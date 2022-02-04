You are here

With hundreds of millions in deals LEAP shows Saudi momentum in tech advances is paying off
(Abdullah Al-Jaber)
Updated 04 February 2022
Mona Alami

Updated 04 February 2022
Mona Alami

The LEAP event for future and disruptive technologies, which brought together technology experts, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists in Riyadh, was a testament to Saudi Arabia, a leading investment expert has claimed.

Khalid Suleimani, partner at Chrome Advisory which works with venture capitalists, suggested the success of LEAP was the culmination of work done by Saudi Arabia to foster innovation and entrepreneurism.

Several deals were achieved at the event, enabling companies to raise capital, and investors to match with startups. Businesses to benefit from such agreements included Mozn, Nana and Quant, as well as venture capitalist firms such as Khwarzimi.  

“Saudi government intervention, marked by billions invested in the technology market either directly or through VC programs, has created momentum," he said, adding: "Over 100 startups have been cultivated over the last few years, while many VCs were launched in line with Vision 2030 aiming at empowering the youth. LEAP is a showcase of that effort."

The LEAP event was used to announce fund raising by venture builders such as Unifonic through its entrepreneurship programme UnifonicX.

Unifonic was originally a startup, but now it invests in companies in their early stages that appear promising.

“Unifonic is on the track of big technology companies such as Facebook and Amazon,” said Suleimani.

Unifonic and The Space KSA — a co-working space and incubator — used the event to mark the successful completion of their partnership, which is estimated at SR100 million ($26.5 million).

Other players also secured deals at the event. Mozn was able to raise $10 million to expand its Artificial Intelligence software across the Middle East and North Africa.

Saudi Quant Company, a specialist in artificial intelligence solutions, succeeded in closing an investment round of SR30 million Saudi riyals, led by Venture.

“Other companies that did well are also startups Nana and VCs such as Khwarizmi”, adds Suleimani.

Purchase and delivery grocery platform Nana announced the closing of an investment round worth SR188 million led by STV Fund and FIM Partners, a UAE-based Special Purpose Acquisition company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.  

The platform raised the value of the investments it obtained since its inception to SR300 million, according to news site Jawlah.

“Nana has succeeded in achieving its third funding round,” underlines Suleimani.

Khwarizmi Venture was also able to raise SR262million in funds.

Pakistan bids to slash current account deficit via Saudi oil loan facility

Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan bids to slash current account deficit via Saudi oil loan facility

Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • A $4.2 billion Saudi package, including $1.2 billion oil facility, was agreed during PM Khan’s visit to Riyadh in October
  • In December, Pakistan received $3 billion loan, but oil facility yet to be activated
Updated 04 February 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this week agreed to put a $1.2 billion Saudi oil facility into operation at the “earliest,” allowing Islamabad to defer payments for oil imports that economic experts hope will help stave off a current account crisis.

The $4.2 billion Saudi support package, which included a $1.2 billion oil loan facility, was agreed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh in October last year. In December, Pakistan received the $3 billion loan but the oil loan facility is yet to be put into use.

On Thursday, the Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Pakistan’s federal minister for economic affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, met to discuss the facility.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalize the Saudi Oil Facility at the earliest,” the Pakistani side said in a statement.

The financing agreement for the oil facility was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development and the Pakistani Economic Affairs Division.

“As per Financing Agreement, the SFD will extend the financing facility up to $100 million per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis,” the statement added.  

Pakistan is facing a wide range of economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

Pakistan’s current foreign reserves declined to $22 billion, including $15.7 billion held by the central bank as of the week that ended Jan. 28, according to central bank data.

Economists hope the early operationalization of the Saudi oil facility will help improve the country’s “external payment position.”  

“Operationalizing this facility would help Pakistan to contain an increase in its current account deficit,” Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, a member of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council, told Arab News on Friday. “This would in turn help retain foreign exchange reserves. The result would be improvement in (the) current account deficit and a stable rupee.”

The decision on the early operationalization of the oil loan comes as the International Monetary Fund announced this week that its Executive Board had approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan after completing a sixth review of the country’s reforms under its $6 billion loan program.

The disbursement brings Pakistan’s total draw against the Extended Fund Facility program for budget support to about $3 billion. The program was initially approved in July 2019.

The IMF said the program had strengthened Pakistan’s fiscal buffers before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong economic recovery has taken hold since the summer of 2020.

But it warned that a widening current account deficit and currency depreciation had reinforced domestic price pressures.

Pakistan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 4 percent this year, but its economy remains vulnerable to flare-ups of COVID-19, tighter international financial conditions, a rise in geopolitical tensions and delayed implementations of structural reforms, the IMF said.

 

Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund disclosed stakes of more than 5 percent in two Japan-listed gaming firms, with combined holdings worth around $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported.
The PIF, as it's known, have stakes in Capcom Co., the maker of the Street Fighter and Resident Evil franchises, and online games provider Nexon Co.  

PIF’s stake in Capcom is worth about $332 million based on Friday’s share price, according to Bloomberg's calculation.

Shares in Osaka-based Capcom rose as much as 1.7 percent after the disclosure on Friday.

The PIF also took a 5.02 percent stake of $883 million in Nexon, the company behind role-playing games like MapleStory and Dungeon&Fighter, Bloomberg added.

The Tokyo-listed firm's shares rose more than 3 percent in Tokyo trading.

NFTs for good; massive crypto hack; Bitcoin rises: Crypto moves

NFTs for good; massive crypto hack; Bitcoin rises: Crypto moves
Updated 04 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

NFTs for good; massive crypto hack; Bitcoin rises: Crypto moves

NFTs for good; massive crypto hack; Bitcoin rises: Crypto moves
Updated 04 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Cryptocurrencies and much of the activity surrounding them has often looked like a modern-day gold rush. The name of the game has been getting rich quick by buying the right coins at the right time.

While Non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, have had some of that flavour — some of the money changing hands for collections of pixels has been eye-watering — there is also a creative and cultural element to them that is about more than making money.

They are also being used for good. Charities are starting to see how they can be used to engage with potential donors and raise money for their causes.

WildEarth, a wildlife streaming service, is creating NFTs linked to 25 animals on the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa. Buyers get special access to images, video and information about creatures like Tlalamba, a four-year-old leopard, via an app, where they can also talk with other NFT owners. They even get voting rights in the names of Tlalamba's cubs.

Forty percent of the proceeds go to the custodian of the animals' habitat, with some $16,000 raised for the Djuma reserve via more than 1,000 sales so far. Each NFT currently costs around $200.

NFTs are a form of crypto asset which exploded in popularity last year. All kinds of digital objects - from art to videos and even tweets - can be bought and sold as NFTs, which use unique digital signatures to ensure they are one-of-a-kind.

Conservation income from traditional sources, such as hunting and tourism, collapsed during the pandemic. WildEarth hopes NFTs offer a potential new, reliable and low-impact revenue stream for conservation globally.

The plan is not guaranteed to work. The NFTs will need to be traded on the secondary market for them to become a reliable revenue stream, and it isn’t clear yet whether demand or that exists.

Lost in a Wormhole

Cryptocurrency arm of Jump Trading said on Thursday it had reimbursed members who lost more than $320 million following a hack of its crypto platform Wormhole, one of the largest crypto heists of all time.

Chicago-based Jump Trading acquired Certus One, the developer behind Wormhole, an online platform that allows the transfer of information across crypto networks, in August.

Wormhole has offered the attacker a $10 million "bounty" to return the funds.

The theft is not an isolated incident. Fraud and theft at decentralized finance, or DeFi, platforms surpassed $10 billion last year, according to research by Elliptic. DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save – usually in crypto – while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks.

However, they have emerged as a major hacking risk, with bugs in code and design flaws allowing criminals access to considerable funds.

In August, hackers behind what was probably the biggest ever digital coin theft returned nearly all of the $610 million or more they stole from the DeFi site Poly Network.

While cryptocurrencies themselves are very difficult to hack, crypto wallets, exchanges and other places they are stored have long been the target of hackers.

In 2018, digital tokens worth some $530 million were stolen from Tokyo-based platform Coincheck. Mt. Gox, another Japanese exchange, collapsed in 2014 after hackers stole half a billion dollars of crypto.

Elsewhere in cryptoland, Bitcoin rose on Friday, climbing 3.4 percent to $37,928, but is down from $46,208 at the end of 2021, while Ethereum jumped 8.5 percent to $2,836, down from $3,677 at the start of the year.

Saudi-based fintech SiFi closes pre-seed round led by Khwarizmi Ventures

Saudi-based fintech SiFi closes pre-seed round led by Khwarizmi Ventures
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based fintech SiFi closes pre-seed round led by Khwarizmi Ventures

Saudi-based fintech SiFi closes pre-seed round led by Khwarizmi Ventures
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based corporate expenses firm Simplified Financial Solutions Co., also known as SiFi, has completed its undisclosed funding pre-seed round.

The money raised in the round, led by Khwarizmi Ventures, KV, will be used to launch its services based around business expenses management.

Founded in 2021, SiFi is currently in its pre-launch stage, and Breyer Capital, was one of the angel investors which participated in the round, a statement showed.

SiFi offers a service whereby virtual and physical corporate cards can be issued with built-in rules, managed spend limits, automate expense reporting, and reconcile accounting automatically through built-in integration capabilities with major accounting systems.

“We aim to democratize the corporate card and have it accessible to all corporates and government entities to manage their expenses effectively,” said founder and CEO of SiFi Ahmed AlHakbani.

Oil rises further above $90, headed for seventh weekly gain as freezing weather strikes

Oil rises further above $90, headed for seventh weekly gain as freezing weather strikes
Updated 04 February 2022
Matt Brown

Oil rises further above $90, headed for seventh weekly gain as freezing weather strikes

Oil rises further above $90, headed for seventh weekly gain as freezing weather strikes
Updated 04 February 2022
Matt Brown

RIYADH: Oil prices headed for their longest streak of weekly gains since October as freezing weather across North America threatened oil supplies in a market already concerned about disruption from a potential war in Ukraine.

Brent crude gained 1.4 percent to $92.36 at 1:55 p.m. Riyadh time, following a similar-sized advance on Thursday — the highest since September 2014 and puts it on course for a seventh straight weekly increase. 

US benchmark WTI added 1.5 percent to $91.58 after a $2 surge on Thursday saw it settle above $90 for the first time since October 2014.

Brent and WTI futures were up by about 19 percent and 22 percent, respectively, so far this year.

“Crude surged over the $90 level after an Arctic blast made its way to Texas and disrupted some oil production in the Permian Basin,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Central and Eastern parts of the US and Canada have been hit by blizzards and heavy snowfall, grounding flights, closing roads and causing power cuts for thousands. More than 91 million people are under a winter weather warning or advisory. 

The storm has already produced more than three feet of snow in one part of New Mexico and more than a foot across several Midwestern states.

“Even as thousands of flights are cancelled, the energy market is fixated over production and not so much short-term demand shocks,” said Moya.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, agreed earlier this week to stick to a plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day, but some members are already struggling to meet quotas, leaving consumers frustrated.

Tight oil supplies have pushed the price of oil deliverable in six months close to an eight-month high of $8.15 above spot prices, a phenomenon called backwardation. Such price structures usually encourage buying of oil from storage in the expectation that future prices are going to be higher than today’s.

Oil prices have been pushed up by simmering tension in Eastern Europe where Russia has amassed thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine amid warnings by the US and others of a potential invasion.

The US warned on Thursday that Russia was planning to use a staged attack as justification for invading Ukraine. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has blamed NATO and the West for increased tensions.

“With geopolitical risk in Ukraine and only gradual increase of production by OPEC+, prices are expected to head toward $100 a barrel,” said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

However, some analysts are pointing to a possible change in market dynamics in the coming months as supply begins to outpace demand.

“We expect the sequential trend of quarterly global stock draws will flip to inventory builds as soon as 2Q’22, and sustain for the next 15-18 months,” said analysts at Citi Research.

