Chlorine used on Syrian rebel area in 2016: watchdog
Chlorine was used in an attack on a rebel-held area in Syria in 2016 in which at least 20 people suffered breathing difficulties, the world's chemical weapons watchdog concluded Tuesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
AFP

  • The incident near a field hospital outside the town of Kafr Zeita came shortly after witnesses reported a helicopter dropping at least one object
  • Inspectors obtained an industrial chlorine cylinder retrieved from the site
AFP

THE HAGUE: Chlorine was used in an attack on a rebel-held area in Syria in 2016 in which at least 20 people suffered breathing difficulties, the world’s chemical weapons watchdog concluded Tuesday.
The incident near a field hospital outside the town of Kafr Zeita came shortly after witnesses reported a helicopter dropping at least one object, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said.
Inspectors obtained an industrial chlorine cylinder retrieved from the site and were able to “positively link” it to the October 1, 2016 attack, helped by digital evidence and witness interviews, it said.
“The report concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that the industrial chlorine cylinder was used as a weapon,” the OPCW said in a statement, based on a report by its Fact-Finding Mission which probes chemical attacks in Syria.
Witnesses reported a helicopter taking off from regime-held Hama airport before the attack, on an agricultural area where a number of rebel groups were sheltering in caves.
“Shortly afterwards, the helicopter dropped two barrels, according to a number of witnesses, while others reported being aware of one barrel only,” the report said.
“Approximately 20 individuals suffered from suffocation and breathing difficulties.”
The inspectors found that “the cylinder ruptured as a result of mechanical force and released a toxic irritant substance,” said the report.
The report by the Hague-based OPCW will add to pressure on Syrian President Bashar-al Assad’s regime from Western countries to come clean over its alleged chemical weapons use.
Syria denies the use of chemical weapons and insists it has handed over its weapons stockpiles under a 2013 agreement with the US and Russia, prompted by a suspected sarin gas attack that killed 1,400 in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.
Both sides have been accused of chemical weapons use in the conflict, although the majority of the alleged incidents have been blamed on the Syrian regime.
An OPCW report last week found that mustard agent was used in a 2015 Daesh group attack in northern Syria.

Topics: Syria chemical attack Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
AP

  • Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s
  • Police said 150 officers were dispatched to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorizing the home's demolition
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Tuesday demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man and wounded four others in a November shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. He was fatally shot by police at the scene.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.
Police said 150 officers were dispatched to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorizing the home’s demolition.
Palestinians have carried out numerous stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force against attackers.
Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.
Israel captured east Jerusalem — home to holy sites to three faiths — in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. The city’s future remains one of the most divisive issues in the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: Israeli police] Palestinian Jerusalem demolition

Egyptian-French joint air training program Amun-22 kicks off

Egyptian-French joint air training program Amun-22 kicks off
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The aim of Amun-22 is to raise the combat efficiency and readiness of both the Egyptian and French air forces
  • The joint naval training activities between the armies of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Morgan-17, concluded on Monday
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The joint Egyptian-French air training program Amun-22 began yesterday and will continue for several days at a number of Egyptian air bases.

According to Egyptian Military Spokesman Ghareeb Abdel Hafez Gharib, the training includes the implementation of theoretical and practical lessons on planning and executing joint air combat operations. The aim is to raise the combat efficiency and readiness of both the Egyptian and French air forces.

Meanwhile, the joint naval training activities between the armies of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Morgan-17, concluded on Monday. The training took place in Saudi Arabia and lasted for several days.

According to the spokesman, the program saw the use of artillery fire with live ammunition to repel and destroy enemy targets and the implementation of tactical reconnaissance against naval targets.

Several formations were also executed at sea, which demonstrated the ability of the participating naval units to position accurately at high speed.

Special forces in the Egyptian and Saudi navies also performed exercises with small arms, including sniping and storming buildings, which showed the high combat efficiency of both sides.

The main phase of the training was attended by a number of leaders in the Egyptian and Saudi armed forces.

Topics: Egypt France Amun-22 Morgan-17 Saudi Arabia

Vatican envoy accuses Lebanese politicians of profiting from country’s suffering

Vatican envoy accuses Lebanese politicians of profiting from country’s suffering
Reuters

  • "Let there be an end to the few profiting off the suffering of many," the archbishop said
  • "Stop using Lebanon and the Middle East for outside interest and profit," Gallagher said
Reuters

BEIRUT: A Vatican envoy criticized Lebanon’s politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for an end to “the few profiting of the suffering of many” in a financial crisis which has plunged the bulk of the country into poverty.
Archbishop Paul Gallagher’s remarks come one week after the World Bank blasted Lebanon’s ruling class for “orchestrating” one of the world’s worst national economic depressions due to their exploitative grip on resources.
“Let there be an end to the few profiting off the suffering of many. No more letting half-truth continue to frustrate people’s aspirations,” the archbishop said.
Lebanon is suffering a financial crisis that began in 2019 when its financial system collapsed under colossal state debts.
While politicians have acknowledged that corruption exists in Lebanon, none have taken individual responsibility, saying they are doing their best to rescue the economy. The archbishop also warned against outside interference in Lebanon’s affairs.
“Stop using Lebanon and the Middle East for outside interest and profit,” Gallagher said.
While he did not mention Iran-backed Hezbollah, his words come as Lebanon is trying to thaw ties with Gulf countries which once spent billions of dollars in Lebanon but have pulled away due to the Shiite Muslim group’s powerful influence in Lebanese politics.
Hezbollah holds the majority in the parliament, has a militia more powerful than Lebanon’s army, and supports Iran in its regional struggle for influence with US-allied Gulf Arab states.
Gulf Arab states say the group has aided the Iran-aligned Houthis who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
Lebanon’s most senior Christian cleric, Maronite patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, is a critic of Hezbollah, saying it has harmed Lebanon by dragging it into regional conflicts.
“The Lebanese people must be given the opportunity to be the architects for a better future in their land without undue interference,” Archbishop Gallagher said after meeting with President Michel Aoun, a Christian ally to Hezbollah, at the presidential palace in Baabda.
The archbishop added that the Holy See could host a dialogue between Lebanese political actors, if it is requested by all parties involved.
The archbishop also said that Pope Francis would like to visit Lebanon soon.
Aoun called in December for national dialogue on matters including defense. Most Lebanese parties declined to take part, preferring to wait for a general election due to be held in May, when Hezbollah’s adversaries hope to overturn its majority.

Topics: Vatican Lebanon politicians financial crisis Michel Aoun

Von der Leyen tells El-Sisi EU wants cooperation with Egypt

Von der Leyen tells El-Sisi EU wants cooperation with Egypt
Yassin Mohammed

  • Ursula von der Leyen, expressed to Egypt’s President Sisi Brussels’ interest in continuing to advance cooperation with Cairo
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed in a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Brussels’ interest in continuing to advance cooperation with Cairo at various levels.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said “the call dealt with ... strengthening various aspects of bilateral cooperation and working to advance relations and the continuation of joint coordination between Egypt and the EU, in light of the multiple strong ties that unite them.”

He said von der Leyen expressed “appreciation for the strong and distinguished relations between Egypt and the EU, stressing the EU’s desire to continue to advance cooperation with Egypt at various levels, given what Egypt represents as a center of gravity for the region.”

The spokesman added that von der Leyen “praised El-Sisi’s vision to achieve comprehensive development in the country, tireless efforts to combat terrorism, and Egypt’s successful experience in combating illegal immigration.”

Rady pointed out that the two sides “agreed on the necessity of continuing consultation ... and intensifying cooperation, whether at the direct bilateral level or in the framework of international forums, with the aim of working to reach political settlements for the various crises in the region.” 

He also said the two agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Middle East, Africa and the eastern Mediterranean, “so that stability can be restored in the region (for) a better future for its people.”

Topics: Egypt European Union

UAE ministry announces 2,084 new coronavirus cases, five virus-related deaths

UAE ministry announces 2,084 new coronavirus cases, five virus-related deaths
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE health ministry announced 2,084 new coronavirus cases and five virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The ministry's daily briefing said the newly identified coronavirus cases bring the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 847,142.

It also said the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care. 

The five death cases  reported were due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,248.

It  also noted that an additional 1,067 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 778,163.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

