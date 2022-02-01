Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is set to host one of the UAE’s biggest boxing showcases yet when Probellum returns to The Irish Village on March 18 and 19 with a card featuring a combination of current and former world champions, Olympic medalists, and talented young fighters.
Olympic gold medalist Estelle Mossely will face Argentinian Yanina del Carmen Lescano on the first night, with the fighters making history by competing in the Middle East’s first-ever female world title match.
The bout completes the line-up for Probellum’s first event of 2022, with Jono Carroll also in action on the opening night.
The two fights will be followed on the second night with the headline event that will see IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (17-0, four knockouts), from the UK, defend his title against Muhammad Waseem (12-1, eight knockouts), one of Pakistan’s biggest boxing stars.
That will be preceded by a clash between Ireland’s WBO intercontinental super-lightweight champion Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, six knockouts) and Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts), the American former super-lightweight world champion.
Undefeated IBO world lightweight champion Mossely (9-0, one knockout), the 2016 Olympic and World Champion, will become the first female boxer to headline an event in the Middle East.
Carroll (21-2-1), meanwhile, will be looking to build on his impressive win at Probellum’s previous Dubai show at the Coca-Cola Arena in December.
Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum, said: “History will be made on the opening night of our upcoming event in Dubai as Estelle Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano go head-to-head.
“Our first show in Dubai last year was a huge success and this upcoming event, which includes two consecutive nights of top-level boxing, promises to be even bigger and better.
“These two shows will feature many top-quality fighters from around the world, including Sunny Edwards, Muhammad Waseem, Tyrone McKenna, and Regis Prograis,” he added.