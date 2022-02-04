You are here

Istanbul prison fire leaves at least 11 inmates hospitalized

Istanbul prison fire leaves at least 11 inmates hospitalized
A general view of Istanbul’s Uskudar Umraniye district where a fire broke out at Umrainye prison on Friday leaving over 11 inmates hospitalized with smoke inhalation. (Shutterstock)
ISTANBUL: A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, leaving at least 11 inmates hospitalized with smoke inhalation, a Turkish broadcaster reported.
The cause of the blaze in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, wasn’t immediately known. The prison has a capacity to hold 1,000 inmates, according to its website.
Several firetrucks were dispatched to the prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The broadcaster HaberTurk said none of the inmates were in serious condition.
Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.
It also showed a firefighter using a water cannon at the top of ladder to douse the fire.

World Food Programme launches nutrition campaign in Palestine

World Food Programme launches nutrition campaign in Palestine
LONDON: The UN World Food Programme has launched a campaign to provide nutritional support to hundreds of pregnant and nursing women in Gaza and the West Bank, aiming to combat malnutrition and high anemia rates among them.

The campaign will see the WFP provide cooking sessions and home gardening kits, as well as training to grow fruit and vegetables — all of which will be delivered at individual, household and community levels.

“Addressing important issues like anemia (iron deficiency) through community-based and online initiatives means accelerating and supporting a knowledge-sharing process,” said Samer Abdel Jaber, WFP representative and country director in Palestine. 

“Through hands-on initiatives and harnessing the power of technology, we work together to build a process that ultimately aims not just to share information but to inspire people to apply it to their everyday activities.”

According to the World Health Organization, iron deficiency is an intermediate public health problem in Palestine, especially among children under 5. 

WFP said its new campaign “aims to support mothers and families in improving their nutrition while boosting dietary iron consumption.”

Severe iron deficiency can have serious consequences for one’s health, increasing the risk of developing health complications that can affect the heart and lungs, including possible heart failure.

The WFP said encouraging people to grow their own iron-rich vegetables “will encourage participants to make healthy food and lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.”

The WFP is already working extensively in both the West Bank and Gaza. It provides food and cash assistance to vulnerable residents, and supports long-term resilience by providing skills-focused employment opportunities and offering home-based agricultural assets that strengthen food security.

According to the Washington-based Wilson Center and WFP, food insecurity affects 40 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and 60 percent in Gaza, not including refugees.

For Gazans, living under Israeli blockade and intermittent attacks, food insecurity is further exacerbated by import restrictions and the deprivation of access to Palestinian fishing zones by Israel’s coast guard.

UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens

UAE has announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries. (Reuters/File Photo)
UAE has announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries. (Reuters/File Photo)
ABU DHABI: The UAE has announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said on Friday.

The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

The ban will be lifted from 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, WAM said.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said anyone who has received both doses of a vaccine and a booster shot will be able to travel to the destinations from this date.

Authorities said it was imperative all those planning on traveling to the countries abided by all precautionary measures and followed health guidelines, including social distancing, the wearing of face masks and regular handwashing.

Restrictions had been placed on travel to the African countries in November and December following the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

UAE lifted travel restrictions on arrivals from those destinations on Jan. 29.

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace
France will provide military support to the UAE to protect their airspace against any intrusion, the French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

The French minister said that Rafale combat aircraft, which belong to France’s permanent organization based in Abu Dhabi, are engaged alongside the UAE armed forces in surveillance, detection and interception missions when necessary.

 

The announcement came in light of the recent Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi that killed 6. On Jan. 17.

The Houthis also attempted to attack the UAE last week during Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog’s visit.

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US
DUBAI: The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the US State Department had approved potential weapons sales to countries in the Middle East. 

According to news channel Al-Arabiya citing the Pentagon, these countries include Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan. 

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency clarified that the approvals issued include the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion. 

Jordan's request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 fighter jets, radios targeting pods and associated munitions components have also been approved in the recent sale. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was given the green light to purchase 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as much as $23.7 million. This will help upgrade the Kingdom’s missile defense systems.

The Pentagon clarified that the proposed MIDS-LVT terminals purchased by Saudi Arabia will be installed in its Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) platforms. The previously provided MIDS-LVT (BU1) terminals were reportedly installed on its PATRIOT missile defense system

The UAE was approved for a purchase worth $30 million which included spare and repair parts for its Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) missile defense systems.

Though approvals have been granted to the Arab nations, there are still no indications that contracts were signed or negotiations were closed throughout the process.

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestine Liberation Organization meets on Sunday to elect key leadership figures tasked with keeping up the struggle for statehood, at a gathering which may hint at a potential successor for President Mahmoud Abbas.

The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. He died in 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Once the undisputed champion of the Palestinian cause, the PLO has lost much of its relevance since the 1994 establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

PLO Chairman Abbas, who is also the PA president, is 86 years old and has seen support dive to historic lows in opinion polls, accused of autocracy in rare West Bank street protests last year.

Palestinians have not been to the ballot box for 16 years, and their aspirations for a two-state solution are strongly rejected by Israel’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Violence flares almost daily in the occupied West Bank, and the coastal enclave of Gaza is still recovering from another devastating war with Israel last year.

Against this backdrop, the PLO meeting in Ramallah will seek to fill key posts in the movement that was founded in 1964 and bills itself as the sole representative of all Palestinians.

Also open is the position of high-profile official Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned more than a year ago from the 18-member executive committee, the PLO’s top decision-making body.

Abbas confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh, the PA’s civil affairs minister, is widely tipped to take over Erekat’s seat and chief negotiator role.

He is also among those seen as Abbas’s possible successors.

Other contenders are Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Marwan Barghouti, who is currently in an Israeli prison over his role in planning attacks and whom supporters describe as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela.

“Sheikh is a person that Israelis seem to hold in high regard. Certainly the Americans do,” said Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

“Others feel that he’s the kind of guy that they can work with. So in the near term, it seems like it makes a lot of sense.”

A veteran of Abbas’s Fatah movement, Sheikh has cultivated ties with foreign diplomats and with Israel, and met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last month.

Bennett’s coalition government has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinians but has said it wants to deepen economic cooperation with the PA to improve livelihoods in the West Bank.

“It does look like Abu Mazen (Abbas) is sort of preparing the ground for a future succession process,” said Elgindy.

“I’m just not sure that the actual succession process is going to unfold according to his wishes.”

