  Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
  • Meta to pay 1.5 million pound fine over issues regarding its purchase of Giphy
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the US firm said it would accept.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal.
The CMA ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided the remedies offered by the US company did not answer its concerns over the impact to digital advertising.
The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements in regard to the handling of Giphy, with the US firm failing to notify the UK regulator that key staff had left.

Topics: Meta giphy United Kingdom (UK)

