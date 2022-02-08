Saudi Arabia reports 3,330 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi man gifts American a pair of ‘precious’ camels for hosting his son
Vlogger Thawab Alsubaie visited Saudi Arabia enthusiast Sid Fritts at his home in Atlanta, Georgia
Fritts’ father worked in the Kingdom for Saudia from 1978 to 1985
Updated 40 sec ago
Abdulkareem Al-Daham
RIYADH: The father of Saudi traveler and vlogger Thawab Alsubaie gifted US citizen Sid Fritts two camels after the Georgia native hosted his son, calling the animals the most precious things a Saudi can offer.
Whilst studying in the US, Alsubaie was told about Fritts and his love of Saudi Arabia, and got in touch to visit him at his house in Atlanta.
A video on Alsubaie’s Twitter account showed Fritts, wearing traditional Saudi thawb, bisht and ghutrah, welcoming the vlogger to his house, and showing him round a room full of Saudi memorabilia dating back to the 1970s.
“My father worked for Saudia Airlines from 1978 to 1985; he was in ground equipment management,” said Fritts. “After his contract was over, we moved back to Atlanta, Georgia.
“Our love for the Saudi people and the country has always been dear to my heart,” Fritts added.
In an early interview with Arab News, Fritts said: “My American friends love the ‘Saudi room’ in my house, and I have so many friends in the Kingdom. I love the country, which I consider my second home.”
He added: “I have so many wonderful memories from when I lived there as a young boy. I get so emotional when I talk about it because of those memories and the friendships that I made while we were living there.”
Fritts, an air-conditioning company owner and classic car enthusiast, showed his old thawb that he used to wear as a kid in Jeddah, and a picture of the late King Faisal, calling him “a wonderful king.”
Saying that his father passed away a long time ago, Fritts showed some of his father’s belongings when he worked in Saudi Arabia, including his employment ID, driving license, and residence permit.
Among the belonging is a Saudia Airlines 1985 calendar, a certificate commemorating the launch of the airline’s Jeddah-New York route in 1981, a certificate of appreciation given to his father in recognition of five years working for the company, a National Geographic magazine about Saudi Arabia dating back to 1966, and 100-year old book that his father purchased from a small market in Jeddah.
Breaking into tears, Fritts said: “If I wasn’t given that opportunity to go to Saudi and grow up and learn a different culture coming from the hills of Tennessee, I don’t know where I would be today. I wouldn’t be who I am today and I don’t know if I would have the deep heart that I have today if I didn’t travel and see the world and get to know the different prospective of life.
“I am thankful for Saudi and the Saudi people, and for my dad who gave me that opportunity to be able to live and see the world,” he said.
Fritts then invited Alsubaie and his party to the North Georgia Mountains to camp and have a barbecue.
Alsubaie posted on his Twitter account, which has 314,000 followers, a video on Feb. 7 of Fritts and his friend Greg, who put the pair in contact, visiting Alsubaie’s father’s house in Saudi Arabia.
His father said to Fritts: “We thank you for hosting our son in the US in the best way possible, and because we cherish you, the most precious thing to us in Saudi Arabia is camels, and we give our guests the most precious thing to us, so here are two camels in appreciation to you from me, my sons and the Saudi people.
“You deserve this, and you came from a far country; we have to appreciate you and the distance you came,” he added.
Wearing traditional Saudi clothes and hugging Alsubaie’s father, Fritts thanked him, saying that he was honored that Alsubaie came into their lives where he considered him a brother.
“You are all my family,” Fritts said. “I’m thankful for my father for being able to be raised within the Muslim community and witness how great each and every one of your hearts are, and be able to open (my) mind and respect the religion and culture.”
Fritts then joked that he hopes that Saudia will let him take the camels back to the US in first class.
How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
Rahmah Animal Welfare Association provides care for strays, arranges adoptions and fights wildlife trafficking
Riyadh-based Rahmah has rescued more than 2,300 animals and overseen hundreds of pet adoptions
Updated 08 February 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: For many people around the world, pandemic lockdowns have been isolating and sometimes dispiriting experiences. Families have been confined to apartments and houses, children were forced to attend classes through computer screens in their bedrooms, and parents worked remotely from whatever space was available in their homes.
Amid the gloom, one of the happier results is that many people adopted abandoned animals as pets to provide companionship, exercise — and some much-needed fun.
In Saudi Arabia, pet adoption is a relatively new concept but the younger generation is making great strides in correcting common misconceptions and changing long-held, traditional attitudes.
One of the people making a difference is Shokran Aljihani, 29, the manager of the adoption and rescue committee at Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, a voluntary, nonprofit organization launched in Riyadh in May 2020. She was moved to get involved with it initially because of her passion for animals and a desire to help inspire change.
“It started with a group of people interested in animal welfare and the environment who gathered and decided to create Rahmah to raise awareness towards animals and the environment,” she told Arab News. “My family and I love animals, so the passion started a long time ago for me.”
That passion drove Aljihani to adopt pets of her own and then she met one of Rahmah’s board members, who introduced her to the fledgling group and the work it planned to do. In May 2020, she joined as a founding member in the hope of “making a difference.”
“I make sure the process of rescuing, adoption and daily operations of the shelter go according to plan,” she said.
The association responds to calls from members of the public about injured or stray dogs or cats, sending rescue teams to pick up the animals. Once any immediate health issues are addressed, the animals are typically vaccinated, spayed or neutered and put up for adoption.
Photos of rescued animals, and their stories, are posted on the group’s website, rahmah-ksa.com, and its Twitter and Instagram accounts in an attempt to find people willing to adopt them.
Soon after she joined, Aljihani said, she rescued six cats and two baboons and took them into her own home. The baboons in particular have proved to be a challenge — but a rewarding one.
“It’s not really common to adopt baboons but it’s a bit hard to keep them at the shelter 24/7 because they need extra care and more attention,” she said.
“One of them is 3 months old and the other is 10 months old but monkeys need motherly care.”
Baboons are native to the Sarawat mountains in Saudi Arabia’s western region. Most are found in the southwest, from Taif to Asir. Last year, they were also spotted, for the first time in decades, in the central region in several neighborhoods of Riyadh.
The baboons rescued by Rahmah were found in the southwestern region. They had been taken from the wild, a common problem affecting animals in the Kingdom. Aljihani admits it was hard to live with them in her home at first, given their child-like behavior, but added that it has been fun.
“They break furniture but they are kind to the cats,” she said.
She explained that an important mission provided the motivation for the founding of Rahmah.
“Rahmah’s purpose, and the main reason it was created, is to protect animals and we can do this in many ways through our work here,” said Aljihani. “We rescue and take care of the animals, we give them the medical attention they need. We try to find homes for them and we try to raise awareness, which is the most important thing.”
The hard work is paying off. To date, Rahmah has rescued more than 2,300 animals and overseen the adoption of about 300. It has done all this with the help of almost 2,000 volunteers, and the shelter’s team actively promotes notions of coexistence, peace and compassion for animals and the environment.
However, there are only five animal shelters in the Kingdom and more help is needed. Rahmah is working to raise awareness by visiting schools in Riyadh, training and educating young people on how to take care of animals and suggesting ways in which they can contribute to rescue efforts.
“It’s all about awareness; people haven’t been aware enough so we’re working on it,” Aljihani said. “In Saudi Arabia there are so many people who are passionate about animals but they are working, so making this work as a non-profit organization helps raise the awareness faster.”
Mindsets are indeed slowly changing and Rahmah plans to expand to other cities. It also hopes soon to set up a mobile clinic that will provide medical services for animals in owners’ homes and on the streets, as well as rescue services.
Aljihani said she considers animals to be equal to humans, in terms of their right to live happy and healthy lives.
“I am so lucky my family is so supportive,” she said. “I spend so much time outside, because I work in the morning and then I go to the shelter for hours, and they take care of my animals.”
She also has help and support from her friend, Basma Altwejri, who brought the Pay It Forward initiative to Saudi Arabia in 2016 to encourage people to have a positive effect on their communities. Pay It Forward is active in more than 80 countries and seeks to change perceptions of giving by encouraging simple, everyday acts of kindness.
As another passionate supporter of the non-profit sector and lover of animals, Altwejri felt compelled to help Rahmah and took charge of its marketing and partnerships section over a month ago.
“I got it from my mother,” she told Arab News. “We were very young when we adopted a few stray dogs and cats. I felt helpless as a child — I wanted to help so many but I couldn’t. We tried our best at the time but I didn’t feel there was a group that could help with animal welfare, so I just left it there.”
As she grew up, and through her experiences with nonprofits, she began to notice a gap in the animal welfare field, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which is home to a considerable population of cats and exotic animals that are often sold and traded illegally.
“It isn’t ethical,” Altwejri said. “So I wanted to help.”
She began collaborating with the Riyadh Animal Shelter before exploring other opportunities to help animals in the Kingdom. Most of the options she discovered were single-person operations — until she discovered Rahmah.
“I tried volunteering with a lot of nonprofits but (Rahmah) are so professional; they take care of animals with absolute love,” she said.
“There is a need to reach a wider segment. Rahmah’s success so far is impressive but there are still a lot of animals that need to be adopted. We need a push. Not a lot of people have compassion for animal welfare. They think it’s just a secondary thing but (the animals) are helpless creatures that give you unconditional love — and if we don’t help them, they can’t help themselves.”
Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience
More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play
Updated 07 February 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Thousands of visitors have been flocking to shows, performances, and events throughout the Riyadh Season festival of entertainment.
And “Kan Ya Makan,” a play recounting the traditional stories of “One Thousand and One Nights,” is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour.
Its main character, Furat, tells imaginary stories using visual technologies, puppet shows, acrobatics, drawing in the air, dancing, and live music.
Ashour told Arab News: “I got the inspiration from my imagination two years ago and I started writing it … then I found the right people to make it happen. I am happy that this happened in Saudi Arabia because the reaction of Saudi audiences has been extraordinary. I love their excitement and I have been so happy to see kids attending the theater.”
Tacket said: “The play was solely Zina’s idea, and it was her dream to see it happen. It was always her vision to make a different version of the ‘Arabian Nights’ that looked at the way women work in society; so, we combined both.”
Christian said: “The play was a combination of two things: The passion Zina had for ‘Arabian Nights’ tales and the role of women in modern society.
“I had a conversation with Zina and talked about two things, her passion for the stories, culture, and how important these stories are for Arabs as they grew up listening to them, and how people live life today.
“So, we wanted to make a love story about two young people who are starting their life together and navigating how hard it is to grow up and find yourself in this world. Also, how hard it is to grow with somebody else.
“She wanted to create this brilliant contemporary female character who was inspired by Sharazad, but she is using these stories to deliver different reasons,” Christian added.
More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.
Saudi actor Ahmed Al-Hamdan, who essays comedian Barbar in the play, said taking part had been a unique experience for him because of the training in London and performing on a specially designed stage shipped out to Saudi Arabia.
“The lights and projectors make this an amazing show, and I think this stage gives a unique experience and that will take the Saudi theater to new heights,” he added. The theater was built in a huge television studio in west London before being transported to the Kingdom in December.
During the meeting, both sides discussed efforts to reconstruct Yemen through rebuilding and developing infrastructure affected by the war, and rehabilitating industry
Updated 08 February 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has praised the efforts of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to boost political, development and relief support in Yemen, according to the Gulf Initiative and the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216.
Al-Hajraf made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Said Al-Jaber, supervisor general of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, at the secretariat general headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, both sides discussed efforts to reconstruct Yemen through rebuilding and developing infrastructure affected by the war, and rehabilitating industry, agriculture, telecommunications, transport, health and education, in addition to creating jobs through emergency development projects and long-term schemes in various governorates.
Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire
Updated 08 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced a partnership with the Aldenham Education Group to open a site in Riyadh this year.
Aldenham will be the third school to be established under the commission’s International Schools Attraction Program, which was launched with two Saudi government ministries and aims to transform the capital into one of the world’s most competitive cities by 2030.
Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire. The Saudi capital will be its second global location.
The Riyadh school will open its doors this September and is for children aged three to 11.
“The Royal Commission for Riyadh is working to bring in a world-class level of education for citizens and residents,” said the head of the commission’s education sector Mazen Ahmed Tamar. “We are working in the city of Riyadh to build a promising future for all, as Aldenham schools are distinguished by their heritage and commitment to providing the best international practices in education.
“Aldenham School has a rich history full of achievements, providing a comprehensive teaching and learning approach that blends traditional and modern methods in line with our goal of providing the people of the capital with the necessary skills to prepare for a future that requires continuous innovation.” The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia welcomed the news.
“The opening of Aldenham will enhance areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the education sector,” said Neil Crompton. “This cooperation represents a pillar of the solid educational relationship between our two countries.”
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh.
“We are pleased to convey the same spirit to the city of Riyadh, and to offer a truly integrated experience with Aldenham UK, which will ensure the Saudi youth and children receive an optimal education,” Aldenham CEO UK James Fowler said.
The new school has a nursery offering a foundation stage for children aged three and above that focuses on learning through play.
The lower school ages, known as Key Stage 1, are for children aged four and above. Key Stage 2 is for students aged seven and up.
The next step for Aldenham is opening a secondary school in Riyadh. This will be for children aged 11-18 and will open in 2024.