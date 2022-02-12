Formula One extends Bahrain GP contract through 2036

Newcastle’s new director of football bids farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brighton

NEWCASTLE: Dan Ashworth has issued a Brighton and Hove Albion farewell message ahead of his arrival at Newcastle United.

Arab News understands that the final details on a package to release former Football Association chief Ashworth from his Seagulls’ deal is being negotiated, with a Magpies announcement expected in due course.

Ashworth resigned from his post as technical director at the Amex Stadium last week after agreeing to take up the role of director of football in the new Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-financed revolution at St. James’ Park.

The 50-year-old English football pioneer, regarded as the best in the business in his homeland due to his work on the England DNA project, is now on gardening leave seeing out his notice period on his Brighton deal.

And Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England.

“It was a really difficult decision. I thought about it for a long time and thought about it really seriously because I wasn’t looking for a job,” he said.

“I didn’t apply for the job, and I have been really happy at Brighton. It’s a brilliant club, it’s really well run, there’s really good people to work with and (chairman) Tony (Bloom) and (chief executive officer) Paul (Barber) run it in the right way.

“You talk sometimes about jobs having push or pull factors, there were no push factors. It was nothing like ‘if only I could change this.’ I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brighton, living in the city and the area. The support I have had from staff and supporters, players, and everyone has been excellent.

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision. When I have left jobs before, it’s felt like the right time, or there have been push factors, but certainly that wasn’t the case here and I can only speak favorably about the club, the structure, and the people here,” he added.

It is hoped that Ashworth will start at United as soon as possible, rather than be made to work through his notice period, the exact timeframe of which is not known.

The Magpies are also hoping to name their new chief executive officer within a matter of weeks, as revealed by Arab News. Recruitment firm Nolan Partners has been conducting the selection and interview process for the role.

Ashworth, though, admitted that he had left Brighton with a “heavy heart.”

He said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant; I have loved every minute of it. I leave with a heavy heart, I genuinely do, and I will be watching the progress of the club, hoping the club go from strength-to-strength and continue the outstanding progress the club has made with Tony as chairman. So, a huge thank you to everyone, players, staff, supporters, and the city, I have had a wonderful time.”