Microsoft AI tool to speed up cancer treatment reaches Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A partnership between Microsoft Arabia and Roche to activate artificial intelligence, or AI, in the early diagnosis of cancerous diseases has now reached Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The innovative solutions will be applied in Saudi Arabia and a number of countries in the region, including Egypt, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

Latest advanced technologies along with artificial intelligence will enable the diagnosis of cases that have not yet shown symptoms, so patients can receive the necessary medical support in the early stages of the disease.

This happens following an initial agreement signed between the two companies on the 13th of Dec. in Egypt to use artificial intelligence and cloud technology to improve healthcare outcomes.

The application of innovative solutions comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aiming at utilising the latest technology in all fields to transform the Kingdom into a leading model.