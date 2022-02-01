Chlorine used on Syrian rebel area in 2016: watchdog

Egyptian-French joint air training program Amun-22 kicks off

The joint Egyptian-French air training program Amun-22 began yesterday and will continue for several days at a number of Egyptian air bases.

According to Egyptian Military Spokesman Ghareeb Abdel Hafez Gharib, the training includes the implementation of theoretical and practical lessons on planning and executing joint air combat operations. The aim is to raise the combat efficiency and readiness of both the Egyptian and French air forces.

Meanwhile, the joint naval training activities between the armies of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Morgan-17, concluded on Monday. The training took place in Saudi Arabia and lasted for several days.

According to the spokesman, the program saw the use of artillery fire with live ammunition to repel and destroy enemy targets and the implementation of tactical reconnaissance against naval targets.

Several formations were also executed at sea, which demonstrated the ability of the participating naval units to position accurately at high speed.

Special forces in the Egyptian and Saudi navies also performed exercises with small arms, including sniping and storming buildings, which showed the high combat efficiency of both sides.

The main phase of the training was attended by a number of leaders in the Egyptian and Saudi armed forces.