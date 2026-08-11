You are here

  • Home
  • Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death
(FILES) A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is pictured with its frame broken, at a Political Security Branch facility on the outskirts of Hama following the capture of the area by anti-government forces on December 7, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cemxk

Updated 11 August 2026 11:46
AFP
Follow

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death
Updated 11 August 2026 11:46
AFP
Follow

DAMASCUS: A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced former ruler Bashar Assad to death in absentia, after convicting him over charges of “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” during the country’s civil war.
The ruling against Assad, who fled with his family to Moscow as Islamist-led forces closed in on Damascus in December 2024, is the first under the transitional authorities who this year began trying figures from the former government, both in person and in absentia.

Latest updates

Egypt plans first tax sukuk issuance in FY2026/27 with tax-exempt returns 

Egypt plans first tax sukuk issuance in FY2026/27 with tax-exempt returns 

Al-Diriyah complete signing of Berat Djimsiti from Atalanta

Al-Diriyah complete signing of Berat Djimsiti from Atalanta

Saudi chambers, Bankruptcy Commission sign early warning MoU for businesses 

Saudi chambers, Bankruptcy Commission sign early warning MoU for businesses 

Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’

Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’

The Gulf’s race for water security

The Gulf’s race for water security

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.