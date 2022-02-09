You are here

  • Home
  • Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
This court sketch made on February 9, 2022 shows defendant Salah Abdeslam standing before Paris' special assise court during the trial of the November 2015 attacks in Paris. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vah7g

Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
  • Abdeslam, 32, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks
  • Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Salah Abdeslam, the main surviving suspect in a terrorist rampage that killed 130 people in attacks across Paris in 2015, on Wednesday told a court that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh but had never killed or wounded anyone.
Dressed in a crisp white shirt and with two armed police standing close behind him, Abdeslam told the court that the militant group had carried out the coordinated assaults to force an end to France’s military forays in Iraq and Syria.
Abdeslam, 32, a French national of Moroccan origin, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France.
Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one.
“I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch,” Abdeslam said in a short address to the court before the judges began their questioning.
“It’s important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me.”
Investigators believe Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the extremist commando that carried out the synchronized gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium.
Investigators believe his explosive vest malfunctioned and that he fled the French capital in the hours after the attack. Among 20 defendants, he is the only one to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking.
He told the court he had been drawn to Daesh out of compassion for the Syrian people rather than any religious views, and said the West imposed its rules and values on others.
“For us Muslims, it’s humiliating,” he said.
Abdeslam had largely refused to cooperate with French investigators in the run-up to his trial, and appeared at times to goad the judges from the dock.
Asked about a trip he made to Greece where it is believed he met with other accomplices, he replied that while the judges might be used to fancier trips abroad, he was simply on holiday.
Abdeslam said he had never traveled to Syria and that he was not a danger to society. However, he acknowledged that he admired the willingness of Daesh militants to sacrifice themselves daily.
Daesh had targeted Paris to compel then-President Francois Hollande to end French military interventions against the group in Syria and Iraq, Abdeslam said, repeating an assertion made earlier in the trial
“It’s his fault that we are here today,” Abdeslam said of Hollande. “If they killed civilians, it was to make an impression.”
The attacks scarred the French national psyche and shaped a long-running national debate about immigration, the balance to strike between civil freedoms and security, and the place of Islam in a country that identifies as secular.
More than six years on, those same questions are prominent in the campaign ahead of April’s presidential election.
Arthur Denouveaux, who survived the Bataclan massacre, said he wanted to understand how a person reached the point where he was prepared to wear a suicide vest.
“How do you become radicalized so quickly while going unnoticed by everyone?” he said.

Topics: Daesh 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam

Related

2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan
World
2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan
‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
World
‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
Updated 5 sec ago

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
Updated 5 sec ago
OTTAWA: Canadian police threatened Wednesday to arrest trucker-led protesters who have shut down central Ottawa and disrupted cross-border trade in anger at Covid health rules, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the movement as “unacceptable.”
Addressing the House of Commons as the protests hit the two-week mark, Trudeau warned that trucker blockades of two key bridges connecting Canada with the United States were threatening the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
“Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers,” Trudeau said. “We must do everything to bring them to an end.”
Hundreds of big-rig trucks are now paralyzing the streets of downtown Ottawa, with the mayor calling the situation out of control and declaring a state of emergency.
“We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offense,” police said in a statement.
“You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges.”
The so-called Freedom Convoy began in January in western Canada — launched in anger at requirements that truckers either be vaccinated or test and isolate when crossing the US-Canadian border.
But the movement has morphed into a broader protest against Covid-related restrictions and Trudeau’s Liberal government, and put a spotlight on pandemic curbs around the world.
Copycat protests have popped up as far away as New Zealand, with calls on social media for similar rallies in Europe and the United States.
And more protesters have been joining the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit in solidarity with the trucker movement bringing the center of the capital Ottawa to a halt.
“We’re all tired of this pandemic but these illegal blockades must stop,” Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted.
The suspension bridge, he noted, “is the most important land crossing in North America and is critical to our supply chains.”
More than 40,000 commuters, tourists and truck drivers carrying $323 million worth of goods travel across the span each day.
Scores of Canadian and American chambers of commerce and industry associations demanded the bridge is cleared, saying “as our economies emerge from the impacts of the pandemic we cannot allow any group to undermine the cross-border trade.”
Another key trade link between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana has also been clogged by protesters for several days.
“This is a dramatic situation that is impacting the wellbeing of Canada’s relationship with the United States and impacts immensely how business is able to conduct its operations,” University of Ottawa professor Gilles LeVasseur told AFP.
He said that Ottawa and Washington must intervene.
“We’re all tired, we’re all frustrated” after two years of pandemic restrictions, Trudeau told reporters earlier in the capital, adding that Covid inoculations are “the way we’re going to get to the other side.”
More than 80 percent of Canadians have received two doses, while 50 percent of adults also got a booster.

UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’

UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago

UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’

UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
  • The threat level was raised to severe, the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, in November after an Iraq-born man blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool
  • The previous month, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in what police said was an act of terrorism
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
LONDON: Britain’s official threat level for international terrorism was lowered Wednesday to “substantial,” meaning an attack is likely.
It previously stood at “severe,” signaling that UK intelligence officials considered an attack highly likely.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said that “any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent.”
She said the threat from terrorism in the UK was “complex, volatile, and unpredictable.”
The threat level was raised to severe, the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, in November after an Iraq-born man blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool.
The suspected bombmaker, Emad Al Swealmeen, died when the device went off inside a taxi. The driver was injured.
The previous month, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in what police said was an act of terrorism.
Britain has experienced attacks by both Daesh-linked and far-right extremists over the years, including a May 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.
The Joint Terrorism Analysis Center sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas. It has been at severe most of the time since 2014, briefly rising to “critical” amid a spate of violent attacks in 2017.

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests
Updated 09 February 2022

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests
  • Karnataka chief minister takes action after violence reported at spin-off demonstrations
  • Six schoolgirls staged a peaceful protest against ban on wearing the scarves, saying there had never been restrictions in the past
Updated 09 February 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Authorities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka closed schools and banned gatherings on Wednesday after protests against Muslim women wearing headscarves in the classroom turned violent.

The controversy began in late January, when six girl students at a government-run senior high school in the state’s Udupi district started a peaceful protest after they were barred from attending classes for wearing the hijab.

After the state government last week backed the school authorities and banned the hijab at educational institutions, the schoolgirls attracted media attention, demonstrations in their support, as well as counterprotests by some Hindu groups.

But the rallies turned violent on Tuesday, with reports of stone throwing and arson, leading the chief minister of Karnataka to order all schools to close for three days. Police in the state’s capital imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings near educational institutions for the next 10 days.

Bangalore police commissioner Kamal Kant said in a statement the ban had been imposed as “at some places, these protests have led to violence” and it was “essential to implement proper security measures to maintain public peace and order.”

The girls who staged the initial protest said the events were unprecedented as they had never faced any problems over wearing the hijab before in the state, where 12 percent of the population is Muslim.

“This is an unnecessary controversy, and we never faced an issue wearing hijab in the school in the past,” Almas AH, one of the girls, told Arab News.

The ban has raised fears among Muslim students in the state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There has never been an issue with us wearing hijab,” said Aysha Byndoor, another protester from Udupi. “Hijab is our cultural marking and it’s our choice.”

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court, said the ban went against the constitution.

“India is a country known for its diversity and the constitution protects this,” APCR Secretary-General Nadim Khan told Arab News.

“We have trust in the court. This is a sensitive issue. The Hindu right wing is trying to impose its cultural nationalism where it wants to impose majoritarian choice on the people following different religious practices.”

The court on Wednesday asked the chief justice to set up a larger bench to decide whether the ban violated the fundamental rights of individuals.

Topics: India Hijab ban Karnataka

Related

In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class
World
In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
Updated 09 February 2022

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
  • Jacobabad faces temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius between May and August
  • Rising temperatures threaten the continuation of daily activities, including labor
Updated 09 February 2022
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

JACOBABAD: Every year, Mujeeb Rehman Kharani leaves his home in Jacobabad in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan when the summer season begins, joining tens of thousands of others who run away from a city that is widely believed to be one of the hottest places on earth.  

Between the months of May and August, temperatures rise to 50 degrees Celsius and nearly half the city’s 200,000 people leave, local administrations officials said. A 2020 study by Loughborough University said Jacobabad had “crossed the deadly threshold of heat that the human body can withstand.” Exposure to such heat for a few hours can result in organ failure or even death.

These temperatures also threaten the continuation of daily life activities, including labor and productivity.

“During summers, work opportunities decrease, which compels me and many others to migrate,” Kharani, 26, told Arab News, saying he mostly traveled to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, where temperatures were significantly lower and where it was possible to work, even during the hot season.

To earn as little as $3 a day working at construction sites, Kharani is separated for months from his wife and three children. “It is next to impossible to bear the expense of keeping my family with me,” he said.

Allah Noor, 54, also leaves his home behind for the same reason.

“In Jacobabad, I work at brick kilns,” he said. “But in the sizzling summers, it is almost impossible to work.”

Liza Khan, a 23-year-old content writer, said she was unable to earn during the four months because of the unbearable heat coupled with electricity blackouts.

“From my content writing, I earn up to Rs80,000 ($450) a month. However, during the extremely hot months of May, June, July and August, I cannot work,” she told Arab News. “How can you work when you face power outages up to 10 hours a day?”

Jacobabad’s inability to cope with the extreme weather has pushed it into a vicious circle, as increased use of energy during the summer results in deforestation, which only exacerbates the effects of rising heat.

“In the presence of power load shedding and no gas coverage, leftover forest and vegetation are being cut by locals,” Jacobabad district administration official Ghulam Abbas Sadhayo told Arab News. “The intensity of the heat has increased here in recent years,” he said, attributing the problem to climate change, as “Pakistan is among the top nations facing the consequences of global warming.”

Other than heat-related labor losses, the case of Jacobabad also highlights how mass summer migrations are affecting the region’s education.  

A 2018 study by Shifa Welfare Association, a local nongovernmental organization, showed that teachers too were leaving the city, its Executive Director Gul Buledi told Arab News.

“The report suggested that 70 percent of the schools, mostly for girls, were closed in the Jacobabad district,” Buledi said. “Government authorities turn a blind eye to the situation.”

Topics: Pakistan Jacobabad summer season

Related

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death
  • Two WFP officials are alleged to have "omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience" to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, said prosecutors
  • Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian prosecutors allege that negligence by two UN officials played a role in the 2021 killing of Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, media reports said on Wednesday.
Luca Attanasio, 43, his Italian bodyguard and a Congolese driver died following an ambush last February of a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy traveling through a dangerous part of eastern DRC near the border with Rwanda.
WFP officials Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagaza are alleged to have “omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience” to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, prosecutors were quoted as saying.
Prosecutors, who did not respond to an AFP request for comment, may now ask that the pair be tried. It will be at the discretion of a judge to decide if the case goes to court.
A WFP spokesman, a branch of the United Nations focused on hunger and food security, did not immediately have a comment when contacted by AFP.
The convoy was ambushed north of the North Kivu capital of Goma on a road that runs through thickly forested, mountainous terrain next to the porous border with Rwanda.
Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy, shooting dead the driver and forcing the others into the forest.
Park rangers and army troops nearby heard the noise and pursued the attackers, but the assailants shot the bodyguard on the spot. The ambassador was wounded and later died in hospital.
The convoy had been traveling along a road that had seen “at least twenty gunfights between criminal groups and the army in recent years,” the prosecutors said in a statement published in news reports.
Plans to enter that area of DRC should have been submitted to the UN’s peacekeeping mission — which is responsible for providing specific security information and deciding whether an armed escort and armored vehicles are necessary — at least five days in advance.
Prosecutors also said that official permission for the mission should have been requested at least 72 hours ahead of the trip, as per UN rules.
But Leone, WFP’s deputy country director in the DCR, and security officer Luguru, only requested permission the evening before departure, the prosecutors said.
The pair also put their own names on the mission form — instead of those of Attanasio and bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci — to speed the request through, they said.
Skipping the mandatory risk assessment also meant it had not been determined if the trio should have had helmets or bulletproof vests, they added.
In the wake of the attack, the DRC’s interior ministry blamed the killings on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwandan Hutu rebel group.
The FDLR rejected the allegation and instead blamed the Rwandan and DRC armies.

Topics: Italy prosecutors World Food Programme (WFP)

Related

WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens
Middle-East
WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens
UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
World
UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

Latest updates

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians
King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.