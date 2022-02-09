Gigi Hadid says she turns down magazine covers to give other models a chance

DUBAI: Since making her professional modeling debut aged 17, Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid has several times graced the pages of renowned publications, such as Vogue, but it seems that the 26-year-old is taking a step back. In a recent interview with Hola magazine, Hadid revealed that she was no longer interested in posing for magazine covers.

The California-bred catwalk star confessed that she wants to give the chance to new models who are trying to enter the competitive fashion industry as it can really change the course of their careers.

Speaking to the publication, Hadid stated: “There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather give another girl an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it.”

Hadid has been modeling nearly her whole life, appearing in adverts for Guess Kids when she was a toddler.

The profession runs in the family. Her mother, Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid, was a former top model, and her younger sister Bella is one of the most in-demand models in the industry today.







Since then, she has graced magazine covers several times. Instagram



Hadid praises her mother for giving her one piece of advice that she lives by: “There’s always going to be people in the industry who are younger, prettier, up and coming. You have to be kinder and more hard-working.”

The part-Palestinian model is one of the most sought-after fashion stars and was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016. She has closed and opened runways for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world, and has helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

In the past few years, Hadid has also added a few other things onto her resume, such as becoming the new co-host for the second season of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion,” serving as a guest judge on Bravo’s “Project Runaway” and narrating an episode of Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.”