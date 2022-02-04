Isaac Hayden ‘bitterly disappointed’ at being left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad

NEWCASTLE: Midfielder Isaac Hayden has spoken of his “bitter disappointment” at not being named in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad for the remainder of the season.
The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.
Alongside Hayden, Republic of Ireland central defender Ciaran Clark — sent off in the recent friendly win over Al-Ittihad in Jeddah — and Jamal Lewis have also been left out, making them ineligible for the final 17 games of the season.
Taking to social media, Hayden said: “I am bitterly disappointed to have not been included in the 25-man squad for the second half of this season due to injury.
“It’s been a tough 12 months for me, with injuries massively affecting my availability for the club,” he said. “Now is a time for me to reflect. I’ll be working harder than ever before to come back stronger, like I always do.
“I’ll be a supporter like everyone else and l’ll be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can for the rest of the season.
“We all want to see the club climb the table as much as possible and I am no exception. Take care, Isaac.”
United’s five January transfer window signings — Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn — have all been named in the squad.
Left-back Lewis has been subject to interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor in recent days, having rejected a loan move to Birmingham City in the final hours of the English window;
the transfer window in Turkey does not close until Feb. 8.
Meanwhile, Brazil international Guimaraes has finally flown into Tyneside to meet his new teammates.
The 24-year-old former Lyon midfielder has been away on international duty since signing for Newcastle, making a cameo appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win over new teammate Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay side this week.
Guimaraes arrived on Friday, flying in from France, and will train with the rest of the first-team squad this weekend.
He is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s Premier League return to action against Everton.
Another player who has also returned to the UK is New Zealand striker Wood.
There had been fears that the forward could miss the midweek clash against the Toffees due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the New Zealand squad whilst on international duty.
However, it’s understood that Wood is fit to return to the United fold.
Sheikh Mohammed says he was delighted to attend the event
Princess Reema says she is ‘filled with pride’ to see first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The event, which took place in Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the “Bird’s Nest,” was also attended by leaders and representatives from around the world.
I was honored to attend the spectacular opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. I wish the organisers and competitors every success for the Games, which embody the power of sport to promote understanding and friendship among the people of the world. pic.twitter.com/on5ivjmPXk
Sheikh Mohammed, who arrived in Beijing earlier on Friday on an invitation from Xi, said he was delighted to attend the event, wishing all the participants success, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
Saudi Arabia’ ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the opening ceremony on behalf of the Kingdom, where she cheered the first ever Saudi team to qualify for the winter games.
“Filled with pride as I witness the first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition,” shae said in a tweet.
The ceremony featured artistic and musical performances and exhibits, which showcased various aspects of Chinese culture. Athletes then waved the flags of their countries, while the Olympic flag was raised, followed by the lighting of the torch, and a firework spectacle.
More support from government would prevent people from engaging in illegal drifting on public roads and bring them to the track, says Saudi drifter Abdulhadi Alqahtani
Updated 05 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: Drifting, or “tafheet,” has been a common phenomenon among Saudi youth for decades. Young locals take to the streets and engage in high-speed drifting, often exceeding a speed of 100 kph with little concern for public safety or themselves.
Tafheet involves driving cars at high speeds across wide highways, throwing the vehicle left and right to mimic the appearance of drifting.
Abdulhadi Alqahtani, a professional Saudi drifter and business owner, spoke to Arab News about the community that spread the culture and love for drifting.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first official large-scale drifting competition in Saudi Arabia took place in 2013. It was managed by Abdulhadi Alqahtani, who wanted to see the sport develop into something more and to play a role in making that happen.
• Throughout his career spanning more than 10 years, Alqahtani has raced in more than 120 international competitions and received several accolades for his prowess in drifting and racing under his banner of the Al-Jazirah Ford Racing Team.
• Most recently Alqahtani took part in the 2022 Saudi international motor show, Autoville, where he drifted in style under his banner once again.
“There is a big passion for drifting here in Saudi Arabia and everyone knows that it is very common,” he said.
Considered a legend in the sport and an original FIA drifter from the MENA region, Alqahtani said that drifting was always a part of who he was.
“Growing up as a petrolhead in Alkhobar, I found love in motorsports that was unmatched to any other hobby or profession. When I close my helmet just before starting a race, I’m in a different state of mind; I forget everything.”
Throughout his career spanning more than 10 years, Alqahtani has raced in more than 120 international competitions and received several accolades for his prowess in drifting and racing under his banner of the Al-Jazirah Ford Racing Team.
However, in the beginning, there wasn’t any way for him to do what he loved — legally.
Over the years, Saudi Arabia, along with some Gulf countries, has had a reputation for illegal drifting, often resulting in accidents when drivers practice on public roads, endangering themselves and those around them.
“I had a love and passion for speed, and there was no place to do it,” Alqahtani said. “I had to find something that was safer than what I used to see taking place here.”
Even as a youngster, Alqahtani avoided taking to public roads and highways as much as possible, instead opting for empty plots of land away from bystanders to avoid causing them harm.
He entered his first official tournament, Autocross, which took place on Saudi Arabia’s first motorsport track at the Reem International Circuit in Riyadh.
At the tournament, drifting around cones in a parking lot under official drifting rules and judges, Alqahtani experienced a love and thrill for the sport that drew him to the competitive side of the activity.
“Ever since my first competition, I stopped driving fast on (public) roads because I didn’t need to be a daredevil anymore,” he said. “I can have this feeling on the track and at the competition,” he said.
“Every Saudi professional driver you know comes from small competitions,” he said.
The first official large-scale drifting competition in Saudi Arabia took place in 2013. It was managed by Alqahtani, who wanted to see the sport develop into something more and to play a role in making that happen.
“There were small competitions but nothing like this,” he said. “This was the first local competition with international standards.”
“Drifting is not about who finishes the course first,” Alqahtani said. After qualifying, a drifting competition comes down to a battle between two drivers in a tandem race.
Each driver takes one turn leading and one turn chasing. A panel of three judges assesses the drivers on different elements of the drift such as a good amount of slip angle throughout the course, a clean run and even flashiness, which is known as impact. The judges then tally the scores to decide the winner.
“The judges have certain parameters they score drivers on both in qualifiers and battles,” he said. “In qualifiers, if you win in your bracket you proceed to the next and this is how the championship goes until a winner is declared.”
Alqahtani said that more support from the government would prevent people from engaging in illegal drifting on public roads and bring them to the track, where they can drift freely, improve their skills and compete for tournament prizes and accolades.
Academies and leagues have since been established by professional racers in an effort to mitigate illegal street drifting incidents and to educate youngsters about its dangers while encouraging them to instead participate in officially sanctioned events.
“I started a drifting school in 2015 called Mahara at Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh,” he said. “We provide the cars, teach people how to drive and drift on our track, but some of the kids that come in already know from their previous experience out there.”
Unfortunately, there has been a “freeze” on drifting since 2018, according to Alqahtani. He believes that the authorities concerned, such as the Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation and the Ministry of Sports, are focusing more on international motorsports that draw large crowds, such as Formula One, Formula E and the Dakar Rally.
However, drifting has decreased over the years as Saudi Arabia has developed into a haven for investment and business to flourish in areas such as recreation, sports and entertainment. The need to go drifting no longer exists as people have found other ways of occupying their time recreationally.
The Saudi drifter, however, has not not passed up on opportunities to get back on the track. Most recently Alqahtani took part in the 2022 Saudi international motor show, Autoville, where he drifted in style under his banner once again.
Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final
The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team's next English Premier League game on Thursday
“I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said
Updated 04 February 2022
AP
LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won’t have much time to celebrate, lament or rest after the African Cup of Nations final.
The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team’s next English Premier League game on Thursday, when the squad renews its pursuit of league-leading Manchester City.
“I think they will be available,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “We will see.”
Egypt and Salah face Senegal and Mane on Sunday night in Cameroon.
“I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said at a news conference ahead of the team’s FA Cup match against Cardiff.
“The one who wins will probably fly back to their home country, the celebration, that’s how it is. If they have one thing, they have rhythm, they’ve played obviously quite a few games,” he said.
Liverpool trails City by nine points and has a game in hand. Leicester visits Anfield on Thursday night.
Klopp’s team hosts Cardiff on Sunday for an FA Cup fourth-round match, and it’s possible new signing Luis Diaz could be in the squad even though the Colombia winger arrived in Liverpool only on Friday.
Liverpool signed Diaz from Porto on the penultimate day of the January transfer window. Klopp described the 25-year-old Diaz as a “late bloomer.” Diaz and Argentina’s Lionel Messi were the co-leading scorers at the last Copa America.
“He’s an exceptional player. He has the speed, he has the skillset, he has the character to have a really good career. We all want him to have this career here with us,” Klopp said.
Liverpool is still interested in yet another attacking player — 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho — who they tried to sign from second-division club Fulham.
“We are obviously still interested,” Klopp said, “it would be crazy if not.”
Varner III, Arnaus hold off stars at halfway point of Saudi International
Smith, Wolff 2 shots back with Fleetwood, Watson, Schauffele in hunt
Thai sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, makes cut
Updated 05 February 2022
AP
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus on Friday held a shock halfway lead at a windswept Royal Greens Golf and Country Club after the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.
The pair both recorded rounds of 66 for a 10-under total of 130 to take a two-shot lead over Cameron Smith and Matt Wolff – as well as some of the game’s biggest stars at the Asian Tour’s season-opening event in Saudi Arabia.
Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Bubba Watson (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), and Phil Mickelson (-4) are all lurking on the leaderboard and in touch ahead of Saturday’s so-called moving day. First-round leader Matteo Manassero remains in contention on 5-under par.
Varner III is a newcomer to the Saudi International but is enjoying a course that offers plenty of birdies despite the windy conditions that are a signature of the King Abdullah Economic City layout.
The 31-year-old American said: “The course is unbelievable. It’s really good. It wasn’t blowing as hard this morning, so I was just trying to hang in there and just give myself a chance.
“I think you’ve got to drive it really well here. It’s forgiving off the tee, but when blowing, the lines get a little bit tighter, and you’ve just got to keep hitting good shots.”
Arnaus, a Golf Saudi ambassador, is continuing a strong run of results in the Middle East this year with another high-class showing. A rollercoaster front nine of five birdies and three bogeys was followed by a steady closing run of holes coming home that included driving the 17th green.
The 27-year-old Spaniard said: “I’ve been playing this course now for a few years. I’m starting to get the hang of it and think everything is turning in the right direction.
“It’s been a bit of a short preseason for me because I had to make sure I didn’t come with my old injury this year, so I’m good with that,” he added.
Australian world No. 11 Smith was another to adapt to the windy conditions, drawing on his experiences Down Under to put himself firmly in the hunt heading into the weekend.
“I like it windy. I grew up in the wind. Being from Australia, it’s something you kind of have to get used to pretty quick. Around here you just need to hit it good off the tee. There’s plenty of opportunities, plenty of wedges, and just be real patient with it,” the 28-year-old said.
Ryosuke Kinoshita, 30, of Japan was the leading Asian Tour player on Friday and followed his opening round 64 with a composed round of 70 to remain four shots back and in the mix.
He said: “Conditions were very difficult, but I am pleased to have played in the morning as it will be difficult later. I played steady and I’m in a good position. I had chances for birdie on the front nine but in these conditions nine pars is OK.”
Meanwhile, 14-year-old Thai sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat made the cut for the weekend following his opening day 66 with a round of 75 to leave him on 1 over par.
At the start of the day American Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the event with a left hand and left hip injury.
A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International. (Screenshots)
Iconic Arabic football commentator Fahad Al-Otaibi lends his voice to Saudi International golf tournament
Al-Otaibi is known around the world for his passionate commentary on some of the biggest games in club and international football
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: He is probably one of the Arab world’s most famous commentators and now the so-called “Voice of Football,” Fahad Al-Otaibi, has lent his dulcet tones to the game of golf.
A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International on the tournament’s social media channels.
Al-Otaibi, known around the world for his passionate commentary on some of the biggest games in club and international football, is seen positioning himself at various points around the golf course and offering his inimitable take on players’ shots.
Al-Otaibi, who has been the go-to Arabic voice for English Premier League, Champions League and World Cup football for more than a decade, said: “This is the first time that I’ve provided commentary for a golf tournament – it was a great experience.”
He continued: “I got to know the game closely and had great fun with all the players. The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers is organized to a really high standard and played at a world class golf course.
“Thank you to the organisers for giving me the opportunity to be part of it, and I look forward to watching the golf live on the Saudi Sports Channel this weekend,” he added.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.