You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas

Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas

Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas
Qatar's energy minister told the EU on Tuesday that his country couldn’t rescue Europe alone if Russia turned off gas supplies amid spiking tensions over Ukraine. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4b255

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas

Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas
  • Saad al-Kaabi, told EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson that Qatar was ready to help Europe "in times of need"
  • The US has raised the possibility of Qatar, one of the world's leading gas producers, supplying Western European nations in talks
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar’s energy minister told the European Union on Tuesday that his country could not rescue Europe alone if Russia turned off gas supplies amid spiking tensions over Ukraine.
But the minister, Saad Al-Kaabi, told EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson that Qatar was ready to help Europe “in times of need.”
The United States has raised the possibility of Qatar, one of the world’s leading gas producers, supplying Western European nations in talks, officials said.
The Ukraine crisis was a key topic in a meeting on Monday between US President Joe Biden and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
In a video conference, Kaabi told the EU official that Qatar hoped the tensions in Europe could be resolved through diplomacy.
“Qatar stands ready to support our partners around the world in times of need,” he said.
But “the volume of gas needed by the EU cannot be replaced by anyone unilaterally, without disturbing supplies to other regions around the world. Europe’s energy security requires a collective effort from many parties,” he added.
Qatar has said it is already working at full production and experts have said Europe could only get emergency supplies if key customers in East Asia, including Japan and South Korea, agreed to divert some of their consignments.
The United States has also spoken with Australia about providing gas and could provide its own natural gas.
Without mentioning any special deliveries, Kaabi said Qatar was proud “to have never missed a single cargo delivery for the last 25 years to all our partners around the world.”
“Keeping our contractual word is sacrosanct in Qatar, and therefore we have the full trust of our global commercial partners and buyers.”
Industry experts have warned that European consumers, already reeling from high prices for natural gas, would have to pay even more for the special deliveries.

Topics: Qatar Russia Ukraine EU gas

Related

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
Middle-East
Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as ‘original’ -WHO

omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as ‘original’ -WHO
Updated 9 sec ago

omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as ‘original’ -WHO

omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as ‘original’ -WHO
Updated 9 sec ago
DUBAI: The emerging BA.2 form of the omicron coronavirus variant does not seem to be any more severe than the original BA.1 form, an official of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO’s COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.
The comments come as the BA.2 subvariant begins to replace omicron’s more common “original” BA.1 subvariant in countries such as Denmark.
Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally, Pavlin added.
“Looking at other countries where BA.2 is now overtaking, we’re not seeing any higher bumps in hospitalization than expected,” he said.
BA.2 is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, according to a Danish study which analyzed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January.
The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark, Pavlin said.
He added: “Vaccination is profoundly protective against severe disease, including for omicron. BA.2 is rapidly replacing BA.1. Its impact is unlikely to be substantial, although more data are needed.”

Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
  • Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.”
The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said.
Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 daily cases on average while the number of people in hospital intensive care units has dropped.
The head of the Danish Health Authority, Søren Brostrøm, told Danish broadcaster TV2 that his attention was on the number of people in ICUs, rather than on the number of infections. He said that number had “fallen and fallen and is incredibly low.” He said 32 of the coronavirus patients are in ICUs. Several weeks ago, it was up at 80.
The most visible restriction disappearing is the wearing of face masks, which are no longer mandatory on public transportation, shops and for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas. Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes.
Another restriction that no longer is required is the digital pass used to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to be seated indoors in restaurants.
“I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions. We do not know what will happen to the fall. Whether there will be a new variant,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish radio.
Health authorities urged Danes to get tested regularly to keep an epidemic surveillance and if needed, “react quickly if necessary,” as Health Minister Minister Magnus Heunicke said last week.
The Danish government has warned that Denmark could see a rise in infections in the coming weeks and said that a fourth vaccination shot might be necessary.
The restrictions were originally introduced in July but were removed about 10 weeks later after a successful vaccination drive. They were reintroduced when infections soared.
In 2020, Denmark became one of the first European countries to close schools because of the pandemic and sent home all non-critical public employees. In neighboring Finland, COVID-19 restrictions will end this month with Prime Minister Sanna Marin saying her Social Democratic-led government would negotiate with the other parties in parliament the timetable for the removal of the measures.
On Monday, border controls at the internal borders between Finland and the other Schengen countries that form Europe’s ID check-free travel area, ended. That restriction was introduced at the end of December to slow down the spread of the omicron variant. Travelers coming from outside the EU will continue to meet border controls at least until Feb. 14. February.

Topics: Denmark COVID-19 restrictions COVID-19

Related

Denmark aims to scrap all COVID-19 curbs by February
World
Denmark aims to scrap all COVID-19 curbs by February
Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron
World
Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia
  • The soldiers were part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia
  • The clashes took place as soldiers were on an operation to combat illegal logging on the border with The Gambia
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

DAKAR: Separatist rebels have killed four Senegalese soldiers and are holding seven hostage after a clash on the border between Senegal and The Gambia last week, the Senegalese army said in a statement.
Three soldiers died in the fighting on January 24 between the Senegalese army and rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), it said late Monday. A fourth died from wounds several days later.
Seven soldiers are being held hostage by the MFDC, and all are “alive and in good health,” the army said.
The MFDC is behind a low-intensity breakaway conflict in Senegal’s southern region of Casamance that dates back to 1982 and has claimed several thousand lives.
A previous tally said two soldiers were killed and nine were missing, but the army said all were now accounted for.
“There are no more missing persons,” it said in its statement.
The soldiers were part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia, which is known as ECOMIG.
Comprising mainly Senegalese soldiers, ECOMIG was deployed to The Gambia in January 2017 when former dictator Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power after losing a presidential election.
The clashes took place as soldiers were on an operation to combat illegal logging on the border with The Gambia, the army said last week.
Casamance was a Portuguese possession for several hundred years until it was ceded to colonial France in 1888, becoming part of Senegal after the country gained independence in 1960.
The region, which has a distinct culture and language, is separated geographically from the rest of Senegal by the Gambia River, around which lies the tiny state of The Gambia.

Topics: Senegal soldiers Rebels

Related

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
World
Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia
127 Gambians fly home in first Libya evacuation in months
Middle-East
127 Gambians fly home in first Libya evacuation in months

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision
Updated 01 February 2022
ALI YOUNES

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision
  • Al-Abdrabbuh is hoping to replace retiring congressman Peter DeFazio
  • He said that his election platform is centered on his sense of responsibility toward community and society
Updated 01 February 2022
ALI YOUNES

OREGON: Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, a Democratic candidate for the US Congress who hopes to represent the state of Oregon’s fourth congressional district, sees himself as a natural problem solver.

“Call me an American who loves to solve problems,” he said.

Al-Abdrabbuh, a local school board chair, university teacher and community organizer, is hoping to replace retiring congressman Peter DeFazio, the powerful chairman of the US House Transportation Committee who served 36 years in Congress — the longest-serving member of US Congress in Oregon’s history.

He told Arab News that his candidacy will bring a new vision and diversity to the district as he hopes to build on his work as chair of the city of Corvallis school board where he was successfully elected for several years in a row.

Al-Abdrabbuh said that his election platform is centered on his sense of responsibility toward community and society and providing the public with the right to have education and health care security as well as climate justice.

He told Arab News that education is the cornerstone of democracy. This is why he ran for the school board, which he said has had an impact in benefiting students and teachers as well as parents. In addition to his background in education and environmental suitability, he said that he offers legislative and budgetary experience.

Al-Abdrabbuh, who was born in Arizona, has a Ph.D in engineering, which he says is what makes him a “problem solver.” He currently teaches at a state university and works as a consultant for a technology company.

He said that he wanted to run for US Congress because he believes a sense of responsibility and public service is the way to make a community and society a better place to live and work in, and it is part of his personality to volunteer and contribute to public life.

“This is what I have been doing all of my life, I volunteer my time to help solve problems. I am a problem solver, which is natural for me as an engineer,” he said.

He said that he is no stranger to Democratic Party politics in the state. Al-Abdrabbuh is a member of the Democratic Party Central Committee in Oregon and was one of the state delegates who cast his vote for Biden in the 2020 elections.

Despite having DeFazio as its long-time democratic congressman and it being a mostly Democratic district, the coming election is expected to see a strong push to convert it to a Republican column.

The 2022 elections are expected to favor the Republicans, who are predicted to win control of Congress in the second half of US President Joe Biden’s term.

On broader policy issues, Al-Abdrabbuh believes that he will continue the “wonderful work” of DeFazio in the district, especially in infrastructure, and build his own track record to make it more sustainable. He wants to further develop the district in a way that will help the next generation cope with new challenges.

Al-Abdrabbuh sees himself as a candidate who is willing to work with all representatives regardless of ideological or party affiliation.

“At the end of the day I see myself as Sami, a name that means pursuing the highest ideals and ethical standards, and I would be building solutions based on that.”

Al-Abdrabbuh said that people could call him a progressive or liberal or moderate. “But what I would love to call myself is an American who loves to solve problems based on ideas of justice and fairness for all.”

He told Arab News that climate change and the environment are very important to him because he believes in environmental sustainability.

Al-Abdrabbuh supports the Green New Deal, a socioeconomic and environmental congressional proposal that calls for addressing climate change sponsored by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He said that was on record as advocating similar ideas as far back as 2016, calling it then a “Newer Deal,” and that he had driven a solar-powered car across the country with zero carbon emissions.

While the field of candidates to replace DeFazio is expected to be crowded, Al-Abdrabbuh said he is hopeful that the people of the district will recognize his public service and efforts to help the community and environment and put him into Congress. 

Topics: politics United States Saudi Arabia US Congress

Related

US Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill
World
US Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill
Saudi TASI sustains rally as investors eye earnings: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi TASI sustains rally as investors eye earnings: Opening bell

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
  • The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

QUITO: At least 11 people were killed and 32 injured on Monday after the heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in nearly two decades triggered a massive landslide in capital Quito, authorities said.
Torrents of water carrying stones and mud swept down an avenue in the Ecuadorian city, washing away cars and flooding houses and streets, according to images released by the emergency services.
The torrential downpour caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside onto a sports ground where several people were practicing, authorities said at a virtual press conference.
Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas initially said “there are eleven dead, 15 injured and we have eight collapsed structures.”
But municipality authorities later revised the figure to 32 injured and added affected families had been placed in local shelters.
The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital.
Guarderas said Monday’s rainfall brought down 75 liters per square meter following 3.5 liters on Saturday, with the forecast predicting two liters per square meter.
This is “a record figure, which we have not had since 2003,” he added.
The affected area also lost power after electrical poles were brought down by the deluge.
Heavy rains have hit 22 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces since October, leaving at least 18 dead and 24 injured, according to the National Risk Management Service.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain around the world because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Topics: Ecuador Quito flooding

Related

Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
World
Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
Two killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars
Middle-East
Two killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars

Latest updates

Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas
Qatar says Europe will need international help if Russia cuts gas
Commander of the joint forces concludes visit to southern Saudi border after meeting units
Commander of the joint forces concludes visit to southern Saudi border after meeting units
Japan’s foreign minister praises partnership with Saudi Arabia during Prince Faisal talks
Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa (R) help a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photos)
Dubai Investments firm net profit grew by 78% to $168m
Dubai Investments firm net profit grew by 78% to $168m
UN and rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists
UN and rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.