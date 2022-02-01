You are here

  • Home
  • Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
Sunny Edwards (right) will defend his IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai. (Probellum)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytbby

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
  • Probellum’s first boxing showcase of 2022 will take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18-19
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is set to host one of the UAE’s biggest boxing showcases yet when Probellum returns to The Irish Village on March 18 and 19 with a card featuring a combination of current and former world champions, Olympic medalists, and talented young fighters.

Olympic gold medalist Estelle Mossely will face Argentinian Yanina del Carmen Lescano on the first night, with the fighters making history by competing in the Middle East’s first-ever female world title match.

The bout completes the line-up for Probellum’s first event of 2022, with Jono Carroll also in action on the opening night.

The two fights will be followed on the second night with the headline event that will see IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (17-0, four knockouts), from the UK, defend his title against Muhammad Waseem (12-1, eight knockouts), one of Pakistan’s biggest boxing stars.

That will be preceded by a clash between Ireland’s WBO intercontinental super-lightweight champion Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, six knockouts) and Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts), the American former super-lightweight world champion.

Undefeated IBO world lightweight champion Mossely (9-0, one knockout), the 2016 Olympic and World Champion, will become the first female boxer to headline an event in the Middle East.

Carroll (21-2-1), meanwhile, will be looking to build on his impressive win at Probellum’s previous Dubai show at the Coca-Cola Arena in December.

Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum, said: “History will be made on the opening night of our upcoming event in Dubai as Estelle Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano go head-to-head.

“Our first show in Dubai last year was a huge success and this upcoming event, which includes two consecutive nights of top-level boxing, promises to be even bigger and better.

“These two shows will feature many top-quality fighters from around the world, including Sunny Edwards, Muhammad Waseem, Tyrone McKenna, and Regis Prograis,” he added.

Topics: IBF

Related

Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
  • Qatar secured 5th straight title after victory over Bahrain in final
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have claimed bronze at the 20th Asian Men’s Handball Championship after beating Iran 26-23 in Dammam on Monday.

The Saudi team ended the first half with a 15-12 lead and managed to maintain the three-point difference until the end of the third-place playoff match, hosted by the Ministry of Sports.

It was the second time that the team from the Kingdom had won bronze at the expense of Iran, having previously beaten them 24-23 in 2008.

Saudi Arabia also finished third in the 2002 and 2012 editions.

Qatar were crowned champions with a 29-24 victory over Bahrain, to emulate South Korea’s feat of winning the title five times in a row.

The Qatari team have now taken gold in every edition from 2014 to 2022, while the Koreans had exerted similar dominance between 1983 and 1993.

South Korea still hold the record for the most titles with nine, with Qatar second on five.

The tournament’s top five teams — Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and South Korea — also secured qualification for the 2022 World Handball Championship that will take place in Sweden and Poland.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship

Related

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi nearly there, UAE playoff hopes alive: 5 things we learned from latest Asian World Cup qualifiers

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
  • Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals, foreigners living in China have also been invited
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

BEIJING: A senior Olympics official said Tuesday that venues at the Beijing Winter Games could be up to 50 percent full, countering fears that Covid-19 would lead to a second consecutive Games without spectators.
Last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics took place largely behind closed doors and Chinese organizers decided not to sell tickets for the Beijing Games because of fears about the virus.
But Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the International Olympic Committee, said he hoped venues in China would be filled to between 30 and 50 percent.
“In terms of capacity we are not there yet, because it has to be fine-tuned at a venue-by-venue basis, but I’d say if we have one person out of three (available spots) or out of two, that would already be a good result,” Dubi said in an interview on the official Beijing Games’ website.
“It could also depend on whether it is outdoors or indoors. But the great thing is that we are going to have spectators,” he added.
Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals — foreigners living in China have also been invited.
“We were very insistent on that,” he said. “So they are also reaching out to the expat community and making sure, through the embassies and other ways and means, to identify those who live in Beijing and could attend the Games.”
The Beijing Olympics are taking place in a highly policed “closed loop” with competitors, journalists and members of the Chinese workforce cut off from the local population and tested daily for Covid-19.

Topics: Beijing 2022 Beijing Olympics sports

Related

China says US plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games
Sport
China says US plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Burn has spoken of his “dream” Newcastle United move after his $17 million January transfer deadline day move.

The 29-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St. James’ Park on Monday, with the deal confirmed just 15 minutes before the close of the winter trading period.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion center-half Burn followed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett through the doors on Tyneside in the month, for a combined fee of $112 million.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said boyhood Newcastle United fan Burn, who was released by the club at the age of 10.

“I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

United lost out on their chase to sign the likes of Sven Botman, of Lille, and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes the signing of towering defender Burn adds just the right kind of competition at the heart of the Magpies’ defense.

“I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch,” said Howe.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for.

He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Confirming the news, Brighton took to social media: “Smash it at your boyhood club, Dan! Wishing you all the best.”

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi also took to Twitter to welcome Burn as a United player.

He said: “Some dreams are meant to be . . . welcome back to where it all started.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands international Botman has been speaking about his failed move to United.

French champions Lille kept moving the goalposts on a deal, with United meeting their initial valuation of the player, only for the club to up their demands.

This approach eventually led to the Magpies walking away from the transfer, although they did again test Lille’s resolve with a late-window approach.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport, Botman said: “I’m fine at Lille for the time being.

“I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer. You never know in football.

“This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks. Both clubs have their positive points.

“Everyone says about Newcastle: It’s all about money. But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started.

“I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but of course Milan is a beautiful club.”

Topics: Newcastle Dan Burn

Related

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Sport
Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Special Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window
Sport
Newcastle hope to confirm four signings before end of transfer window

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
  • The player almost joined the Magpies in 2018 when Rafa Benitez was in charge at St James’ Park
  • Confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was also expected during the final hours of the transfer window on Monday
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on Monday and confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was believed to be imminent.

Targett joins United on an initial loan deal until the end of the season. He is the club’s fourth signing during this first transfer window since the majority takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. He follows Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes through the door at St James’ Park.

The signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Burn was expected to be confirmed on Monday evening, as the clock counted down to the close of the transfer window.

However, a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has faltered, with the Red Devils unwilling to allow the player to leave during this window. A similar deal for under-20 France international Hugo Ekitike also failed on deadline day.

Targett spoke of his excitement at signing for the Magpies.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I got a call last night saying the loan with Villa had been agreed; now I can’t wait to get started to get my teeth stuck in.

“When you look at it from afar, with all the players linked and the new players, the project — it is all exciting, exciting times to be here. Everyone is keeping an eye on how Newcastle do.

“I had a conversation with the manager last night and I am looking forward to working with him.”

This is not the first time the Magpies have shown an interest in Targett. In 2018, during Rafa Benitez’s time on Tyneside, United came within a whisker of signing the player from Southampton. However, a lack of finances under previous owner Mike Ashley scuppered the deal and the player ended up at Fulham. Targett recalled just how close Newcastle came to obtaining his services.

“It was about three or four years ago and I was about to get on the plane to go to Newcastle,” he said.

“Even at the time then, I don’t think I was ready. Now, having that experience with Villa and Southampton, I feel like I am in a good place with my career. At the time I was still young; it would have been a massive shock to me, coming here. Now I am ready.”

Last season’s players’ player of the campaign at Villa, Targett is under no illusions about the priority for the remainder of the season and his immediate aim at United: To help avoid relegation.

“The main thing is keeping Newcastle in the Premier League and we will see where that takes us after that,” he said.

“Every time I have come here it has been a tough place to come. The fans are very passionate, they give the team good backing and I am looking forward to meeting them. I enjoy playing at St James’ Park. To be playing for them instead of getting abuse, it will be great.

“This team has quality and I am sure this team has enough to stay in the league.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi welcomed Targett to the club in message posted on Twittrer. He wrote: “Welcome Matt. Super excited to have you on board.”

Co-owner Jamie Reuben wrote: “Welcome @Mattytargett. We’re happy to have you.”

Topics: Newcastle United Matt Targett Aston Villa

Related

Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp photos
Sport
Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp
Analysis Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard
Sport
Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
  • 15 international teams are participating, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Tour 2022, which is being held for the second time in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Monday from the historic city of AlUla.
The tour is being organized by the Ministry of Sport, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation and under the umbrella of the Union Cycliste Internationale.
The first phase of the Saudi Tour, which is part of the Quality of Life program, will start on Tuesday and will continue until Saturday with the participation of 15 international teams, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers.

The teams were presented during the opening ceremony, which also included a presentation of the details of the tracks and the starting and ending points for each of the five stages.
The competition will also feature a number of sports events and races for the public, women, and children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Saudi Tour 2022 Saudi Cycling Federation Saudi Ministry of Sport Quality of Life Program

Related

Sports ministry announces details of Saudi Tour 2022 in AlUla photos
Sport
Sports ministry announces details of Saudi Tour 2022 in AlUla
Approximately 1,070 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Sanad launches Saudi childhood cancer awareness month

Latest updates

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
Gas leak kills Egyptian family of 7 in their Cairo home
Gas leak kills Egyptian family of 7 in their Cairo home
Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.