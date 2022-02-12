You are here

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
This handout picture taken and released by press-service of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8, 2022 shows tanks of the Ukrainian Military forces taking part in a drill in Dnipropetrovsk region. (AFP)




Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine



DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian embassy in Kiev on Saturday have urged Saudi citizens to quickly contact the embassy to facilitate their departure from Ukraine as tensions mount with Russia. 

The embassy also advised citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine, state television reported. 

Many countries on Saturday have issued a notice advising against traveling to Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Arab countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Iraq have warned citizens from traveling to Ukraine and urged those present in the country to depart immediately.  

British nationals were also informed that those who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect a military evacuation if conflict with Russia ensues, junior defence minister James Heappey told Sky News on Saturday.

“British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation,” he said.

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra called on Dutch citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation there .

Germany on Saturday asked its nationals whose presence in Ukraine was not "imperative" to leave, saying a “military conflict cannot be excluded” as tensions mount.

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have again shot up in the last few days due to the massive movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian border,” the foreign ministry said.

“If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is imperative. If that is not the case, please leave the country for the time being.” 

Americans in Ukraine were told Friday they should leave within 48 hours as Russia could attack at any time, likely with an air assault, the White House said.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of seeking to provoke a conflict in Ukraine. 

(with Reuters and AFP)

 

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans
Updated 12 February 2022


Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans
  • The attack occurred in a region with a long history of violence
  • Clan leader Peges Mamasainged and eight others were killed as they traveled down a farm-lined road in Maguindanao province
Updated 12 February 2022


COTABATO, Philippines: Nine people were killed and three injured in the southern Philippines Saturday when a convoy of SUVs was shot at in an ambush linked to a feud between rival Muslim clans, police said.
The attack occurred in a region with a long history of violence, and a short drive from where 58 people — including 32 journalists — were murdered in the nation’s worst political massacre in 2009.
Clan leader Peges Mamasainged and eight others were killed as they traveled down a farm-lined road in Maguindanao province, according to police.
Both the victims and attackers were led by former commanders of a Muslim guerilla group that waged a bloody, decades-long insurgency in the region before a peace agreement was signed in 2014, provincial police spokesman Fhaeyd Cana told AFP.
Authorities are looking for suspects led by Mamasainged’s rival, Cana said, adding the two families were involved in a long-running blood feud.
Well-armed Muslim families in the mainly Catholic country’s lawless south at times resort to clan warfare to settle disputes that can last for generations.
“[Guindulungan town] police described this attack as a rido,” Cana said, using the local term for blood feud.
The attack was the province’s bloodiest since the 2009 massacre, he added.
Five clan members were among the gunmen found guilty of those killings. The family’s leaders were sentenced to 30-year prison terms in 2019.
Both the main suspect in Saturday’s attack and the slain Mamasainged were once commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the military arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
The front signed a peace deal with Manila in March 2014, ending decades of rebellion that claimed tens of thousands of lives. Its leaders now head a self-ruled area in the former battlefields that includes Maguindanao.
However, the decommissioning of thousands of former guerrilla fighters and their weapons has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as technical issues.

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education
Updated 12 February 2022


Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education
Updated 12 February 2022


UDIPI: Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Muhammad, says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to chose between religion and education.
“The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief,” said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka’s Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.
“My religion has been questioned and insulted by a place which I had considered as a temple of education,” she told Reuters.
“It is more like telling us you chose between your religion or education, that’s a wrong thing,” she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college in Udupi.
Several Muslim girls who protested the ban had received threatening calls and were forced to stay indoors, she added.
College officials say students are allowed to wear the hijab on campus and only asked them to take it off inside the classroom.
Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka’s religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The stand-off has increased fear and anger among minority Muslims, who say the country’s constitution grants them the freedom to wear what they want. Protests over the ban have escalated, with hundreds demonstrating this month in Kolkata and Chennai.
Last week, a judge at the state’s high court referred petitions challenging the ban to a larger panel.
The issue is being closely watched internationally as a test of religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The US Office of International Religious Freedom (IRF) on Friday said the hijab bans “violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”
In response, India’s foreign ministry on Saturday said outside comments over internal issues were not welcome and the matter was under judicial review.
Imthiaz and six other Muslim girls protesting the ban say they are determined to fight for their religious freedom in the face of some hard-line Hindu students and even some of their friends.
“It is really hurtful to see our own friends going against us and telling ‘I have a problem with you wearing the hijab’...its affected our bonds and mental health,” Imthiaz said.

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea — RIA

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea — RIA
Updated 12 February 2022


More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea — RIA

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea — RIA
Updated 12 February 2022


MOSCOW: More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
Russia’s military moves are being closely scrutinized as its massing of troops near Ukraine and a volley of hawkish rhetoric have rattled the West and sparked concern it plans to invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.
RIA said that more than 30 Russian ships have left the ports of Sevastopol and Novorossiisk “in accordance to the plans of the drills” near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
RIA said the aim of the drills was the defense of the coast of Crimea, the outposts of the Black Sea fleet as well as the economy sector and naval communications.
Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.

Tensions in Ukraine heighten as US, Russia pull out some diplomatic staff

Tensions in Ukraine heighten as US, Russia pull out some diplomatic staff
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago



Tensions in Ukraine heighten as US, Russia pull out some diplomatic staff

Tensions in Ukraine heighten as US, Russia pull out some diplomatic staff
  • Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent
  • Lavrov accuses US of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago


As tensions in Ukraine heighten over the possible Russian invasion, Moscow and the US announced on Saturday that they ordered some of their embassy staff out of Kyiv. 

“Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, responding to a media question on the subject.

Aside from some embassy staff, sources said Washington was also withdrawing its staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe from Ukraine (OSCE).

 

The announcement came as the US officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country ahead of a feared Russian invasion. 

The department had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said a limited number of US diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the US could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

‘Propaganda campaign'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Washington of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it may invade. Moscow denies such plans.

In a readout of Saturday's phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.

OSCE

Separately, two diplomatic sources told Reuters that the United States was pulling out its staff at the OSCE in Ukraine with immediate effect.
The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.
The OSCE conducts operations in Ukraine including a civilian monitoring mission in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed separatist republics in the country's east where a war that erupted in 2014 has killed more than 14,000 people.
One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they expected other nations to make similar evacuation decisions soon.
The two sources told Reuters that Britain had decided to move its members of the OSCE from the rebel-held regions of Ukraine to the government-controlled area.

Escalating crisis 

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is escalating, but Germany is making all efforts to find a diplomatic solution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday.
“We must be prepared for all scenarios,” Baerbock said during a news conference in Cairo.

Combat troops to Poland

The Pentagon announced Friday it is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 who already are assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.

The additional soldiers will depart their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, over the next couple days and should be in Poland by early next week, according to a defense official, who provided the information under ground rules set by the Pentagon. They are the remaining elements of an infantry brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Their mission will be to train and provide deterrence but not to engage in combat in Ukraine.
That announcement came shortly after Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, issued a public warning for all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. Sullivan said Russian President Vladimir Putin could give the order to launch an invasion of Ukraine any day now.
In addition to the US troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 US soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania in a similar mission of reassurance to a NATO ally. Also, 300 soldiers of an 18th Airborne Corps headquarters unit have arrived in Germany, commanded by Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla.
The American troops are to train with host-nation forces but not enter Ukraine for any purpose.
The US already has about 80,000 troops throughout Europe at permanent stations and on rotational deployments.

New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers

New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers
Updated 12 February 2022


New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers

New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers
  • Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, New Zealand protesters have occupied several streets surrounding Parliament
  • Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges demonstrators to keep their protests peaceful
Updated 12 February 2022


WELLINGTON/CANBERRA: Days-long rallies against COVID-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting the life of the countries’ capitals.
Several thousand protesters gathered at Canberra’s major showgrounds, forcing the cancelation of a popular charity book fair, with organizers saying they opted to put their patrons’ safety first.
In New Zealand’s Wellington, hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a fifth day despite drenching rain. Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, the protesters have occupied and blocked several streets surrounding the distinctive “Beehive” parliament with their trucks, vans and motorcycles .
Protests remain relatively small in highly vaccinated New Zealand and Australia, where overwhelming majority of population supports inoculations. However, the movement has persevered, with rallies occasionally turning violent.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged demonstrators to keep their protests peaceful.
“My message to them today is Australia is a free country and they have a right to protest, and I would ask them to do that in a peaceful way and a respectful way,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.
Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, speaking at a media conference in Sydney, said the rallies were not going to gain widespread support. “Go home,” he told the demonstrators.
Police put up new barriers in Wellington’s parliament grounds on Saturday and said they would maintain a strong presence over the weekend.
New Zealand media footage showed one person being stretchered from the rally, carried by paramedics and police. No arrest had been made as of midday Saturday, according to the police, who arrested more than 100 people on Thursday.
New Zealand logged a daily record of 454 community COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
A country of five million people, New Zealand has reported just under 19,000 confirmed cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began. About 94 percent of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in frontline jobs.
The country’s borders are still closed, however, with tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders facing being cut off from families. Many tourism businesses are struggling to stay afloat.
In neighboring Australia, which is opening its borders to tourists later this month, 94 percent of those aged 16 and over are double-vaccinated, but the country is still battling a wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
There were at least 64 coronavirus-deaths reported across Australia on Saturday. 

