You are here

  • Home
  • UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers
A UK Border Force vessel arrives at the marina in Dover with migrants it picked up in the Channel, Dec. 21, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjjwf

Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers
  • Home Office officials, prosecutors ‘misunderstood’ law, jailed dozens wrongly
  • Some asylum seekers served years behind bars before finding out they should not have been imprisoned
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Seven asylum seekers in the UK have had their convictions quashed after being wrongly jailed for steering small boats across the English Channel. 

Their case was thrown out on Tuesday over an “error of law” that saw five others have their convictions thrown out late last year for the same activity.

Lord Justice Edis found in those cases that the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service had “misunderstood” the law, and that a “heresy about the law had been adopted” and then conveyed to “those who were investigating these cases, and passed on to those who prosecuted them.”

Two more such cases are known to be heard by courts later this year, though a higher number of wrongly convicted asylum seekers are believed to exist. Each must submit their own individual appeal before their cases can be quashed.

It is thought that as many as 67 people could have been jailed for such offenses. Many of those wrongly jailed will already have served all or the majority of their sentences.

Nima Bari, an Iranian man who was jailed for three years in January 2021 and falsely labeled a “small boat people smuggler” by the Home Office, said: “I lost 20 months of my life for no reason.”

Bari was cleared of facilitating illegal entry by steering a boat, but he must take further legal action to overturn a separate charge of entering the UK illegally himself because he mistakenly pleaded guilty.

The other men who had their convictions quashed were Altaib Mobarak, Mohammed Naeemaee, Amir Keshavarz, Khedr Mohamed, Mohsen Babakhani and Sayed Hossein Daroubord — their nationalities are not known, but many appear to have Iranian names.

Speaking during Tuesday’s ruling, Lord Justice Edis said these seven convictions were “in all relevant respects indistinguishable” from those who had their convictions similarly quashed last year,” adding: “In each, the crown court proceeded on an error of law.”

The last ruling he was referring to deemed that “an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the United Kingdom in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

“Even though an asylum seeker has no valid passport or identity document or prior permission to enter the United Kingdom this does not make his arrival at the port a breach of an immigration law.”

The UK government has struggled to deal with a growing number of asylum seekers arriving via the English Channel, and the arrivals have become a hot-button issue in certain sections of the public.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill aims to curb arrivals with an array of changes to immigration law.

The bill would also increase the maximum sentence for the offense of assisting unlawful immigration to life in prison, and raise the penalty for illegal entry from six months to four years.

Patel continues to label all Channel crossings as illegal, despite the growing number of court judgments that suggest otherwise.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) English channel asylum seekers Nima Bari

Related

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats
World
Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats
Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK
World
Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK

Timbuktu ‘shadow of former self’ world crimes court told

Timbuktu ‘shadow of former self’ world crimes court told
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Timbuktu ‘shadow of former self’ world crimes court told

Timbuktu ‘shadow of former self’ world crimes court told
  • Malian lawyer Seydou Doumbia: ‘Timbuktu was... reduced to a shadow of its former self and this will be remembered for thousands of years to come’
  • Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 44, is charged by the International Criminal Court with war crimes and crimes against humanity including rape, torture and sexual slavery
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: The fabled shrine city of Timbuktu was reduced to a “shadow of its former self” by extremists, and residents are still living in fear today, the International Criminal Court heard Tuesday.

Lawyers representing 1,946 victims of the year-long extremist occupation of the fabled Malian city stated their case before the Hague-based court, where a Malian extremist police chief is on trial.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 44, is charged by the International Criminal Court with war crimes and crimes against humanity including rape, torture and sexual slavery for his role in the invasion of the city, known as the “Pearl of the Desert” a decade ago.

“Timbuktu was... reduced to a shadow of its former self and this will be remembered for thousands of years to come,” said Seydou Doumbia, a Malian lawyer representing the victims.

“The victims... continue to endure acts of violence — abductions, kidnappings, looting and threats of death,” said Doumbia, speaking via videolink.

“They rub shoulders with death on a daily basis and their persecutors are still in their midst, capable of causing panic at any time,” he said.

Prosecutors say Al Hassan was a key figure in the police and court system set up by the militants after they exploited an ethnic Tuareg uprising in 2012 to take over cities in Mali’s volatile north.

Al Hassan committed “unimaginable crimes,” personally overseeing corporal punishments, including floggings and amputations as well as arranging for women and girls to be forced to marry militants as part of a system of gender-based persecution, prosecutors said.

The extremists from Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb and Ansar Eddine groups also destroyed the centuries-old shrines of Timbuktu.

“The arrival of the extremists in Timbuktu gave rise to great social upheaval. There was a shockwave that was as far reaching as the most remote areas of the region,” Doumbia said.

Al Hassan is the second extremist to face trial at the ICC for the destruction of Timbuktu’s shrines, following a landmark 2016 ruling at the world’s only permanent war crimes court.

In the court’s first case to focus on cultural destruction, the ICC judges found Ahmad Al-Faqi Al-Mahdi guilty of directing attacks on the UNESCO World Heritage site in 2012.

He was sentenced to nine years in jail.

Timbuktu’s tombs were rebuilt after the extremists were thrown out, but the city remains in the grip of insecurity and tourists who once flocked there are now scarce.

Topics: mali Timbuktu extremists Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud

Related

Timbuktu extremist on trial for ‘unimaginable crimes’
World
Timbuktu extremist on trial for ‘unimaginable crimes’
French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu
World
French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu

Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor

Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor
Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor

Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor
  • Harvard placed John Comaroff on administrative leave following a university investigation into his conduct
  • The trio alleged that Comaroff for years "kissed and groped students without their consent"
Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

BOSTON: Three female graduate students at Harvard University filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the Ivy League school of ignoring for years the sexual harassment of students by a professor who they said threatened their academic careers if they reported him.
The students filed the lawsuit in federal court in Boston days after Harvard placed John Comaroff, an anthropology professor and expert on South Africa, on administrative leave following a university investigation into his conduct.
Margaret Czerwienski, Lilia Kilburn and Amulya Mandava alleged that Comaroff for years “kissed and groped students without their consent, made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students’ careers if they complained.”
They said they were among the students who reported Comaroff to Harvard officials. Yet despite those warnings, Harvard watched as he retaliated by ensuring the students would have “trouble getting jobs,” the lawsuit said.
Comaroff, who joined Harvard in 2012, was not named as a defendant. His lawyers — Norman Zalkind, Janet Halley, and Ruth O’Meara-Costello — in a joint statement said he “categorically denies ever harassing or retaliating against any student.”
Harvard had no comment. In January, it placed Comaroff on leave for the spring semester and barred him from teaching required courses after finding he engaged in verbal conduct that violated its sexual harassment and professional conduct policies.
Those sanctions have divided the Harvard community, where nearly 40 faculty members signed onto an open letter questioning the investigation and calling him an “excellent colleague.”
In Tuesday’s lawsuit, the women said Harvard’s inaction allowed Comaroff to repeatedly and forcibly kiss Kilburn, grope her in public and even graphically described ways she would be supposedly raped or killed in South Africa for being in a same-sex relationship.
All three said their academic trajectories and career prospects had been “profoundly altered” and that Harvard violated Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, which protects students from discrimination based on sex, and various Massachusetts laws.

Topics: Harvard University harassment Lawsuit professor

Related

Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president
World
Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president
Harvard students walk out of Israeli ambassador talk video
Middle-East
Harvard students walk out of Israeli ambassador talk

Stuck in limbo, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities

Stuck in limbo, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities
Updated 08 February 2022

Stuck in limbo, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities

Stuck in limbo, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities
  • Indian embassy suspended operations after Taliban takeover and canceled visas
  • Dozens of students staged a protest in front of the embassy in Kabul last week
Updated 08 February 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Noor Zahid Paiman wanted to obtain his computer science degree from an Indian university this year and return to Afghanistan to become a lecturer.

But like many other Afghan students enrolled in Indian colleges, he has been unable to go to his campus at Sharda University in Noida for half a year now, waiting for his visa to be renewed.

About 4,000 students from Afghanistan used to arrive in India every year to pursue higher education — hundreds of them on Indian government scholarships.

Many traveled home last year when India went into a lockdown during a devastating second wave of the pandemic. They have been unable to return ever since, as the lifting of virus restrictions in India coincided with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, which prompted New Delhi’s decision to suspend diplomatic ties with Kabul.

The students have been holding numerous protests in front of Indian consulates across the country. In the latest one last week, dozens demonstrated in front of the Indian embassy building.

“Our future is at stake now since we have already missed one full semester due to lack of visa,” Paiman, a native of the eastern Khost province, told Arab News over the phone.

“For five months, I have been stranded here and my final year exam is already happening. I am really nervous about what’s going to happen to my future,” he said. “I had plans to become a university professor and work for our people.”
When the Indian embassy suspended its operations, it canceled the visas it had issued, asking holders to reapply online.  

Students say there has been no response to their applications. “I had a valid visa, but the Indian government canceled it, and this happened with around 2,500 students who are stuck in Afghanistan,” Paiman said.

Farzana Ayubi, also from Khost, found herself in the same situation. She wondered why New Delhi has not helped them leave Afghanistan like other countries did.

“Other countries who were not close to Kabul evacuated Afghan students,” the second-year business student at Goa University said. “Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, European countries and Bangladesh evacuated their students from Afghanistan, but India is still waiting.”

Jalal Ahmad Baryal, from the Oruzgan province, was worried about what would happen as he was about to miss his final exams at the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in Bangalore.

“For 20 years, the Indian government was with us,” he said. “But in this hour of grave crisis, it is not helping us.”

It is unclear whether the student visa policy will change. 

“On the specific issue of visas, I have to refer you to the Home Ministry,” India’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

But officials at the Home Ministry have not replied since last week despite attempts to reach them. The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi said it is also waiting for Indian authorities to respond.

“It’s a difficult situation for us,” Abdul Haq Azad, press secretary at the embassy, told Arab News. “We have been pursuing the matter with the Indian government for the last few months, but so far there has not been any response.”

Shukria Barakzai, former Afghan lawmaker and ambassador to Norway, said it was “unbelievable” that neighboring India had turned its back on Afghans at a time of crisis while countries far away offered them shelter. “Even countries that are far away, such as Mexico, are trying to support Afghans. Australia, Europe, America, Canada and even some countries in Africa are trying to provide a safe shelter for Afghans,” she told Arab News.

“We are expecting our friends to stand beside us,” she said. “We will remember our friends, their help and support to us.”

Topics: Indian universities Afghan students

Related

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students
World
University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students

Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines

Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
Updated 08 February 2022
Ellie Aben

Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines

Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
  • COVID-19 restrictions expected to turn social media into key election battleground
  • President Rodrigo Duterte will not be endorsing successor
Updated 08 February 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine election campaign officially kicked off on Tuesday, with the son and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos leading the polls to replace President Rodrigo Duterte in a race where social media was expected to be a key battleground.

More than 67 million Filipinos have registered to cast their votes on May 9 to elect a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers, and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election, said in a televised address on Monday that he would not be supporting any presidential bet.

“At this time, I am saying I am not supporting anybody, unless there is a compelling reason really for me to change my mind and decide to support a candidate,” he added.

Ten candidates are in the running for the presidential seat, the list including Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, boxing star Manny Pacquiao, former actor, and Mayor of Manila Francisco Domagoso, and ex-police chief Panfilo Lacson.

Marcos Jr., whose father was overthrown in 1986, has emerged as the favorite to replace Duterte.

Marcos is running alongside Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte, and has vowed “to unify the country.” In a December poll conducted by Pulse Asia, he emerged as a clear favorite with 53 percent of the votes.

Danilo Arao, journalism professor and convenor of election watchdog Kontra Daya, told Arab News that Marcos’ current lead in the presidential campaign was because “his family has invested a lot in rebranding the Marcos image.”

The late dictator ruled the Philippines for more than two decades, taking control of the country’s courts, business, and media after declaring martial law in 1972. His rule, which according to previous Philippine governments saw thousands of people killed or tortured, has been described as one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history.

Hustings for the three-month campaign season opened under strict COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on handshakes, kissing, hugging, and taking selfies aimed at reducing the massive fanfare and big rallies that have been the hallmark of elections in the Philippines.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to turn social media into a key battleground during the campaigning period.

Arao said: “(The pandemic) will be very challenging for various camps. That’s why the battleground will be on the internet, particularly social media.”

Topics: Philippines Presidential election

Related

Special Philippines records highest mortality rate in six decades
World
Philippines records highest mortality rate in six decades
Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region
World
Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region

UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan

UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan
Updated 08 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan

UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan
  • Lord Timothy Kirkhope: ‘Offshoring is practically flawed, morally dubious and destined to fail’
  • Nationality and Borders Bill has drawn criticism from UN, rights groups
Updated 08 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Lords from the Conservative and Labour parties have slammed the UK Home Office’s plans to overhaul the country’s asylum system, taking specific aim at the government’s plan to process asylum seekers in offshore centers.

On Tuesday, dozens of members of the House of Lords put forward their amendments and critiques of the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, which would overhaul how the UK treats asylum seekers arriving on its shores.

Among the bill’s critics is Lord Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative peer who previously served as undersecretary of state for immigration at the Home Office.

Kirkhope, who has led numerous inquiries into UK immigration and asylum rules, said plans to process asylum claimants in offshore centers are neither practical nor moral.

“We still don’t know which country might be willing to act as a hub. Albania and Norway have … rejected the offer, Rwanda may or may not be in the running, and there are rumors of Ascension Island — a place with no infrastructure, no means of direct access and no links to the outside world,” he added. “We also don’t know how the migrants might be treated once they’re there.”

He pointed out that conditions imposed on migrants in Papua New Guinea and Nauru as a result of Australia’s own offshore detention policy — which Kirkhope called a “failure” — have long been criticized. 

Those migrants have faced mistreatment and indefinite detentions lasting up to eight years, and the centers have been described by the UN as “cruel and inhuman.”

Kirkhope said the costs of an offshoring plan would be “exorbitant,” and current conservative estimates place the cost at £2 million ($2.7 million) per person per year.

“We’re talking about a bill running into the tens of billions of pounds. It’s an astronomical sum of taxpayers’ money to pump into a project so fraught with problems,” he added.

“Offshoring is an extreme solution which is practically flawed, morally dubious and destined to fail.”

Similarly, Lord Bishop of Durham Paul Butler said: “When people arrive on our shores seeking protection, we have a responsibility to treat them as we’d wish to be treated if we had to flee for our lives.

“It’s right that we have a process to determine who meets the criteria for refugee status, but while we determine this, we’re responsible for the peoples’ safety, welfare and care.

“If we move them to other countries for the processing of their asylum claims, I very much fear a blind eye will be turned to their treatment.” He asked: “How will we be sure they’re being treated humanely and fairly?”

Other elements of the bill have also faced significant pushback from peers and civil society groups.

Among the most controversial changes is the provision made that would legalize “pushbacks” against people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday slammed the Home Office for trying to legalize that approach, saying it would be “morally reprehensible,” while pointing out that the Border Force and Royal Navy have both refused to implement the policy.

HRW added: “Pushbacks will also not stop dangerous Channel crossings or end people smuggling; they will only compel individuals to take more dangerous and hidden routes and increase the demand for smugglers and risk of trafficking for already vulnerable people.”

The bill has also been criticized by the UN, which said, if passed, it would “penalize most refugees seeking asylum in the country” and therefore “undermines established international refugee protection rules and practices.”

Lords’ amendments to the bill will next be considered by Parliament. The House of Lords does not have the power to veto laws, but it can suggest amendments and influence the trajectory of a piece of legislation.

Despite the controversy surrounding the bill, the government has remained steadfast in its attempts to crack down on UK-bound asylum seekers and migrants.

Topics: UK UK Nationality and Borders Bill UK House of Lords English Channel migrants

Related

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum policy overhaul would see thousands of women, children rejected: Study
Harmondsworth, near London Heathrow Airport, is another immigration removal center in the UK to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum-seekers locked in unsafe barracks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Latest updates

Saudi medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change
Medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change. (SPA)
With elections delayed again, Libya’s endless transition angers its people
With elections delayed again, Libya’s endless transition angers its people
ROKiT Venturi team looking to build on Diriyah success in Mexico City
ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the upcoming Mexico City E-Prix. (Supplied)
Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call
Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call
Chelsea’s Ziyech ‘will not return’ to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub
Chelsea’s Ziyech ‘will not return’ to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.