Formula One extends Bahrain GP contract through 2036
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 28, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
PARIS: Formula One extended its contract to continue racing in Bahrain until 2036, saying Friday that the Middle Eastern country holds a “very special place in our sport.”
The Sakhir-based circuit has held F1 races since 2004 and will stage the season-opener next month.
The Bahrain GP is scheduled March 20 and the Bahrain International Circuit will also host pre-season testing. Hamilton won the race in 2021.
“Since 2004, we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.
Domenicali credited Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa with helping to extend the partnership.
“Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to welcome Formula 1 and it has a very special place in our sport, and I personally want to thank Prince Salman and his team for their dedication and hard work throughout our partnership and look forward to the many years of racing ahead of us,” Domenicali said.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a thrilling title last year in controversial fashion with a last-lap overtake of Hamilton’s Mercedes in the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

  • The Saudi skier has continued his training regularly since his arrival in Beijing on Feb. 3
RIYADH: Fayik Abdi, who is representing Saudi Arabia in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, has completed his training in preparation for his historic participation in the Alpine Skiing competition on Sunday.
Abdi will compete in the Giant Slalom ski competition, which kicks off at 5 a.m. local time, and is the first Saudi and Gulf athlete to participate in the Winter Olympics since its inception in 1924.
He qualified for the Olympics in December, after achieving an average of 131.03 points over five of his best-scored races, a record time.
Since his arrival in Beijing on Feb. 3, the Saudi skier has continued his training regularly, led by his coaches Patrice Lucas and Daniel Sanz, in preparation for the competition, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

Abdi is expected to gain new Olympic experience that will contribute to building a different future for winter sports in the Kingdom, the statement added.
Only five Arab Olympic committees have qualified for the Winter Olympics since it began nearly a hundred years ago in 1924 in Chamonix in the French Alps, and they include Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: 2022 Winter Olympics Fayik Abdi Saudi Arabia Beijing Winter Olympics skiing

  • The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12
  • Eriksen made a surprise return to the English Premier League with Brentford in January.
LONDON: Christian Eriksen says he has no anxiety about playing his first match since a cardiac arrest and believes a return to England was perfect after the incident last summer.
The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12, when he collapsed and in his own words was “gone from this world for five minutes” during a European Championship match against Finland.
After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator days after the incident, Eriksen had to be released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy preventing athletes from competing with an ICD. He made a surprise return to the English Premier League with Brentford in January.
Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed on Friday the former Tottenham playmaker will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which could open the door for him to be involved at Arsenal on Feb. 19.
“I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more toward game time,” Eriksen said on Friday at his unveiling news conference at Brentford Community Stadium.
“No, if there was any anxiety I wouldn’t go back.
“If I wasn’t fully committed and feel like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting my ICD in me, then I wouldn’t go back. No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back.”
Eriksen trained with his teammates for the first time on Monday but was familiar with several of them who are Denmark internationals.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has previously worked with Frank in Danish age-group teams and yet had no ambitions to return to England before he suffered a cardiac arrest, having spent 6 1/2 years in the UK with Tottenham before leaving in January 2020. Unable then to play in Italy, he considered an England return the best alternative.
He passed the required medical checks and cleared to play in the Premier League with the ICD.
Daley Blind, Eriksen’s former Ajax teammate who also played for Manchester United, is a notable footballer to still play with a pacemaker.
“First of all, I felt from the beginning of this I needed to prove you can play with an ICD and if something that bad has happened, you can be returning to a normal life afterwards,” Eriksen insisted. “That is more the motivation for me, to show I am capable of that.
“At the same time, I haven’t forgotten how to play football. My body is still the same and my vision and ability is still the same. Of course it is about kicking on, getting used to my teammates and falling into the rhythm of the team.”

Topics: Denmark Christian Eriksen Premier league Brentford

Newcastle’s new director of football bids farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brighton

Dan Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England. (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Dan Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England. (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Ashworth resigned from his post as technical director at the Amex Stadium last week after agreeing to take up the new role
NEWCASTLE: Dan Ashworth has issued a Brighton and Hove Albion farewell message ahead of his arrival at Newcastle United.

Arab News understands that the final details on a package to release former Football Association chief Ashworth from his Seagulls’ deal is being negotiated, with a Magpies announcement expected in due course.

Ashworth resigned from his post as technical director at the Amex Stadium last week after agreeing to take up the role of director of football in the new Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-financed revolution at St. James’ Park.

The 50-year-old English football pioneer, regarded as the best in the business in his homeland due to his work on the England DNA project, is now on gardening leave seeing out his notice period on his Brighton deal.

And Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England.

“It was a really difficult decision. I thought about it for a long time and thought about it really seriously because I wasn’t looking for a job,” he said.

“I didn’t apply for the job, and I have been really happy at Brighton. It’s a brilliant club, it’s really well run, there’s really good people to work with and (chairman) Tony (Bloom) and (chief executive officer) Paul (Barber) run it in the right way.

“You talk sometimes about jobs having push or pull factors, there were no push factors. It was nothing like ‘if only I could change this.’ I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brighton, living in the city and the area. The support I have had from staff and supporters, players, and everyone has been excellent.

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision. When I have left jobs before, it’s felt like the right time, or there have been push factors, but certainly that wasn’t the case here and I can only speak favorably about the club, the structure, and the people here,” he added.

It is hoped that Ashworth will start at United as soon as possible, rather than be made to work through his notice period, the exact timeframe of which is not known.

The Magpies are also hoping to name their new chief executive officer within a matter of weeks, as revealed by Arab News. Recruitment firm Nolan Partners has been conducting the selection and interview process for the role.

Ashworth, though, admitted that he had left Brighton with a “heavy heart.”

He said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant; I have loved every minute of it. I leave with a heavy heart, I genuinely do, and I will be watching the progress of the club, hoping the club go from strength-to-strength and continue the outstanding progress the club has made with Tony as chairman. So, a huge thank you to everyone, players, staff, supporters, and the city, I have had a wonderful time.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament returns in Saudi Arabia after pandemic hiatus

The AlUla Desert Polo tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
The AlUla Desert Polo tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • 12 players in four teams will play four matches during the two-day event, set against the stunning backdrop of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • Melissa Ganzi, who beat breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, makes history by becoming the first woman to compete in a polo match in Saudi Arabia
ALULA: After a two-year hiatus, desert polo made its triumphant return to Al-Fursan Village Stadium in AlUla on Friday. The two-day Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament marks the grand finale of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The sport is steeped in Arab culture and tradition and its origins can be traced back to the 5th century B.C. in the region and, so it was fitting that after the extended break caused by the pandemic the event returned for its second season against the majestic backdrop of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Organized by Royal Commission for AlUla and the Saudi Polo Federation, the tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals, with two matches played on Friday and two on Saturday.

The Saudi players included Prince Salman Bin Sultan bin Salman, Prince Abdul Rahman bin Faisal, Prince Salman bin Mansour and Prince Sultan bin Khaled Al-Faisal. They were joined by international professionals including promising young Palestinian player Noor Abu Khadra, Pablo Mac Donough, David “Pelon” Stirling, Juan Martin Nero and Adolfo Cambiaso.

If, as is often suggested, polo is the “sport of kings,” Melissa Ganzi is perhaps its queen. After beating breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, she makes history this weekend by becoming the first woman to compete in a polo match in Saudi Arabia.

“I could not be more honored to be included in this historic event and to be making history and to be, hopefully, setting an example for other women to play polo — hopefully Saudi women and just women in general, especially young women,” Ganzi told Arab News.

She said the sport helped her recovery from cancer and strengthened her bonds with her family.

“I had breast cancer during the pandemic,” she said. “I finished radiation therapy at the end of December 2020 and I was able to play polo in February, a few months later, so I was really happy to have polo in my life and to get back to playing.

“And only now that I’m feeling better, a year later, do I realize how hard it was to play polo at that time. I’m thankful to my family and to polo.”

In addition to the sporting action during the tournament, which is being live-streamed, the entertainment includes horse shows and music from female Bahraini DJ Kayan.

Topics: polo Saudi Arabia AlUla AlUla Desert Polo Richard Mille

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title
  • Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt
  • Klopp may not need to rush Mané back, however, as Liverpool has plenty of attacking options
LIVERPOOL, England: Sadio Mané has returned to Liverpool after celebrating Senegal’s title in the African Cup of Nations and is set to be in contention for the Premier League match at Burnley on Sunday.
Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the final. Senegal’s Lions of Teranga were feted with a parade and a presidential ceremony in Dakar.
“He will probably emotionally still be high-flying, but physically we have to see, how intense it was for him the last few days,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.
Klopp may not need to rush Mané back, however, as Liverpool have plenty of attacking options. New winger Luis Diaz made an impressive debut and Diogo Jota scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday.
Salah came on as a substitute in a win that keeps second-place Liverpool nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Liverpool is also chasing titles in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
“It’s good to have options with the quality the boys have,” Klopp said.
Mané was expected to train Friday and Klopp said “we make a decision after that, how he feels and all that stuff.”
Burnley are in last place but has games in hand after coronavirus-related postponements earlier in the season.

Topics: Liverpool Senegal African Cup of Nations Sadio Mane

