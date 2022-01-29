You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament on Saturday in Ottawa. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fseu

Updated 4 sec ago
AP

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
  • Some compared COVID restrictions to fascism and made use of Nazi symbols on upside down Canadian flags
  • A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.
The sounds of honking horns echoed around Ottawa’s downtown core. A convoy of trucks and cars parked in around Parliament Hill with some parking on the grounds of the National War Memorial before police asked them to move.
“Parking on this sacred ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a sign of complete disrespect,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted.
Some compared COVID restrictions to fascism and made use of Nazi symbols on upside down Canadian flags. One truck carried a Confederate flag while many carried expletive-laden signs targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The statue of the late Terry Fox, a national hero who lost a leg to bone cancer as a youngster, then set off in 1980 on a fundraising trek across Canada, was draped with a upside down Canadian flag with a sign that said “mandate freedom.”
David Santos said he came from Montreal because he believes the vaccine mandates are not health-related but what he calls a “control thing” by governments.
The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown. A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.
Trudeau has said Canadians are not represented by this “very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice.″
The prime minister’s itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he’s at home, but on Saturday it said “National Capital Region” amid a report he’s been moved to an undisclosed location.
Some are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance said a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding they have a separate agenda to push. The alliance said in a statement that the industry must adapt and comply with this mandate, noting the vast majority of drivers have done so.
The organizers of the protest have called for the forceful elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and others called for the removal of Trudeau.
Some opposition Conservative lawmakers served coffee to the protesters and the party leader met with some truckers. The protest has also attracted support from Donald Trump Jr. and some Fox News personalities.
“Today the threat against democracy isn’t only happening in America,” former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman tweeted. Heyman earlier said the confederate flag and what it represents is offensive to most Americans and should be to Canadians as well.
The Parliamentary Protective Service expects as many as 10,000 protesters as part of a weekend-long rally.
“I’m locked into my own country right now,” said Tom Pappin, an unvaccinated man who came from just outside Ottawa. “I can’t go on a holiday. I can’t go to a restaurant, I can’t go bowling. I can’t go to a movie. You know, these are things that it’s just gotten out of control.”
The 52-year-old said attendees are likely to stay parked by Parliament until vaccine mandates are lifted.
Phil Haggart was among the group to counter-protest the convoy’s message, saying he wanted to show that there were voices in favor of public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. “Masks are important, vaccines are important, and mandates are important only because we need them to stay alive and not fill our hospitals up,” he said as protesters rang cow bells close by.

Topics: Canada Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine Protests

Related

Canadian warship HMCS Ottawa sails through Taiwan Strait
World
Canadian warship HMCS Ottawa sails through Taiwan Strait
Penguins face Ottawa and Ducks meet Predators in NHL semis
Sport
Penguins face Ottawa and Ducks meet Predators in NHL semis

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
AP

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
  • Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m.
  • Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
AP

VIENNA: Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February after the country’s national vaccine mandate, the first of its kind in Europe, takes effect on Tuesday.
Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m., Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday news conference.
In addition, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops. A week later, on Feb. 19, entry into restaurants will be allowed for all who can prove vaccination, recovery or a negative coronavirus test.
Nehammer also said last week that lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people, which have been in place since November, will end on Monday.
The announcement Saturday comes in spite of record-high new infection numbers in recent days, fueled by the omicron variant. On Friday, Austria reported 34,748 new cases. As of Thursday, the Alpine nation’s 7-day rate of infections stood at 2,381.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, about 10 times as high as the rate at the start of January.
Still, Nehammer said the low rate of patients now hospitalized for the virus means additional steps toward normalcy are possible. Officials in Austria expect the omicron wave to peak in the first week of February.
Austria has seen over 14,000 virus deaths in the pandemic.

Topics: Austria COVID-19 unvaccinated Restrictions

Related

Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents
World
Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents
Austria introduces lottery as COVID-19 vaccine incentive
World
Austria introduces lottery as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Separated from brother in 1947, Indian man gets Pakistani visa after Arab News coverage

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Photo: Pakistan High Commission)
This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Photo: Pakistan High Commission)
Updated 29 January 2022

Separated from brother in 1947, Indian man gets Pakistani visa after Arab News coverage

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Photo: Pakistan High Commission)
  • In 1947, Pakistan and India’s independence from Britain triggered one of the biggest forced migrations in history
  • Sikka Khan thanks Arab News for taking up the case of allowing him to visit his brither Sadiq
Updated 29 January 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When 76-year-old Sikka Khan learnt he had been granted a visa to Pakistan to spend two months with his elder brother, he burst in tears, and hugged the Pakistani Embassy official in New Delhi who handed him the stamped passport.

Sikka and his 84-year-old brother, Sadiq Khan, had been separated since British India split into two independent states — India and Pakistan — in August 1947.

The partition triggered one of the biggest migrations in history, forcing about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs to swap countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

Sikka and Sadiq were eventually able to briefly meet earlier this month, in Kartarpur, where Pakistan has opened a visa-free crossing to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims access to one of the holiest sites of their religion, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

When Arab News reported their story last week, the brothers said they wished to meet again, and were hopeful the Pakistani and Indian governments would allow them entry. On Friday, Sikka received a Pakistani visa.

“It’s a dream come true. It gives me so much happiness that I would be staying with my brother in Pakistan for some time,” he told Arab News as he left the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi with a visa stamped in his passport.

He thanked the media and “especially Arab News for taking up the case. I know without your support, this visa could not have come,” he said.

For the past seven decades, India-Pakistan cross-border visits have been limited by tensions and conflict.

The Khan brothers got in touch in 2019, when a Pakistani YouTuber, Nasir Dhillon, heard their story as he visited Bogran, their paternal village, where Sadiq still lives.

He shared the footage on social media and soon received a message from Indian doctor Jagsir Singh, who lives in Phulewala, the village where Sikka remained with his mother after the area found itself on the Indian side of the border in 1947.

The YouTuber and the doctor helped the brothers meet virtually. They have been talking to each other over the phone at least 15 minutes a day ever since. 
“Sikka Khan was very excited when he entered the Pakistan embassy,” Singh told Arab News. “People in the embassy treated us like VIPs and really took good care of us.”

Sikka, who never married and has no children, said that finally he will be able to reconnect with his closest family. Sadiq has four sons, two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

“My mother’s soul must be feeling relieved that I am visiting my brother’s house in Pakistan,” he said. “I will carry the message of love for my brother from the Phulewala village. Everyone in the village treats him as family.”

Dhillon, whose own family was also separated by the partition, said it felt good to be a part of the reunion story.

“Allah used me for this nice work and it really feels so nice,” he told Arab News.

His YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, aims to reconnect Pakistani and Indian families that were divided by the subcontinent’s split. 
“My grandfather always desired to visit his old village and meet old friends,” Dhillon said. “By connecting people, I feel I am fulfilling the wish of my forefathers.”

He said it was necessary that both the Pakistani and Indian government finally move on with their differences and let the people on both sides of the border lead a peaceful life. 
“This is the need of the hour,” he said. “Look how the world has moved ahead, but India and Pakistan remain stuck with the baggage of history.”

Topics: India Pakistan

Related

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
Updated 29 January 2022
AFP

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
  • The Kremlin has deployed over 100,000 troops and heavy armour along Ukraine's borders
  • Kuleba and Le Drian underlined the need to "refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety" in Ukrainian society
Updated 29 January 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday said it was important to stay “vigilant and firm” during negotiations with Moscow amid rising fears of a Russian invasion.
The Kremlin has deployed over 100,000 troops and heavy armor along Ukraine’s borders, according to the West, which fears that the Kremlin will stage an incursion.
During a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Kuleba thanked Paris for the decision not to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.
The sides “stressed the importance of being vigilant and firm in contacts with the Russian side,” the ministry’s statement said, as well as continuing “to promote a political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.
Both Kuleba and Le Drian underlined the need to “refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety” in Ukrainian society and “undermine the financial stability” of the post-Soviet country, according to the statement.
Le Drian is expected to visit Ukraine together with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on February 7-8.
Kyiv said that Le Drian and Baerbock are planning a trip to the frontline area in the east of Ukraine where Kyiv troops have been battling with Russian-backed separatists for almost eight years.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on the West to avoid creating “panic” in the face of the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s border.
The US, Britain and Australia recently angered Kyiv by ordering the families of diplomats to leave their embassies in Ukraine.
The conflict with Russian-backed separatists has cost over 13,000 lives since 2014.
Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula the same year.

Topics: Ukraine Russia invasion war

Related

Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack
World
Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack
Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
  • The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland
  • Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.
Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.
“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”
Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.
Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant.
New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million. But an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.
About 77 percent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93 percent of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE records marks 2,369 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours
Middle-East
UAE records marks 2,369 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours
UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections
Middle-East
UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads
  • Bed occupancy rates in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the country’s omicron outbreak, rose from 5 percent in early January to 45 percent on Saturday
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said Saturday.
The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths on Friday in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a delta-driven wave.
Indonesia had recovered from last year’s spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases are rising again just weeks after the country reported its first local omicron case.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the next few months will be critical because omicron is spreading “rapidly and massively.”
“Its upsurge will be extremely fast ... We will see a sharp rise in the near future,” he told a news conference Friday, adding that the current wave would likely peak at the end of February or in early March.
The government has prepared mitigation measures to deal with a potential surge, including dedicating more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, ensuring adequate tracing and testing measures, strictly enforcing health protocols and intensifying vaccination efforts in all regions, Sadikin said.
Bed occupancy rates in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the country’s omicron outbreak, rose from 5 percent in early January to 45 percent on Saturday, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria. He said “omicron is moving too quickly” in the city, where more than 80 percent of the 10 million residents have been vaccinated.
Pandu Riono, an Indonesian epidemiologist and academic adviser to the government, said Indonesians are still traumatized from the delta variant when many died in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care as hospitals were swamped.
During last year’s surge, hospitals erected plastic tents to serve as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.
Riono said a third wave would be unlikely to push Indonesia’s health care system to the brink of collapse because omicron generally causes less-severe symptoms than delta.
President Joko Widodo on Friday urged asymptomatic patients to self-isolate at home for five days and to use telemedicine services through which they can access doctors, medicines and vitamins for free, or to visit a community health center.
“This is important so that our health care facilities can focus on treating patients with more severe symptoms or patients of other diseases that need intensive care,” Widodo said.
Some health experts doubt the measures will be enough, given the lax enforcement.
Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said a third wave of infections is inevitable as long as a large portion of Indonesia’s population remains unprotected against COVID-19. As of Friday, only 61 percent of Indonesia’s 208 million people eligible for shots were fully vaccinated.
Overall, Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation that is home to 270 million people, has reported more than 4.3 million infections and 144,268 deaths from COVID-19.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
World
Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster

Latest updates

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
Gulf ministers arrive in Saudi Arabia for security exercise closing ceremony 
Gulf ministers arrive in Saudi Arabia for security exercise closing ceremony 
Saudi locals enjoy cooking regional dishes traditionally on wilderness trips
“Jamriya,” a popular dish from the northern region of Tabuk, is made of flour, water and salt. (Supplied)
Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
Red Crescent volunteers save man’s life during Friday prayers at Grand Mosque
Red Crescent volunteers helped to save a man’s life during Friday prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. (SPA/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.