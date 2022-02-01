Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts

NEWCASTLE: Dan Burn has spoken of his “dream” Newcastle United move after his $17 million January transfer deadline day move.

The 29-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St. James’ Park on Monday, with the deal confirmed just 15 minutes before the close of the winter trading period.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion center-half Burn followed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett through the doors on Tyneside in the month, for a combined fee of $112 million.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said boyhood Newcastle United fan Burn, who was released by the club at the age of 10.

“I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

United lost out on their chase to sign the likes of Sven Botman, of Lille, and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes the signing of towering defender Burn adds just the right kind of competition at the heart of the Magpies’ defense.

“I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch,” said Howe.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for.

He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Confirming the news, Brighton took to social media: “Smash it at your boyhood club, Dan! Wishing you all the best.”

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi also took to Twitter to welcome Burn as a United player.

He said: “Some dreams are meant to be . . . welcome back to where it all started.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands international Botman has been speaking about his failed move to United.

French champions Lille kept moving the goalposts on a deal, with United meeting their initial valuation of the player, only for the club to up their demands.

This approach eventually led to the Magpies walking away from the transfer, although they did again test Lille’s resolve with a late-window approach.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport, Botman said: “I’m fine at Lille for the time being.

“I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer. You never know in football.

“This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks. Both clubs have their positive points.

“Everyone says about Newcastle: It’s all about money. But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started.

“I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but of course Milan is a beautiful club.”