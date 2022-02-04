You are here

Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final
Egypt’s forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane face each other when their countries play #Afcon’s final match on Sunday at Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde. (AFP)
  • The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team's next English Premier League game on Thursday
  • “I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said
LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won’t have much time to celebrate, lament or rest after the African Cup of Nations final.
The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team’s next English Premier League game on Thursday, when the squad renews its pursuit of league-leading Manchester City.
“I think they will be available,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “We will see.”
Egypt and Salah face Senegal and Mane on Sunday night in Cameroon.
“I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said at a news conference ahead of the team’s FA Cup match against Cardiff.
“The one who wins will probably fly back to their home country, the celebration, that’s how it is. If they have one thing, they have rhythm, they’ve played obviously quite a few games,” he said.
Liverpool trails City by nine points and has a game in hand. Leicester visits Anfield on Thursday night.
Klopp’s team hosts Cardiff on Sunday for an FA Cup fourth-round match, and it’s possible new signing Luis Diaz could be in the squad even though the Colombia winger arrived in Liverpool only on Friday.
Liverpool signed Diaz from Porto on the penultimate day of the January transfer window. Klopp described the 25-year-old Diaz as a “late bloomer.” Diaz and Argentina’s Lionel Messi were the co-leading scorers at the last Copa America.
“He’s an exceptional player. He has the speed, he has the skillset, he has the character to have a really good career. We all want him to have this career here with us,” Klopp said.
Liverpool is still interested in yet another attacking player — 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho — who they tried to sign from second-division club Fulham.
“We are obviously still interested,” Klopp said, “it would be crazy if not.”

Dustin Johnson’s 71 leaves him 6 shots back at Saudi International

Dustin Johnson’s 71 leaves him 6 shots back at Saudi International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.
Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event.
Cameron Smith (66) and Matthew Wolff (67) were two strokes off the lead at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and Tommy Fleetwood’s 67 left him a further shot back, alone in fifth place.
Arnaus, a Spaniard who played at Texas A&M, had seven birdies. His three bogeys came on the front nine.
“You have some opportunities that you want to take advantage of but definitely the most important thing is to keep the ball in a good spot for you to be able to score and try to have your game as complete as possible and we were able to do that today so pretty happy,” the 27-year-old Arnaus said.
With the wind gusting up to 30 mph (48 kph) “you just have to commit to your shots,” he said, adding that the talented field has pushed him to play his best.
“It motivates me to play with these guys,” Arnaus said. “I’m certainly enjoying it and I’m ready for the weekend.”
The No. 5-ranked Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the US PGA Tour and European tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour, and he’s looking to back up his titles from last year and 2019. He finished second in 2020.
Bubba Watson (70) was four strokes off the lead for a share of sixth place. Phil Mickelson and Tyrrell Hatton both shot 69s to join Johnson six strokes back.
Varner started on No. 10 and was 1 over on the day after his second and last bogey, on No. 16, before he rattled off four straight birdies among his six overall.
Bryson DeChambeau withdrew before the second round because of left hand and left hip injuries. He opened Thursday with a 3-over 73.
First-round leader Matteo Manassero (73), a one-time prodigy in European golf who fell off the main tour and now competes on the second-tier Challenge Tour, slipped five shots off the lead.

With rings breaking from block of ice, Winter Olympics ceremony begins

Saudi Arabia's delegation enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (SPA)
With rings breaking from block of ice, Winter Olympics ceremony begins

  • On a three-dimensional cube resembling a block of ice, lasers carved imagery from each of the previous 23 Winter Games
  • The entrances for "Hong Kong, China", as well as for Russia, generated applause in the partially filled stadium
BEIJING: The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday night.

The culmination of preparations beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China that led several countries to mount a diplomatic boycott.

Held on the first day of Spring by the Chinese calendar, it began with a performance by dancers waving glowing green stalks to convey the vitality of the season, followed by an explosion of white and green fireworks that spelled the word “Spring.”

On a three-dimensional cube resembling a block of ice, lasers carved imagery from each of the previous 23 Winter Games. The block was then “broken” by ice hockey players, enabling the Olympic rings to emerge, all in white.

That was followed by the traditional “parade of nations,” with each of the 91 delegations preceded by a woman carrying a placard in the shape of a snowflake resembling a Chinese knot.

In keeping with Olympic tradition, the parade was led into the stadium by Greece with the rest ordered by stroke number in the first character of their Chinese name, which meant Turkey was second, followed by Malta, with host China set to go last.

The entrances for “Hong Kong, China,” as well as for Russia, generated applause in the partially filled stadium.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the highest profile foreign leader present for the Games, could be seen in the stadium. However, the athletes from his country were unable to carry its flag due to doping violations, marching instead under the standard of the Russian Olympic Committee.

RETURN TO BIRD’S NEST

Friday’s ceremony began shortly after President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach entered the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium.

Soon after the start, the Chinese flag was passed among 56 people representing China’s different ethnic groups before it was raised and the national anthem performed.

Directed by Zhang Yimou, reprising his role from Beijing’s 2008 Summer Games triumph, the event was to feature 3,000 performers on a stage comprised of 11,600 square meters of high-definition LED screen resembling an ice surface.

All of the performers are ordinary people from Beijing and nearby Hebei province, with “the Story of a Snowflake” its central thread.

With temperatures of about -4C (25F) at the start, the show was set to be about half as long as the four-hour marathon that opened the 2008 Games, also at the Bird’s Nest.

The crowd itself was pared down, with organizers deciding last month not to sell tickets to Olympic events to curtail the spread of COVID-19. A “closed loop” separates competitors and other personnel from the Chinese public throughout the Olympics.

Zhang, the director, said the ceremony takes into account the changed global backdrop, including the pandemic and what he said were hostile forces “suppressing and blackening” China.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome

WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome
WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome

  • Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins also on the bill for Feb. 19
RIYADH: WWE champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, as well as Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, at the Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the annual Elimination Chamber match.

The Elimination Chamber, hosted by the General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with WWE, will take place inside the world’s largest pillarless superdome. It is the first time the annual event has taken place outside of the US. Each match features six participants. Two wrestlers start off in the ring, with another fighter added every five minutes. The winner must eliminate all other competitors. 

The lineup will also feature Becky Lynch, who faces a tough challenge to retain her Raw Women’s Championship title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.    

The first Elimination Chamber event took place on November 2002 at the Survivor Series event in New York City. The match saw Triple H defend his world championship against Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, and Kane for the World Heavyweight title. Michaels pinned Triple H to win the championship and the first ever Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber then featured in the 2008 and 2009 No Way Out events.

WWE conducted a survey of fans in September 2009 and renamed the No Way Out event the Elimination Chamber, which became the title of WWE’s February 2010 pay-per-view event. It was later announced that the Elimination Chamber would become the annual February pay-per-view event for WWE.

 

Al-Hilal arrive in Abu Dhabi for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Al-Hilal arrive in Abu Dhabi for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021
Al-Hilal arrive in Abu Dhabi for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

  • Saudi, Asian champions in UAE ahead of 2nd appearance in tournament
ABU DHABI: Saudi champions Al-Hilal have arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 as they look to become the first Asian Football Confederation representative in history to win the tournament.

Taking place in the UAE until Feb. 12, the FIFA Club World Cup will feature five continental champions — Al-Hilal (AFC), Monterrey (Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football), Al-Ahly (Confederation of African Football), Chelsea (UEFA), and Tahiti league champions A.S. Pirae, representing the Oceania Football Confederation — along with last year’s UAE Pro League winners, Al-Jazira, who will represent the host nation.

Al-Hilal will be looking to overcome their rivals and make history for the Asian confederation, which has had two finalists but never a winner.

Japan’s Kashima Antlers were runners-up in 2016, while the UAE’s Al-Ain came second in 2018, with Spanish giants Real Madrid the champions on both occasions.

Having finished fourth in the 2019 edition, Al-Hilal will become the first two-time Saudi Arabia representatives in Club World Cup history, with domestic rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the country’s other two previous competitors.

Al-Hilal will face-off against Al-Jazira following the UAE champions’ comfortable opening match victory against A.S. Pirae on the first night of the tournament. Arab fans around the world will be anticipating the second round’s mouth-watering all-Arab clash between both Gulf teams on Sunday, Feb. 6 for the right to take on UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea in the semifinals just three days later.

The other half of the draw gets underway on Saturday as Al-Ahly face Monterrey at Al-Nahyan Stadium, which also hosts the first semifinal on Feb. 8 in a contest that will feature the winner against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

The tournament concludes on Saturday, Feb. 12 with the third-place playoff at Al-Nahyan Stadium before the final gets underway at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to crown the 18th FIFA Club World Cup champion.

Saudi Cup the perfect swansong for Marche Lorraine

Saudi Cup the perfect swansong for Marche Lorraine
Saudi Cup the perfect swansong for Marche Lorraine

  • Yoshito Yahagi’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner to run for final time in $20m contest
Leading Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi has revealed the Saudi Cup was the first thing on his mind when Marche Lorraine won the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Del Mar last November.

Despite a possibility that the six-year-old mare would retire after her success in California, the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 26 at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Riyadh will provide the setting for her send-off.

The Japanese superstar recently returned to full training ahead of her Saudi Cup mission and she will join some of the best dirt horses on the planet contesting the 1,800 meter contest.

Last year’s winner Mishriff, Japan Champions Cup winner T O Keynes and the US-trained Mandaloun are just a few of her potential rivals, with entries from America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Speaking about the decision to run in the Saudi Cup, Yahagi said: “It was immediately after the Breeders’ Cup Distaff … I thought the Saudi Cup should be her next race if she ran one more time. There was a possibility that Marche Lorraine would retire after the Breeders’ Cup.

“She needed to have a period to relieve fatigue and spent an easy time at the Shigaraki Branch of Northern Farm. She returned to my barn at Ritto Training Center on Jan. 27.”

Three-time Japanese Champion Trainer Yahagi was surprised by Marche Lorraine’s win in America, but hopes that she can run to that level again in Riyadh and achieve a similar send off to Loves Only You, who followed her Del Mar win with a triumphant final outing in the Hong Kong Cup.

He said: “With regard to the Filly & Mare Turf, I thought Loves Only You had enough ability to win the race, and I was deeply moved to become the first Japanese trainer to win a race at the Breeders’ Cup. It was kind of a surprise, even for me, to watch Marche Lorraine win the Distaff to be frankly honest.

“First of all, I want her to complete the race safely, as she will be a mother soon. While I understand the competition is very tough, I hope she performs well enough, like at the Breeders’ Cup.”

