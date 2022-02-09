Poland could lift COVID-19 restrictions in March, minister says

You are here

He said wearing masks in closed spaces would become a recommendation rather than a requirement and that returning to on-site classes in schools was a priority. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

  • A wave of omicron cases pushed infections to a record high in late January, but numbers have since declined
WARSAW: Poland may lift its COVID-19 restrictions in March if daily infection numbers keep falling at the current rate, the health minister said in an interview published on Wednesday.
A wave of omicron cases pushed infections to a record high in late January, but numbers have since declined.
“If the tempo at which infections are falling remains the same, there is a realistic prospect of lifting restrictions in March,” Adam Niedzielski told the Fakt tabloid.
He said wearing masks in closed spaces would become a recommendation rather than a requirement and that returning to on-site classes in schools was a priority.
Niedzielski said he wanted to shorten the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 to seven days from 10 currently.
Poland currently requires people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces and there are limits on the number of unvaccinated people allowed in restaurants and other venues. The regulations are often not strictly enforced.
The country of around 38 million people had reported 5,224,144 cases of the coronavirus and 106,894 deaths as of Tuesday.

  • The Omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily
  • While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day
DUBAI: Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuter’s tally, as the highly contagious omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.
The omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily. While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day, according to a Reuters analysis.
Deaths, which tend to lag cases, have increased by 70 percent in the last five weeks based on the seven-day average.
While preliminary evidence from several countries have shown that omicron is milder than previous variants, a large volume of cases can potentially overburden health care systems globally.
It took over a month for COVID cases to reach 400 million from 300 million, compared to five months for the cases to reach 300 million from 200 million, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has killed over 6 million people worldwide.
The top five countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average — United States, France, Germany, Russia, and Brazil – account for roughly 37 percent of all new cases reported worldwide, according to Reuters analysis.
The United States leads the world in the most cases reported each day, with a million new cases reported in the country every three days. Cases and hospitalizations in the country are slowing down from its peak in January this year, according to a Reuters analysis. On Friday, the country surpassed 900,000 deaths related to COVID.
In France, the seven-day average of new infections has held at over 210,000 per day, adding about a million new cases every five days. The cumulative total for confirmed COVID cases in France since the start of the pandemic passed 20 million last Thursday.
About half of all new infections reported worldwide were from countries in Europe, with 21 countries still at the peak of their infection curve. The region has reported over 131 million cases and over 2 million deaths related to COVID since the pandemic began.
Despite Europe reporting a million new cases almost every day, some countries are gradually lifting restrictions as the outbreak eases locally. Spain has scrapped a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, extending a wider rollback of restrictions as the contagion slowly recedes in the country. On Monday, Greece started allowing tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative test for COVID.
Last Friday, India’s death toll from COVID-19 crossed 500,000, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted deaths. An estimated 3 million people have died from COVID-19 in the south-Asian nation until mid-2021, according to one study published in the journal Science that relied on three different databases.
The most common form of the omicron variant, BA.1, accounted for 98.8 percent of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25. But several countries are reporting recent increases in the subvariant known as BA.2, according to the World Health Organization.
Roughly 62 percent of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while only 11 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, according to figures from Our World in Data.

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
  • The Merah Putih vaccine has been granted a “halal” certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council
  • The country was ravaged by COVID-19 in July last year as the Delta variant swept the country
SURABAYA: Indonesia began testing a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans Wednesday after getting the green light from the drug regulator as the country faces a rising wave of virus cases.
Research on the “Merah Putih” (“Red White“) vaccine — named after the colors of the Indonesian national flag — is led by Airlangga University and Biotis Pharmaceutical Indonesia.
The project has suffered delays since starting in 2020, but authorities are now hoping to authorize its use by the middle of 2022 if the trials are successful.
Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the drug, set to be rolled out in the latter stages of Indonesia’s vaccination campaign, could be donated to other nations, as a booster jab or as a vaccine for children aged three to six.
“I have discussed this matter with the president and he has agreed to use this vaccine as a donation to countries in need,” Sadikin said Wednesday at a launch event for the human trials in Surabaya.
The first and second phases of the clinical trials will involve 90 and 405 adult volunteers respectively.
The Merah Putih vaccine has been granted a “halal” certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Muslim majority nation’s top religious clerics body, according to the dean of Airlangga University Mohammad Nasih.
“We hope with this halal certification, the public confidence to use this vaccine will be higher,” Nasih told reporters.
Indonesia has approved 13 vaccines and boosters but has primarily used the Chinese-made jabs, and has struggled to procure enough doses for its population of more than 270 million people.
The Indonesian government has stressed the importance of developing and manufacturing national vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country was ravaged by COVID-19 in July last year as the Delta variant swept the country.
Daily cases declined significantly at the end of the year but the spread of omicron recently brought the country back to 30,000 confirmed cases a day.
In total, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has reported over 4.5 million confirmed cases with nearly 145,000 deaths.
Vaccination rollout is also relatively slow with around 48 percent of the population vaccinated with two jabs and only five million with a booster shot.

Retired pope asks for pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

This Dec. 8, 2015 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year. (AP)
This Dec. 8, 2015 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year. (AP)
This Dec. 8, 2015 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year. (AP)
  • Benedict said he was deeply hurt that the “oversight” about his presence at the 1980 meeting had been used to “cast doubt on my truthfulness, and even to label me a liar”
ROME: Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.
Benedict’s lack of a personal apology or admission of guilt immediately riled sex abuse survivors, who said his response reflected the Catholic hierarchy’s “permanent” refusal to accept responsibility for the rape and sodomy of children by priests.
Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.
The report faulted Benedict’s handling of four cases during his time as archbishop, accusing him of misconduct for having failed to restrict the ministry of the four priests even after they had been convicted criminally. The report also faulted his predecessors and successors, estimating there had been at least 497 abuse victims over the decades and at least 235 suspected perpetrators.
The Vatican on Tuesday released a letter that Benedict wrote to respond to the allegations, alongside a more technical reply from his lawyers who had provided an initial 82-page response to the law firm about his nearly five-year tenure in Munich.
The conclusion of Benedict’s lawyers was resolute: “As an archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse,” they wrote. They criticized the report’s authors for misinterpreting their submission, and asserted that they provided no evidence that Benedict was aware of the criminal history of any of the four priests.
Benedict’s response was more nuanced and spiritual, though he went on at length to thank his legal team before even addressing the allegations or the abuse victims.
“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church,” Benedict said. “All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate.”
Benedict issued what he called a “confession,” though he didn’t confess to any specific fault. He recalled that daily Mass begins with believers confessing their sins and asking forgiveness even for“grievous faults.” Benedict noted that in his meetings with abuse victims while he was pope, “I have seen firsthand the effects of a most grievous fault.
“And I have come to understand that we ourselves are drawn into this grievous fault whenever we neglect it or fail to confront it with the necessary decisiveness and responsibility, as too often happened and continues to happen,” he wrote. “As in those meetings, once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness.”
His response drew swift criticism from Eckiger Tisch, a group representing German clergy abuse survivors, who said it fit into the church’s “permanent relativizing on matters of abuse — wrongdoing and mistakes took place, but no one takes concrete responsibility.”
Benedict “can’t bring himself simply to state that he is sorry not to have done more to protect the children entrusted to his church,” the group said.
The retired pope’s response will likely complicate efforts by German bishops to try to re-establish credibility with the faithful, whose demands for accountability have only increased after decades of abuse and cover-up.
The head of the German bishops conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, had previously said that Benedict needed to respond to the report by distancing himself from his lawyers and advisers. “He must talk, and he must override his advisers and essentially say the simple sentence: ‘I incurred guilt, I made mistakes and I apologize to those affected,’” Baetzing said.
But in a tweet Tuesday, Baetzing only noted that Benedict had responded.
”I am grateful to him for that and he deserves respect for it,” Baetzing wrote. The tweet didn’t address the substance of Benedict’s response.
The law firm report identified four cases in which Ratzinger was accused of misconduct in failing to act against abusers.
Two cases involved priests who offended while Ratzinger was archbishop and were punished by the German legal system but were kept in pastoral work without any limits on their ministry. A third case involved a cleric who was convicted by a court outside Germany but was put into service in Munich. The fourth case involved a convicted pedophile priest who was allowed to transfer to Munich in 1980, and was later put into ministry. In 1986, that priest received a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.
Benedict’s team had earlier clarified an initial “error” in their submission to the law firm that had insisted Ratzinger was not present at the 1980 meeting in which the priest’s transfer to Munich was discussed. Ratzinger was there, but the priest’s return to ministry was not discussed, they said.
Benedict said he was deeply hurt that the “oversight” about his presence at the 1980 meeting had been used to “cast doubt on my truthfulness, and even to label me a liar.” But he said he had been heartened by the support he had received.
“I am particularly grateful for the confidence, support and prayer that Pope Francis personally expressed to me,” he said.
The Vatican had already strongly defended Benedict’s record after the law firm report, recalling that Benedict was the first pope to meet with victims of abuse, that he had issued strong norms to punish priests who raped children and had directed the church to pursue a path of humility in seeking forgiveness for the crimes of its clerics.
The Vatican’s defense, however, focused primarily on Benedict’s tenure as head of the Holy See’s doctrine office and his eight-year papacy.
Benedict reflected on his legacy in his letter.
“Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my life,” he wrote. “Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer. For I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings.”
Benedict’s response also rang hollow outside of Germany, with the US-based survivor’s advocacy group, SNAP, accusing him of “repeating words of apology that have fallen on deaf ears for decades.”
And Mitchell Garabedian, the Boston attorney of “Spotlight” fame who has represented hundreds of abuse victims, said Benedict’s words re-victimized and insulted survivors.
“He’s a leader setting a poor example morally, and in the process he is encouraging further cover-up of clergy sexual abuse,” he said.
But Pope Francis’ top adviser on preventing abuse, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, found in Benedict’s letter sincere “contrition for what has been lacking in his stewardship.”
“Benedict’s acknowledgement of the irreparable harm caused by sexual abuse in the church and of his own failings to do everything to prevent such harm is a challenge to all those who hold positions of leadership in the church,” O’Malley said. “We must do better.”

US vice president’s husband, students evacuate Black history event after bomb threat

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia conduct an investigation of a security threat at Dunbar High School on February 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia conduct an investigation of a security threat at Dunbar High School on February 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia conduct an investigation of a security threat at Dunbar High School on February 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Dunbar High school is the first high school for Black Americans in the United States, according to its website
WASHINGTON: US Secret Service agents rushed second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to safety on Tuesday, while students and administrators evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at a Washington, D.C., school celebrating a Black History Month event, Emhoff’s aides and school authorities said.
Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was at Dunbar High School in the US capital for an event commemorating Black History Month. Students and teachers at the school also evacuated the building.
A series of bomb threats were made last week to at least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities nationwide, forcing the institutions to cancel classes and raising fears among Black communities. No explosives were found at any of the locations but the threats are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Dunbar High school is the first high school for Black Americans in the United States, according to its website.
Emhoff’s staff told reporters that the school reported the threat to the US Secret Service, which protects US political leaders and their families. Emhoff was safe, his spokesperson said.
“We had a threat today to the facility so we ... took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment,” a District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) spokesperson said.
No other details were immediately available.

US accuses couple of laundering $4.5 bln in bitcoin tied to 2016 hack

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Lichtenstein and Morgan face charges of conspiring to commit money laundering as well as to defraud the United States
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK,: The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it has unraveled its biggest-ever cryptocurrency theft, seizing a record-shattering $3.6 billion in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex and arresting a husband-and-wife team on money laundering charges.
Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, New Yorkers who were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday morning, spent the illegal proceeds on items ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens to a $500 Walmart gift card, prosecutors said.
The couple had active public profiles, with Morgan known as rap singer “Razzlekhan,” a pseudonym that she said on her website referred to Genghis Khan “but with more pizzazz.”
It was the Justice Department’s biggest financial seizure, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, adding in a statement that it shows cryptocurrency is “not a safe haven for criminals.”
Lichtenstein and Morgan face charges of conspiring to commit money laundering as well as to defraud the United States. The case was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.
At their initial appearances in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, US Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman set bond at $5 million for Lichtenstein and $3 million for Morgan and demanded that their parents post their homes as security for their return to court.
The pair is accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker broke into Bitfinex and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Justice Department officials said the transactions at the time were valued at $71 million in bitcoin, but with the rise in the currency’s value, the value now is over $4.5 billion.
A key clue may have come from the 2017 bust of an underground digital market used to launder a portion of the funds. US officials said some of the money was transferred to AlphaBay, an anything-goes version of eBay hosted on the dark web.
When the site was taken down, it likely allowed authorities to access AlphaBay’s internal transaction logs and connect them to a cryptocurrency account in Lichtenstein’s name, according to digital currency tracking company Elliptic.
Bitfinex said in a statement it was working with the Department of Justice to “establish our rights to a return of the stolen bitcoin.”

“PROTECT YOUR BUSINESS FROM CYBERCRIMINALS“
Lichtenstein and Morgan also tried to launder money via a network of currency exchanges or claimed that the money represented payments to Morgan’s startup, the Department of Justice said.
In addition to her rap singer profile, Morgan had sidelines in the painting, fashion design, and writing worlds, where she pitched herself as a kind of corporate coach. One of her recent pieces was titled, in part, “Tips to Protect Your Business from Cybercriminals” and featured an interview with a cryptocurrency exchange owner about how to prevent fraud.
Morgan, wearing a white hoodie at her court appearance, frequently glanced back at her parents, who were seated in the audience of the courtroom. Both she and Lichtenstein, who holds dual US-Russian citizenship, nodded as Freeman warned them of severe consequences if they tried to flee.
They will both be placed on house arrest, with electronic monitoring, and will be barred from engaging in cryptocurrency transactions pending trial, Freeman said. A judge in Washington, where further hearings will be held, could later set different conditions, she said.
Prosecutors sought to have both detained ahead of trial, arguing they posed a flight risk. But Freeman said she was swayed by defense lawyer Anirudh Bansal’s argument that both Lichtenstein and Morgan had known they were under investigation since November and nonetheless remained in the United States.
Tuesday’s criminal complaint came more than four months after Monaco announced the department was launching https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-launches-new-initiatives-cryptocurrencies-contractor-hacks-2021-10-06 a new National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, which comprises a mix of anti-money laundering and cybersecurity experts.
Cyber criminals who attack companies, municipalities and individuals with ransomware often demand payment in cryptocurrency.
In one high-profile example last year, former partners and associates of the ransomware group REvil https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-governments-turn-tables-ransomware-gang-revil-by-pushing-it-offline-2021-10-21 caused a widespread gas shortage on the US East Coast when it used encryption software called DarkSide to launch a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.
The Justice Department later recovered https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-announce-recovery-millions-colonial-pipeline-ransomware-attack-2021-06-07 some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom that Colonial paid to the hackers.
Cases like these demonstrate that the Justice Department “can follow money across the blockchain, just as we have always followed it within the traditional financial system,” said Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general of the department’s Criminal Division.

