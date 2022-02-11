France eases indoor mask wearing rules

PARIS: In public places in France where entry is subject to the COVID-19 vaccine pass people will no longer have to wear masks indoors, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
It said masks will remain mandatory in public transport and in indoor places not subject to the vaccine pass.
The new rule — which takes effect on February 28 — is in line with a health council recommendation and follows a slowdown of the COVID-19 infection rate.
Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists
Updated 9 sec ago
CAIRO: Amira Osman, a Sudanese women’s rights activist, was getting ready for bed a few minutes before midnight when about 30 policemen forced their way into her home in Khartoum last month. The men, many in plainclothes and armed with Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and batons, banged on her bathroom door, ignoring her mother’s pleas to at least allow her to get dressed before they took her away. “It was like they were engaging in a battle or chasing a dangerous terrorist, not a disabled woman,” said Osman’s sister, Amani, a rights lawyer. Osman, who uses crutches since a 2017 accident, was imprisoned twice under Sudan’s former autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir for violating strict Islamic laws governing women’s behavior and dress. This time, she was detained for speaking out against military rule. With her Jan. 22 arrest, Osman joined hundreds of activists and protest leaders targeted since a military coup last October removed a transitional government from power. The detentions have intensified in recent weeks as Sudan plunged into further turmoil with near-daily street protests, sparking fears of an all-out return to the oppressive tactics of Al-Bashir. The coup upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international isolation under Al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 after a popular uprising. “The military delivers one message to international diplomats, that they are interested in a political dialogue and fundamental reform of the state, but then they do nothing to hide their blatant efforts to maintain the status quo and undermine efforts to unseat them,” said Cameron Hudson, a former US State Department official and Sudan expert at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center. Following the coup, security forces launched a deadly crackdown on protesters. They fired live ammunition and tear gas at crowds on the streets and knocked the country’s Internet and mobile signal offline — all in efforts to keep people from gathering. Around 80 people, mostly young men, have been killed and over 2,200 others injured in the protests, according to a Sudanese medical group. Sudanese security forces have also been accused of using sexual violence against women taking part in the demonstrations. The ruling, military-led Sovereign Council said a probe was launched into the allegations of rape and gang rape on Dec. 19, after the United Nations called for an investigation. It is not the first time security forces have been accused of using rape — such attacks occurred under Al-Bashir and also under the military during the transitional period. The US, UK, and Norway, along with the European Union, Canada and Switzerland, called the recent pattern “troubling,” and urged the release of “all those unjustly detained.” “We remind Sudan’s military authorities of their obligations to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety of those detained or arrested and the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases,” the group said in a statement released by the US State Department. Osman’s detention drew condemnation and concern internationally. She was finally released on Sunday. But for nearly a week after the arrest, her family didn’t know where she was held. Then, they received a phone call asking them to send clothes to a prison in Khartoum’s twin city, Omdurman, according to her sister, who also is her lawyer. Osman said she spent the first three days in solitary confinement in “very bad and humiliating conditions.” Then another activist, Eman Mirghani, joined her in the cell. Mirghani remains in detention. Authorities accused Osman of possession of illegal weapons and ammunition — the “five old bullets” found in her wardrobe, she said, souvenirs from the 2016 national shooting championship in which she competed. It’s unclear who the officers are who stormed Osman’s house. During the raid, they said they were from a drug-combating force, but Amani Osman, the sister-lawyer, said she believes they were actually from the country’s feared General Intelligence Service. Formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service, the agency was for decades a tool used by Al-Bashir’s government to clamp down on dissent. After the coup, the military reinstated the agency’s powers, which include detaining people without informing their families. They are known to keep many of their detainees in secret prisons called “Ghost Houses.” Gibreel Hassabu, a lawyer with the Darfur Bar Association, a legal group that focuses on human rights, said the exact number of those detained across the county is still unknown — a situation reminiscent of Al-Bashir’s rule. Hassabu says he knows of over 200 activists and protest leaders detained in the Sudanese capital alone. Many activists were taken from their homes or snatched from the streets, according to documents he provided to The Associated Press. At least 46 activists are held in Khartoum’s Souba Prison, the documents show. Some female activists — including Amira Osman — are sent to the women’s prison in Omdurman. The wave of arrests has expanded following the killing of a senior police officer during a Jan. 13 protest close to the presidential palace in Khartoum. The officer was stabbed to death, according to local media. Security forces raided a Khartoum hospital and arrested six, including an injured protester and women who were visiting him, accusing them of being responsible for the killing. And on Jan. 29, paramilitary troops from the Rapid Support Forces, another security body with a reputation for brutality, grabbed Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Naqdalla, an activist and physician, from a Khartoum street, his family said. A spokesman for the RSF did not answer requests for comment. The force is largely comprised of former militiamen and has been implicated in atrocities under Al-Bashir in the the western region of Darfur. It is headed by the country’s second most powerful general, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and runs its own detention centers in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. This week, authorities rearrested Khalid Omar, a minister in the ousted transitional government. Omar had been detained in the Oct. 25 coup and was released a month later as part of a deal between the military and civilian leaders. His party, the opposition Sudanese Congress Party, said he was taken Wednesday at the party’s headquarters. Also arrested Wednesday was Wagdi Saleh, a member of a government-run agency tasked with dismantling the legacy of Al-Bashir’s regime, according to the pro-democracy Forces of Freedom and Change alliance. The trend has frustrated diplomats working to bring the military and civilian leaders to some sort of an agreement. “Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” said Lucy Tamlyn, US chargé d’affaires in Sudan.
Brits take to skies as COVID-19 travel rules scrapped
Egypt, Dubai among top destinations
British Airways urges other countries to follow suit
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Egypt and Dubai are among the top destinations for hundreds of thousands of holidaying Brits after COVID-19 testing rules were scrapped for fully vaccinated flyers.
As of 4 a.m. on Friday, Brits no longer need to take a test on their arrival back in the UK. ABTA, formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents, said the easing of restrictions represents a “new chapter” for the travel industry’s recovery.
It added that among the most popular destinations is Egypt for a shorter flight and Dubai for those willing to fly further.
Stansted Airport told ABTA that it is expecting around 200,000 passengers to depart between Feb. 11 and 18.
Gatwick is expecting so many travelers that it has reopened a terminal that had been shut due to the near-total drop in demand for travel during two years of the pandemic. The airport is expecting around 186,000 travelers during the half-term break.
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said: “We hope that other countries will soon catch up with the UK’s pragmatic approach.”
WHO chief scientist: pandemic has not ended as more variants expected
Swaminathan was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters
CAPE TOWN: The World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Friday that the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants.
“We have seen the virus evolve, mutate ... so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic,” Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process
The UAE has agreed to provide temporary homes for thousands of Afghans evacuated last year when the Taliban seized power in their country
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Hundreds of Afghans have launched a rare protest at a United Arab Emirates facility where they have been housed since fleeing their homeland last year, holding banners pleading for freedom and demanding to be sent to the United States to be resettled.
Thousands of Afghans were last year evacuated to the Gulf Arab state on behalf of the United States and other Western countries amid the chaotic US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan and return to power of the hard-line Islamist Taliban movement.
The UAE, a close US partner, agreed to provide Afghans with temporary housing as they waited to be resettled elsewhere.
Six months later, however, many are still in the UAE, living in tightly controlled facilities.
Protests started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, two demonstrators told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, fearing retribution from authorities for speaking out.
Videos sent to Reuters showed men, women and children calling on Washington to welcome them to their second home.
Similar videos and images were widely shared on social media.
The two protesters, one of whom shared the videos, said the rally was triggered by the persistent lack of information on when Afghans would be resettled.
One of those protesters told Reuters by phone that some Afghans were detained by Emirati authorities as demonstrations began.
The UAE government and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi had no immediate comment on the protests.
Shawn VanDiver, a US Navy veteran and president of #AfghanEvac, a coalition of volunteer groups, said the Afghans were understandably frustrated and that there was a shared, global responsibility of being open and honest with them.
“The coalition is going to do everything they can to hold the US government and others to clear, concize and accurate communications,” he said.
It is unclear how many Afghans are being housed in the UAE, which last September said it had evacuated 9,000 Afghan nations who were on their way third countries.
Advocates and protesters estimate there are 12,000 housed across two facilities in Abu Dhabi.
One of the protesters said conditions in the facilities were prison-like.
Two sources familiar with the process told Reuters the United States was prioritising those in Abu Dhabi who had visas or applications to go the United States but many there had neither.
A protest sign at one of the Abu Dhabi facilities read: “When we were evacuated, the (US) dept (department) of defense had the control of the (Kabul) airport. No-one came by themselves.”
Ahmad Mohibi, a former US counter-terrorism adviser in Afghanistan who has assisted those fleeing Afghanistan, said US flights carrying Afghans from the UAE stopped in November.
Some Afghans had threatened to go on a hunger strike in protest as they wait for resettlement, while a small group had asked to return to Afghanistan, he said.
“There is no transparency,” Mohibi said, criticizing the US resettlement process for the Afghans in the UAE facilities.
UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud, lawmakers say
The government has found that some employers have taken advantage of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to claim money for workers who did not exist
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its COVID-19 support programs as taxpayers face losing at least 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.
The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinizes state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks “rewarding the unscrupulous” and officials seen to be “soft on fraud.”
After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat. At the time, the government described the support as one of the most significant economic interventions in British history.
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, widely known as furlough, cost 70 billion pounds — the most expensive single piece of UK economic support during the pandemic. At its peak, the program paid a third of British workers’ wages.
The government also spent 28.1 billion pounds on a parallel scheme for the self-employed and 840 million pounds offering discounted meals at restaurants, cafes, and pubs.
But the government has since found that some employers claimed money for workers who did not exist, and others took cash while their staff continued to work.
The committee criticized the government’s “unambitious” plans to only recover about 2 billion pounds of the estimated 6 billion pounds lost to criminals or given out incorrectly.
“Every taxpayers’ pound lost to a fraudster will lead to honest ordinary people feeling the post-pandemic pinch harder and harder,” said Meg Hillier, chair of the committee. “With the current parlous state of the public finances we can ill-afford to be so cavalier over so much taxpayers’ money.”
A government spokesperson rejected many of committee’s statements and said the support was created quickly to support people in desperate need. He said no fraudulent payments have been written off and the government was taking action to recover over-payments.
“The vast majority of payments in the schemes were made correctly to employers, and most error and fraud was legitimate claimants making mistakes or inflating their claims, often small per case,” the spokesperson said.
“The cost of inaction would have been far greater than the cost of fraud and error in the support schemes.”
But Theodore Agnew, a junior minister who was responsible for government efforts to counter fraud, resigned in protest last month. He said the oversight of a separate business loan program was “nothing less than woeful” and accused the government of making “schoolboy errors.”
Britain’s public spending chief last month urged z those who swindled billions of dollars of COVID support money from the state to give the cash back.
“We will now pursue anybody who has taken this money fraudulently,” Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said. “And I would urge anyone who’s taken that money and didn’t really need it to make contact.”