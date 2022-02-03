You are here

Saudi Arabian delegation lands in Beijing ahead of historic first Winter Olympics participation

Saudi Arabian delegation lands in Beijing ahead of historic first Winter Olympics participation
President of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, center, and members of the Saudi delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics. (SOPC)
Saudi Arabia's first ever Winter Olympian Fayik Abdi, center, on his arrival in Beijing. (SOPC)
  • Fayik Abdi will compete in the giant slalom at the Games, having secured enough points for qualification less than two months ago
  • The Saudi delegation to the 2022 Beijing Games is led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee
In a historic day for Saudi sports, the Kingdom’s delegation arrived in China on Thursday ahead of its participation in the 24th Winter Olympic Games — the first time that Saudi athletes have competed in the Winter Olympics.

The Saudi delegation to the 2022 Beijing Games is led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The prince expressed his appreciation for the generous support of the Saudi government, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for paving the way for Saudi athletes to participate and compete in international competitions. 

He cited the qualification of Hussain Alireza for the 2020 Tokyo Games last summer — becoming the first Saudi rower to compete in the Olympics — as an example of the benefits reaped by that support, along with skier Fayik Abdi’s participation in Beijing.

Abdi will compete in the giant slalom at the Games, having secured enough points for qualification less than two months ago. 

The Saudi Winter Sports Federation, which oversees all winter sports in the Kingdom, was founded less than two years ago. Abdi’s successful journey is a significant success story for the federation, and for Saudi Vision 2030, one of the aims of which is to provide opportunities for young Saudis to pursue their dreams.

In May 2021, the SOPC and the SWSF launched a nationwide talent search for Saudi athletes capable of qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. The search produced outstanding results, as six professional Saudi athletes, including Abdi, proved ready and able to represent their nation in its first appearance at the Games.

Updated 03 February 2022
Momentum is building over the 2022 and 15th Indian Premier League competition. Two new teams — Ahmedabad and Lucknow — have joined to expand the tournament to 10 teams, enlarging the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s coffers by a staggering $1.7 billion.

The BCCI has confirmed that the competition will start in the last week of March and stretch until the end of May. The number of matches to be played will increase from 60 to 74. A majority of franchise owners expressed a wish for the tournament to be held in India, despite concerns over the level of COVID-19 cases. Contingency plans are being discussed between them and the BCCI. One option may be to play behind closed doors in Mumbai and Pune, where grounds of sufficient quality are available and travel can be limited to roads. If the tournament cannot be held in India, the UAE and South Africa are rumored as alternatives.

A mega-auction of players is scheduled to occur in Bengaluru on Feb. 12 and 13. Ahead of this, the existing eight franchised teams were able to retain four players from their 2021 squad, based on a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians. Nov. 30, 2021 was the deadline to announce the retention list. Out of the possible total of 32 players, 27 names were announced, 15 capped Indians, four uncapped and eight overseas. The two new franchises had until Jan. 22 to pick three players from the pool of released players, two Indians and one overseas.

Players, with the approval of their respective boards, submit their name and price to the BCCI. Registration closed on Jan. 20 with 1,214 entries, comprising 270 capped players (61 of whom are Indian), 903 uncapped and 41 from associate countries. 

Australia had the highest number of registrations with 59 followed by South Africa with 48. The list was then sent to the franchisees on Jan. 21 for them to return their own list of preferred bids, from which the IPL governing council prepared a shortlist. This was released on Feb. 1 and comprised 590 names, 370 Indian and 220 overseas.

The scene is set for the mega-auction, which will be streamed on Disney owned Star Sports network. Its five-year, $2.6 billion deal for IPL broadcasting rights expires in 2022 and a fierce battle for the next round of rights will ensue. Each franchise is allowed a total purse of $12 million, from which the cost of retentions has been deducted prior to the auction. The range of fees paid for retained players was between 4 and 16 Crore ($543,000 to $2.1 million).

As in previous years, franchise teams are allowed a maximum of 25 players. Thus, a maximum of 250 players will be recruited. Given that 33 have already been retained, competition will be fierce for the remaining 217 places, on which a ceiling of 70 overseas players is placed. Bidders have to juggle funds available with the need to obtain quality and balance within their squad. There are three high-price player categories, ranging from a 2-Crore base at which bidding starts, with 48 players listed, followed by 1.5 Crore, with 20 cricketers, and 1 Crore, with 34. The lowest base price is 0.2 Crore.

In the dynamic world of the IPL, a further twist occurred on Jan. 11, when the withdrawal of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo as the official title sponsor was announced by the IPL’s Governing Council. 

The Tata Group will replace Vivo, which will transfer its title rights to Tata. Various explanations have been aired for its request to withdraw. One relates to anti-Chinese sentiment within India, another to poor returns on investment and a third relates to a reported probe into alleged tax evasion and manipulated finances.

Vivo acquired the IPL title sponsorship in 2018 in a five-year deal for $297 million. In 2020, Vivo paused its deal for a year owing to the Indo-China diplomatic standoff, with Dream 11 standing in. Media reports suggest that Tata will pay $90 million, for the two-year sponsorship deal, whilst Vivo will pay 454 Crore for contract termination. With these deals, the BCCI will end up earning $151 million over 2022 and 2023, a windfall for an already bloated purse.

The move by Tata, which has just acquired Air India, may be regarded as evidence of its strategy to shift away from its industrial-based legacy brand towards a consumer-centric organisation, focused on future-facing digital businesses. It is seeking to increase consumer awareness, especially among younger consumers. Investing in the IPL will facilitate different opportunities for its marketing communications campaigns.

The partnership between Tata and the IPL, branded Tata IPL, links two of India’s most powerful brands. In 2020, the brand value of Tata was estimated to be over $20 billion, while the brand value of the IPL was estimated at $5.3 billion by financial consultancy Duff and Phelps in 2018.

There seems to be no end to the possibilities for IPL growth. It is embraced by Indians, by spectators and viewers, players, coaches, advertisers, sponsors and media organizations. The change of lead sponsor and upcoming auction may serve to take some attention away from criticism of the BCCI’s handling of an on-going furore over its men’s national team captaincy.

As reported two weeks ago, Virat Kohli, its previous captain in all formats, resigned as Test captain after a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa. In the three-match T20 series which followed, India, under a stand-in captain, was beaten 3-0. Contradictory statements have been made by Kohli and BCCI members, including its president, about the real chain of events which led to the end of his tenure. India’s transition from Kohli’s reign to a new leadership team, under which Kohli will play, has not started well. Currently, the BCCI’s financial dominance of cricket — and the power that comes with it — is not being matched by the performances on the field that it so craves.

Updated 03 February 2022
DUBAI: Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins and quarterfinalist Gael Monfils will be among the strong field set to take part in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month.

Many players who performed with distinction in Australia will soon be packing their bags to travel to Dubai, and almost every one of the world’s top 20 female players will battle for the title, including four former winners and defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

“We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the many players who have played so well in Australia also competing here in Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “As well as welcoming back five Dubai champions, there are many others who have also performed with distinction at the DDFTC without being able to win the trophy, and we are thrilled that they are returning to try once again. We wish everyone well.”

Among those who will be full of confidence will be Iga Swiatek, after her inspiring run to the Australian Open semifinals. Earlier in January she also reached the semifinals in Adelaide, defeating US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and former world number one Victoria Azarenka before falling to Ashleigh Barty.

Others to watch out for include Australian Open quarterfinalists Jessica Pegula, who fell to eventual champion Barty and late last year overcame two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina at Indian Wells, and 2021 Dubai finalist Barbora Krejcikova, who not only did well in Melbourne but excelled in reaching the Sydney final.

Competition for a place in the main draw has been tougher than ever, and that means many players of the highest quality will need to play in the qualifying rounds. Among those competing for a place is 2022 Australian Open finalist Collins. 

Although her fantastic run in Melbourne lifted her into the top 10 for the first time in her career, her ranking of 30 when entries to Dubai were set left her just short of automatic entry into the main draw.

Should she find herself in the 32-player field, she will certainly not be afraid of the opposition, including the Dubai champions she might face. In 2021 she defeated two-time Dubai winner Simona Halep in Montreal, and former finalists Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina in San Jose where she won the title. To reach the Australian Open final she defeated Iga Swiatek, having ended the outstanding run of yet another Dubai finalist, Alize Cornet, in the quarters.

When attention turns to the 30th anniversary celebrations of the men’s event, no less than four Dubai-bound players from the ATP Tour reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, including two-time Dubai semi-finalist and 2022 Adelaide champion Gael Monfils. He fell to Matteo Berrettini in a tough five-setter that lasted three hours 49 minutes, and in an even more dramatic battle 2021 Dubai semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov stretched Rafael Nadal to an epic four hour battle before also surrendering in five sets.

Even that marathon was eclipsed by the titanic struggle between eventual winner Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassimi that lasted a remarkable four hours 42 minutes. The fourth Australian Open quarterfinalist who will fight for the Dubai title is Jannik Sinner, who fell to two-time Dubai runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Others who showed outstanding form in Australia before setting their sights on Dubai include reigning Dubai champion Aslan Karatsev, who defeated former Dubai winner Andy Murray in the Sydney final. Karen Khachanov will also have drawn confidence from his run to the Adelaide final, and Marin Cilic too will have been delighted with his runs to the semi-final of two events in Adelaide.

“With so many top players competing in Dubai, including world number one Novak Djokovic bidding for his 6th Dubai title, demand for tickets is high and tennis fans are urged to purchase their tickets as early as possible,” said Salah Tahlak, the tournament director.

The tournament begins with the WTA event which takes place Feb. 14-19, and then continues with the men’s ATP Tour 500 tournament on Feb. 21-26.

Updated 03 February 2022
LONDON: Fayik Abdi could be forgiven for basking in the glory of becoming a Saudi Arabian national hero.

The giant slalom skier has achieved the unthinkable by qualifying for the Beijing Winter Olympics after only seven months’ training and during a global pandemic.

He is the first and only Saudi to have achieved this gargantuan feat, but the self-deprecating Abdi is eager to avoid the limelight.

“I don’t want this to be about me,” Abdi told Arab News ahead of the Games, which take place on Feb 4-20. “I don’t want the attention, I don’t want the spotlight.

“I want this to be about Saudi. I want this to be about other Saudis and I want to inspire them to find a passion, to do new things and tell them that anything is possible and nothing is impossible.”

Abdi’s tale of the unexpected began when the newly formed Saudi Winter Sports Federation offered him the chance of a lifetime last March.

The SWSF harbored a seemingly fanciful ambition of sending Saudi sports talent to the Winter Olympics and duly helped Abdi to fund top coaches, a training program and his travel to competitions.

The 24-year-old is no skiing rookie, though, having dedicated his life to the sport since taking it up at the age of four.

As such, he has great confidence in his ability and an innate cool-headedness.

“I’m going to stay relaxed,” he said ahead of his race on Feb. 13. “The only thing I’m nervous about is catching COVID at the Olympics or right before it, but I’m not as nervous (about anything else) as you might imagine.

“That’s kind of my personality.”

So how did a man from a desert nation become so captivated by skiing?

“My mother was a recreational skier and she taught me how to ski in Lebanon. Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport and have been trying to pursue it,” said Abdi, who was born in San Diego, California, to two Saudi parents, but who grew up in the Kingdom between the ages of three and 14.

“When I turned 14, I went to boarding school in Florida and wanted to be a professional football player. But to be honest, I kept getting injured playing football.

“I kind of had to give it up and said to myself: ‘I wanna go somewhere where I can ski.’ I felt like that was my calling.

“I went to the University of Utah in 2016. I studied criminal justice. If you ask ‘why?’, it’s because I wanted to study something relatively easy so I could ski,” he said, laughing.

“While at university, I also worked as a ski technician tuning skis and took online classes and basically skied for 120-plus days every season. I wasn’t racing, I was just free riding. It was the best time of my life because I was doing what I loved.

“When I ski, I don’t worry about anything. I’m only thinking about skiing and being in the present moment.”

After graduating in December 2020, he returned to Saudi and started a project aimed at bringing sand-skiing to the Kingdom.

While doing this, he responded to an advert looking for Saudi skiers to film a photoshoot at NEOM, the new net-zero megacity on the Kingdom’s northwest Red Sea coast.

The SWSF’s CEO, Sultan Salama, had heard of Abdi’s skiing prowess and asked him to meet him and his colleagues in Riyadh.

“They asked me if I wanted to go to the Olympics,” Abdi said. “I didn’t know if they were for real. I was like: ‘Well, the Olympics is in 11 months and I’ve never trained for anything like that.’

“They asked me to look for a training program and a coach and I found someone, Jeff Books, a Canadian guy (and experienced skiing director).”

After starting training in Austria last August, Abdi and his team trained and competed in countries such as Switzerland, Sweden, Montenegro and Italy.

But his arduous regime was made even harder by COVID-19’s disruptive impact.

“It’s been really challenging because we haven’t been able to go to races we wanted to go to because of cancellations, and we haven’t been able to train at venues.

“It’s just a challenge that adds to the journey, and I think it makes (my qualification) even more sweet.”

Books and his fellow coaches had understandably felt Abdi’s Olympic qualification hopes were “extremely difficult to the point of impossible.”

“They’re even surprised about where we’re at right now,” Abdi said. “They’re completely mind-blown, to be completely honest.”

Abdi competed in “about 11 races” in Europe and explains the Olympic qualification criteria thus: “You need to have five results to average below 160 points. So basically add your best five results, divide that by five and that’s your average. 

“The best skier in the world has zero points and our objective was to average below 160 points, and if you do this you have qualified, basically. I have 131 points.”

Explaining his grand slalom discipline, he said: “In alpine skiing, you have four disciplines — slalom, giant slalom or GS, super-G and downhill. Slalom is the slowest one as in speed, GS is second, super-G is third and downhill is the fastest.

“In GS, you have gates that are set around 25-32ish meters apart and you race through the course to the finish twice. Whoever has the best time in the two runs basically wins the race.”

Two of Abdi’s teammates, Rakan Alireza and Salman Al-Houwaish, also secured the points that they needed to qualify for Beijing 2022, but have agonizingly missed out on selection.

Abdi said Alireza, a cross-country skier, needed to have participated in a World Championship to qualify.

Al-Houwaish, meanwhile, was pipped by Abdi on account of his inferior world ranking of 3,722 as opposed to Abdi’s 3,512.

“It’s been really tough for Salman and I for the past two or three weeks,” Abdi said. “When we first started this project, we were told we would both be able to go if we both qualified. Once we both qualified, we found out that only one of us could go and that changed the whole scenario.

“This is life and this is sports and sometimes it’s like cruel like that.

“I feel for him and consider him (to be) like a brother. I know he’s going to do great things in the ski industry and in life.”

Abdi is flying the flag for Saudi alone in Beijing. Undaunted, he insists he is not there to make up the numbers or to revel in the “glamor” of the occasion.

He cites Wayne Rooney as his greatest inspiration, given the legendary ex-Manchester United and England footballer’s “competitive tenacity,” and hopes to display such a quality in China.

“My goal is just like every race: Just to try and ski the best you can. A race is just skiing and I think that’s what a lot of racers forget sometimes; they try and do something different in a race to what they do in training.

“I want to beat as many nations as I can. I’m going to be competitive.

“This is a long-term journey for me. I’m not just doing this to get to the Olympics. I want the next Olympics and then the next one.”

Whatever happens next in his incredible skiing odyssey, Abdi said that he owes everything to the SWSF.

“They’re legends in my opinion. They really shot for the stars and it’s amazing that they had the trust to send us out there with seven months of training and hope we would qualify for the Olympics. I give them so much credit for trusting us, for supporting us, and really just their ambition is truly remarkable.”

Abdi himself is truly remarkable and it is touching to learn that he wants to leave a lasting legacy when he hangs up his skis.

“Honestly, my biggest dream and accomplishment would be to breed a major male or female skier and have them become World Cup skiers who are constantly on the circuit winning races and putting Saudi Arabia on the map.”

Updated 03 February 2022
YAOUNDE: Senegal are through to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations final after breaking Burkina Faso hearts in their last-four tie in Yaounde on Wednesday.
Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 victory.
Aliou Cisse’s team had two penalties awarded in the first half only for the Ethiopian referee to change his mind both times following a VAR review.
However, they went ahead just after the midway point in the second period when Paris Saint-Germain defender Diallo popped up in the box to produce a striker’s finish.
The second arrived on 76 minutes as Mane provided a superb assist for Gueye, also of PSG, to score, and Mane completed the win late on after Blati Toure had pulled a goal back.
Africa’s top-ranked national team, Senegal will find out their opponents in Sunday’s final on Thursday, when hosts Cameroon take on Egypt in the second semi.
Those two nations are the most successful in AFCON history with 12 titles between them, while the Lions of Teranga are still searching for their first continental crown, two and a half years after losing to Algeria in the final in Cairo.
Their opponents here could not be underestimated.
Burkina Faso have shown themselves to be a talented young side and one driven on by the desire to give joy to supporters in a country reeling after President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown in a military coup last week.
That happened to a backdrop of a jihadist insurgency in the landlocked country, and their coach, Kamou Malo, talked of the events giving his team “added motivation.”
They showed plenty of fight and matched their opponents for long spells, but they did not trouble Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal often enough.
Mendy’s opposite number, Herve Koffi, was stretchered off half an hour in after landing horribly as he went up to punch the ball clear in an aerial challenge with Cheikhou Kouyate.
Referee Bamlak Tessema initially gave a spot-kick before changing his mind after a VAR review, as Kouyate was able to resume but Koffi could not.
Tessema also pointed to the spot in first-half injury time when a Gueye shot struck the arm of Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba in the area, but again he changed his mind after a review of the images showed the defender’s arm was in close to his body.
The breakthrough arrived with 20 minutes left, Kalidou Koulibaly trying an acrobatic attempt at a corner and inadvertently setting up Diallo to score, beating substitute ‘keeper Soufiane Farid Ouedraogo.
Senegal’s pressing made the second goal as Mane got to the byline and set up Gueye, who just beat Bamba Dieng to the finish.
It was always going to be a huge ask after that for the Stallions against a Senegal side who had conceded only once in the whole tournament.
However, they reduced the deficit eight minutes from time as Issa Kabore’s cross was diverted in by Toure’s knee.
Mane had the final say, though, bursting clear in the 87th minute to make it 3-1.
He will find out on Thursday if he will come up against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Egypt in the final.

Updated 03 February 2022
PARIS: Roger Federer believes he will know by “April-May” whether or not he will be able to return to tennis.
The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has not played since a Wimbledon quarter-final exit at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in July last year before having to undergo knee surgery.
“I want to come back strong and give it everything that I have,” the Swiss star said Wednesday.
“To give you a little bit of an update. I have a very interesting and important next few months ahead of me. I think I will know a lot more by April-May.
“The drive is still there. I am motivated to do my work.”
Federer played just 13 matches in 2021. He also underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 when he played only six times.
His absence has seen the former world number one slip to 30 in the rankings.
“I’m back in the gym again tomorrow. I’m working as hard as I’m allowed to so it’s still good times even though it’s a little bit slow,” Federer told one of his sponsors, Credit Suisse in a video conference.
“I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody’s holding me back a little bit.”
Federer also hailed his friend and rival Rafael Nadal who captured a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last weekend.
“It was nice to see his emotions after such a hard-fought victory,” he said of the 35-year-old Spaniard who has battled his own injury problems over the years.
“Rafa told me that he hadn’t been feeling well with his body — now he’s holding up the Australian Open trophy. He’s a great example, a great role model.”
Federer’s 20th and most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open.

