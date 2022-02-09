You are here

  Austrian police find migrants in "horror box" under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck

Austrian police find migrants in "horror box" under truck
A general view of Schwechat in Austria where police said Wednesday they found 8 migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box attached to a truck. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Austrian police find migrants in "horror box" under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck
  • Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria
  • The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box," police said
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Austrian police say they found eight migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box that had been attached to the underside of a truck.
Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia during the trip in freezing temperatures and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours, police said in a statement Wednesday.
The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box,” police said.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested, police said. A 56-year-old Turkish accomplice was also arrested.
They did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or the migrants.
Austrian investigators discovered the migrants and arrested the driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities but they only published the incident Wednesday. The accomplice was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.
They said the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each migrant had to pay between 15,000 to 16,000 euros ($17,150 to $18,300) for the dangerous ride.
“This case shows once again how inhumane organized trafficking criminals act,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, according to ORF. “We must ensure that a robust protection of the EU’s external borders deprives these criminals of their business basis.”

Topics: Austria migrants Turkish police

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
AP

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
  • The compensation order came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law
  • The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.
The compensation order came more than 15 years after the UN court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.
“The court notes that the reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations,” the court’s president, US judge Joan E. Donoghue, said.
The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.
The court broke down the compensation into different categories of damages. It assessed $225 million for “loss of life and other damage to persons” that included rape, conscription of child soldiers and the displacement of up to 500,000 people.
It assessed another $40 million for damage to property and $60 million for damage to natural resources, including the plundering of gold, diamonds, timber and other goods by Ugandan forces or rebels they supported.

Topics: Congo Uganda International Court of Justice

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
  • Abdeslam, 32, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks
  • Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Salah Abdeslam, the main surviving suspect in a terrorist rampage that killed 130 people in attacks across Paris in 2015, on Wednesday told a court that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh but had never killed or wounded anyone.
Dressed in a crisp white shirt and with two armed police standing close behind him, Abdeslam told the court that the militant group had carried out the coordinated assaults to force an end to France’s military forays in Iraq and Syria.
Abdeslam, 32, a French national of Moroccan origin, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France.
Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one.
“I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch,” Abdeslam said in a short address to the court before the judges began their questioning.
“It’s important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me.”
Investigators believe Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the extremist commando that carried out the synchronized gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium.
Investigators believe his explosive vest malfunctioned and that he fled the French capital in the hours after the attack. Among 20 defendants, he is the only one to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking.
He told the court he had been drawn to Daesh out of compassion for the Syrian people rather than any religious views, and said the West imposed its rules and values on others.
“For us Muslims, it’s humiliating,” he said.
Abdeslam had largely refused to cooperate with French investigators in the run-up to his trial, and appeared at times to goad the judges from the dock.
Asked about a trip he made to Greece where it is believed he met with other accomplices, he replied that while the judges might be used to fancier trips abroad, he was simply on holiday.
Abdeslam said he had never traveled to Syria and that he was not a danger to society. However, he acknowledged that he admired the willingness of Daesh militants to sacrifice themselves daily.
Daesh had targeted Paris to compel then-President Francois Hollande to end French military interventions against the group in Syria and Iraq, Abdeslam said, repeating an assertion made earlier in the trial
“It’s his fault that we are here today,” Abdeslam said of Hollande. “If they killed civilians, it was to make an impression.”
The attacks scarred the French national psyche and shaped a long-running national debate about immigration, the balance to strike between civil freedoms and security, and the place of Islam in a country that identifies as secular.
More than six years on, those same questions are prominent in the campaign ahead of April’s presidential election.
Arthur Denouveaux, who survived the Bataclan massacre, said he wanted to understand how a person reached the point where he was prepared to wear a suicide vest.
“How do you become radicalized so quickly while going unnoticed by everyone?” he said.

Topics: Daesh 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson
  • The proposed move would be one of the most dramatic easings of coronavirus rules taken by any country so far in the pandemic
  • Johnson had earlier said he aimed to end the self-isolation rules on March 24
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: England will scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 later this month if infection levels remain stable, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unexpectedly announced Wednesday.
The proposed move would be one of the most dramatic easings of coronavirus rules taken by any country so far in the pandemic, as Johnson doubles down on a strategy of trying to “live with Covid.”
However it is likely to prove controversial, with health experts warning much of the world still needs to be vaccinated and UK opposition politicians asking whether the government’s scientific advisers support the planned change.
Johnson, dogged by revelations of apparent breaches of the Covid rules at Downing Street that have led to calls for him to quit, had earlier said he aimed to end the self-isolation rules on March 24.
But addressing lawmakers before parliament goes into recess on Thursday until February 21, he said he would bring the change forward by a month, to cheers from hordes of his fellow Conservative MPs who have grown increasingly weary with the restrictions.
“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” Johnson told parliament.
“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early.”
Johnson’s spokesman later told reporters it was justified by falling case numbers and hospitalization rates but noted the law to self-isolate could be reimposed promptly in response to a dangerous new variant.
The UK government only has responsibility for health policy in England, with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland setting their own rules.
England lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions in late January that had been reimposed in early December to tackle the omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved.
That came weeks after the government cut the minimum self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 from seven to five days to help boost economic activity.
Meanwhile, it has been gradually easing rules around international travel, with the need for fully vaccinated travelers to test for Covid-19 before or after arriving in the UK set to end later this week.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases has fallen sharply since the New Year. Although still at high levels, the figures have kept falling in the weeks following the easing of the measures.
The government announced 66,183 new infections on Tuesday, as well as 314 new deaths from the virus, taking the country’s total toll to nearly 159,000 — one of the highest in Europe.
Ahead of Johnson’s unexpected announcement, Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the World Health Organization director-general, warned that Covid-19 numbers globally are still “absolutely staggering.”
“What we’re learning to live with is not just this virus, but what should be an unacceptable burden of disease, an unacceptable number of deaths every single day,” he told BBC radio.
Aylward urged Western countries such as Britain to step up investment in the global vaccination efforts.

Topics: British prime minister Boris johnson England COVID-19

COVID cases surpass 400 mln as omicron grips world

COVID cases surpass 400 mln as omicron grips world
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

COVID cases surpass 400 mln as omicron grips world

COVID cases surpass 400 mln as omicron grips world
  • The Omicron variant accounts for almost all new cases reported daily
  • While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day
Updated 09 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuter’s tally, as the highly contagious omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.
The omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily. While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day, according to a Reuters analysis.
Deaths, which tend to lag cases, have increased by 70 percent in the last five weeks based on the seven-day average.
While preliminary evidence from several countries have shown that omicron is milder than previous variants, a large volume of cases can potentially overburden health care systems globally.
It took over a month for COVID cases to reach 400 million from 300 million, compared to five months for the cases to reach 300 million from 200 million, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has killed over 6 million people worldwide.
The top five countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average — United States, France, Germany, Russia, and Brazil – account for roughly 37 percent of all new cases reported worldwide, according to Reuters analysis.
The United States leads the world in the most cases reported each day, with a million new cases reported in the country every three days. Cases and hospitalizations in the country are slowing down from its peak in January this year, according to a Reuters analysis. On Friday, the country surpassed 900,000 deaths related to COVID.
In France, the seven-day average of new infections has held at over 210,000 per day, adding about a million new cases every five days. The cumulative total for confirmed COVID cases in France since the start of the pandemic passed 20 million last Thursday.
About half of all new infections reported worldwide were from countries in Europe, with 21 countries still at the peak of their infection curve. The region has reported over 131 million cases and over 2 million deaths related to COVID since the pandemic began.
Despite Europe reporting a million new cases almost every day, some countries are gradually lifting restrictions as the outbreak eases locally. Spain has scrapped a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, extending a wider rollback of restrictions as the contagion slowly recedes in the country. On Monday, Greece started allowing tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative test for COVID.
Last Friday, India’s death toll from COVID-19 crossed 500,000, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted deaths. An estimated 3 million people have died from COVID-19 in the south-Asian nation until mid-2021, according to one study published in the journal Science that relied on three different databases.
The most common form of the omicron variant, BA.1, accounted for 98.8 percent of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25. But several countries are reporting recent increases in the subvariant known as BA.2, according to the World Health Organization.
Roughly 62 percent of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while only 11 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, according to figures from Our World in Data.

Topics: COVID-19 omicron WHO

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
  • The Merah Putih vaccine has been granted a “halal” certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council
  • The country was ravaged by COVID-19 in July last year as the Delta variant swept the country
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

SURABAYA: Indonesia began testing a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans Wednesday after getting the green light from the drug regulator as the country faces a rising wave of virus cases.
Research on the “Merah Putih” (“Red White“) vaccine — named after the colors of the Indonesian national flag — is led by Airlangga University and Biotis Pharmaceutical Indonesia.
The project has suffered delays since starting in 2020, but authorities are now hoping to authorize its use by the middle of 2022 if the trials are successful.
Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the drug, set to be rolled out in the latter stages of Indonesia’s vaccination campaign, could be donated to other nations, as a booster jab or as a vaccine for children aged three to six.
“I have discussed this matter with the president and he has agreed to use this vaccine as a donation to countries in need,” Sadikin said Wednesday at a launch event for the human trials in Surabaya.
The first and second phases of the clinical trials will involve 90 and 405 adult volunteers respectively.
The Merah Putih vaccine has been granted a “halal” certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Muslim majority nation’s top religious clerics body, according to the dean of Airlangga University Mohammad Nasih.
“We hope with this halal certification, the public confidence to use this vaccine will be higher,” Nasih told reporters.
Indonesia has approved 13 vaccines and boosters but has primarily used the Chinese-made jabs, and has struggled to procure enough doses for its population of more than 270 million people.
The Indonesian government has stressed the importance of developing and manufacturing national vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country was ravaged by COVID-19 in July last year as the Delta variant swept the country.
Daily cases declined significantly at the end of the year but the spread of omicron recently brought the country back to 30,000 confirmed cases a day.
In total, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has reported over 4.5 million confirmed cases with nearly 145,000 deaths.
Vaccination rollout is also relatively slow with around 48 percent of the population vaccinated with two jabs and only five million with a booster shot.

Topics: Indonesia vaccine COVID-19

