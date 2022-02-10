You are here

Here's what to know before Tadawul's opening bell on Thursday

Here’s what to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Thursday
Here’s what to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Thursday

Here’s what to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Thursday
  • Most bourses saw gains on Wednesday, led by Qatar’s QSI and Dubai’s DFMGI, both up around 1 percent
RIYADH: Saudi stocks extended losses in the previous trading session, as investors saw another busy week of earnings and the oil market, which is a key indicator for the oil-rich nation’s stocks, slipped.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.17 percent to 12,205 points, and the parallel market Nomu edged down by 0.13 percent to 25,332 points.

Most bourses saw gains on Wednesday, led by Qatar’s QSI and Dubai’s DFMGI, both up around 1 percent.

Stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Egypt advanced between 0.4 and 0.7 percent, while those of Oman and Kuwait were down.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $91.59 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $89.7 per barrel as of 7:32 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has completed the offering of US dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million
  • Saudi Somou Real Estate has signed a SR44 million ($11.7 million) construction deal for a land in Dammam city
  • Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., saw its losses shrink by 18 percent in the last nine months of 2021
  • Saudi developer Jabal Omar Development said it submitted a request to delay its payments to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund
  • Methanol Chemicals Co.’s board has decided to withdraw its capital increase file as it saw an improvement in the company’s financial position
  • Saudi digital security firm Elm has completed its retail offering with 1,311 percent oversubscription, generating up to SR12.09 billion
  • Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund has completed the first phase of a SR335 million acquisition of a property in Riyadh

Calendar

Feb. 10, 2022

Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, will distribute dividends of SR0.7 per share for 2021

Feb. 14, 2022

Arabian Centres Co. is to distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription 

 

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market Finance

Saudi economy back to growth in 2021 as non-oil activities lead pandemic recovery
US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January
  • Reports indicate that the expiration of stimulus checks and other government aid has yet to slow Americans’ appetite for shopping
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January.
The factors that have accelerated prices since last spring remain largely in place: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest, out sick last month. Many products and parts remain in short supply as a result.
And reports indicate that the expiration of stimulus checks and other government aid has yet to slow Americans’ appetite for shopping.
Economists have forecast that when the Labor Department reports January’s inflation figures Thursday, it will show that consumer prices jumped 7.3 percent compared with 12 months ago, according to data provider FactSet. That would be up from a 7.1 percent year-over-year pace in December and would mark the biggest such increase since February 1982.
At the same time, other figures could suggest that the price increases have begun to slow. When measured from December to January, consumer inflation may have declined for a third straight month. Analysts have predicted that prices rose 0.4 percent from December to January, compared with 0.6 percent from November to December and 0.7 percent from October to November.
Still, the fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks for most Americans, leaving them less able to afford food, gas, rent, child care and other necessities. Inflation has emerged as the biggest risk factor for the economy and a serious threat to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as midterm elections loom later this year.
The Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, have pivoted sharply away from the ultra-low-interest rate policies that the Fed has pursued since the pandemic devastated the economy in March 2020. Powell signaled two weeks ago that the central bank would likely raise its benchmark short-term rate multiple times this year, with the first hike almost certainly coming in March. Investors have priced in at least five rate increases for 2022.
Over time, those higher rates will raise the costs for a wide range of borrowing, from mortgages and credit cards to auto loans and corporate credit. For the Fed, the risk is that in steadily tightening credit for consumers and businesses, it could trigger another recession.
Many large corporations, in conference calls with investors, have said they expect supply shortages to persist until at least the second half of this year. Companies from Chipotle to Levi’s have also said they will likely raise prices again this year, after having already done so in 2021.
Chipotle said it has increased menu prices 10 percent to offset the rising costs of beef and transportation as well as higher employee wages. And the restaurant chain said it would consider further price increases if inflation keeps rising.
“We keep thinking that beef is going to level up and then go down, and it just hasn’t happened yet,” said John Hartung, the company’s chief financial officer.
Yet executives at Chipotle, as well as at Starbucks and some other consumer-facing companies, have said their customers so far don’t seem fazed by the higher prices.
Levi Strauss & Co. raised prices last year by roughly 7 percent above 2019 levels because of rising costs, including labor, and plans to do so again this year. Even so, the San Francisco-based company has upgraded its sales forecasts for 2022.
“Right now, every signal that we’re seeing is positive,” CEO Chip Bergh told analysts.
Many small businesses, which typically have lower profit margins than larger companies and have struggled to match their sizable pay raises, are also raising prices. The National Federation for Independent Business, a trade group, said it found in a monthly survey that 61 percent of small companies increased their prices in January, the largest proportion since 1974 and up from just 15 percent before the pandemic.
“More small business owners started the new year raising prices in an attempt to pass on higher inventory, supplies and labor costs,” said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist at the NFIB. “In addition to inflation issues, owners are also raising compensation at record-high rates to attract qualified employees to their open positions.”
Those pay gains could force additional price hikes in the future as companies seek to cover the costs of the extra wages.
In the past year, sharp increases in the cost of gas, food, cars and furniture have upended many Americans’ budgets. In December, economists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School estimated that the average household had to spend $3,500 more to buy the same amount of goods and services than they did in 2020.

Topics: US Inflation

Oil little changed as investors eye US-Iran talks
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Oil little changed as investors eye US-Iran talks

Oil little changed as investors eye US-Iran talks
  • Brent crude futures slid 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $91.48 a barrel at 0425 GMT
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged down on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in US crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.
Brent crude futures slid 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $91.48 a barrel at 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.62 a barrel, down 4 cents.
Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows.
US crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels — their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 369,000-barrel rise.
US product supplied — the best proxy for demand — peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.
“We are seeing some consolidation after a fairly constructive EIA report,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.
However, investors are closely watching the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks which resumed this week. A deal could lift US sanctions on Iranian oil and ease global supply tightness.
The White House publicly pressured Iran on Wednesday to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement quickly, saying that it will be impossible to return to the accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.
“The core uncertainty remains whether Iran is willing to sign on the dotted line,” Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said, adding that the consultancy was holding onto a 40 percent call on a return to the agreement.
The restoration of sanction waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, which were announced last week, along with some positive comments from Russian diplomats, suggest that the parties are moving closer toward a deal, Patterson said.
“Any quick deal would likely put some further downward pressure on prices, as it would help alleviate some concerns over the lack of spare OPEC capacity,” he added.
Separately, US President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies and developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, during a phone call on Wednesday.
Salman also spoke about maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets and emphasized the need to maintain the OPEC+ supply agreement, state news agency SPA said.
In Europe, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be meeting allies and partners in Munich next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine. 

Topics: Oil US

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering
Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering
Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has completed the offering of US dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million to investors in the Kingdoms and internationally.

The settlement of the issuance, with a total of 3,750 bonds, will take place on Feb. 16, a bourse filing on Thursday revealed.

To manage the issuance, the bank had earlier appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Riyad Capital.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support financial and strategic needs. 

Topics: Riyad Bank

Uber reports $892m Q4 profit, topping expectations

Uber reports $892m Q4 profit, topping expectations
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Uber reports $892m Q4 profit, topping expectations

Uber reports $892m Q4 profit, topping expectations
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a strong demand recovery following the latest COVID-19 wave.
The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from year-ago levels following an acquisition of logistics company Transplace.
Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago, reflecting improving demand but also greater availability of drivers following a recruitment push.
Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion.
“Our results demonstrate just how far we’ve come since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
“While the omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25 percent month-on-month in the most recent week.”
“Of course Covid remains a part of our lives,” Khosrowshahi added. “The silver lining is that the impacts are becoming more muted as we learn to live with a virus. Lockdowns are less strict, and vaccines are available across the world.”
Profits were boosted by $1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber’s equity investments. The transportation company lost $968 million in the year-ago period.
Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing total worker volumes to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of 2021.
Khosrowshahi described the shifts in demand in response to changing macro conditions as “a fast twitch muscle” compared with labor, which tends to fluctuate less quickly.
“Now that we’re seeing the omicron bounce back, we’re pretty confident that our supply situation is looking good right now and it’s going to look good,” Khosrowshahi said of the labor situation.
Shares jumped 5.8 percent to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

Topics: Uber

