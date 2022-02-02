You are here

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending
Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate of Laghman University in Laghman province on February 2, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

MIHTARLAM: Some public universities opened in Afghanistan Wednesday for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August, with a trickle of women attending classes that officials said would be segregated by sex.
Most secondary schools for girls and all public universities were shuttered when the hard-line Islamist group stormed back to power, sparking fears women would again be barred from education — as happened during the Taliban’s first rule, from 1996-2001.
“It’s a moment of joy for us that our classes have started,” said Zarlashta Haqmal, who studies law and political science at Nangarhar University.
“But we are still worried that the Taliban might stop them,” she told AFP.
Officials said universities in Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand provinces opened Wednesday.
More were scheduled to resume operations elsewhere in the country later this month.
An AFP correspondent saw just six women — wearing the all-covering burqa — enter Laghman University early Wednesday.
Taliban fighters guarded the entrance, a tripod-mounted machine gun resting on a boom gate.
One employee said classes would be segregated, with women taught in the mornings and men in the afternoon.
The Taliban have said they have no objection to education for women, but want classes to be segregated and the curriculum based on Islamic principles.
Wednesday’s reopening of some universities comes a week after a Taliban delegation held talks with Western officials in Norway, where they were pressed on improving the rights of women to unlock billions of dollars in seized assets and frozen foreign aid.
The halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which has already been devastated by decades of war.
No country has yet recognized the new Taliban regime, which has promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power.
The regime has imposed several restrictions on women that have seen them banned from many government jobs.
The Taliban say all girls’ schools will reopen by the end of March.

Updated 4 sec ago

Updated 4 sec ago
LONDON: Britain’s interior minister hit back Wednesday at President Emmanuel Macron after he said London must take responsibility for the deaths of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from northern France.
“Macron’s comments are wrong — they’re absolutely wrong,” Priti Patel told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.
The Conservative minister said more than 51,000 migrants tried to cross the Channel last year — a record — with over 28,000 reaching British waters or shores.
However, some journeys ended in tragedy — in November, 27 migrants drowned off France during an attempted crossing in a boat likened by French officials to a children’s inflatable pool.
Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April, told a regional French newspaper Tuesday that Britain’s failure to establish a legal route to claim asylum in the country was in part responsible for the crisis.
“The moral responsibility for those who perish at sea does not lie with France, but with this British refusal to respond,” he told La Voix Du Nord.
He also accused London of “hypocrisy” in its immigration approach, due to 1980s-style economic policies that accept low-pay workers following illegal entry.
“We are hostages to an absurd and inhuman situation,” Macron added.
His comments follow several of his ministers making similar statements in recent months, as the increasing number of migrants crossing the Channel sours relations with Britain.
It has prompted an unseemly blame game, even as both sides try to disrupt the people trafficking networks, while also becoming a political headache for embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Nationality and Borders Bill, currently working its way through the London parliament, promises tougher action against people smugglers and, controversially, migrants themselves.
If passed, the bill, opposed by rights groups, will allow the return of asylum seekers who have passed through so-called “safe third countries.”
Meanwhile, ministers have paid short shrift to proposals to allow people to claim British asylum in northern France.
Asked about such plans, Patel said Wednesday they were “not viable.”
“It would not stop people making (the) dangerous crossing,” she added.
“That proposal will effectively make France a big magnet for more migrants to come.
“I don’t know how the French public feel about that... they have enough problems with camps and criminality and all sorts of issues taking place.”

Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

  • Australia’s most decorated serving soldier reportedly murdered two prisoners during raid on Taliban compound
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s most decorated serving soldier killed an Afghan prisoner with a machine gun and ordered the execution of another detainee, a Sydney court has heard.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former SAS corporal who was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest medal for gallantry, ordered a junior soldier to kill an Afghan prisoner during a raid on a Taliban compound, according to a serving SAS soldier.

The soldier giving evidence, who remained anonymous for security reasons, said Roberts-Smith threw another prisoner to the ground before shooting and killing him.

The alleged killings reportedly took place in southern Afghanistan on Easter Sunday in 2009.

This latest batch of evidence and testimony is part of a long-delayed defamation trial, which was initiated by Roberts-Smith, 43, who is suing Melbourne’s The Age newspaper and The Sydney Morning Herald over reports published in 2018 that he believes portrayed him as a war criminal, linking him to six killings of unarmed Afghan detainees.

The serving SAS soldier giving evidence, referred to in court as Person 41, deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 at the same time as Roberts-Smith.

Person 41 said that he was searching a compound when he heard a disturbance outside, where he saw Roberts-Smith, another soldier identified as Person 4 and an older Afghan male prisoner held against a wall.

Person 41 told the court that Roberts-Smith and Person 4 asked him for the suppressor from his M4 rifle, which he lent to Person 4, presuming he was going to investigate the tunnel as a potential hideout for insurgents.

But instead, Person 41 said, “RS walked down and grabbed the Afghan male by the scruff of his shirt.”

Person 41 said that Roberts-Smith moved the man for 2 meters until he was in front of Person 4, “then kicked him in the back of the legs behind the knees until he was kneeling down. RS pointed to the Afghan and said to Person 4, ‘shoot him’.”

Person 41 said that he immediately stepped back into the compound at this point, not wanting to witness what he believed was about to occur. 

He heard shots and then saw the Afghan male’s body on the ground, which he inspected: “There was quite a lot of blood flowing from the head wound.” 

Person 4 handed back Person 41’s suppressor, which Person 41 said was warm from being used.

Person 41 then witnessed another execution after seeing Roberts-Smith frog-march an Afghan man while holding him by the scruff of his shirt.

“I turned to face RS to see what was happening. He then proceeded to throw the Afghan male down on to the ground; the man landed on his back. RS then reached down, grabbed him by the shoulder, flipped him over on to his stomach and then I observed him lower his machine gun and shoot approximately three to five rounds into the back of the Afghan male,” he said.

When Roberts-Smith realized Person 41 was watching, he reportedly said to him: “Are we all cool, are we good?”

Person 41 said he responded: “Yeah, mate, no worries.”

Roberts-Smith has already admitted killing the second Afghan man, who had a prosthetic leg, but argued that it was a legitimate kill as the man was running with a weapon outside the compound.

Person 41 said he did not tell anyone about what he witnessed in 2009 because “I just wanted to keep quiet about the whole thing. I figured it wasn’t my business. I was a new trooper, my very first trip with the SAS, I just wanted to toe the line. You just go along with whatever happens.”

Person 4 is also scheduled to give evidence on behalf of the newspapers.

Topics: SAS Afghanistan

Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

  • New ‘scaled-down’ policy ‘breaking Britain’s pledge’: Shadow minister
Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK scheme to rehouse more than 6,500 evacuated Afghans in Britain risks abandoning those still trapped in a “desperately unsafe” situation in Afghanistan, experts have warned.

Britain evacuated more than 15,000 Afghans as part of Operation Pitting last year, but the country’s relocation policies have faced severe setbacks, with many Afghans still housed in temporary hotels around the UK.

The new project, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, aims to alleviate pressure by rehousing Afghans already in the UK.

However, the policy change has faced criticism over its exclusion of Afghans still trapped in their home country. Many are said to be at serious risk of Taliban reprisal.

In a parliamentary statement, Victoria Atkins, the British minister for Afghan resettlement, defended the new scheme.

She said: “The scheme will prioritize those who have assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for UK values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law; and vulnerable people such as women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups.

“Due to the success of the evacuation in unprecedented circumstances, there are about 6,500 people in the UK who have been brought to safety during and after the evacuation who are eligible for the scheme,” Atkins added.

Shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, claimed that the UK government was “breaking their pledge” to help Afghans escape the Taliban.

She said: “People have been expecting the scheme to open for five months but there is still no sign of more people being helped, despite the fact that many who worked for and helped our armed forces were left behind and the humanitarian crisis is escalating.”

There are also concerns that an internal government dispute over the cost of rehousing Afghans in Britain has led to a scaling down of the larger strategy.

Recently, a minister said: “The Treasury won the argument, and that means there’ll be fewer refugees resettled.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the Refugee Council, said: “We are very concerned that the target of supporting up to 20,000 people through the resettlement scheme announced in January simply doesn’t go far enough.

“In reality there are many more Afghans in great need who will not be eligible for the scheme, leaving them desperately unsafe and with no choice but to embark on dangerous journeys, exploited by people smugglers, to find safety.”

Topics: Afghanistan United Kingdom

Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

  • Alexanda Kotey, El Shafee Elsheikh name planners of 2015 Paris attacks
  • Pair are accused of torturing Western hostages
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Daesh fighters Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh — part of a group dubbed the “Beatles” — have exposed the details of senior commanders of the terrorist group who planned attacks in Europe.

The pair, half of a four-man team accused of torturing and executing Western hostages, have given up vital information to US interrogators about Daesh plans in Europe.

French news outlet Mediapart made the report, which comes as Elsheikh, 33, prepares for trial in the US next month for his involvement in the murder of British and American hostages in Syria. He has pleaded not guilty.

But his accomplice Kotey, 38, has pleaded guilty to helping to kidnap, torture and murder four US citizens. He will return to Britain after 15 years of imprisonment to spend the rest of his life behind bars after he agreed to meet the families of the victims.

Mediaparts said the two men surrendered details about their Daesh commanders after US troops captured them, giving names of those who offered hostage-taking and planned the 2015 Paris attacks and other European incidents.

Both men said that Abu Loqman, the head of Daesh’s brutal secret service, led the terror group’s hostages operation.

Elsheikh and Kotey reported to Mohammed Emwazi — the infamous British Daesh member known as Jihadi John — who was himself overseen by “Abu Ahmed al-Iraqi,” identified by Elsheikh as Belgian national Oussama Atar, who is on trial in absentia in France but presumed to have died in the conflict.

Topics: UK Daesh US

World
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback

Updated 02 February 2022
AP

  • Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Updated 02 February 2022
AP

ANKARA: The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death were found near Turkey’s border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said Wednesday, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said tweeted that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.”
The minister didn’t provide further details, but shared blurred photographs of eight of the recovered bodies, including three in shorts and T-shirts.
Soylu accused Greek border units of acting as “thugs” toward migrants while showing sympathy toward members of a network — which Turkey says is behind a 2016 failed military coup — who have escaped to Greece.
He also accused the European Union of being “helpless, weak and inhumane.”
The governor’s office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the deceased included a migrant who died in a hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities.
Turkey frequently accuses neighboring Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe. Greece denies accusations that it carries out so-called pushbacks that prevent migrants from applying for international protection.
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.
Most try to cross into Greece by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.
Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants have died in the central Aegean last month.

Topics: Turkey Greece migrants

