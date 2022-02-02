Saudi Shoura Council approves draft law to ‘protect flag, emblem and national anthem’

RIYADH: Misuse of Saudi Arabia’s flag, emblem or national anthem will be targeted under a draft law approved by the Kingdom’s Shoura Council on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Ali M. Al-Asiri, head of the council’s security and military committee, told Arab News that the proposed amendment was designed to unify regulations regarding the use of the Kingdom’s flag, emblem and national anthem.
The committee “set clear determinants for the use of the flag, emblem and national anthem,” he said.
Al-Asiri said that the proposed system emphasizes “protecting the flag, especially from tampering and neglect.”
The proposed law will now go to the Saudi Cabinet for approval.
Several bodies are expected to implement the regulations, with the Ministry of Interior and Bureau of Experts at the forefront.
Saudi Arabia’s flag law dates back to 1973, but there is no law regarding use of the royal emblem or anthem.
“There were only orders, instructions, or directives,” Al-Asiri said.
He said that the amendment will help to “fill the legislative gap for the national anthem in a manner that ensures the creation of a clear legislative reference for conformity, and the specific framework for any future amendments.”
It will also strengthen protection for the Saudi flag, with a clear legal framework for its use.
The draft law amendment was submitted by Shoura Council member Saad Al-Otaibi, who said that it seeks to raise awareness and knowledge of the importance of the state’s flag, emblem and national anthem.
The proposed law also protects the state’s emblem by “accounting and punishing perpetrators of infringement or neglect, and addressing the societal practices of using the state emblem as a trademark or for commercial purposes or for any purpose other than what is stipulated in the draft law amendment.”
Al-Otaibi told Al-Arabiya that the amendment provides specific definitions of the state’s flag, national anthem and emblem.
The proposal also outlines regulations for the private sector in terms of the flag’s use, shape and size.
JEDDAH: Saudi contemporary artist Manal Al-Dowayan was among the first Saudi, GCC and Arab female designers to feature and represent their heritage in a handbag collection for one of the famous French brands in fashion history, Dior.
“Dior was cool enough to allow me to make a bag. You as an artist are supposed to take on the bag and change it and add to it. But I told them, I just thought I’d add something that is completely different, and they agreed to it. Now, we have made it together. It’s supposed to be a bag slash sculpture,” said Al-Dowayan.
Al-Dowayan Lady Dior collection is made of materials and techniques using leather stitching, 3D printing, calfskin leather, embroidered black feathers, and black and white photographs. With the Dior design team, Al-Dowayan produced three pieces — “The Boys,” “Landscape of the Mind,” and a mini minaudiere-style bag, “Desert Rose — highlighting her Saudi heritage and nostalgic aspects of her personal memories.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Al-Dowayan said that the first bag, “The Boys,” was inspired by an artwork collection she made in 2016.
“I had developed this one through reusing Kodak film slides that my father had taken in 1962 in Saudi Arabia, more specifically in Qassim,” she said.
“I was thinking about the identity of this bag, and what I was trying to say through it, which was basically the huge transformative moment we are going through in Saudi Arabia. As people in the culture, I think we are reconnecting to who we are, what and how we dress and how we look and how we speak in a very, very different unique way that is much more centralized to who we are, rather than looking outwards and trying to imitate outside,” she said.
The second bag, “Landscapes of the Mind,” was inspired by a collection that she made in 2009, of an old artwork where Al-Dowayan questions many aspects about the experience of Saudi women in the past couple of years.
“When I had developed landscapes of the mind, I was looking at the concept of does this landscape belong to me? Or do I belong to it? So, it was really a question of belonging, and whether I was invited to stay on this landscape or, you know, women in public space was my question. So, we have to exist in private spaces. I think, with this bag, I am actually introducing this idea, but in a very different way. I think that the explosion of women in the public space, their open invitation to participate, and building and cooperating alongside their fellow men is a wonderful moment in our history. And I wanted it to be documented in the spec,” she said.
Al-Dowayan expressed hers feelings about when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020. She wrote a statement in Arabic that translates to “I live and die for the moment” and applied it to the bag design. “The idea behind that was really a statement of where we are in our pandemic days in 2020, where we don’t know what will happen tomorrow to our house, to our country, to our planet, and I encourage you to live and die for the moment,” she said.
Commenting on “Desert Rose,” Al-Dowayan said: “It is a form I’ve been exploring throughout my artistic practice in the past four years as a recent addition to my work and I’m very much interested in its ephemeral existence.” The bag represents a crystal-like rose that exists in only a few deserts in the world, including the desert outside of Al-Dowayan mother’s home. It also exists in Qatar and UAE, because Saudi Arabia shares the same desert in the Eastern region.
Al-Dowayan said: “This crystal form does not exist for all eternity because it dissolves at some point, it only has a lifespan of 10 years. And given that, in the past few years, I’ve been very much focusing on the ideas of disability and disappearance, especially in my trampolines that were developed in AlUla.”
Al-Dowayan joined a Lady Dior Art program themed around the sixth edition of the Dior Lady Bag, which was held in Riyadh in 2020 where 12 other international artists participated to represent their art and designs through these bags. The iconic classic medium-size leather bag has been reinvented and reconstructed throughout the years in many different colors, editions and collections. The art program was a cross-cultural collaboration that gave each artist a chance to add their inspiring story to every piece they produce.
In line with this art project, Dior has launched a podcast to go along with the Lady Dior Art bag, so the new round of talented artists share the stories behind the artworks and designs applied to the handbags. The limited edition of the bags with Al-Dowayan art was released at the end of December 2021 when Dior tweeted @Dior: “Recasting its charms in Arabic lettering, Manal Al-Dowayan reinvented the #LadyDior for #DiorLadyArt 6 through references to her Saudi heritage and desert rose crystal inspiration.”
Al-Dowayan talked about how elegant women like to look in the Gulf through their appearance and exotic fashion. “Saudi women and actually women of the Gulf, in general, are some of the most stylish women on the planet. They are people who have supported these global brands by buying from them and wearing them in the most interesting ways. Customizing something that comes from Europe, to look absolutely beautiful in the setting that is our countries,” she said.
Commenting on emerging Saudi talents, Al-Dowayan said: “I’m constantly inspired, it’s very exciting. I enjoy looking at art and I love having interesting conversations with creatives across the country who are expressing themselves in multiple mediums that were very lonely, as when I first started as an artist. It was just me and a handful of other contemporary artists.”
“I’m not talking about modern art, but contemporary art. There are just very few people doing contemporary art and now the scene is full; it’s a great time to be an artist,” she said.
Al-Dowayan said that there was no specific style that she liked to follow in her art, as her work expresses her current life and experiences as a human being and as a woman. “I am an artist that lives in this region but travels the world. So, my art will constantly reflect my personal journey as a human being.”
Dior has now begun a new dialogue with women of the Arab region — simply saying “I see you” she said. “I am not a fashion world girl but I really enjoyed this journey.”
Al-Dowayan will be participating in the “2139 exhibition” in Jeddah that opens on March 3.
Saudi and Spanish foreign ministers discuss development opportunities
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a telephone call from his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities for development in various fields, and discussed a number of regional and international issues.
Saudi and Egyptian naval forces conclude joint exercise in Red Sea
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded the “Morjan 17” mixed bilateral exercise with their Egyptian counterparts in the Red Sea on Monday, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Ali Al-Bahri, the director of the exercise, said the maneuvers aimed at promoting cooperation between the Saudi and Egyptian naval forces to take advantage of the combat capabilities of both sides and exchange expertise in the methods of securing maritime navigation in the Red Sea against different threats.
He added that the drills were carried out in three stages, including theory, operation and evaluation. Participants were trained on vessels, ports and at sea and the exercise also included tactical scenarios, live ammunition and different marine maneuvers.
This year marks the Year of the Tiger in Chinese culture, which is the third of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals
Updated 02 February 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The iconic Boulevard Riyadh City celebrated Chinese New Year in the heart of the Saudi capital, amid the ongoing Riyadh Season festivals, reaffirming the importance of the cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and China.
Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, starts after the rising of the second new moon after the winter solstice.
The date usually falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 on the Gregorian calendar, and is one of the most celebrated occasions in the world, a statement from the Riyadh Season said on Tuesday.
This year marks the Year of the Tiger in Chinese culture, which is the third of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.
The celebration took several forms across the zone; all of its screens were lit red by midnight, displaying beautiful Chinese cultural images such as traditional Chinese houses and red lanterns, with congratulatory remarks written in Chinese, Arabic, and English.
The dancing fountain performed in harmony to traditional Chinese music, while the water splashes reflected red lights beneath for a breathtaking display.
Chen Weiqing, the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, praised the display on Twitter, describing it as a nice gesture.
Retweeting a tweet from Turki Al-Sheikh, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season, the ambassador tweeted: “Thanks for the nice gesture, Abu Nasser. I hope that the Chinese New Year will be a year of good and blessings for the two friendly people, and that China and Saudi Arabia will continue their fruitful cooperation and common achievements.”
Al-Sheikh tweeted colorful images of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a caption “Boulevard celebrating the Chinese New Year.”
In another tweet, Weiqing greeted people, saying: “As the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Tiger looms, we wish everyone a Happy New Year, and hope that the Chinese and Arab Tigers go hand in hand to create a better future.”
Saudi Arabia’s interior minister visits Kingdom’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Interior minister was given a tour of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the world fair
He was also received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Al-Bahr Palace
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister visited Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Tuesday and was shown around by his Emirati counterpart.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif was hosted by Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and was given a tour of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the world fair.
Prince Abdulaziz was briefed on exhibits at the pavilion that shed light on the Kingdom’s past and present, cultural diversity, tourist destinations, economic position, and its ambitious vision for the future.
The minister also visited the UAE pavilion and toured its sections that document the emergence of the Emirates, its past, present, and future.
Earlier, Prince Abdulaziz and Sheikh Saif discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the interior ministries of their countries and issues of common interest.
The Kingdom’s interior minister also discussed issues of common interest with the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
He was also received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Al-Bahr Palace where the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and security cooperation between the two countries.