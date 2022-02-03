You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76efa

Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m
Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Some $224 million is to be ploughed into small businesses and financing infrastructure thanks to a collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The Saudi Fund for Development has signed three memoranda of understanding, or MOUs, with the Omani Ministry of Finance to propel the advancement of these projects, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes amid efforts to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries.

The first MOU aims to support small and medium enterprises by providing financing for soft loans in various sectors, with an accumulated amount of about $150 million.

The other two MOUs aim to contribute to financing infrastructure development projects in the special economic zone at Duqm, Oman.

The close partnership between both countries will contribute to opening up prospects for cooperation on many levels including supporting entrepreneurship in the Sultanate, developing infrastructure, and promoting economic projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

Related

Oman partners with Virgin Orbit for satellite launch platform 
Business & Economy
Oman partners with Virgin Orbit for satellite launch platform 

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain, Herfy Food Service Co. holds almost 6 percent of the Saudi restaurant sector, which is a key driver of the firm’s sales and profits, CEO Sam Bader told Argaam.

According to research, the local restaurant sector is valued at nearly SR18 billion ($4.8 billion) in total, he said.

Estimates also reveal that the Riyadh-based firm is among the largest foodstuff producers in the meatpacking and bakeries market, Bader added.

He noted that the company is currently focusing its efforts on boosting its market share across all sectors, having reported an earnings beat for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bader attributed the profit hike to an 11 percent year-on-year rise in sales, reaching SR31 million in the final quarter of 2021.

This was further buoyed by an increase in other revenues, as well as a fall in expenses, after the food chain giant closed a franchise agreement in Nigeria.

The executive said that Nigeria’s first Herfy branch is expected to open this year.

"It is too early to unveil the contribution of franchise contracts to the company's profits in terms of the number of restaurant branches and the number of current countries,” he said, commenting on the project.

Addressing the 2021 dividend freeze, Bader justified it with a plan by the management to strengthen the company’s financials and aid investment plans.

Arab News earlier reported that Herfy posted over a threefold rise in its estimated annual profit for 2021, after a surge in its sales of 22 percent during the pandemic.

The estimated net profit amounted to SR162 million, compared to SR52.8 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Herfy Food

Related

Pandemic fast food orders see Saudi chain Herfy triple profits in 2021
Business & Economy
Pandemic fast food orders see Saudi chain Herfy triple profits in 2021

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Hassyan, the Gulf’s only coal fired power plant, will switch to using natural gas, as per an agreement between the Hassyan Energy Co. and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA. 

For its alignment with Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy, the move was praised by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Emirates News Agency reported. 

"This step supports Dubai's energy supply security by diversifying the energy mix through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he said. 

The 2,400 megawatts power complex, which has been operating using coal since 2020, includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of water per day.

Topics: economy coal power gas power Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) UAE Dubai

Related

World should shut nearly 3,000 coal plants to keep on climate track — study
World
World should shut nearly 3,000 coal plants to keep on climate track — study

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
  • Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends
Updated 26 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia reported a solid increase in profits in 2021 on Thursday and issued a confident outlook for the coming years as sales rose despite supply problems.


"I would like to call it a transformational year," CEO Pekka Lundmark told reporters after the group posted a net profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), driven by a 1.6 percent increase in sales to 22.2 billion euros.


The results follow a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which has been flagging in the race for the 5G network equipment market against Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.


Since taking the helm in 2019, Lundmark has overseen a wide-ranging restructuring and cost-cutting programme, with savings invested into developing new, more competitive products.


The moves are widely seen as having paid off, with Nokia predicting a comparable operating margin of between 11 and 13.5 percent for 2022, following 12.5 percent in 2021.


"The net sales indicate that Nokia is aiming to grow two to seven percent this year," Atte Riikola, analyst at Inderes, told AFP, adding that the results are "confirmation that now the turnaround is done."


Lundmark has until now been cautious of publicly offering longer-term forecasts but on Thursday announced that the group hopes to push its operating margin beyond 14 percent in the next three to five years.


"That still looks quite conservative," Riikola said, adding he expects Nokia could reach that margin as soon as next year.


Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends, which were suspended in October 2019.


"The board is proposing a 0.08 euro per share dividend for 2021 and we are also initiating a share buyback program to return up to 600 million euros over two years," Lundmark said.


Lundmark said the semiconductor shortage and global supply chain hold-ups have "stabilised" but that the situation "continues tight".


He said that expected improvements in the second half of 2022 "will not help this year yet in the big picture" but that 2023 should look "very different".


Nokia's share price fell by eight cents shortly after opening on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, to 5.20 euros at 9.00GMT.

Topics: economy Nokia telecoms earnings Finland Apple Huawei

Related

Update Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge; poised for strong earnings
Business & Economy
Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge; poised for strong earnings

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 February 2022
Reuters

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans
  • Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices
Updated 03 February 2022
Reuters

Oil prices eased on Thursday following weak US payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.


Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.86 a barrel by 0915 GMT, after rising 31 cents on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 69 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $87.57 a barrel, having gained 6 cents the previous day.


US private payrolls fell for the first time in a year in January, raising the risk of a sharp decline in employment that would deal a temporary setback to the labor market.


Still, tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15 percent so far this year.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output despite pressure from top consumers to raise output more quickly.


“At this juncture, even if OPEC+ were ramping up faster, this would only come at the expense of a critically lower level of spare capacity,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.


The bank, which forecasts Brent topping $100 a barrel in the third quarter, had predicted that OPEC+ may consider a faster unwinding of its production cuts.


An explosion has rocked an oil production vessel owned by Nigeria’s Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd. (SEPCOL) with a 22,000 bpd capacity, the company’s chief executive Ikemefuna Okafor said on Thursday.


Nigeria had already been struggling to meet its production quota under the OPEC+ deal due to under-investment.


Shell again boosted its dividend and share repurchases on Thursday after fourth quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, fueled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance.


US crude stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, while distillate inventories also dropped amid strong demand both domestically and in export markets.


Cold weather forecasts for the central United States and parts of the Northeast this week also gave prices a floor. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC opec + Saudi Arabia Russia United States

Related

Breaking News OPEC+ agrees to keep March output same as planned at 400k b/d: Reuters
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees to keep March output same as planned at 400k b/d: Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 February 2022
AP

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find
  • The country, which lies on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula along the Arabian Gulf, has some 98 billion barrels of proven oil reserves
Updated 03 February 2022
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil and gas company announced Thursday the discovery of between 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area located in the emirate’s northwest.


The discovery comes as Gulf Arab states continue to rely heavily on profits from oil and gas exports, despite rising global temperatures and climate change from burning fossil fuels.

The United Arab Emirates, where Abu Dhabi is capital, was the first Gulf Arab state last year to join other countries around the world in pledging “net-zero” emissions targets within its borders — while maintaining fossil fuel exports abroad.


The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also known as ADNOC, said the discovery came about in partnership with a consortium led by Italy’s Eni and Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Company Limited, which were awarded concession rights in the area.

The 2019 agreement saw Eni and PTTEP vowing to invest $230 million to explore for oil and gas and appraise existing discoveries in two blocks spanning a total of 8,000 square kilometers (3,000 miles).


For their natural gas discovery, the companies relied in part on insights from a massive 3D seismic survey underway in Abu Dhabi, according to ADNOC.


ADNOC Managing Director and CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber hailed the discovery. He said it speaks to the company’s commitment to partnerships that help Abu Dhabi explore and develop its untapped hydrocarbon resources.


In December, ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 1 billion barrels of oil in another block of Abu Dhabi.


The US Energy Information Agency cites figures estimating the UAE holds the seventh-largest proven reserves of natural gas in the world at over 215 trillion cubic feet.


The country, which lies on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula along the Arabian Gulf, has some 98 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, with about 96 percent of that located in Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates is among the world’s 10 largest oil producers, with most of the country’s oil and gas wealth concentrated in Abu Dhabi.


Despite its large natural gas fields, the UAE also imports natural gas due to its extensive domestic use in operating power plants and desalination plants.

Topics: economy Oil ADNOC UAE OPEC Saudi Arabia

Related

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC forms unit to monitor debt markets, eye funding opportunities
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC forms unit to monitor debt markets, eye funding opportunities

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m
Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m
Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO
Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO
Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.