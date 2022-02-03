You are here

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final
Senegal’s Sadio Mane falls down after a challenge from Burkina Faso’s Issa Kabore during their African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

  Aliou Cisse's team had two penalties awarded in the first half only for the Ethiopian referee to change his mind both times following a VAR review
  Mane completed the win late on after Blati Toure had pulled a goal back
YAOUNDE: Senegal are through to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations final after breaking Burkina Faso hearts in their last-four tie in Yaounde on Wednesday.
Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 victory.
Aliou Cisse’s team had two penalties awarded in the first half only for the Ethiopian referee to change his mind both times following a VAR review.
However, they went ahead just after the midway point in the second period when Paris Saint-Germain defender Diallo popped up in the box to produce a striker’s finish.
The second arrived on 76 minutes as Mane provided a superb assist for Gueye, also of PSG, to score, and Mane completed the win late on after Blati Toure had pulled a goal back.
Africa’s top-ranked national team, Senegal will find out their opponents in Sunday’s final on Thursday, when hosts Cameroon take on Egypt in the second semi.
Those two nations are the most successful in AFCON history with 12 titles between them, while the Lions of Teranga are still searching for their first continental crown, two and a half years after losing to Algeria in the final in Cairo.
Their opponents here could not be underestimated.
Burkina Faso have shown themselves to be a talented young side and one driven on by the desire to give joy to supporters in a country reeling after President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown in a military coup last week.
That happened to a backdrop of a jihadist insurgency in the landlocked country, and their coach, Kamou Malo, talked of the events giving his team “added motivation.”
They showed plenty of fight and matched their opponents for long spells, but they did not trouble Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal often enough.
Mendy’s opposite number, Herve Koffi, was stretchered off half an hour in after landing horribly as he went up to punch the ball clear in an aerial challenge with Cheikhou Kouyate.
Referee Bamlak Tessema initially gave a spot-kick before changing his mind after a VAR review, as Kouyate was able to resume but Koffi could not.
Tessema also pointed to the spot in first-half injury time when a Gueye shot struck the arm of Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba in the area, but again he changed his mind after a review of the images showed the defender’s arm was in close to his body.
The breakthrough arrived with 20 minutes left, Kalidou Koulibaly trying an acrobatic attempt at a corner and inadvertently setting up Diallo to score, beating substitute ‘keeper Soufiane Farid Ouedraogo.
Senegal’s pressing made the second goal as Mane got to the byline and set up Gueye, who just beat Bamba Dieng to the finish.
It was always going to be a huge ask after that for the Stallions against a Senegal side who had conceded only once in the whole tournament.
However, they reduced the deficit eight minutes from time as Issa Kabore’s cross was diverted in by Toure’s knee.
Mane had the final say, though, bursting clear in the 87th minute to make it 3-1.
He will find out on Thursday if he will come up against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Egypt in the final.

Saudi skier shrugs off pressure of historic Beijing Winter Olympics

Saudi skier shrugs off pressure of historic Beijing Winter Olympics
  Fayik Abdi is the first and only Saudi Winter Olympian and hopes he can inspire others to emulate his mission impossible
LONDON: Fayik Abdi could be forgiven for basking in the glory of becoming a Saudi Arabian national hero.

The giant slalom skier has achieved the unthinkable by qualifying for the Beijing Winter Olympics after only seven months’ training and during a global pandemic.

He is the first and only Saudi to have achieved this gargantuan feat, but the self-deprecating Abdi is eager to avoid the limelight.

“I don’t want this to be about me,” Abdi told Arab News ahead of the Games, which take place on Feb 4-20. “I don’t want the attention, I don’t want the spotlight.

“I want this to be about Saudi. I want this to be about other Saudis and I want to inspire them to find a passion, to do new things and tell them that anything is possible and nothing is impossible.”

Abdi’s tale of the unexpected began when the newly formed Saudi Winter Sports Federation offered him the chance of a lifetime last March.

The SWSF harbored a seemingly fanciful ambition of sending Saudi sports talent to the Winter Olympics and duly helped Abdi to fund top coaches, a training program and his travel to competitions.

The 24-year-old is no skiing rookie, though, having dedicated his life to the sport since taking it up at the age of four.

As such, he has great confidence in his ability and an innate cool-headedness.

“I’m going to stay relaxed,” he said ahead of his race on Feb. 13. “The only thing I’m nervous about is catching COVID at the Olympics or right before it, but I’m not as nervous (about anything else) as you might imagine.

“That’s kind of my personality.”

So how did a man from a desert nation become so captivated by skiing?

“My mother was a recreational skier and she taught me how to ski in Lebanon. Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport and have been trying to pursue it,” said Abdi, who was born in San Diego, California, to two Saudi parents, but who grew up in the Kingdom between the ages of three and 14.

“When I turned 14, I went to boarding school in Florida and wanted to be a professional football player. But to be honest, I kept getting injured playing football.

“I kind of had to give it up and said to myself: ‘I wanna go somewhere where I can ski.’ I felt like that was my calling.

“I went to the University of Utah in 2016. I studied criminal justice. If you ask ‘why?’, it’s because I wanted to study something relatively easy so I could ski,” he said, laughing.

“While at university, I also worked as a ski technician tuning skis and took online classes and basically skied for 120-plus days every season. I wasn’t racing, I was just free riding. It was the best time of my life because I was doing what I loved.

“When I ski, I don’t worry about anything. I’m only thinking about skiing and being in the present moment.”

After graduating in December 2020, he returned to Saudi and started a project aimed at bringing sand-skiing to the Kingdom.

While doing this, he responded to an advert looking for Saudi skiers to film a photoshoot at NEOM, the new net-zero megacity on the Kingdom’s northwest Red Sea coast.

The SWSF’s CEO, Sultan Salama, had heard of Abdi’s skiing prowess and asked him to meet him and his colleagues in Riyadh.

“They asked me if I wanted to go to the Olympics,” Abdi said. “I didn’t know if they were for real. I was like: ‘Well, the Olympics is in 11 months and I’ve never trained for anything like that.’

“They asked me to look for a training program and a coach and I found someone, Jeff Books, a Canadian guy (and experienced skiing director).”

After starting training in Austria last August, Abdi and his team trained and competed in countries such as Switzerland, Sweden, Montenegro and Italy.

But his arduous regime was made even harder by COVID-19’s disruptive impact.

“It’s been really challenging because we haven’t been able to go to races we wanted to go to because of cancellations, and we haven’t been able to train at venues.

“It’s just a challenge that adds to the journey, and I think it makes (my qualification) even more sweet.”

Books and his fellow coaches had understandably felt Abdi’s Olympic qualification hopes were “extremely difficult to the point of impossible.”

“They’re even surprised about where we’re at right now,” Abdi said. “They’re completely mind-blown, to be completely honest.”

Abdi competed in “about 11 races” in Europe and explains the Olympic qualification criteria thus: “You need to have five results to average below 160 points. So basically add your best five results, divide that by five and that’s your average. 

“The best skier in the world has zero points and our objective was to average below 160 points, and if you do this you have qualified, basically. I have 131 points.”

Explaining his grand slalom discipline, he said: “In alpine skiing, you have four disciplines — slalom, giant slalom or GS, super-G and downhill. Slalom is the slowest one as in speed, GS is second, super-G is third and downhill is the fastest.

“In GS, you have gates that are set around 25-32ish meters apart and you race through the course to the finish twice. Whoever has the best time in the two runs basically wins the race.”

Two of Abdi’s teammates, Rakan Alireza and Salman Al-Houwaish, also secured the points that they needed to qualify for Beijing 2022, but have agonizingly missed out on selection.

Abdi said Alireza, a cross-country skier, needed to have participated in a World Championship to qualify.

Al-Houwaish, meanwhile, was pipped by Abdi on account of his inferior world ranking of 3,722 as opposed to Abdi’s 3,512.

“It’s been really tough for Salman and I for the past two or three weeks,” Abdi said. “When we first started this project, we were told we would both be able to go if we both qualified. Once we both qualified, we found out that only one of us could go and that changed the whole scenario.

“This is life and this is sports and sometimes it’s like cruel like that.

“I feel for him and consider him (to be) like a brother. I know he’s going to do great things in the ski industry and in life.”

Abdi is flying the flag for Saudi alone in Beijing. Undaunted, he insists he is not there to make up the numbers or to revel in the “glamor” of the occasion.

He cites Wayne Rooney as his greatest inspiration, given the legendary ex-Manchester United and England footballer’s “competitive tenacity,” and hopes to display such a quality in China.

“My goal is just like every race: Just to try and ski the best you can. A race is just skiing and I think that’s what a lot of racers forget sometimes; they try and do something different in a race to what they do in training.

“I want to beat as many nations as I can. I’m going to be competitive.

“This is a long-term journey for me. I’m not just doing this to get to the Olympics. I want the next Olympics and then the next one.”

Whatever happens next in his incredible skiing odyssey, Abdi said that he owes everything to the SWSF.

“They’re legends in my opinion. They really shot for the stars and it’s amazing that they had the trust to send us out there with seven months of training and hope we would qualify for the Olympics. I give them so much credit for trusting us, for supporting us, and really just their ambition is truly remarkable.”

Abdi himself is truly remarkable and it is touching to learn that he wants to leave a lasting legacy when he hangs up his skis.

“Honestly, my biggest dream and accomplishment would be to breed a major male or female skier and have them become World Cup skiers who are constantly on the circuit winning races and putting Saudi Arabia on the map.”

Federer will know what future holds by April-May

Federer will know what future holds by April-May
  The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has not played since a Wimbledon quarter-final exit
  "I want to come back strong and give it everything that I have," the Swiss star said Wednesday
PARIS: Roger Federer believes he will know by “April-May” whether or not he will be able to return to tennis.
The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has not played since a Wimbledon quarter-final exit at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in July last year before having to undergo knee surgery.
“I want to come back strong and give it everything that I have,” the Swiss star said Wednesday.
“To give you a little bit of an update. I have a very interesting and important next few months ahead of me. I think I will know a lot more by April-May.
“The drive is still there. I am motivated to do my work.”
Federer played just 13 matches in 2021. He also underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 when he played only six times.
His absence has seen the former world number one slip to 30 in the rankings.
“I’m back in the gym again tomorrow. I’m working as hard as I’m allowed to so it’s still good times even though it’s a little bit slow,” Federer told one of his sponsors, Credit Suisse in a video conference.
“I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody’s holding me back a little bit.”
Federer also hailed his friend and rival Rafael Nadal who captured a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last weekend.
“It was nice to see his emotions after such a hard-fought victory,” he said of the 35-year-old Spaniard who has battled his own injury problems over the years.
“Rafa told me that he hadn’t been feeling well with his body — now he’s holding up the Australian Open trophy. He’s a great example, a great role model.”
Federer’s 20th and most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open.

Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience

Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience
  Barcelona secured a deal with the 32-year-old former Arsenal forward just before the transfer deadline on Monday
  "I have played in top leagues and I am coming here to help and give my all for the team," Aubameyang told the Barcelona website
MADRID: With his move to Barcelona finally official, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping his experience can help a team that is badly in need of a spark.
Barcelona secured a deal with the 32-year-old former Arsenal forward just before the transfer deadline on Monday but it wasn’t announced by the Catalan club until Wednesday.
“I have experience. I have played in top leagues and I am coming here to help and give my all for the team,” Aubameyang told the Barcelona website.
The Gabon previously also played in the French and German leagues. He scored 92 goals in 162 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.
He was released by Arsenal for free after being stripped of the team’s captaincy for disciplinary reasons. He signed a contract with Barcelona until June 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023 and a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($113 million).
“I am really happy to be here and I am looking forward to getting out on the field at Camp Nou,” he said.
TRAORÉ PRESENTED
Adama Traoré, another forward signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window, said he was “happy to be back home” after being away for seven years.
The 26-year-old Traoré, who came through Barcelona’s youth squads, returned to the club on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season.
“I have changed physically, I have gained experience but I have never lost that Barça essence,” he said after being officially presented by the club. “If Adama today is the same as the Adama of yesterday, that is a lost day. Getting better every day is really important to me.”
DEMBÉLÉ’S DOUBTS
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said it will be “difficult” Ousmane Dembélé to get back into the team but that it will be up to coach Xavi Hernández to decide whether he gets playing time.
The club had asked Dembélé to leave but the France forward rejected offers to renew his contract and to leave on loan until the end of the season.
“He has a contract and, if available, the coach will decide if he will play or not,” Laporta said. “But he probably won’t stay with the club and it will be difficult for him to play because we are in the process of rebuilding our team.”
Barcelona hosts Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. The Catalan club sits fifth in the league standings, one point behind fourth-place Atlético and 15 points behind leader Real Madrid.
In its first season without Lionel Messi, Barcelona has already been eliminated in the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.
ALVES OUT
Barcelona left Dani Alves out of its Europa League squad because it could only add three new signings from the winter transfer window.
Instead, it added Aubameyang, Traoré and Ferran Torres.
Dembélé stayed on the list despite the uncertainty surrounding his situation at the club.
Barcelona hosts Napoli on Feb. 17 in the first knockout round of the Europa League.

Josh Hill eyes more Gulf success at PIF Saudi International in Jeddah

Josh Hill eyes more Gulf success at PIF Saudi International in Jeddah
  17-year-old Brit made cut at Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
ABU DHABI, DUBAI, JEDDAH: Josh Hill’s journey through golf’s major tournaments in the GCC continues this week at the Saudi International, which tees off at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday morning.

And although the Dubai-based 17-year-old is coming off yet another excellent performance at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, he continues to set his sights ever higher. Simply taking part and making the cut, as he did in the two UAE-based events, is not enough.

“The Desert Classic was a good week, it was fun,” the young Briton said. “The setup was amazing and Slync did really well with how they got the atmosphere to be so great.”

Hill finished joint 53rd, having at one point hit 23 on the leaderboard.

“I made another cut which isn’t always the goal but it’s a good achievement. I had a good third round, got right up the leaderboard and then had a bad final day,” he said.

“There’s many reasons why, but the overall experience of playing the Desert Classic was unreal, and playing in Abu Dhabi has taught me a lot going into this week. I feel I can keep pushing, keep playing good golf and keep climbing the leaderboards in these top events. So it was a good week and I learned a lot.”

A week earlier Hill excelled in his first ever appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. And teeing off alongside some of the world’s best players did not seem to faze him.

“It was good fun, the whole week,” he said. “Played a practice round with Lee (Westwood) and Bernd (Wiesberger) and then with (Emirati golfer) Ahmad Skaik, a good friend. And then playing some good golf on the Thursday, I was quite happy with it and then it was a struggle on Friday.

“But to bounce back the way I did on Saturday was such a good feeling. And then I had a disappointing Sunday, but the whole week in general was a great experience and I learned a lot from it.”

While all golfers are always pleased to make the cut, Hill said he was thinking about more than that.

“I mean, my goal wasn’t really to make the cut,” he said. “My goal was to stick to the process of each shot and see what the outcome was. I feel I’m good enough, not just to make the cut but to push on a bit further. But if I concentrate on results, that’s when the results won’t come. So my goal was never result-based.”

Asked if his experience at Yas Links was one of the highlights of his young career, Hill said: “It’s definitely up there. Especially in the way that I made the cut. That was pretty special. And it was a great week.”

Hill was born and raised in Dubai and by the age of two was swinging plastic clubs, before moving on to the real thing at just six. While neither of his parents are golfers, his family played a major part in him picking up the game at such a young age.

“My grandparents live in Spain, and when you walk outside the house it’s on a golf course. So that’s pretty much how I got into it,” he said.

It wasn’t long before he was entering junior events in Dubai.

“I was between six and eight, just playing the Creek par three tournaments. That was the first time I’ve ever really competed as a golfer.”

A decade later he is heading to Jeddah for the Saudi International alongside the likes of reigning champion Dustin Johnson, US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, and past major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry and Bubba Watson.

“It’s a big honor to get the invite, with such big names going in such a big tournament,” Hill said. “I can only thank everyone that helped me get into it and got me the invite. And I’m really looking forward to getting over there. I’ve heard great things about the place.”

“I’m very lucky to be in the position I am, and I’m very grateful for it. To play with some of the best players in the world and be competing with them is great experience. It’s an opportunity that people my age rarely get, but I’m lucky enough to get them and take full advantage of them.”

While playing alongside the professionals in recent weeks has been an education, Hill continues to draw inspiration from arguably golf’s greatest ever player.

“The main man is Tiger, isn’t he?” he said. “You look at Tiger and you’ve learned so much from him. And he’s just a guy that’s done a lot in golf and I think I speak for everyone when I say it, he’s most people’s role model.”

Hill trains at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai and had a special message for all the staff there.

“They’ve been so helpful for me and so supportive of me, so I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Hill is guided by one of golf’s leading coaches, but it is not without challenges as he does not reside in the UAE.

“My coach lives in England actually, Rob Watts,” Hill said. “He’s the England coach as well and since I met him we got on really well, and I like his philosophies of swing and the game in general. So we work really well together.”

“I see him every summer but when I’m in Dubai and the UAE, I just FaceTime him, call him on the phone and we talk stuff through,” he added. “I send through some videos, and even though we’re many miles away, it still works pretty well.”

Beyond the Saudi International, Hill, not surprisingly given his level-headed approach to his career, is not setting any specific targets for 2022.

“Playing a lot of the amateur stuff, hopefully be able to get over to the US as well to play there,” he said. “I’ve still got a decision to make on my future in general, but I’m going to try to relish these few weeks and then make the decision after.”

And the big decision whether to “go pro or go to college” will have to wait, he said.

Golf Saudi agreement to ‘create pathways for disabled players’

Golf Saudi agreement to ‘create pathways for disabled players’
  Deal with European Disabled Golf Association will promote 'fantastic sport,' said Golf Saudi ambassador Amer Al-Rumaih
  Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al-Sorour said that the aim of the agreement was to embrace inclusivity in golf across the Kingdom.
JEDDAH: Golf Saudi has reached an agreement with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) to provide opportunities for disabled Saudi golfers, it announced on Wednesday.

A press conference was held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country club in the presence of Golf Saudi CEO and Saudi Golf Federation Deputy Chairman Majed Al-Sorour; Ed Edwards, Golf Saudi COO; Mark Taylor, head of development at the EDGA; Othman Almula, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer; and Amer Al-Rumaih, Golf Saudi ambassador.

Al-Sorour said that the aim of the agreement was to embrace inclusivity in golf across the Kingdom.

“As we have given the opportunity for women to enter the sport of golf, it is incredibly important that golf is available to everyone, whether they are disabled or not,” he said. “At Golf Saudi, we are working hard to help encourage as many disabled people as possible to play golf though a number of initiatives with our partners at EDGA.”

Al-Sorour added that Golf Saudi has encouraged disabled people to be more active in the sport through recent programs, and that it is working with local clubs across the country to encourage more people with disabilities to take up the sport.

“It is our goal to make the sport of golf more inclusive for everyone,” he said. “With this new program, we hope that Golf Saudi is making golf accessible to everyone no matter their age, gender or ability.”

EDGA development head Taylor told Arab News that the Kingdom has sports clubs across the country that cater to disabled people, and that there is now a potential for each one to be connected to a golf hub, linked in turn to regional golf clubs to create pathways for disabled golfers.

EDGA is a multinational body that encourages people with disabilities to thrive through golf, supporting 34 national golf federations and their players.

Taylor said: “Our philosophy is to provide training provisions that will enable coaches to reach centers or clubs where there are golfers with disabilities, and at the same time we get families engaged, because it is a fantastic sport that everybody can play.”

He said that in addition to its 34 existing member countries, EDGA “is now adding Saudi Arabia as a new member. We deliver participation programs that are tailored for people with disabilities.”

Taylor said that the association has 3,000 registered competitive disabled golfers all over the world and that the first-ever member from Saudi Arabia registered on Wednesday.

Amer Al-Rumaih, the new Golf Saudi ambassador, is an example of an individual who does not let his disability get in the way of playing the game. He is hoping that his story will encourage more people to take up and enjoy the sport.

He said: “I am really glad to be the first registered golfer with a disability in Saudi Arabia and I’m very honored to be named as the Golf Saudi ambassador.

“Golf is such a fantastic sport for disabled people,” Al-Rumaih added. “You are able to play either on your own or with friends, no matter if they are disabled or not,” he said. He added that he hopes to see more disabled people join Golf Saudi’s new programs.

