 15-12 lead and managed to maintain the three-point difference until the end of the third-place playoff match, hosted by the Ministry of Sports.

It was the second time that the team from the Kingdom had won bronze at the expense of Iran, having previously beaten them 24-23 in 2008.

Saudi Arabia also finished third in the 2002 and 2012 editions.

Qatar were crowned champions with a 29-24 victory over Bahrain, to emulate South Korea’s feat of winning the title five times in a row.

The Qatari team have now taken gold in every edition from 2014 to 2022, while the Koreans had exerted similar dominance between 1983 and 1993.

South Korea still hold the record for the most titles with nine, with Qatar second on five.

The tournament’s top five teams — Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and South Korea — also secured qualification for the 2022 World Handball Championship that will take place in Sweden and Poland.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship

Related

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
  • Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals, foreigners living in China have also been invited
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: A senior Olympics official said Tuesday that venues at the Beijing Winter Games could be up to 50 percent full, countering fears that Covid-19 would lead to a second consecutive Games without spectators.
Last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics took place largely behind closed doors and Chinese organizers decided not to sell tickets for the Beijing Games because of fears about the virus.
But Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the International Olympic Committee, said he hoped venues in China would be filled to between 30 and 50 percent.
“In terms of capacity we are not there yet, because it has to be fine-tuned at a venue-by-venue basis, but I’d say if we have one person out of three (available spots) or out of two, that would already be a good result,” Dubi said in an interview on the official Beijing Games’ website.
“It could also depend on whether it is outdoors or indoors. But the great thing is that we are going to have spectators,” he added.
Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals — foreigners living in China have also been invited.
“We were very insistent on that,” he said. “So they are also reaching out to the expat community and making sure, through the embassies and other ways and means, to identify those who live in Beijing and could attend the Games.”
The Beijing Olympics are taking place in a highly policed “closed loop” with competitors, journalists and members of the Chinese workforce cut off from the local population and tested daily for Covid-19.

Topics: Beijing 2022 Beijing Olympics sports

Related

China says US plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games
Sport
China says US plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Burn has spoken of his “dream” Newcastle United move after his $17 million January transfer deadline day move.

The 29-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St. James’ Park on Monday, with the deal confirmed just 15 minutes before the close of the winter trading period.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion center-half Burn followed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett through the doors on Tyneside in the month, for a combined fee of $112 million.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said boyhood Newcastle United fan Burn, who was released by the club at the age of 10.

“I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

United lost out on their chase to sign the likes of Sven Botman, of Lille, and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes the signing of towering defender Burn adds just the right kind of competition at the heart of the Magpies’ defense.

“I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch,” said Howe.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for.

He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Confirming the news, Brighton took to social media: “Smash it at your boyhood club, Dan! Wishing you all the best.”

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi also took to Twitter to welcome Burn as a United player.

He said: “Some dreams are meant to be . . . welcome back to where it all started.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands international Botman has been speaking about his failed move to United.

French champions Lille kept moving the goalposts on a deal, with United meeting their initial valuation of the player, only for the club to up their demands.

This approach eventually led to the Magpies walking away from the transfer, although they did again test Lille’s resolve with a late-window approach.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport, Botman said: “I’m fine at Lille for the time being.

“I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer. You never know in football.

“This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks. Both clubs have their positive points.

“Everyone says about Newcastle: It’s all about money. But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started.

“I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but of course Milan is a beautiful club.”

Topics: Newcastle Dan Burn

Related

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Sport
Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Special Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window
Sport
Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
  • The player almost joined the Magpies in 2018 when Rafa Benitez was in charge at St James’ Park
  • Confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was also expected during the final hours of the transfer window on Monday
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on Monday and confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was believed to be imminent.

Targett joins United on an initial loan deal until the end of the season. He is the club’s fourth signing during this first transfer window since the majority takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. He follows Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes through the door at St James’ Park.

The signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Burn was expected to be confirmed on Monday evening, as the clock counted down to the close of the transfer window.

However, a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has faltered, with the Red Devils unwilling to allow the player to leave during this window. A similar deal for under-20 France international Hugo Ekitike also failed on deadline day.

Targett spoke of his excitement at signing for the Magpies.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I got a call last night saying the loan with Villa had been agreed; now I can’t wait to get started to get my teeth stuck in.

“When you look at it from afar, with all the players linked and the new players, the project — it is all exciting, exciting times to be here. Everyone is keeping an eye on how Newcastle do.

“I had a conversation with the manager last night and I am looking forward to working with him.”

This is not the first time the Magpies have shown an interest in Targett. In 2018, during Rafa Benitez’s time on Tyneside, United came within a whisker of signing the player from Southampton. However, a lack of finances under previous owner Mike Ashley scuppered the deal and the player ended up at Fulham. Targett recalled just how close Newcastle came to obtaining his services.

“It was about three or four years ago and I was about to get on the plane to go to Newcastle,” he said.

“Even at the time then, I don’t think I was ready. Now, having that experience with Villa and Southampton, I feel like I am in a good place with my career. At the time I was still young; it would have been a massive shock to me, coming here. Now I am ready.”

Last season’s players’ player of the campaign at Villa, Targett is under no illusions about the priority for the remainder of the season and his immediate aim at United: To help avoid relegation.

“The main thing is keeping Newcastle in the Premier League and we will see where that takes us after that,” he said.

“Every time I have come here it has been a tough place to come. The fans are very passionate, they give the team good backing and I am looking forward to meeting them. I enjoy playing at St James’ Park. To be playing for them instead of getting abuse, it will be great.

“This team has quality and I am sure this team has enough to stay in the league.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi welcomed Targett to the club in message posted on Twittrer. He wrote: “Welcome Matt. Super excited to have you on board.”

Co-owner Jamie Reuben wrote: “Welcome @Mattytargett. We’re happy to have you.”

Topics: Newcastle United Matt Targett Aston Villa

Related

Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp photos
Sport
Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp
Analysis Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard
Sport
Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
  • 15 international teams are participating, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Tour 2022, which is being held for the second time in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Monday from the historic city of AlUla.
The tour is being organized by the Ministry of Sport, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation and under the umbrella of the Union Cycliste Internationale.
The first phase of the Saudi Tour, which is part of the Quality of Life program, will start on Tuesday and will continue until Saturday with the participation of 15 international teams, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers.

The teams were presented during the opening ceremony, which also included a presentation of the details of the tracks and the starting and ending points for each of the five stages.
The competition will also feature a number of sports events and races for the public, women, and children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Saudi Tour 2022 Saudi Cycling Federation Saudi Ministry of Sport Quality of Life Program

Related

Sports ministry announces details of Saudi Tour 2022 in AlUla photos
Sport
Sports ministry announces details of Saudi Tour 2022 in AlUla
Approximately 1,070 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Sanad launches Saudi childhood cancer awareness month

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
Updated 31 January 2022
John Duerden

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
  • The reigning Asian and Saudi champions moved quickly to replace departing hero Bafetimbi Gomis, in the process weakening rivals Al-Shabab in the title race
  • Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since
Updated 31 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal did not become the most successful team in the history of Asian football by letting the grass grow under their feet. Just days after the reigning Saudi Arabian champions released star striker Bafetimbi Gomis, they announced the arrival of Odion Ighalo in a move that could have major repercussions for the title race.

When Manchester United suddenly signed Andy Cole in January 1995, Kevin Keegan, the manager of selling club Newcastle United, stood on the steps outside the team’s stadium and explained to disgruntled fans why he had allowed the deal to go through. Now, Al-Shabab supporters similarly will be wondering at the wisdom of letting Ighalo, joint top scorer in the league so far this season, go.

For Al-Hilal, it is a no-brainer — assuming they were right to let Gomis go in the first place. The Frenchman still scores goals and has done so nine times so far this season, but at the age of 36 it was felt that his powers and impact were starting to wane. Ighalo is six years younger and has found the target three more times to sit joint top of the goal-scoring charts this season.

It remains to be seen how much of an improvement the Nigerian proves to be over the Frenchman, who will always be an Al-Hilal legend for his performances, goals and attitude during his three-and-a-half years with the club.

In the short-term, the Saudi champions look to have strengthened ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday. Al-Hilal are in action three days later against either Al-Jazira of the UAE or Tahiti’s A.S. Pirae. The winner goes on to face European champions Chelsea, a clash that will be eagerly anticipated in Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of playing in such a tournament, and a potential chance to test himself against one of the best defenses in the world, will surely appeal to Ighalo. There are those, especially in Nigeria, who feel that the fact the player was forced to miss out on the African Cup of Nations was one reason behind the move to Al-Hilal. Al-Shabab refused to release the striker, the top scorer during the 2019 competition, claiming that the Nigerian Football Federation had missed the deadline for calling him up.

As exciting as the Club World Cup is, whether Ighalo can make a difference domestically is a bigger question. Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since. This is not the kind of form that wins championships, especially with the top two, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, winning match after match. Leonardo Jardim’s men are now 10 points off the summit with 13 games remaining. There is still time to close the gap but not much, especially with the Tigers in such great form.

It is true that Al-Hilal are not the free-scoring team they were last season, when they averaged two goals a game. So far this season, the number is 1.45, which is quite a drop-off. Yet it is more a case of the team not creating as many chances — certainly not as many clear chances — than the strikers being wasteful.

It could be that Jardim will play Ighalo alongside Moussa Marega in attack. While on paper this looks like a formidable strike force, not much will change if the supply is not there. That is now a challenge for Jardim and his new signing.

Fans of Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are perhaps entitled to feel a little upset. After all, their star striker has joined a team below them in the league. It does not say much for the club’s title ambitions that they are selling their top scorer to a local rival, and one that also still has eyes on the championship.

It is true that three draws in the last three games have resulted in Al-Shabab slipping down to third place but they are still only seven points behind the leaders, albeit having played a game more.

Al-Shabab have already brought in a replacement: John Mary. The Cameroon striker was last seen on loan at Avispa Fukuoka in Japan. The 28-year-old has a decent goal-scoring record in Asia but will have to hit the ground running if he is to help his new team return to winning ways in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen what Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr make of all this. It is likely that the top two view Al-Hilal as a greater danger than Al-Shabab and so are unlikely to be delighted about the joint top scorer in the league making the move across Riyadh.

Time will also tell how it all plays out. It might well be that Ighalo bags a few more goals but cannot reignite Al-Hilal’s title challenge, and that Al-Shabab will not miss him too much and so will have few regrets.

But if the former Manchester United striker does help to shoot the champions up the standings while his former club drops down, then this could prove to be a season-changing move.

Topics: Al-Hilal Odion Ighalo Bafetimbi Gomis Al-Shabab

Related

Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo) video
Sport
Saudi football reacts with affection and sadness for departing Bafetimbi Gomis
Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
‘Three Songs for Benazir’ is a tender love story set amid an agonizing war
‘Three Songs for Benazir’ is a tender love story set amid an agonizing war
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee’, tax crypto
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee’, tax crypto
NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency
NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency
Japan’s foreign minister renews condemnation of Houthi attacks on UAE
Japan’s foreign minister renews condemnation of Houthi attacks on UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.