Brits take to skies as COVID-19 travel rules scrapped

LONDON: Egypt and Dubai are among the top destinations for hundreds of thousands of holidaying Brits after COVID-19 testing rules were scrapped for fully vaccinated flyers.
As of 4 a.m. on Friday, Brits no longer need to take a test on their arrival back in the UK. ABTA, formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents, said the easing of restrictions represents a “new chapter” for the travel industry’s recovery.
It added that among the most popular destinations is Egypt for a shorter flight and Dubai for those willing to fly further.
Stansted Airport told ABTA that it is expecting around 200,000 passengers to depart between Feb. 11 and 18.
Gatwick is expecting so many travelers that it has reopened a terminal that had been shut due to the near-total drop in demand for travel during two years of the pandemic. The airport is expecting around 186,000 travelers during the half-term break.
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said: “We hope that other countries will soon catch up with the UK’s pragmatic approach.”
Online platform users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza. The fighting left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.
Lebanon previously blocked the release of “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and its sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2021, both of which starred Gadot.
“Death on the Nile,” directed by British filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, is currently showing in other countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The film’s story is one of the most famous works of the late British author Agatha Christie, dubbed the Queen of Crime.
The first clip was of German TikTok star Younes Zarou, who boosts more than 44.6 million followers on the video-focused platform. In a short video, the 24-year-old influencer, who is also a singer and actor, receives a direct message from Boss on Instagram that reads: “Meet us in Dubai.” He quickly packs his suitcase and heads over to the UAE city to hop on safari adventures in the desert.
A similar video featured US model Wisdom Kaye, who in the clip said: “I just got this strange DM (direct message) from Boss that says they have a proposition for me, and they want me to meet them in Dubai … and they hope I’m not afraid of heights.”
Its new campaign, Be Your Own Boss, featured a global cast, who also attended the party, including US singer Teyana Taylor, French model Cindy Bruna, Italian actor Michele Morrone, German athlete Alica Ѕchmidt, Senegalese TikToker Khaby Lame, South African model Candice Swanepoel, and US runway star Taylor Hill.
The adverts also featured Emirati twins Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, Iranian triplets Elnaz, Tanaz, and Golnaz Hakkak, Iraqi para-athlete Zainab Al-Eqabi and others, who posed championing the brand’s latest release.
Other regional social media stars attending the event included Sherif Fayed from Egypt, Emirati Mthayel Al-Ali, Soha Taha, Haifa Beseisso, Maram Zbaeda, and Yasmin Meimand.
“I am very excited to share the stage with Dr. Rupy Aujla and have a chat about altering traditional recipes for the modern and health-conscious table,” she told Arab News.
“Cooking has always been a nostalgic process of connecting with my roots and a creative outlet to develop new and modern recipes that makes cooking accessible,” added the entrepreneur and social media influencer.
The “Cooking with Zahra” author’s culinary journey started with her online blog in 2010 and soon after she presented her own cooking shows on MBC3 and hosted the fourth season of food and travel documentary “Maggi Diaries” on MBC1.
As a third culture kid, Abdalla said she always struggled to find her identity.
“I was born in London, raised in Vancouver, and lived in Riyadh, Khartoum, Athens, and London. I was neither Eastern nor Western, and I was neither very traditional nor too modern. I always liked living on the fence, in the middle, of all the different polarities.
“The recipes that I share are a celebration of this value system. It truly is a celebration of and respect for tradition and modernity, as well as Eastern and Western culture and food,” she added.
Abdalla’s cookbook is a collection of some of her favorite recipes. But her most-liked dish is her one pot saffron chicken and freekeh.
She said: “I love this recipe because I truly feel like it most represents me. I am half Iranian, my husband is Jordanian, and the flavors and ingredients of this recipe is a marriage of both cultures. In essence it is a traditional recipe prepared in a modern and simple way.”
Abdalla pointed out that food was a wonderful medium “to reminisce on heart-warming memories.”
The culinary world has always been an important aspect of her life. Certain scents, flavors, recipes, and traditions give her comforting and nostalgic memories. “Food is also an expression of love,” she added.
“I would love to see more regional cookbook authors celebrated both regionally and internationally. There are many inspiring and talented chefs and cooks that don’t have the necessary platform to publish their work. It is very rare to meet a regional cookbook author that is not self-published. The investment to write a book can be quite expensive and therefore limiting.”
She said upcoming chefs had to believe in themselves. “Consistency is key in everything you do, because through the process of trial and error and multiple rounds of edits your masterpiece gradually forms.”
Salima Ayadi explores her Algerian heritage in ‘My Silk Road’
Ayadi’s new exhibition features 19 paintings and 30 scarves influenced by Arab culture
Updated 11 February 2022
Hakima Bedouani
PARIS: In her latest exhibiton, “My Silk Road,” the Algerian visual artist Salima Ayadi presents a tribute to her cultural heritage with 19 paintings and 30 scarves inspired by — among other things — Islamic architecture, ceramic and faience patterns, and calligraphy.
The exhibition opened at the National Museum of Antiquities and Islamic Art in Algiers on January 22 and runs until February 13.
Ayadi graduated from the School of Fine Arts of Algiers with a degree in visual communication in 1982. For more than 37 years, she has produced silk-painted works — a technique to which she was introduced by an artist friend while on a trip to Switzerland. She has created artworks and scarves for national institutions such as the Senate and the People’s National Assembly, or for large companies including Sonatrach, Sonelgaz, Air Algeria, to name a few.
“For national institutions, I have worked on the cultural and historical heritage of Algeria, which is particularly rich. My works represent landscapes and monuments of all regions of the Casbah of Algiers, the Tassili n’Ajjer in the South-East, or the Berber patterns of Kabylia,” Ayadi tells Arab News. “These creations have been exhibited and some of them have been offered to foreign partners.” Her work has been shown in numerous group and individual exhibitions both at home and in Libya, Morocco and Iran.
Her first solo exhibition, held in 2017 at the Palace of Culture Moufdi Zakaria in Kouba, was a great success. “This exhibition (was very important), because it allowed me interact and mingle with the public,” she says. At the time, her name was not particularly well-known outside of the art scene, but that soon changed. “I was very pleasantly surprised by the warm manner with which the public welcomed my work, encouraging me to further pursue this discipline,” Ayadi says.
“Discipline” is a particularly apt word for her chosen medium. “Silk painting relies on a quite difficult and complex technique. Indeed, this fabric — smooth and refined — is as delicate as it is (unpredictable),” Ayadi explains. “To begin with, you have to prepare the drawing, make a line with the outliner — this thick gum with a translucent appearance called ‘gutta-percha’. This technique enables you to reduce the diffusion of the color outside the work area, on which you can create patterns and superimpose several colors without the risk of mixing them. This step is particularly difficult, any error is fatal, as it can neither be corrected nor erased.”
Each painting is created over a series of stages, each with its own potential pitfalls. Ayadi says that her selection of colors — reds, blues and greens are particular favorites — is based on the idea behind each painting. Once the selection process is complete, she can get to work — an often-painstaking process.
“You have to be meticulous and patient throughout the implementation of the work,” she warns.
Behind each piece lies her passionate love of her Algerian heritage and her country’s rich and diverse culture. Currently, besides the “My Silk Road” exhibition, she is focused on producing a book of her work, which she hopes to release in the next year or so.
“It is a project that is close to my heart,” she says. “It will include works that show the wealth and variety of cultural heritage of all regions of Algeria.”
Netflix improv show is a pale shadow of its UK source material
Updated 11 February 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: On paper, the British TV series “Murder in Successville” sounds like a tough sell: An improv-based murder mystery starring a different guest each episode, and featuring a series of hyper-exaggerated celebrity impersonations. All with one notable twist — the guest doesn’t know what’s going on. In the way that only the best TV can, it worked, and the show ran for three seasons, earning a passionate UK following.
The Netflix decisionmakers were equally won over, it seems, and commissioned a US remake — “Murderville”. Will Arnett stars as homicide cop Terry Seattle, and is joined by a procession of new partners, including Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Each episode throws Terry and his new recruit into the deep end of the investigation into a murder (albeit without the celebrity impressions from the UK version). Since the guest has no script and knows nothing about the case, to keep the story going, Arnett and the supporting cast must improv their way through, nudging the celebrity towards unmasking the killer.
Though UK show co-creator Andy Brereton and star/writer Tom Davis (who played DI Desmond Sleet, the character upon whom Seattle is based) serve as executive producers on “Murderville,” there remains a real sense of disconnect between the excellent original and this sadly lackluster facsimile. Sure, there are some funny moments when guests such as Nanjiani and Murphy visibly begin to lose their composure during some of the more ridiculous scenes, but “Murderville” very quickly becomes too formulaic, too obviously contrived, to be as entertaining as the UK show. Arnett does his best, but he lacks Davis’ snappy improv ability at times, and his efforts to wrestle the story back on track are too visible to the audience.
Similarly, where guests on the UK show seemed almost cowed into humility by the talented cast of actor/comedians around them, stars such as O’Brien seem to think of “Murderville” as a vehicle for their jokes, rather than a story in which they play a supporting role.
That all tips the show too far towards self-importance, and even the comedy chops of Arnett can’t pull it back.