FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash

ABU DHABI: The second-round action of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 will kick off with a meeting between the continental champions of CAF and CONMEBOL as Al-Ahly face Monterrey at the Al-Nahyan Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams boast passionate fan bases and are expected to attract major support as they begin their respective bids for a first title.
Al-Ahly should benefit from a strong Egyptian expatriate community in the UAE, which is among the biggest in the country.
“We are confident Al-Ahly fans in the UAE will be there to back us tomorrow just like they’ve always done,” said captain Ramy Rabia. “They will play an important role.”
Spectators supporting the 10-times CAF Champions League winners should help make for a raucous atmosphere as Al-Ahly appears in the FIFA Club World Cup for a seventh time, looking to improve on their previous best of third-place finishes in 2006 and 2020.
Standing in their way first is Monterrey, the 2021 CONMEBOL Champions League winners from Mexico, who are competing in the tournament for a fifth time.
The Rayados have an equally passionate fan base, and plenty will follow them from South America, bringing the color and passion that makes football across the continent one of the most revered in the world.
Fans without tickets and other visitors can enjoy activities at the ground’s fan zone.
Al-Ahly assistant coach Sami Elsoudany said: “We thank the UAE for the amazing welcome. This exceptional standard of organization is what we are used to from this great country.”
Strict COVID-19 measures are in place to ensure a safe environment during the tournament.
Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off
Xavi Hernandez has opted to stick with the talented 24-year-old despite reinforcements
Barcelona coach had warned Dembele on January 19 that he had to "extend" his contract or "leave" the club
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP
BARCELONA: France international Ousmane Dembele has been named on the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s crunch Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid despite his ongoing contract standoff with the Liga side. Xavi Hernandez has opted to stick with the talented 24-year-old despite reinforcements — Adama Traoré, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres — signed in the winter transfer window as Barcelona face a fight to finish in La Liga’s top four this season. Xavi had warned Dembele on January 19 that he had to “extend” his contract or “leave” the club. But the Barcelona coach conceded that he had no choice but to recall the French player who warned he would not “give in to blackmail” after being left out of last month’s Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Bilbao, with the Catalans crashing out to an extra-time defeat. “Circumstances meant that we had to find a solution with Ousmane,” Xavi told Saturday’s pre-match press conference. “He is part of the club and the squad. We met and we decided that he is part of the team. We can’t afford to shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s the club’s decision and we’ll use him when we think it’s necessary. He’s a player in the team like any other.” “A month ago, we decided one thing, but circumstances have changed,” added Xavi. “We did everything possible to find a solution. I understand the position of the club, the player and the supporters, who can be a little disgusted. “But we have to be selfish. He is a player who can help us achieve our goals. We are all in this together. We now think that the best for the team is that he is part of the team normally.” The winger’s contract expires in the summer, when he will be able to leave Barcelona for free.
Saudi owners’ ‘lofty ambitions’ for Newcastle United depend on Premier League survival, says Eddie Howe
After a transfer window that saw five new signings, the Magpies coach backs current squad to beat relegation
Updated 05 February 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle United’s Saudi-based owners have “huge ambitions” for the Magpies in the long term.
But Howe understands, as do majority shareholders the Public Investment Fund, that those lofty future plans are on hold until immediate concerns about Premier League safety are addressed.
The Magpies take on Everton on Tuesday still nestled in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle. Three points against the Toffees, now managed by Frank Lampard, would take them out of the top flight bottom three.
It is a battle that must be won before the spoils of war can even be considered.
“Of course, there are huge ambitions at this football club,” said head coach Howe.
“And I am sure, in time, they will become reality. Everything that is in the eyes and the minds of the people running the club will become reality,” he said.
“For me, it is about getting the best out of the team and the here and now, the present. I need to stay in that mindset, I cannot let myself drift away from that. My work is day-to-day, minute-to-minute to make sure the players are in the best position to win a game.”
Despite winning just twice in 11 games under Howe, United are unbeaten in the Premier League in their last three matches — a run which, due to COVID-19 call-offs, stretches back to Dec. 19 and the loss to Manchester City.
After the drama of the transfer window, in which United added five new players to their ranks, all attention now turns back to on-field action — something that Howe is looking forward to.
“In some ways I am (happy to see the end of the window), because I like to coach. And I like to think I can get the best out of the resources I am given,” said Howe.
“We fully back (the squad) to get the job done. What I do think is that the spirit in the camp has been very high. There is a confidence that we can achieve our aims.”
The break without a game gave United the chance to travel to Saudi Arabia, home of 80 percent shareholders PIF, for a warm weather training camp.
Magpies’ players were pictured spending time with locals and riding dune buggies in the desert as they sampled Middle Eastern culture first-hand.
Reflecting on the trip, Howe talked up the positives of his team getting time in the Saudi sun, but admits that due to the pressure of the transfer window, he had little time to relax.
“Most of my time was spent on the training ground or in my hotel with the laptop, trying to improve the squad,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed says he was delighted to attend the event
Princess Reema says she is ‘filled with pride’ to see first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The event, which took place in Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the “Bird’s Nest,” was also attended by leaders and representatives from around the world.
I was honored to attend the spectacular opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. I wish the organisers and competitors every success for the Games, which embody the power of sport to promote understanding and friendship among the people of the world. pic.twitter.com/on5ivjmPXk
Sheikh Mohammed, who arrived in Beijing earlier on Friday on an invitation from Xi, said he was delighted to attend the event, wishing all the participants success, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
Saudi Arabia’ ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the opening ceremony on behalf of the Kingdom, where she cheered the first ever Saudi team to qualify for the winter games.
“Filled with pride as I witness the first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition,” shae said in a tweet.
The ceremony featured artistic and musical performances and exhibits, which showcased various aspects of Chinese culture. Athletes then waved the flags of their countries, while the Olympic flag was raised, followed by the lighting of the torch, and a firework spectacle.
More support from government would prevent people from engaging in illegal drifting on public roads and bring them to the track, says Saudi drifter Abdulhadi Alqahtani
Updated 05 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: Drifting, or “tafheet,” has been a common phenomenon among Saudi youth for decades. Young locals take to the streets and engage in high-speed drifting, often exceeding a speed of 100 kph with little concern for public safety or themselves.
Tafheet involves driving cars at high speeds across wide highways, throwing the vehicle left and right to mimic the appearance of drifting.
Abdulhadi Alqahtani, a professional Saudi drifter and business owner, spoke to Arab News about the community that spread the culture and love for drifting.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first official large-scale drifting competition in Saudi Arabia took place in 2013. It was managed by Abdulhadi Alqahtani, who wanted to see the sport develop into something more and to play a role in making that happen.
• Throughout his career spanning more than 10 years, Alqahtani has raced in more than 120 international competitions and received several accolades for his prowess in drifting and racing under his banner of the Al-Jazirah Ford Racing Team.
• Most recently Alqahtani took part in the 2022 Saudi international motor show, Autoville, where he drifted in style under his banner once again.
“There is a big passion for drifting here in Saudi Arabia and everyone knows that it is very common,” he said.
Considered a legend in the sport and an original FIA drifter from the MENA region, Alqahtani said that drifting was always a part of who he was.
“Growing up as a petrolhead in Alkhobar, I found love in motorsports that was unmatched to any other hobby or profession. When I close my helmet just before starting a race, I’m in a different state of mind; I forget everything.”
Throughout his career spanning more than 10 years, Alqahtani has raced in more than 120 international competitions and received several accolades for his prowess in drifting and racing under his banner of the Al-Jazirah Ford Racing Team.
However, in the beginning, there wasn’t any way for him to do what he loved — legally.
Over the years, Saudi Arabia, along with some Gulf countries, has had a reputation for illegal drifting, often resulting in accidents when drivers practice on public roads, endangering themselves and those around them.
“I had a love and passion for speed, and there was no place to do it,” Alqahtani said. “I had to find something that was safer than what I used to see taking place here.”
Even as a youngster, Alqahtani avoided taking to public roads and highways as much as possible, instead opting for empty plots of land away from bystanders to avoid causing them harm.
He entered his first official tournament, Autocross, which took place on Saudi Arabia’s first motorsport track at the Reem International Circuit in Riyadh.
At the tournament, drifting around cones in a parking lot under official drifting rules and judges, Alqahtani experienced a love and thrill for the sport that drew him to the competitive side of the activity.
I found love in motorsports that was unmatched to any other hobby or profession. When I close my helmet just before starting a race, I’m in a different state of mind; I forget everything.
Abdulhadi Alqahtani
“Ever since my first competition, I stopped driving fast on (public) roads because I didn’t need to be a daredevil anymore,” he said. “I can have this feeling on the track and at the competition,” he said.
“Every Saudi professional driver you know comes from small competitions,” he said.
The first official large-scale drifting competition in Saudi Arabia took place in 2013. It was managed by Alqahtani, who wanted to see the sport develop into something more and to play a role in making that happen.
“There were small competitions but nothing like this,” he said. “This was the first local competition with international standards.”
“Drifting is not about who finishes the course first,” Alqahtani said. After qualifying, a drifting competition comes down to a battle between two drivers in a tandem race.
Each driver takes one turn leading and one turn chasing. A panel of three judges assesses the drivers on different elements of the drift such as a good amount of slip angle throughout the course, a clean run and even flashiness, which is known as impact. The judges then tally the scores to decide the winner.
“The judges have certain parameters they score drivers on both in qualifiers and battles,” he said. “In qualifiers, if you win in your bracket you proceed to the next and this is how the championship goes until a winner is declared.”
Alqahtani said that more support from the government would prevent people from engaging in illegal drifting on public roads and bring them to the track, where they can drift freely, improve their skills and compete for tournament prizes and accolades.
Academies and leagues have since been established by professional racers in an effort to mitigate illegal street drifting incidents and to educate youngsters about its dangers while encouraging them to instead participate in officially sanctioned events.
“I started a drifting school in 2015 called Mahara at Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh,” he said. “We provide the cars, teach people how to drive and drift on our track, but some of the kids that come in already know from their previous experience out there.”
Unfortunately, there has been a “freeze” on drifting since 2018, according to Alqahtani. He believes that the authorities concerned, such as the Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation and the Ministry of Sports, are focusing more on international motorsports that draw large crowds, such as Formula One, Formula E and the Dakar Rally.
However, drifting has decreased over the years as Saudi Arabia has developed into a haven for investment and business to flourish in areas such as recreation, sports and entertainment. The need to go drifting no longer exists as people have found other ways of occupying their time recreationally.
The Saudi drifter, however, has not not passed up on opportunities to get back on the track. Most recently Alqahtani took part in the 2022 Saudi international motor show, Autoville, where he drifted in style under his banner once again.
Isaac Hayden ‘bitterly disappointed’ at being left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad
Also left out of Eddie Howe’s plans are defenders Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis, who will miss the final 17 games of the season
Updated 04 February 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Midfielder Isaac Hayden has spoken of his “bitter disappointment” at not being named in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad for the remainder of the season.
The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.
Alongside Hayden, Republic of Ireland central defender Ciaran Clark — sent off in the recent friendly win over Al-Ittihad in Jeddah — and Jamal Lewis have also been left out, making them ineligible for the final 17 games of the season.
Taking to social media, Hayden said: “I am bitterly disappointed to have not been included in the 25-man squad for the second half of this season due to injury.
“It’s been a tough 12 months for me, with injuries massively affecting my availability for the club,” he said. “Now is a time for me to reflect. I’ll be working harder than ever before to come back stronger, like I always do.
“I’ll be a supporter like everyone else and l’ll be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can for the rest of the season.
“We all want to see the club climb the table as much as possible and I am no exception. Take care, Isaac.”
United’s five January transfer window signings — Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn — have all been named in the squad.
Left-back Lewis has been subject to interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor in recent days, having rejected a loan move to Birmingham City in the final hours of the English window;
the transfer window in Turkey does not close until Feb. 8.
Meanwhile, Brazil international Guimaraes has finally flown into Tyneside to meet his new teammates.
The 24-year-old former Lyon midfielder has been away on international duty since signing for Newcastle, making a cameo appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win over new teammate Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay side this week.
Guimaraes arrived on Friday, flying in from France, and will train with the rest of the first-team squad this weekend.
He is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s Premier League return to action against Everton.
Another player who has also returned to the UK is New Zealand striker Wood.
There had been fears that the forward could miss the midweek clash against the Toffees due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the New Zealand squad whilst on international duty.
However, it’s understood that Wood is fit to return to the United fold.