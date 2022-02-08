You are here

US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to be general and commander of the US Central Command. (AP)
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

  • Kurilla got a friendly reception from the panel and was told he would probably be confirmed
  • He was clear that Iran remains the key threat to US and allies in the region
AP

WASHINGTON: The Army general tapped to take over as top US commander in the Middle East warned senators Tuesday that if Russian invades Ukraine, as many fear, it could create broader instability in the Middle East, including Syria. But he was clear that Iran remains the key threat to US and allies in the region.
Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla also told the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command region, including in countries needed by the US to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.
“The United States faces a new era of strategic competition with China and Russia that is not confined to one geographical region and extends into the (Central Command) area of responsibility,” said Kurilla during the committee’s hearing on his nomination. “As the United States rightfully prioritizes competition with China, we must remain engaged in the Middle East and Central and South Asia.”
Kurilla, a combat-hardened officer with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, got a friendly reception from the panel and was told he would probably be confirmed.
If he gets the job, Kurilla would take over as the Pentagon continues to try to shift its focus to the Indo-Pacific and counter a rising China, and to bolster defenses against Russia in Europe. But Iran and Tehran-backed proxies have kept up a steady drumbeat of attacks on US and allied forces across the Middle East, often hindering plans to shift more troops out of the region.
Kurilla would replace Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who is retiring after three years leading the command. McKenzie has overseen a tumultuous time in the region, with America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the dismantling of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, and escalating threats from Iran and its proxies as they launch more attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and ships at sea.
Kurilla, who is currently the commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, told the committee that after the hearing he was deploying to Germany as part of the US effort to reassure allies concerned about Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s borders.
Asked about the potential for repercussions in the Middle East of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kurilla said he believes that it could spill over into Syria, where Russia already has a military base and troops.
“If Russia does invade Ukraine they would not hesitate to be able to act as a spoiler in Syria as well,” said Kurilla, who previously served as a deputy at Central Command.
He added that the US doesn’t believe Russia wants to go to war with the United States.
On China, Kurilla said 18 of the 21 countries in the Central Command region have signed strategic agreements with Beijing, which has increased its development in the Middle East. The US, he said, has to be able to counter China there.
Senators quizzed Kurilla on efforts to monitor Al-Qaeda and Daesh extremists in Afghanistan, now that there are no longer US forces in the country. He said efforts continue to work with surrounding nations to set up “over-the-horizon” capabilities.
The US, which left Afghanistan at the end of August, has been struggling to negotiate with a number of countries in the region to allow overflights, basing or other intelligence gathering from within their borders. Military leaders say it is difficult to monitor extremist groups from afar because doing so requires long drone flights that allow limited surveillance time.
Asked about working with the Taliban, Kurilla said the US should take a pragmatic approach. He said the Taliban also views the Daesh group as an enemy, so that may be a potential area of agreement. He also said the US must find ways to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and that may involve Taliban help with food deliveries.
Kurilla graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1988, and has served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, commanding conventional and special operations forces. He commanded a Stryker battalion in Iraq in 2004, and was shot and wounded.

Topics: US Russia Iran Middle East China

Al-Azhar launches trial Braille version of Qur’an to help the blind

Braille is a method of reading and writing used by the blind and visually impaired. (Supplied)
Braille is a method of reading and writing used by the blind and visually impaired. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Al-Azhar launches trial Braille version of Qur’an to help the blind

Braille is a method of reading and writing used by the blind and visually impaired. (Supplied)
  • The experimental version that Al-Azhar displayed in the exhibition is characterised by its large size and special thick cardboard, where the dots are clear and prominent so that they can be easily read using the fingertips
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: An experimental copy of the Qur’an written in Braille for the blind was recently displayed by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif at its stand at the 53rd Cairo International Book Fair, which ended on Monday, Feb. 7.

Al-Azhar Press, under the guidance and patronage of the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, took on the project of printing the Qur’an in Braille using the latest printing systems.

Al-Azhar said in a statement that this trial version of the Qur’an featured the written words of the Qur’an alongside prominent Braille letters to achieve societal cooperation between the sighted and the blind in memorising and reading the Qur’an.

According to the statement, this step was taken by Al-Azhar due to its belief in taking care of people with disabilities including the blind, and as an extension of Al-Azhar’s mission in spreading the Qur’an and its sciences.

The experimental version that Al-Azhar displayed in the exhibition is characterised by its large size and special thick cardboard, where the dots are clear and prominent so that they can be easily read using the fingertips.

Braille is a method of reading and writing used by the blind and visually impaired. It was named after its French inventor, Louis Braille, who lost his sight at the age of three. Louis found that using the dots system to read and write was easier and faster than the previous method of using prominent printed letters.

Production manager at Al-Azhar Press, Hossam El-Din Mounir, told Arab News that the idea of implementing the Qur’an in Braille came from a desire to help the blind. “We designed a trial version to gauge people’s opinions first, and then we will start in its final implementation,” he said.

Dr. Eman Karim, general supervisor of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, thanked Al-Azhar in her statements to Arab News for making the Qur’an available in Braille for people with visual disabilities, who represented 5 percent of the Egyptian community, according to the 2015 census.

She said that Al-Azhar’s adoption of the project was a serious step by a long-standing institution that believes in the effective role of this group in Egyptian society, and as an extension of its mission to spread the Qur’an and its sciences to all members of society.

Karim called on state education authorities to follow the example of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif by making cultural publications available to people with disabilities, contributing to raising awareness, especially the process of religious education to combat extremist ideas that aim to destabilize the security and stability of the country.

Akram Abed Janov, a visually impaired student at Al-Azhar from Uzbekistan, said during his visit to the Al-Azhar pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair that he admired the idea, which provided support to blind students.

“I read from the Al-Azhar Qur’an in Braille, and I liked it very much, but what caught my attention is that the Qur’an does not have full stops at all, which may make it difficult for the blind,” Janov said. He also noticed a lack of page numbering in the Qur’an, hoping those in charge of printing copies would rectify this in the future.

 

Topics: Braille version of Qur'an

Israel says Syria fired anti-aircraft missile toward it during reported Israeli strike

Israeli F35 I fighter jets take part in the
Israeli F35 I fighter jets take part in the "Blue Flag" multinational air defence exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat. (AFP file photo)
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

Israel says Syria fired anti-aircraft missile toward it during reported Israeli strike

Israeli F35 I fighter jets take part in the "Blue Flag" multinational air defence exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat. (AFP file photo)
  • An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report that Israel had carried out a missile strike
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Syrian state television reported an Israeli strike around Damascus on Wednesday and the Israeli military said a Syrian anti-aircraft missile was fired toward Israel, triggering sirens and exploding in mid-air.
The alert in northern Israel and parts of the occupied West Bank coincided with reports on Syrian state TV that Syrian air defenses had downed a number of Israeli missiles over Damascus.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report that Israel had carried out a missile strike.
“The launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory toward Israel was identified,” the Israeli military said on Twitter. “The missile exploded in mid-air and there was no need to intercept it.”
Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah have supported President Bashar Assad over the past decade in Syria’s civil war.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

  • A draft of the final document has been crafted
  • But top US senators vow to block it
Arab News

JEDDAH: A revived agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program is “in sight,” the US said on Tuesday as international talks resumed in Vienna.
Negotiators from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia returned to the luxury Palais Coburg hotel in the Austrian capital after a break last month for consultations with their governments.
The US is involved in the talks indirectly.
The aim is to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which collapsed in 2018 when the US pulled out.
The JCPOA restricted Iran’s nuclear development in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.
“A deal that addresses all sides’ core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” the US State Department said.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that answers that “the US brings to Vienna will determine when we can reach an agreement. We have made significant progress in various areas.”
Eric Brewer of the US nonproliferation watchdog Nuclear Threat Initiative said there remained “a combination of issues that require resolution,” including the scope of sanctions relief and what to do with nuclear equipment Iran had installed.
“They are the final sticking points for a reason — they are contentious and require concessions that neither side has been willing to make so far,” he said.
Russian negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said the negotiating teams were “five minutes away from the finish line.
A draft of the final document has been crafted. There are several points there that need more work, but that document is already on the table.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the talks were at “the decisive moment.”
However, a powerful group of 33 Republican US senators warned President Joe Biden that they would work to thwart any new deal unless Congress reviewed it and voted on its terms.
Led by Sen. Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden they would use “the full range of options and leverage available.”
The senators said any nuclear agreement with Iran was of “such gravity for US national security” that it would by definition be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of two-thirds of the Senate.
Any deal that fell short of a Senate-ratified treaty would probably be “torn up in the early days of the next presidential administration,” they said.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Iran 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Updated 09 February 2022
AP

  • The blast struck Hamdan Street in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A fire struck downtown Abu Dhabi early Wednesday, with authorities initially blaming a gas cylinder for an explosion caught on camera in social media.
The blast struck Hamdan Street in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup. Journalists from Brazil covering a match with Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras reported on the blast.
The state-run WAM news agency described the fire as coming from “a gas cylinder explosion.” Some footage showed what appeared to be a fireball on the roof of a building as emergency service vehicles could be seen on the street.
The images seen in videos corresponded to known features in Abu Dhabi. Authorities initially said by Twitter there were no injuries, but did not include that detail in a later update.
“The process of cooling and limiting the damage caused by the fire is underway,” the WAM report said.
The incident comes after Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched several attacks targeting Abu Dhabi, including a recent attack that killed three people and wounded six.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Gas cylinder

Updated 09 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

  • Tim Lenderking, Washington’s special envoy for Yemen, said the militia’s assault on Marib remains ‘the primary obstacle to peace efforts’
  • Khalida Bouzar, UN assistant secretary-general, said: ‘Peace alone is not enough… it needs to be accompanied by a holistic and people-centered recovery approach’
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Yemen is in a “state of escalatory military action” and the Houthi militia must see that their recent losses indicate “there is no military solution and the only pathway forward is dialogue,” according to Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen.
The Houthi offensive on the Yemeni province of Marib, including repeated attacks on civilian areas and against camps for internally displaced persons, “has been the primary obstacle to peace efforts,” he said.
Lenderking was speaking during a virtual discussion organized by the US Institute of Peace, in cooperation with the UN Development Program, to examine the latter’s recent report titled Assessing the Impact of War in Yemen: Pathways for Recovery.
The Yemeni civil war, which began in 2014, is considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian and developmental crises. The report predicts that, should the conflict continue through 2030, 1.3 million people will die as a result.

The Houthis’ Marib offensive, launched last February in an attempt to take control of one of the last remaining strongholds of the internationally-backed government, has sparked widespread international condemnation as the energy-rich province had been the largest safe haven for displaced people who have fled the fighting since the conflict began.
Lenderking said the US is deeply concerned with the growing number of civilian casualties in Yemen, and called on all parties to ensure civilians are protected according to the provisions of international humanitarian law.
“Let me be clear, when we speak of protection of civilians in the region we also include the tens of thousands of US citizens living in the Gulf, whose safety is the top US national security priority,” he added.
This was a reference to the near-daily cross-border attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on targets in Saudi Arabia and, more recently, the UAE.

Lenderking said this also includes the local Yemeni staff employed by the US in Sanaa that the Houthis detained when they seized control of the former US embassy compound in the capital, “whose safe release we remain committed to.”
The envoy said his country’s diplomatic efforts have translated into two important building blocks for peace in Yemen. The first is a “growing international consensus on the need for a cease-fire and a political solution,” and the second is “momentum around a more inclusive peace process that takes into account diverse views across Yemen” to end the fighting.
Lenderking said he is hopeful that peace in the country remains possible but a durable Yemeni-led solution is required to end the conflict and address the humanitarian crisis. This year would bring new opportunities, he added.

Khalida Bouzar, UN assistant secretary-general, UNDP assistant administrator and regional director of the UNDP Bureau of Arab States, said the report confirms that if the war in Yemen continues until 2030, the effect on people’s lives will be even more disastrous and the recovery costs more enormous.
“The economic gain of peace is enormous,” she said. “However, peace alone is not enough, so it needs to be accompanied by a holistic and people-centered recovery approach, cutting across the humanitarian development spectrum and also ensuring national ownership, leadership of the Yemeni people and the commitment of the international community.”
The report predicts that deaths from indirect causes — such as lack of access to food, water, sanitation, health care and other basic services — amounted to 60 percent of annual deaths in Yemen in 2021, and this will increase to 75 percent by 2030. It said that a child below the age of five died every nine minutes last year, and that this rate will increase to every five minutes, with additional effects on gross domestic product, poverty and malnutrition in the future.

Auke Lootsma, the resident representative of UNDP Yemen, said despite the fact that billions of dollars have been spent on food assistance to the country, it has not been able to make a dent in the food security situation in the past five years.
“From the UN’s perspective, we have realized that if we want to make a difference in Yemen right now, we need to change our tactic and approach and really do more,” he said.

Topics: Yemen Tim Lenderking UN Development Program (UNDP) US Institute of Peace (USIP) Khalida Bouzar Houthi Auke Lootsma Marib United Nations

