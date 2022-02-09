You are here

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests
Students carrying placards take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on Feb. 9, 2022, to protest after students at government-run high schools in India's Karnataka state were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago

  • Karnataka chief minister takes action after violence reported at spin-off demonstrations
  • Six schoolgirls staged a peaceful protest against ban on wearing the scarves, saying there had never been restrictions in the past
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Authorities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka closed schools and banned gatherings on Wednesday after protests against Muslim women wearing headscarves in the classroom turned violent.

The controversy began in late January, when six girl students at a government-run senior high school in the state’s Udupi district started a peaceful protest after they were barred from attending classes for wearing the hijab.

After the state government last week backed the school authorities and banned the hijab at educational institutions, the schoolgirls attracted media attention, demonstrations in their support, as well as counterprotests by some Hindu groups.

But the rallies turned violent on Tuesday, with reports of stone throwing and arson, leading the chief minister of Karnataka to order all schools to close for three days. Police in the state’s capital imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings near educational institutions for the next 10 days.

Bangalore police commissioner Kamal Kant said in a statement the ban had been imposed as “at some places, these protests have led to violence” and it was “essential to implement proper security measures to maintain public peace and order.”

The girls who staged the initial protest said the events were unprecedented as they had never faced any problems over wearing the hijab before in the state, where 12 percent of the population is Muslim.

“This is an unnecessary controversy, and we never faced an issue wearing hijab in the school in the past,” Almas AH, one of the girls, told Arab News.

The ban has raised fears among Muslim students in the state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There has never been an issue with us wearing hijab,” said Aysha Byndoor, another protester from Udupi. “Hijab is our cultural marking and it’s our choice.”

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court, said the ban went against the constitution.

“India is a country known for its diversity and the constitution protects this,” APCR Secretary-General Nadim Khan told Arab News.

“We have trust in the court. This is a sensitive issue. The Hindu right wing is trying to impose its cultural nationalism where it wants to impose majoritarian choice on the people following different religious practices.”

The court on Wednesday asked the chief justice to set up a larger bench to decide whether the ban violated the fundamental rights of individuals.

In Pakistan's hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
  • Jacobabad faces temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius between May and August
  • Rising temperatures threaten the continuation of daily activities, including labor
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

JACOBABAD: Every year, Mujeeb Rehman Kharani leaves his home in Jacobabad in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan when the summer season begins, joining tens of thousands of others who run away from a city that is widely believed to be one of the hottest places on earth.  

Between the months of May and August, temperatures rise to 50 degrees Celsius and nearly half the city’s 200,000 people leave, local administrations officials said. A 2020 study by Loughborough University said Jacobabad had “crossed the deadly threshold of heat that the human body can withstand.” Exposure to such heat for a few hours can result in organ failure or even death.

These temperatures also threaten the continuation of daily life activities, including labor and productivity.

“During summers, work opportunities decrease, which compels me and many others to migrate,” Kharani, 26, told Arab News, saying he mostly traveled to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, where temperatures were significantly lower and where it was possible to work, even during the hot season.

To earn as little as $3 a day working at construction sites, Kharani is separated for months from his wife and three children. “It is next to impossible to bear the expense of keeping my family with me,” he said.

Allah Noor, 54, also leaves his home behind for the same reason.

“In Jacobabad, I work at brick kilns,” he said. “But in the sizzling summers, it is almost impossible to work.”

Liza Khan, a 23-year-old content writer, said she was unable to earn during the four months because of the unbearable heat coupled with electricity blackouts.

“From my content writing, I earn up to Rs80,000 ($450) a month. However, during the extremely hot months of May, June, July and August, I cannot work,” she told Arab News. “How can you work when you face power outages up to 10 hours a day?”

Jacobabad’s inability to cope with the extreme weather has pushed it into a vicious circle, as increased use of energy during the summer results in deforestation, which only exacerbates the effects of rising heat.

“In the presence of power load shedding and no gas coverage, leftover forest and vegetation are being cut by locals,” Jacobabad district administration official Ghulam Abbas Sadhayo told Arab News. “The intensity of the heat has increased here in recent years,” he said, attributing the problem to climate change, as “Pakistan is among the top nations facing the consequences of global warming.”

Other than heat-related labor losses, the case of Jacobabad also highlights how mass summer migrations are affecting the region’s education.  

A 2018 study by Shifa Welfare Association, a local nongovernmental organization, showed that teachers too were leaving the city, its Executive Director Gul Buledi told Arab News.

“The report suggested that 70 percent of the schools, mostly for girls, were closed in the Jacobabad district,” Buledi said. “Government authorities turn a blind eye to the situation.”

AFP

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death
  • Two WFP officials are alleged to have "omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience" to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, said prosecutors
  • Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy
AFP

ROME: Italian prosecutors allege that negligence by two UN officials played a role in the 2021 killing of Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, media reports said on Wednesday.
Luca Attanasio, 43, his Italian bodyguard and a Congolese driver died following an ambush last February of a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy traveling through a dangerous part of eastern DRC near the border with Rwanda.
WFP officials Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagaza are alleged to have “omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience” to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, prosecutors were quoted as saying.
Prosecutors, who did not respond to an AFP request for comment, may now ask that the pair be tried. It will be at the discretion of a judge to decide if the case goes to court.
A WFP spokesman, a branch of the United Nations focused on hunger and food security, did not immediately have a comment when contacted by AFP.
The convoy was ambushed north of the North Kivu capital of Goma on a road that runs through thickly forested, mountainous terrain next to the porous border with Rwanda.
Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy, shooting dead the driver and forcing the others into the forest.
Park rangers and army troops nearby heard the noise and pursued the attackers, but the assailants shot the bodyguard on the spot. The ambassador was wounded and later died in hospital.
The convoy had been traveling along a road that had seen “at least twenty gunfights between criminal groups and the army in recent years,” the prosecutors said in a statement published in news reports.
Plans to enter that area of DRC should have been submitted to the UN’s peacekeeping mission — which is responsible for providing specific security information and deciding whether an armed escort and armored vehicles are necessary — at least five days in advance.
Prosecutors also said that official permission for the mission should have been requested at least 72 hours ahead of the trip, as per UN rules.
But Leone, WFP’s deputy country director in the DCR, and security officer Luguru, only requested permission the evening before departure, the prosecutors said.
The pair also put their own names on the mission form — instead of those of Attanasio and bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci — to speed the request through, they said.
Skipping the mandatory risk assessment also meant it had not been determined if the trio should have had helmets or bulletproof vests, they added.
In the wake of the attack, the DRC’s interior ministry blamed the killings on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwandan Hutu rebel group.
The FDLR rejected the allegation and instead blamed the Rwandan and DRC armies.

Austrian police find migrants in "horror box" under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck
AP

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck
  • Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria
  • The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box," police said
AP

BERLIN: Austrian police say they found eight migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box that had been attached to the underside of a truck.
Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia during the trip in freezing temperatures and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours, police said in a statement Wednesday.
The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box,” police said.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested, police said. A 56-year-old Turkish accomplice was also arrested.
They did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or the migrants.
Austrian investigators discovered the migrants and arrested the driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities but they only published the incident Wednesday. The accomplice was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.
They said the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each migrant had to pay between 15,000 to 16,000 euros ($17,150 to $18,300) for the dangerous ride.
“This case shows once again how inhumane organized trafficking criminals act,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, according to ORF. “We must ensure that a robust protection of the EU’s external borders deprives these criminals of their business basis.”

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
AP

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
  • The compensation order came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law
  • The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.
The compensation order came more than 15 years after the UN court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.
“The court notes that the reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations,” the court’s president, US judge Joan E. Donoghue, said.
The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.
The court broke down the compensation into different categories of damages. It assessed $225 million for “loss of life and other damage to persons” that included rape, conscription of child soldiers and the displacement of up to 500,000 people.
It assessed another $40 million for damage to property and $60 million for damage to natural resources, including the plundering of gold, diamonds, timber and other goods by Ugandan forces or rebels they supported.

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
Reuters

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths

Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
  • Abdeslam, 32, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks
  • Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one
Reuters

PARIS: Salah Abdeslam, the main surviving suspect in a terrorist rampage that killed 130 people in attacks across Paris in 2015, on Wednesday told a court that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh but had never killed or wounded anyone.
Dressed in a crisp white shirt and with two armed police standing close behind him, Abdeslam told the court that the militant group had carried out the coordinated assaults to force an end to France’s military forays in Iraq and Syria.
Abdeslam, 32, a French national of Moroccan origin, said that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France.
Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no one.
“I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch,” Abdeslam said in a short address to the court before the judges began their questioning.
“It’s important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me.”
Investigators believe Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the extremist commando that carried out the synchronized gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium.
Investigators believe his explosive vest malfunctioned and that he fled the French capital in the hours after the attack. Among 20 defendants, he is the only one to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking.
He told the court he had been drawn to Daesh out of compassion for the Syrian people rather than any religious views, and said the West imposed its rules and values on others.
“For us Muslims, it’s humiliating,” he said.
Abdeslam had largely refused to cooperate with French investigators in the run-up to his trial, and appeared at times to goad the judges from the dock.
Asked about a trip he made to Greece where it is believed he met with other accomplices, he replied that while the judges might be used to fancier trips abroad, he was simply on holiday.
Abdeslam said he had never traveled to Syria and that he was not a danger to society. However, he acknowledged that he admired the willingness of Daesh militants to sacrifice themselves daily.
Daesh had targeted Paris to compel then-President Francois Hollande to end French military interventions against the group in Syria and Iraq, Abdeslam said, repeating an assertion made earlier in the trial
“It’s his fault that we are here today,” Abdeslam said of Hollande. “If they killed civilians, it was to make an impression.”
The attacks scarred the French national psyche and shaped a long-running national debate about immigration, the balance to strike between civil freedoms and security, and the place of Islam in a country that identifies as secular.
More than six years on, those same questions are prominent in the campaign ahead of April’s presidential election.
Arthur Denouveaux, who survived the Bataclan massacre, said he wanted to understand how a person reached the point where he was prepared to wear a suicide vest.
“How do you become radicalized so quickly while going unnoticed by everyone?” he said.

