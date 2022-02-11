You are here

  Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims
  • $7 billion in Afghan assets will be split between desperate Afghans and 9/11 victims
  • Taliban accused the US of stealing Afghanistan's money
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims.
The order calls for US financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund payments from ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism.
International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the US military withdrew.
The White House said in a statement that the order “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”
Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80 percent of the previous Afghan government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.
The lack of funding has led to increased poverty, and aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.
The official noted that US courts where 9/11 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will also have to take action for the victims to be compensated. It will ultimately be up to the courts to decide if the victims have a claim to the $3.5 billion the administration is allotting for them through the trust fund, according to two senior administration officials who brief reporters ahead of the signing.
The Biden administration is still working through details of setting up the trust fund, an effort the White House says will likely take months to sort out.
Because victims have ongoing legal claims on the $7 billion in the US banking system, the courts would have to sign off before the money for humanitarian assistance could be released to Afghanistan, the officials said.
The US launched the war in Afghanistan more than 20 years ago after then-Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Bin Laden, who was born in Saudi Arabia but had his citizenship revoked, relocated to Afghanistan after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.
Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem criticized the Biden administration for not releasing all the funds to Afghanistan.
“Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States of America and its seizure (of those funds) shows the lowest level of humanity . . . of a country and a nation,” Naeem tweeted.
The Biden administration pushed back against criticism that all $7 billion — largely derived from donations by the US and other nations to Afghanistan — should be released to Afghanistan, noting that the 9/11 claimants under the US legal system have a right to have their day in court.
The Justice Department had signaled several months ago that the Biden administration was poised to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by 9/11 victims and families of victims in New York City by filing what’s known as a “statement of interest.” The deadline for that filing had been pushed back until Friday because the department said the administration needed to resolve “many complex and important” issues that required consultation with “numerous senior officials and executive agencies and components.”
The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.
Afghanistan has more than $9 billion in reserves, including just over $7 billion in reserves held in the United States. The rest is largely in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
As of January the Taliban had managed to pay salaries of their ministries but were struggling to keep employees at work. They have promised to open schools for girls after the Afghan new year at the end of March, but humanitarian organizations say money is needed to pay teachers. Universities for women have reopened in several provinces with the Taliban saying the staggered opening will be completed by the end of February when all universities for women and men will open, a major concession to international demands.
In recent months, Afghans have been able to withdraw only $200 weekly and that only in Afghanis, not in US currency. Afghanistan’s economy has teetered on the verge of collapse.
The United Nations last month issued an appeal for nearly $5 billion, its largest ever appeal for one country, predicting nearly 90 percent of the country’s 38 million people were surviving below the poverty level of $1.90 a day. The UN also warned that upward of 1 million children risked starvation.
David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, urged release of the funds to prevent famine, at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the matter Wednesday.
“The humanitarian community did not choose the government, but that is no excuse to punish the people, and there is a middle course — to help the Afghan people without embracing the new government,” Miliband said.

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother
  • Father Jacques Hamel was stabbed to death by 2 Daesh terrorists in 2016
  • Sister: ‘There is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all’
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The sister of a French priest killed in an Islamist terror attack has bonded with the killer’s mother.

Speaking in an interview with French press ahead of a trial for alleged co-conspirators next week, Rosaline Hamel, 81, said she had decided to get to know the mother of one of the attackers so “we could handle our pain together.”

Her brother, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed by two men, both of whom had pledged allegiance to Daesh, in a 2016 attack in the church in the commune of Saint-Etienne-de-Rouvray, near the city of Rouen.

Rosaline decided to bond with the mother of Adel Kermiche, who was shot dead by police after killing Jacques.

She said it felt “entirely natural” to contact Kermiche’s mother, whom she sees on a regular basis.

Explaining her decision to reach out, she said: “I thought, ‘What if it was my son who, despite the education I had given him, had taken the wrong path to the point of becoming an assassin? How great would my pain have been then?’”

Speaking of next week’s trial, Rosaline said: “When I give evidence (in court), there is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all.”

She, like the local church institution, has vehemently distanced herself from far-right anti-Muslim sentiment and rhetoric in the wake of the killing.

The Diocese of Rouen said it “regrets the political instrumentalization” of Jacques’ death after supporters of Eric Zemmour, the hardline pundit running for the presidency, used the priest’s picture online to back his claims that Muslims are a threat to France.

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul
  • A Taliban spokesman said the authorities are looking into the issue
  • But since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

KABUL: Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.
“Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others,” the UNHCR tweeted.
One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades and has regularly traveled to the war-ravaged country.
“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” his wife Natalia Antelava tweeted.
“We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the issue.
“We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not,” Mujahid said.
Since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent, by forcefully dispersing women’s protests, detaining critics of the regime and beating several journalists.
Two Afghan journalists were detained for a few days earlier this month before being released.
Four women protesters have been missing since last month after taking part in anti-Taliban demonstrations.
The Taliban authorities have denied any involvement.

Pleas by Pope and Jill Biden ‘hindered Kabul evacuation’

Pleas by Pope and Jill Biden ‘hindered Kabul evacuation’
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Pleas by Pope and Jill Biden ‘hindered Kabul evacuation’

Pleas by Pope and Jill Biden ‘hindered Kabul evacuation’
  • High-profile requests ‘ate up bandwidth’: operation commander
  • 17-day evacuation of Kabul was marred by chaos and violence
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The American-led evacuation of NATO allies from Afghanistan was hindered by appeals from First Lady Jill Biden and the Pope, according to the operation’s commander.

Rear Admiral Peter Vasely said calls, emails and texts — which also flooded in from veterans and the media — were a “distraction” that “created competition for already stressed resources.”

He said that social media further exacerbated some difficulties — including campaigns for the military to save certain dogs.

Vasely said that the priority was to evacuate American citizens first, followed by permanent residents and then Afghans who had assisted the US throughout 20 years of occupation and counter-terror operations.

“But you had everyone from the White House down with a new flavor of the day for prioritization,” he told army investigators in a declassified report obtained by The Washington Post through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Asked by the army’s lead investigator whether it was true that the Pope and the first lady requested help on behalf of specific people, Vasely said: “That’s accurate. I was being contacted by representatives from the Holy See to assist the Italian military contingent.

“I cannot stress enough how these high-profile requests ate up bandwidth.”

So many appeals flooded in during the 17-day evacuation that Vasely had to divert personnel into a “co-ordination cell” to process the pleas.

Vasely was speaking in a sworn testimony for the US army investigation of a suicide bombing that killed an estimated 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members outside Kabul’s international airport on Aug. 26.

The White House said information was sent to the airport that might help to identify those in need of assistance, with operational control left to Vasely.

“That was people in good faith trying to facilitate the evacuation of people they were concerned about,” an official said.

France eases indoor mask wearing rules

France eases indoor mask wearing rules
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

France eases indoor mask wearing rules

France eases indoor mask wearing rules
  • The new rule will take effect on February 28
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: In public places in France where entry is subject to the COVID-19 vaccine pass people will no longer have to wear masks indoors, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
It said masks will remain mandatory in public transport and in indoor places not subject to the vaccine pass.
The new rule — which takes effect on February 28 — is in line with a health council recommendation and follows a slowdown of the COVID-19 infection rate.

Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists

Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists
Updated 11 February 2022
AP

Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists

Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists
  • The detentions have intensified in recent weeks as Sudan plunged into further turmoil with near-daily street protests
  • It’s unclear who the officers are who stormed Osman’s house
Updated 11 February 2022
AP

CAIRO: Amira Osman, a Sudanese women’s rights activist, was getting ready for bed a few minutes before midnight when about 30 policemen forced their way into her home in Khartoum last month.
The men, many in plainclothes and armed with Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and batons, banged on her bathroom door, ignoring her mother’s pleas to at least allow her to get dressed before they took her away.
“It was like they were engaging in a battle or chasing a dangerous terrorist, not a disabled woman,” said Osman’s sister, Amani, a rights lawyer.
Osman, who uses crutches since a 2017 accident, was imprisoned twice under Sudan’s former autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir for violating strict Islamic laws governing women’s behavior and dress. This time, she was detained for speaking out against military rule.
With her Jan. 22 arrest, Osman joined hundreds of activists and protest leaders targeted since a military coup last October removed a transitional government from power.
The detentions have intensified in recent weeks as Sudan plunged into further turmoil with near-daily street protests, sparking fears of an all-out return to the oppressive tactics of Al-Bashir. The coup upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international isolation under Al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 after a popular uprising.
“The military delivers one message to international diplomats, that they are interested in a political dialogue and fundamental reform of the state, but then they do nothing to hide their blatant efforts to maintain the status quo and undermine efforts to unseat them,” said Cameron Hudson, a former US State Department official and Sudan expert at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.
Following the coup, security forces launched a deadly crackdown on protesters. They fired live ammunition and tear gas at crowds on the streets and knocked the country’s Internet and mobile signal offline — all in efforts to keep people from gathering. Around 80 people, mostly young men, have been killed and over 2,200 others injured in the protests, according to a Sudanese medical group.
Sudanese security forces have also been accused of using sexual violence against women taking part in the demonstrations. The ruling, military-led Sovereign Council said a probe was launched into the allegations of rape and gang rape on Dec. 19, after the United Nations called for an investigation. It is not the first time security forces have been accused of using rape — such attacks occurred under Al-Bashir and also under the military during the transitional period.
The US, UK, and Norway, along with the European Union, Canada and Switzerland, called the recent pattern “troubling,” and urged the release of “all those unjustly detained.”
“We remind Sudan’s military authorities of their obligations to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety of those detained or arrested and the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases,” the group said in a statement released by the US State Department.
Osman’s detention drew condemnation and concern internationally. She was finally released on Sunday.
But for nearly a week after the arrest, her family didn’t know where she was held. Then, they received a phone call asking them to send clothes to a prison in Khartoum’s twin city, Omdurman, according to her sister, who also is her lawyer.
Osman said she spent the first three days in solitary confinement in “very bad and humiliating conditions.” Then another activist, Eman Mirghani, joined her in the cell. Mirghani remains in detention.
Authorities accused Osman of possession of illegal weapons and ammunition — the “five old bullets” found in her wardrobe, she said, souvenirs from the 2016 national shooting championship in which she competed.
It’s unclear who the officers are who stormed Osman’s house. During the raid, they said they were from a drug-combating force, but Amani Osman, the sister-lawyer, said she believes they were actually from the country’s feared General Intelligence Service.
Formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service, the agency was for decades a tool used by Al-Bashir’s government to clamp down on dissent. After the coup, the military reinstated the agency’s powers, which include detaining people without informing their families. They are known to keep many of their detainees in secret prisons called “Ghost Houses.”
Gibreel Hassabu, a lawyer with the Darfur Bar Association, a legal group that focuses on human rights, said the exact number of those detained across the county is still unknown — a situation reminiscent of Al-Bashir’s rule.
Hassabu says he knows of over 200 activists and protest leaders detained in the Sudanese capital alone. Many activists were taken from their homes or snatched from the streets, according to documents he provided to The Associated Press.
At least 46 activists are held in Khartoum’s Souba Prison, the documents show. Some female activists — including Amira Osman — are sent to the women’s prison in Omdurman.
The wave of arrests has expanded following the killing of a senior police officer during a Jan. 13 protest close to the presidential palace in Khartoum. The officer was stabbed to death, according to local media. Security forces raided a Khartoum hospital and arrested six, including an injured protester and women who were visiting him, accusing them of being responsible for the killing.
And on Jan. 29, paramilitary troops from the Rapid Support Forces, another security body with a reputation for brutality, grabbed Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Naqdalla, an activist and physician, from a Khartoum street, his family said.
A spokesman for the RSF did not answer requests for comment. The force is largely comprised of former militiamen and has been implicated in atrocities under Al-Bashir in the the western region of Darfur. It is headed by the country’s second most powerful general, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and runs its own detention centers in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
This week, authorities rearrested Khalid Omar, a minister in the ousted transitional government. Omar had been detained in the Oct. 25 coup and was released a month later as part of a deal between the military and civilian leaders. His party, the opposition Sudanese Congress Party, said he was taken Wednesday at the party’s headquarters.
Also arrested Wednesday was Wagdi Saleh, a member of a government-run agency tasked with dismantling the legacy of Al-Bashir’s regime, according to the pro-democracy Forces of Freedom and Change alliance.
The trend has frustrated diplomats working to bring the military and civilian leaders to some sort of an agreement.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” said Lucy Tamlyn, US chargé d’affaires in Sudan.

