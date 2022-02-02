Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Company, stc, has signed a strategic agreement with China’s Huawei to set up local data centers in the Kingdom.

The deal plans to develop the data centers by setting up a factory, which will use Huawei’s global reach to establish national competencies in the Kingdom.

CEO of stc, Olayan Mohammed Al-Watied said the possibility of setting up a data center equipment factory increases the readiness of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, and boosts its position as a leading digital center in the region.

The agreement will also go some way to achieving the Kingdom's 2030 vision of diversifying the economy.

