UAE defense ministry says destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated airspace

US soldiers are pictured near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/AP)
US soldiers are pictured near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE defense ministry says destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated airspace

ILLUSTRATIVE: US soldiers near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE in May, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
  • Interceptions came as US announced it was sending powerful warship and state-of-the art fighter jets to help defend Emirati allies
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s defense ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace at dawn on Wednesday.

The ministry said it is ready to deal with any threats to the country.

It added that it is taking all necessary measures to protect the UAE and its territory.

The interceptions came on the same day as the US announcing it was sending a powerful warship and state-of-the art fighter jets to help defend the UAE after a series of missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The deployment, to “assist the UAE against the current threat,” follows a phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

Three expatriate workers, two from India and one from Pakistan, were killed in a Houthi drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi’s oil storage facilities and airport on Jan. 17.

And on Jan. 24, US forces stationed at Al-Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi fired Patriot interceptors and scrambled to bunkers as two ballistic missiles were shot down over the city. 

Topics: UAE drones

Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
Updated 22 sec ago

Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
  • The strikes hit a Kurdish-run power station near the town of Al-Malikiyah in Hasakah province, where a brazen jailbreak attempt by Daesh extremists last month sparked days of clashes
  • The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration’s de facto army, said four of its fighters died in the attack and vowed vengeance against Turkey
Updated 22 sec ago
BEIRUT: Turkey said Wednesday it launched deadly strikes against Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria, where Kurd forces have been left reeling from the largest Daesh group attack in nearly three years.
The raids on Tuesday night targeted shelters, tunnels, caves, ammunition depots, bases and training camps operated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara views as terrorist groups, the Turkish defense ministry said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Syria strikes hit a Kurdish-run power station near the town of Al-Malikiyah in Hasakah province, where a brazen jailbreak attempt by Daesh extremists last month sparked days of clashes that have left around 300 people dead.
“At least four people were killed in the strike targeting a power station near Al-Malikiyah,” the Britain-based Observatory said.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration’s de facto army, said four of its fighters died in the attack and vowed vengeance against Turkey.
On Wednesday, shelling on the Turkish-held city of Al-Bab in northern Syria killed eight people, including five civilians, according to the Observatory which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
It didn’t specify who was responsible but Kurdish forces and Syrian regime troops are both deployed in the region.
Turkish forces escalated attacks in northeastern Syria on Wednesday evening, shelling “about 20 villages and sites... in the Hasakah countryside and north of Raqqa governorate,” the Observatory added later.
It said the attacks targeted residential areas and displaced a large number of people.
In northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, Turkish strikes on Tuesday hit PKK positions in the Makhmur and Sinjar regions, where bombardment caused “human and material losses,” Kurdish authorities said, without specifying a casualty toll.
As part of the attack, which Baghdad condemned, Turkish “military aircraft bombarded six PKK positions in the Karjokh mountains,” which overlook a camp for Kurdish refugees from Turkey, Kurdish counter-terrorism services said in a statement.
A PKK-linked group that oversees management of the camp reported “the death of two combatants and dozens of injuries among camp residents.”
In a statement, Iraqi security forces condemned the attack which they called a violation of Iraqi airspace.
It called on Ankara “to put an end to these violations,” and said “Iraq is fully prepared to cooperate (with Ankara) to stabilize the situation on the border.”
Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
The YPG — which forms the backbone of the SDF fighting IS in Syria — is viewed by Ankara as the PKK’s Syria offshoot.
Washington relied heavily on the SDF to defeat Daesh extremists who overran large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014.
The SDF said 40 of its fighters as well as more than 70 prison guards and staff were killed in the week-long IS attack on Ghwayran jail, the group’s largest Syria operation since 2019.
The YPG on Twitter accused Turkey of trying “to continue what Daesh started,” using a different acronym for IS.
“Everyone has to take action against this attack now,” it said.
The Turkish strike came hours after hundreds of mourners gathered in Al-Malikiyah for mass funerals honoring Kurdish fighters killed in a week of battles with IS jihadists who had attacked the Ghwayran jail on January 20.
Since the start of its military intervention in Syria in 2016, Ankara has sporadically bombed the YPG and carried out military operations targeting IS and Kurdish forces.
Turkey also routinely carries out attacks in Iraq, where the PKK has bases and training camps in the Sinjar region and on the mountainous border with Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to “clean up” parts of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of using the border area as a springboard for its insurgency.
In December, Turkey carried out retaliatory air strikes in northern Iraq after three Turkish soldiers died in a PKK attack.

Power cuts help Syrian tradition of public bathhouses pick up steam

Power cuts help Syrian tradition of public bathhouses pick up steam
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
AP

Power cuts help Syrian tradition of public bathhouses pick up steam

Power cuts help Syrian tradition of public bathhouses pick up steam
  • Damascus, along with major Arab cities like Baghdad, Mosul and Cairo, is home to some of the country’s oldest and best bathhouses
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: At Hammam Bakri in Damascus’ Old City, Syrian men wrapped in towels from the waist down lie down on a scalding marble floor. Masseurs vigorously scrub their skin with a soap-soaked loofah and wash them down with hot water.

Around a hexagonal fountain outside — traditionally found in old Damascene houses — patrons sip an infusion of herbs and dried flowers known as zhourat. The soothing smell fills the air around the domed roof.

After having fallen victim to modernization, Syria’s ancient public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again, largely due to prolonged electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter in this war-scarred country.

With soaring fuel prices and barely enough power to heat water at home, many are turning to the few remaining Hammams in cities like Damascus, Homs and Aleppo more to the north.

Damascus, along with major Arab cities like Baghdad, Mosul and Cairo, is home to some of the country’s oldest and best bathhouses, some of them over a thousand years old. Many of them have closed due to modernization, lack of business and the war that left much of the country in ruins, crippled the economy and shrunk wages.

Now, officials at Damascus’ remaining public baths say they are doing brisk business again but it’s mostly due to residents who come for the hot water — a luxury they no longer find at home. Power outages often run for more than 20 hours a day in Damascus. Few can afford to have a private generator or pay the price of fuel.

The difficult times, say owners of public bathhouses, are in a way helping keep the tradition alive.

For 10,000 lira (less than $3), the customers at Hammam Bakri located within the old city are given towels, a loofah and a piece of traditional olive oil soap. They are then scrubbed in a steamy room, often with Arabic music in the background. “Having a hot shower is very different than having cold showers especially in these temperatures,” said Husam Hamami, the manager.

“We are now going through a difficult time. There is little electricity and the water is little so people are not even getting a chance to heat their water so we are finding that many people are coming in once a week.”

Bakri is one of the oldest bathhouses in Damascus, established in 1069. Instead of tourists, it is now residents who come in more frequently. On a recent day, a group of men sauntered in elevated clogs made from wood, known as qabqab, as they patted themselves dry with towels, emerging from a fog.

Topics: Syria bathhouses

Opposition says Iran created mercenary naval unit for attacks

Opposition says Iran created mercenary naval unit for attacks
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Opposition says Iran created mercenary naval unit for attacks

Opposition says Iran created mercenary naval unit for attacks
  • The National Council of Resistance of Iran said the unit had been created as part of the Quds Force
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iran has created a new naval militia made up of mercenaries from around the region to attack enemies in its neighborhood and particularly off Yemen, the exiled opposition alleged on Wednesday.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran said the unit had been created as part of the Quds Force, the arm of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for extra-territorial operations.

“The Quds Force has been recruiting mercenaries for newly created, armed and trained terrorist units to attack ships and maritime targets in the region,” it said in a report based on information received from Iran.

The NCRI, which is outlawed in Iran and is the political wing of the People’s Mujahedin, said the mercenaries were being hired from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Africa.

The fighters are brought to Iran for training and then sent back to their home countries to conduct the operations, it said.

“The strategy affords the politically weakened and vulnerable Iranian regime a veneer of plausible deniability for its proxy war in the region, as it seeks to augment the export of terrorism on which it depends,” the group added.

It said the primary location for naval commando training is at a naval academy in Ziba Kenar on the Caspian Sea in Gilan Province.

The militia troops are then organized in naval commando battalions, which are deployed in the Arabian Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

The aim is to “disrupt maritime navigation of commercial ships, to attack ports, conduct ship hijackings and plant mines.”

It detailed examples where such operations had already been carried out including suicide and bomb attacks using small boats off Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Iran is deeply implicated in Yemen’s seven-year war, where it backs Houthi rebels in their fight against the government. Tensions have soared after the rebels launched missile attacks on UAE.

“No rockets are fired, no attacks on ships take place, and no suicide speed boats target the shores, unless the order has come from Tehran,” said Soona Samsami, the NCRI’s representative in the US.

Topics: Iran National Council of Resistance of Iran

Tourists in UAE shrug off Houthi missile attacks

Tourists in UAE shrug off Houthi missile attacks
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Tourists in UAE shrug off Houthi missile attacks

Tourists in UAE shrug off Houthi missile attacks
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Tourists who flock to the UAE in search of winter sun appear undeterred by recent missile attacks on the Gulf State by Yemen’s Houthi group.

Data suggests the tourism industry, centered in Dubai, is booming, with hoteliers and reservation agents reporting high demand despite the renewal of COVID-19 travel restrictions in many countries late last year.

Beaches are thronged and restaurants thriving, with the Expo world fair bringing more visitors to the Middle East’s trade, finance and tourism hub.

“I feel super-safe,” said Daniel Rivlin, 22, speaking at Expo hours after the UAE said on Monday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis on the same day Israeli President Isaac Herzog was visiting.

“I feel safe as an Israeli being in Dubai. I feel safe being a foreigner in Dubai,” he added.

October to March, when many Europeans swap freezing winters for the sunny Arabian Peninsula, is the peak season for the tourist industry, which according to ratings agency S&P accounted for 13 percent of Dubai’s gross domestic product in 2020.

According to Hopper, a travel search engine that uses historical data to predict and analyze flight prices, searches for the UAE were stable in the first half of January and trended up 22 percent later in the month.

Hospitality data company STR said in December that Dubai’s hotel industry was reporting room occupancy of 78.2 percent.

Monday’s attack followed a Jan. 17 strike on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, that killed three people. It marked a dangerous new phase in the conflict for the UAE as previous cross-border strikes had mostly targeted Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have said they also launched drones at Dubai, home to the world’s tallest building and Ferris wheel, whose glitzy shopping malls are a magnet for tourists.

At Habtoor Grand Resort, popular among British, Russians, Kazakhs, Ukrainians, Germans and French, guests were relaxed, lying in the sun by the pool or playing tennis.

General manager Karolina Paliszewska said there had been no cancellations due to the Houthi attacks, instead forecasting a bumper end to a season she said had already been better than in years just before the pandemic.

“It’s looking much better than last year. The first quarter is far beyond last year, so we are very positive and obviously the Expo is still going on so it brings additional attention,” she said.

Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, said he expected strong demand until the blistering summer months start.

“The UAE thanks to its leadership is such a safe place that it’s not even mentioning what may have been. There is zero sense of insecurity or fear among us or tourists,” he said, adding that the attacks have had “no impact whatsoever.”

Anastasia Nikitina, who studies in Moscow, was enjoying the sunshine. “The weather is so nice compared to Russia,” she said. “We feel really safe here and nothing bothers us at all.”

Topics: UAE Dubai Houthi attacks

Funding shortfall will deprive vulnerable Yemenis of lifesaving aid, UN warns

Funding shortfall will deprive vulnerable Yemenis of lifesaving aid, UN warns
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Funding shortfall will deprive vulnerable Yemenis of lifesaving aid, UN warns

Funding shortfall will deprive vulnerable Yemenis of lifesaving aid, UN warns
  • World Food Program asks donors for $1.9 billion to ensure it can continue to deliver food and other aid throughout 2022 to families on brink of famine
  • ‘The Yemeni people are now more vulnerable than ever, reeling from relentless conflict and the deepening economic crisis,’ said WFP’s regional chief
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN has warned that a critical funding shortfall is threatening the future of the humanitarian assistance that provide a vital lifeline for millions of vulnerable people Yemen.
The lack of funds resulted in the reduction or closure of about two-thirds of the organization’s major aid programs in January, with further cuts expected in the coming months unless additional support is urgently received.
Already the cuts mean that many families will receive less than half of their minimum daily food requirements and more severe restrictions will soon be unavoidable; some people will be cut off completely from food aid programs, while school meals programs and treatment of malnutrition will also be cut.
“Food assistance is being scaled back at a time when hunger remains alarmingly high,” said Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “By March, 11 million people will be forced to rely on reduced food rations, with only two million people receiving full rations.
“Water and sanitation services could soon be turned off in 15 major cities, affecting 4.6 million people. Over one million women and girls will soon no longer have access to reproductive health and gender-based violence services.
“Millions more stand to lose access to other vital services, including essential healthcare, nutrition, shelter, cash assistance and education.”
Haq called for urgent efforts to boost aid funding “to avoid a sudden surge in people’s suffering” in Yemen.
The country is experiencing one of the worst-ever humanitarian crises, with more than 20 million people in need of some level of aid or protection.
The crisis in Yemen, primarily driven by conflict and economic collapse, has been heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rain and flooding, and escalating hostilities.
The UN’s World Food Program previously warned that it is running out of the money it needs to continue to provide food aid for 13 million Yemenis and, as a result, 8 million will start to get reduced rations. The remaining 5 million, who are at risk of famine, will remain on full rations for now.
“The reductions come at the worst possible time for families in Yemen who are dependent on food assistance to survive,” said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It blamed the food crisis on the collapse of the economy amid currency devaluation and hyperinflation, and the continuing fighting in several areas that has forced families to flee for their lives.
Corinne Fleischer, the WFP’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Every time we reduce the amount of food, we know that more people who are already hungry and food insecure will join the ranks of the millions who are starving.
“But desperate times call for desperate measures and we have to stretch our limited resources and prioritize, focusing on people who are in the most critical state. The Yemeni people are now more vulnerable than ever, reeling from relentless conflict and the deepening economic crisis that has pushed millions into destitution.
“WFP food stocks in Yemen are running dangerously low at a time when budgets for humanitarian crises around the world are stretched to the limit. We desperately need donors, who were so generous in the past, to work with us to avoid this looming hunger catastrophe.”
The WFP said it needs $813 million to continue its work through May, and US$1.97 billion throughout 2022 to “deliver vital food assistance to families on the brink of famine.”

Topics: Yemen United Nations (UN)

