Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
  • The Tunisian’s career has taken off in the last two years and she enters the tournament as a genuine contender
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will arrive at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month as a genuine contender for the title as her career continues to go from strength to strength.

When the 27-year-old first competed in the tournament, she was a qualifier ranked 1169. That was in 2012. Now, in 2022, she arrives having climbed as high as seventh in the world on the back of so many achievements that have made her not only an icon in the world of Arab sports but an opponent to be feared at any tournament she enters.

“The progress that Ons Jabeur has made since her first appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been remarkable,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Not only has she established a number of milestones in the sport, but she has done so while also being one of the most popular players on the WTA Tour. We very much look forward to seeing how much further she progresses, not only this month in Dubai but throughout the season, and we wish her every success.”

Jabeur has certainly made her mark in Dubai. In 2019, she stretched defending champion Elina Svitolina to a first set tiebreak before having to retire in the second set with a right shoulder injury. In 2020, she held match point against eventual champion Simona Halep before the world No. 2 squeezed through in a final set tiebreak. And last season, Jabeur overcame 2020 finalist Elena Rybakina in the second round.

She had shown promise at an early age by reaching the junior Grand Slam final at the French Open in 2010 and then again in 2011, when she claimed the title to become the first Arab player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title since Ismail El Shafei won the Wimbledon boys’ title in 1964. She eventually made the challenging transition from juniors to the main tour and following an appearance in her first major tournament final, in Moscow in 2018, her progress was recognized when she received the Arab Women of the Year in Sports Award in 2019.

But it was in 2020 that her career really began to take off. At the Australian Open that year, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament by beating former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in what was to be the final match of her career.

Appearances in the third round of the US Open and the fourth round of the pandemic-delayed French Open solidified her position, and in 2021 she not only reached a second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon where she overcame former champion Venus Williams, two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek in successive matches, but claimed her first WTA Tour title by beating former Dubai runner-up Daria Kasatkina in Birmingham. Her victory marked the first time that an Arab female player had won a WTA Tour title.

“People now in Tunisia are more interested in tennis than before,” she said after her victory. “They’re really excited. I hope I can make history by inspiring other people, Tunisian or Arab. That would be the best thing I can do. I hope I can inspire more and more generations.”

In the last months of the season, she continued to excel, with victories over Svitolina and Rybakina on her way to the Chicago final. By reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells, she became the first Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in either ATP or WTA rankings history. But for the ambitious Jabeur, that was just a step along the way.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting,” she said after her quarterfinal victory. “I always wanted to get there, to be No. 1 in the world. Top 10 I know is the beginning. I know I deserve this place, as I’ve been playing well for a long time. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here, I deserve to be one of the top 10 players. I worked hard, and this is just the beginning of great things.”

“There is no question that Ons Jabeur has both the ability and attitude to take her to the very top, and it will be fascinating to see how well she does in Dubai against so many other members of the world’s top 20,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “She has already proved that she will be a strong contender for the title after earning victory over several of the opponents she might face here, and no one she plays will underestimate the challenge that she presents to them.”

Topics: tennis Dubai UAE Dubai Duty Free Championships Ons Jabeur

Saudi amateur golfers come out swinging

Saudi amateur golfers Saud Al-Sharif (L) and Faisal Salhab (R) have reinforced their belief that they can reach the top of the sport. (Supplied)
Saudi amateur golfers Saud Al-Sharif (L) and Faisal Salhab (R) have reinforced their belief that they can reach the top of the sport. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi amateur golfers come out swinging

Saudi amateur golfers Saud Al-Sharif (L) and Faisal Salhab (R) have reinforced their belief that they can reach the top of the sport. (Supplied)
  • National duo’s hopes high after lining up with the pros at Saudi International
Updated 7 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

KAEC: Saudi amateur golfers Saud Al-Sharif and Faisal Salhab have reinforced their belief that they can reach the top of the sport following their appearance at the fourth edition of the Saudi International held at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Al-Sharif has enjoyed success at Jordan’s Open Golf Championship recently, while Salhab was crowned champion of the sixth edition of the Saudi Open.

The national team players were also part of the victorious Saudi team that won the Pan Arab Championship. The pair joined Othman Al-Mulla, Saudi Arabia’s sole professional, this weekend for the fourth edition of the fast-growing tournament.

Salhab, one of the leading members of the Saudi national team that also won the Arabian Championship in Cairo, told Arab News as he left the course on Friday that it is a privilege to play in a tournament alongside some of the biggest names in golf.

“Participating in such big tournament means a lot to me. This is a great experience and I’m honored to play with the pros,” he said.

“It is great to watch the development that the Kingdom is making in golf, in addition to seeing these stars competing on Saudi soil.”

Salhab’s ultimate aim is to play the PGA Tour, and the Saudi International is one step on the path to the sport’s summit.

“Sure, it is the dream of any amateur golfer, but I still have a long way to reach my goal.”

Asked how he sees the growth of golf in Saudi Arabia, the 25-year-old said that he believes more golfers will emerge in the country thanks to tournaments held around the Kingdom.

“You can see it for yourself, every year is getting better and more Saudis are getting involved with golf. I have been part of the foundation of golf here and, hopefully, the next generation will be much better than us and there will be more of them.”

Al-Sharif also hopes to compete internationally as a professional golfer. “One of my ambitions is to become a professional on the European or PGA tours, to be the first Saudi or even Arab professional on the tour,” he said.

“It’s an honor to represent my country in such a huge tournament as the Saudi International, with all those renowned names in golf.”

Al-Sharif, who has won the GCC championship three times and the Arab Championship twice, said that the sport is growing rapidly in the Kingdom, with Golf Saudi, the Saudi Golf Federation and the Ministry of Sports providing a host of new opportunities.

“It is our responsibility as ambassadors and enthusiasts to share that experience. International tournaments such as the Saudi International championship help to spread that message.”

Golf Saudi is running its first National Golf Week alongside the fourth edition of the Saudi International tournament, with multiple golf activities and opportunities organized throughout the Kingdom, including free golf across all its courses. 

“Golf Saudi has contributed to the growth of golf in the Kingdom. All of the work that has been done in schools, with children, and, of course, with the national team, has been outstanding,” said Al-Sharif. 

“With the program they’ve put in place, I believe we’ll see a lot more Saudis getting enthused about golf. My advice to young kids who want to learn to play golf is to have fun.”

Al-Sharif and Salhab hope their time at the Saudi International will serve as an educational tool as they continue to climb the competitive ladder.

Topics: golf Golf Saudi Saudi International Saudi Arabia

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off
  • Xavi Hernandez has opted to stick with the talented 24-year-old despite reinforcements
  • Barcelona coach had warned Dembele on January 19 that he had to "extend" his contract or "leave" the club
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP
BARCELONA: France international Ousmane Dembele has been named on the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s crunch Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid despite his ongoing contract standoff with the Liga side.
Xavi Hernandez has opted to stick with the talented 24-year-old despite reinforcements — Adama Traoré, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres — signed in the winter transfer window as Barcelona face a fight to finish in La Liga’s top four this season.
Xavi had warned Dembele on January 19 that he had to “extend” his contract or “leave” the club.
But the Barcelona coach conceded that he had no choice but to recall the French player who warned he would not “give in to blackmail” after being left out of last month’s Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Bilbao, with the Catalans crashing out to an extra-time defeat.
“Circumstances meant that we had to find a solution with Ousmane,” Xavi told Saturday’s pre-match press conference.
“He is part of the club and the squad. We met and we decided that he is part of the team. We can’t afford to shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s the club’s decision and we’ll use him when we think it’s necessary. He’s a player in the team like any other.”
“A month ago, we decided one thing, but circumstances have changed,” added Xavi.
“We did everything possible to find a solution. I understand the position of the club, the player and the supporters, who can be a little disgusted.
“But we have to be selfish. He is a player who can help us achieve our goals. We are all in this together. We now think that the best for the team is that he is part of the team normally.”
The winger’s contract expires in the summer, when he will be able to leave Barcelona for free.

Saudi owners’ ‘lofty ambitions’ for Newcastle United depend on Premier League survival, says Eddie Howe

Saudi owners’ ‘lofty ambitions’ for Newcastle United depend on Premier League survival, says Eddie Howe
Updated 05 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Saudi owners’ ‘lofty ambitions’ for Newcastle United depend on Premier League survival, says Eddie Howe

Saudi owners’ ‘lofty ambitions’ for Newcastle United depend on Premier League survival, says Eddie Howe
  • After a transfer window that saw five new signings, the Magpies coach backs current squad to beat relegation
Updated 05 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle United’s Saudi-based owners have “huge ambitions” for the Magpies in the long term.

But Howe understands, as do majority shareholders the Public Investment Fund, that those lofty future plans are on hold until immediate concerns about Premier League safety are addressed.

The Magpies take on Everton on Tuesday still nestled in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle. Three points against the Toffees, now managed by Frank Lampard, would take them out of the top flight bottom three.

It is a battle that must be won before the spoils of war can even be considered.

“Of course, there are huge ambitions at this football club,” said head coach Howe.

“And I am sure, in time, they will become reality. Everything that is in the eyes and the minds of the people running the club will become reality,” he said.

“For me, it is about getting the best out of the team and the here and now, the present. I need to stay in that mindset, I cannot let myself drift away from that. My work is day-to-day, minute-to-minute to make sure the players are in the best position to win a game.”

Despite winning just twice in 11 games under Howe, United are unbeaten in the Premier League in their last three matches — a run which, due to COVID-19 call-offs, stretches back to Dec. 19 and the loss to Manchester City.

After the drama of the transfer window, in which United added five new players to their ranks, all attention now turns back to on-field action — something that Howe is looking forward to.

“In some ways I am (happy to see the end of the window), because I like to coach. And I like to think I can get the best out of the resources I am given,” said Howe.

“We fully back (the squad) to get the job done. What I do think is that the spirit in the camp has been very high. There is a confidence that we can achieve our aims.”

The break without a game gave United the chance to travel to Saudi Arabia, home of 80 percent shareholders PIF, for a warm weather training camp.

Magpies’ players were pictured spending time with locals and riding dune buggies in the desert as they sampled Middle Eastern culture first-hand.

Reflecting on the trip, Howe talked up the positives of his team getting time in the Saudi sun, but admits that due to the pressure of the transfer window, he had little time to relax.

“Most of my time was spent on the training ground or in my hotel with the laptop, trying to improve the squad,” he said.

Topics: Newcastle Newcastle United

FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash

FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash

FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash
  • Clash between Egyptian and Mexican clubs in second round of the tournament at Abu Dhabi’s A-Nahyan Stadium is expected to draw a large crowd
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The second-round action of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 will kick off with a meeting between the continental champions of CAF and CONMEBOL as Al-Ahly face Monterrey at the Al-Nahyan Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams boast passionate fan bases and are expected to attract major support as they begin their respective bids for a first title.

Al-Ahly should benefit from a strong Egyptian expatriate community in the UAE, which is among the biggest in the country.

“We are confident Al-Ahly fans in the UAE will be there to back us tomorrow just like they’ve always done,” said captain Ramy Rabia. “They will play an important role.”

Spectators supporting the 10-times CAF Champions League winners should help make for a raucous atmosphere as Al-Ahly appears in the FIFA Club World Cup for a seventh time, looking to improve on their previous best of third-place finishes in 2006 and 2020.

Standing in their way first is Monterrey, the 2021 CONMEBOL Champions League winners from Mexico, who are competing in the tournament for a fifth time.

The Rayados have an equally passionate fan base, and plenty will follow them from South America, bringing the color and passion that makes football across the continent one of the most revered in the world.

Fans without tickets and other visitors can enjoy activities at the ground’s fan zone.

Al-Ahly assistant coach Sami Elsoudany said: “We thank the UAE for the amazing welcome. This exceptional standard of organization is what we are used to from this great country.”

Strict COVID-19 measures are in place to ensure a safe environment during the tournament.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema attend Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation attend the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation attend the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (WAM)
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema attend Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation attend the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (WAM)
  • Sheikh Mohammed says he was delighted to attend the event
  • Princess Reema says she is ‘filled with pride’ to see first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The event, which took place in Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the “Bird’s Nest,” was also attended by leaders and representatives from around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed, who arrived in Beijing earlier on Friday on an invitation from Xi, said he was delighted to attend the event, wishing all the participants success, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
Saudi Arabia’ ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the opening ceremony on behalf of the Kingdom, where she cheered the first ever Saudi team to qualify for the winter games.
“Filled with pride as I witness the first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition,” shae said in a tweet.

The ceremony featured artistic and musical performances and exhibits, which showcased various aspects of Chinese culture. Athletes then waved the flags of their countries, while the Olympic flag was raised, followed by the lighting of the torch, and a firework spectacle.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Princess Reema bint Bandar Beijing Winter Olympics Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan China Beijing Xi Jinping Winter Olympics

