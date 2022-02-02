You are here

  • Home
  • Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
A child receives a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine at an event launching school vaccinations in Los Angeles. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ranbt

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
  • If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the US
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they began submitting a formal request to US health regulators for emergency use of their Covid vaccine for children aged over six months and under five years.
If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the United States.
In a tweet soon after the announcement, the FDA said it will hold a meeting on February 15 to consider the request.
The companies are seeking authorization for only two doses of their vaccine, but believe a third will be needed “to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
“If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a Covid-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” he added.
To limit side effects for this young age group, Pfizer chose to significantly decrease the dosage of its vaccine, opting for only three micrograms per jab versus 30 for those over 12 years old, and 10 for ages five to 11.
The company’s researchers concluded last fall that low doses of the vaccine provided protection in children up to two years old but not in those aged two to five, and announced in December they would add a third dose to their trials.
Data on the three-dose regimen is “expected in the coming months and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion” of this initial request, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a press release.
Two years into the pandemic, many parents are waiting impatiently to vaccinate their young children against the coronavirus.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved three months ago for emergency use in children from five to 11.

Topics: Pfizer Covid vaccine

Related

Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
World
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study
World
Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The AU appears set for an internal clash over its relationship with Israel at a summit this weekend, a rare point of contention for a bloc that values consensus.

The dispute was set in motion last July when Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the AU Commission, accepted Israel’s accreditation to the 55-member body headquartered in Addis Ababa — handing Israeli diplomats a victory they had been chasing for nearly two decades.

Powerful AU member states, notably South Africa, quickly spoke out in protest, saying they had not been properly consulted and that the move contradicted numerous AU statements — including from Faki himself — supporting the Palestinian Territories.

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents seen by AFP.

Despite a long list of pressing issues including the coronavirus pandemic and a spate of recent coups, analysts expect the Israel question to get a lengthy hearing at the summit, which is marking the 20th anniversary of the AU’s founding.

There could also be a vote on whether to back or reject Faki’s decision. “Twenty years after the formation of the African Union, the first issue has come up that’s going to seriously split” the bloc, said Na’eem Jeenah, executive director of the Afro-Middle East Center in Johannesburg.

“No matter how the decision goes at the heads of state summit in February, the AU is going to be split in a way that it hasn’t been in the past.”

Seventy-two countries, regional blocs and organizations are already accredited, including North Korea, the EU and UNAIDS, according to the AU’s website.

BACKGROUND

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents.

Israel was previously accredited at the Organization of African Unity, but lost that status when the body was disbanded and replaced by the AU in 2002.

The Israeli government attributed the snub to the Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, who held major sway at the AU until he died in 2011.

When Faki announced Israel’s accreditation last July, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing its previous exclusion as an “anomaly” and noted that Israel has ties to 46 African countries.

The ministry also said Israel’s new status would help it aid the AU in fights against the pandemic and terrorism.

“Working on a bilateral level with many African countries is wonderful and is great, and that is the very basic tenet for the relationship with Africa,” Iddo Moed, deputy head of African affairs at the ministry, said last week.

“But I think for Israel it is important also to establish formal relations with Africa as a continent,” he added.

But Jeenah, from the Afro-Middle East Center, said the environment that gave birth to the AU made it different from the OAU, founded nearly 40 years earlier.

“We were firmly in a postcolonial period. Apartheid in South Africa was over. It was time for a new organization that oriented itself differently,” he said.

Just because Israel was accredited before, he added, doesn’t mean it should be now.

South Africa was among the first African countries to speak out against Israel’s new accreditation.

It has kept up the criticism, with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in December denouncing Faki’s decision as “inexplicable.”

“This came as a shock, given that the decision was made at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of their land,” she said.

Just two months before accepting Israel’s accreditation, Faki himself condemned Israeli “bombardments” in the Gaza Strip as well as “violent attacks” by Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, saying the Israeli army was acting “in stark violation of international law.”

Analysts and diplomats say it is unclear how a vote on Israel’s status might go.

Israel’s biggest supporters include Rwanda and Morocco, while many countries have not expressed a position. Any decision on Israel would need the backing of two-thirds of member states.

Supra Mahumapelo, chairman of a South African parliamentary committee on international relations, said it was important for the AU to take up the issue.

Some observers, though, lamented the tensions the debate seems destined to stoke.

“Every effort should have been done to avoid this issue from becoming a source of polarization. Now it will be such a bad distraction at a time when you don’t need that,” said Solomon Dersso, founder of the Amani Africa think tank, which focuses on the AU.

Topics: African Union Israel

Related

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
Middle-East
Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup
World
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages

Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
Updated 01 February 2022

Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages

Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
  • There are 39 ethnic indigenous groups in Bangladesh, with an estimated population of 4 million
  • Only five of the groups have been receiving primary school tuition in their mother tongues
Updated 01 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has been scrambling to save its endangered languages with new school books for indigenous communities, but the groups say too few of them are included in the program as authorities struggle to find appropriate teachers.

Most people in Bengali-majority Bangladesh, which has a population of more than 167 million, speak Bangla, the official language, as their first tongue. But there are also 39 ethnic Indigenous groups in the country, with an estimated population of 4 million, who have distinct cultures and languages.

According to a 2019 survey by the International Mother Language Institute, 14 of these Indigenous languages are about to disappear.

The government in 2017 launched textbooks for five of the biggest groups — Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri — to teach students in the first three classes of primary school in the mother tongues. The initiative was welcomed by indigenous communities, but they fear it is too little to stop their languages from dying.

“The government has to date only launched textbooks for five ethnic groups. What will happen to the other languages?” rights activist Sanjeev Drang, who also serves as secretary-general of the Bangladesh Indigenous People’s Forum, told Arab News earlier this week.

“If immediate initiatives are not taken by the authorities, many of the other languages will also disappear from the country.”

Authorities say they have been struggling to find teachers who both speak and write in indigenous languages as, in most of these communities, users are no longer familiar with their writing systems. To introduce textbooks in five of them, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board had sought the help of linguists to restore their respective alphabets.

“We are facing a challenge in providing lessons through these ethnic mother languages because we don’t have enough trained teachers. Some of the teachers from the ethnic groups can only speak in their languages, but they don’t know how to write in them, which is a challenge we have to overcome,” Prof. Dr. A. K. M. Riajul Hasan from the curriculum board’s primary education section told Arab News.

He said the board has been trying to identify the shortcomings in the introduction of the first five languages, but the process has been stalled by the pandemic and school closures.

“Once we complete this research, the initiative will be gradually expanded for other ethnic languages also,” he said.

The country’s Department of Primary Education is planning to train more instructors for Indigenous schools, but its training director, Uttam Kumar Das, said it may only start next year, together with a planned rehaul of the country’s curriculum scheduled for the school year 2023.

Representatives of the groups whose children have already started classes in their mother tongues say it makes a great difference.

Rony Chakma, a resident of Rangamati, a predominantly Chakma town in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in southeastern Bangladesh, said the use of his native language has been decreasing as people do not use it in their professional lives. With official tuition, children could internalize it better.

“It’s always nice if our children learn the letters of our own languages,” he said.

For Nelson Marma from Bandarban, a predominantly Marma community, learning his language at school had been “like a dream,” which he is glad is now coming true for the younger generation.

“The use of mother languages has been decreasing day by day,” he said. “With this initiative, our languages will be now saved from extinction.”

But the initiative needs to be expanded as soon as possible to save other indigenous tongues.

“Many people from these ethnic groups are about to forget their mother languages,” Dr. Sourav Sikdar, a renowned linguistics professor at the University of Dhaka, told Arab News. “We need to take immediate steps to preserve the other languages also.”

He said the five-language school programs already introduced were crafted in a way that not only introduced to Indigenous children their writing systems but also embedded them in their native cultural contexts, with illustrations specifically designed for them.

“The students receive a ‘cultural translation’ through which they come to know their traditions and cultures in their own languages,” Sikdar said. “We just need to strengthen the focus and replicate the initiative for other languages also.”

Topics: Bangladesh indigenous people

Related

Special Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
World
Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
Special Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
World
Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis

Time running out to save Afghans from starvation, charities tell UK government

Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (AP)
Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (AP)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Time running out to save Afghans from starvation, charities tell UK government

Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (AP)
  • Charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Said £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British government is being urged by charities to do more to help Afghans who are at risk of starvation in Afghanistan amid an economic collapse in the country.

Groups including Save the Children UK, International Rescue Committee, and Concern Worldwide have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to provide more money to tackle the humanitarian crisis, the Metro reported on Tuesday.

They said that Afghans, some of whom they claimed had been forced to sell their children or their organs just to buy food, would die if no action was taken.

Many Afghans are facing crippling poverty during a harsh winter in Afghanistan, a country in the grip of economic chaos after the Taliban swept to power in August last year.

The charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, telling her that the “window to save lives is closing fast” and that “there isn’t a moment to lose.”

They also said that the £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough, highlighting how the figure equated to just £7.15 for each of the 40 million people at risk in Afghanistan.

“Five million Afghan children are on the brink of famine. Every day, more people are succumbing to illness and starvation,” the letter said. “With 98 percent of families not having enough to eat, some are resorting to desperate coping strategies – even selling their children.

“Our staff and partners on the ground report suffering on a scale that most of us cannot comprehend. The UN has launched its largest ever single country appeal – $4.4 billion – and needs wealthy countries like the UK to step up now.”

“The government must urgently provide additional humanitarian funding that reflects this level of desperate need, it should also use its diplomatic influence to bring other donor countries around the table to meet the UN’s call for life-saving funds.

“As well as supporting the emergency response, (Foreign Office) must also prioritize international efforts to ensure essential public services are restored and to keep the Afghan state and economy from collapsing.”

The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan after a blistering three-month offensive, which started in May 2021. 

According to UN estimates, 2.2 million Afghans have fled to neighboring countries and a further 3.5 million have been internally displaced since Jan. 2021.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UK

Related

UK foreign office pledges to release Afghanistan cash after aid chief pleas
World
UK foreign office pledges to release Afghanistan cash after aid chief pleas
More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief
World
More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief

London motorist who hit and killed knifeman attacking a woman is released without charges 

London motorist who hit and killed knifeman attacking a woman is released without charges 
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

London motorist who hit and killed knifeman attacking a woman is released without charges 

London motorist who hit and killed knifeman attacking a woman is released without charges 
  • Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was stabbed to death in Maida Vale, London, by an ex-partner
  • Police have released a man from custody who rammed Chkaifi’s killer in an attempt to stop the attack
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man hailed as a hero for attempting to prevent a woman from being stabbed to death by hitting the attacker with his car has been released without charges by London police.

The 26-year-old driver known as Abraham saw Yasmin Chkaifi being violently assaulted and stabbed by a man in Maida Vale, London, before he made the split-second decision to ram the attacker with his car.

Chkaifi, 43, and the attacker, Leon McCaskre, who had previously been romantically involved, both died — Chkaifi from her stab wounds and McCaskre from being hit with the vehicle — and Abraham was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, Abraham was released from police custody with no further action, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: “Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defense and defense of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, will face no further police action.

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.”

Many in the public consider Abraham a hero for making the difficult decision to hit a person with his car in an attempt to save the life of another.

Last week, he pleaded with the police to de-arrest him, saying he “just wanted to stop him hurting anybody further” and it was “never [his] intention to harm” McCaskre.

Thousands had signed a petition calling for him not to face criminal charges.

“I am a person of good character, I have never been arrested before in my life,” Abraham said in a statement tweeted by his lawyer, Mohammed Akunjee.

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged that an arrest warrant for McCaskre had been issued three weeks ago.

He was wanted for allegedly breaching a stalking order and not showing up to court.

Topics: Yasmin Chkaifi Leon McCaskre Abraham Maida Vale London

Related

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was found stabbed to death in Maida Vale, London. (Metropolitan Police)
World
Family of murdered Yasmin Chkaifi praise ‘hero’ driver who tried to stop attacker
London stabbing victim named as Yasmin Chkaifi
World
London stabbing victim named as Yasmin Chkaifi

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘all well’ after ‘coup attempt’

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘all well’ after ‘coup attempt’
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘all well’ after ‘coup attempt’

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘all well’ after ‘coup attempt’
  • Heavily-armed men surrounded the Palace of Government, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and PM Nuno Gomes Nabiam were believed to have gone to attend a cabinet meeting
  • The former Portuguese colony is an impoverished coastal state of around two million people lying south of Senegal – it has seen four military putsches since gaining independence in 1974
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

BISSAU: Sustained gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the seat of government in the coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau, AFP reporters said, in what the African Union and a regional bloc called an “attempted coup.”
Heavily-armed men surrounded the Palace of Government, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were believed to have gone to attend a cabinet meeting.
People were seen fleeing the area on the edge of the capital Bissau, near the airport.
Local markets were closed and banks shut their doors, while military vehicles laden with troops drove through the streets.
But the president later told AFP in brief telephone call: “All is well” and added that the situation is “under control.”
The cabinet announced Embalo would speak to the nation from the government palace on Tuesday evening and invited reporters to attend the speech there.
According to various accounts, in the early afternoon armed men were seen entering the government palace which houses different ministries.
Some witnesses described the gunmen as military, others as civilians.
Gunfire followed for a large part of the afternoon when the complex was surrounded.
An AFP reporter was warned to leave the area by a man carrying a gun who took aim at him.
The former Portuguese colony is an impoverished coastal state of around two million people lying south of Senegal.
It has seen four military putsches since gaining independence in 1974, most recently in 2012.
In 2014, the country vowed to return to constitutional government, but it has enjoyed little stability since then and the armed forces wield substantial clout.
A 36-year-old Frenchwoman living in Bissau, Kadeejah Diop, said she rushed to pick up her two children from school and witnessed armed troops entering the government complex.
“They made all the female workers leave. There was huge panic,” she told AFP by phone from her home. “Right now, we are holed up indoors. We have no news.”
Troops set up a security perimeter around the palace and kept people away.
A journalist, asking not to be named, reported that at the start of the afternoon the public television center had been occupied by soldiers who refused to let staff leave. It was not clear if they were part of the coup bid or government loyalists.
African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed deep concern over the “attempted coup.”
An AU statement said he was following “with deep concern the situation in Guinea Bissau, marked by the attempted coup d’etat against the government.”
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)also issued a statement saying it “condemns this attempted coup” and urged soldiers to “return to their barracks.”
The bloc warned that it “holds the military responsible for the well-being” of the president and governent members.
The United Nations said Secretary General Antonio Guterres was “deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in Bissau“
He called for “an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country’s democratic institutions,” the UN’s statement said.
Embalo, a 49-year-old reserve brigadier general and former prime minister, took office in February 2020 after winning a second-round runoff election that followed four years of political in-fighting under the country’s semi-presidential system.
He was a candidate for a party called Madem, comprised of rebels from the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) which had led Guinea-Bissau to independence.
His chief opponent, PAIGC candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, bitterly contested the result but Embalo declared himself president without waiting for the outcome of his petition to the Supreme Court.
Late last year, the armed forces chief said members of the military had been preparing to launch a coup while the president was on a working trip to Brazil.
Troops had been offering bribes to other soldiers “in order to subvert the established constitutional order,” armed forces head General Biague Na Ntam said on October 14.
The government spokesman denied his account the following day.
In addition to volatility, Guinea-Bissau struggles with a reputation for corruption and drug smuggling.
Its porous coastline and cultural ties have made it an important stop on the Africa trafficking route. In 2019, nearly two tons of cocaine were seized.
Three countries in West Africa — Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso — have experienced military takeovers in less than 18 months.
The region’s mounting instability is due to discussed on Thursday at an ECOWAS summit in Accra, Ghana.

Topics: Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo West Africa

Related

Captain Sidsore Kader Ouedraogo, spokesman for the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, announces that the army has taken control of the country in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso January 24, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa’s latest coup
West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup
World
West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup

Latest updates

Saudi contemporary artist’s Dior Lady Bag highlights KSA
The bag, ‘Landscapes of the Mind,’ was inspired by a collection that she made in 2009, of an old artwork where Al-Dowayan questions many aspects about the experience of Saudi women in the past couple of few years. (Supplied)
Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
Saudi Arabia to develop cooperation in digital economy with Bahrain, Finland
Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha held meetings on the sidelines of the LEAP conference in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi and Egyptian naval forces conclude joint exercise in Red Sea
The Saudi and Egyptian naval forces conclude a mixed joint exercise. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
Israeli treatment of Palestinians termed study in the mechanics of apartheid
Israeli treatment of Palestinians termed study in the mechanics of apartheid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.