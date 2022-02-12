AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition

You are here

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
  • The event features work of 19 artists, will run until March 31
ALULA: AlUla is hosting an innovative photography exhibition featuring the work of 19 artists from around the world, including Saudi Arabia.

As part of the AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla has collaborated with Cortona On The Move, the acclaimed Italian festival of documentary photography, to curate a special site-responsive experience in AlUla’s Al-Jadidah Village until March 31. The festival is known worldwide for its focus on visual narrative, celebrating creativity through images that tell stories.
The first edition of the collaboration is titled “Past Forward — Time, Life and Longing,” where leading local, regional and international photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. The exhibition is co-curated by Arianna Rinaldo, artistic director of Cortona On The Move from 2012 to 2021, and Saudi-based visual artist Kholood Al-Bakr.
The concept at the heart of the exhibition is the idea of time. The artworks selected for Cortona On The Move AlUla are connected to the passage of time, whether on a personal and human level or from a global and environmental point of view. Key themes explored in the exhibition include family, friendship, memory, change and the future.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors can engage with a variety of activities including guided tours, meetings with the photographers, photography workshops, screenings and social evenings open to all audiences.
Industry-specific activities will also take place, such as training workshops with international photo editors and professionals from associated fields.
An artist residency program will accompany the exhibition, including mentorship and masterclasses to foster cultural exchange and artistic development. In this way, the project aims to develop the skills of local artists and enrich both visitors and the wider community.
Serving as a crossroads between three continents and a gateway between East and West, AlUla was built from successive civilizations and acted as a place of cultural exchange for millennia.
The Royal Commission for AlUla’s long-term plan is to reinvigorate, protect and preserve AlUla.
RCU’s Director of Arts and Creative Planning Nora Al-Dabal said: “Photography and AlUla go hand in glove. Photographers come from all over the world to capture our landscapes, heritage sites and culture. There is already a vibrant photography community in AlUla, and they will no doubt be very excited to engage with this program.
“Our focus on the arts in AlUla has been magnified recently with many great initiatives and collaborations announced. We see this latest collaboration with Cortona On The Move as an important step (in) AlUla’s development as a center for creative collaboration ...
“Our choice to partner with Cortona On The Move was motivated by their expertise and shared values in delivering exceptional cultural experiences and enabling creative communities and local people to be truly inspired to take their art form and interest to the next level.”
Veronica Nicolardi, director of Cortona On The Move festival, said: “Collaborating with RCU in this special project dedicated to the historic and culturally rich city of AlUla is very exciting for us, especially as this is the first time Saudi Arabia is collaborating with a European festival of photography.”

Festival co-curators Rinaldo and Al-Bakr stated: “[The exhibition] promises to be a creative amalgamation of art, culture, history, and life in the form of images. The exhibited artists from across continents explore different perspectives of photography and combine a multitude of themes, fusing the past with the future to produce a truly one-of-a-kind experience that draws from the cultural heritage of AlUla while looking towards its future.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in several fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

  • Health ministry says 2,983 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed 1,726 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 726,251 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 643, followed by Jeddah with 128, Dammam with 107, Al-Hofuf confirmed 81, and Madinah recorded 64.
Of the total number of cases, 1,020 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,971 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 2,983 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 688,519.
Over 59.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 409 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.82 million.

Merryhan Al-Baz, 30-year-old Saudi woman with passion for motors and engines, becomes the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions. (Supplied)
  • Passion for motors and engines lead Merryhan Al-Baz to participate as recovery marshal in race competition
JEDDAH: Merryhan Al-Baz’ has been taking apart cars and indulging her curiosity in the world of vehicles since she was 13 years old.

This passion for motors and engines, inherited from her father, lead the now 30-year-old to participate in the Diriyah E-Prix 2022 as a recovery marshal last month, becoming the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions.

My father loves mechanics; he has old cars that he tries to repair and put back into operation, and I was the only person that sat next to him to watch how he does it.

Merryhan Al-Baz

“No one ever thought a woman could enter this field — the world of mechanics is a male dominated career. Fortunately, in my household, my mother and father always support any talents, ideas, or anything you desire to do,” Al-Baz told Arab News.
“My father loves mechanics; he has old cars that he tries to repair and put back into operation, and I was the only person that sat next to him to watch how he does it,” she added.

Merryhan Al-Baz is a self-taught mechanic, with her educational background completely different from her career path.

Growing up with this type of quality time helped her gain experience and expanded her knowledge of car mechanics.
Wherever there was a car exhibition or race, Al-Baz made sure to be present.
“I’ve loved cars all my life, I have experience in racing and drifting as well,” she said.
Al-Baz added that after the ban on women driving was lifted in June 2018, many opportunities regarding motor vehicles were opened for women in the Kingdom, from becoming driving instructors to racing drivers and mechanics.
“This helped me achieve my dream of becoming a mechanic,” she said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to walk down the street and have people know who I am and greet me, encourage me and even learn from me.”
Al-Baz explained that there are four types of marshals at the E-Prix; fire, recovery, flag, and trackside. On the ground, authorities saw her capabilities and assigned her to join the recovery marshal team.

FASTFACTS

Fire marshal: Civil fire-fighters at the circuit.

Recovery marshals: Those assigned to pick up vehicles from the track if an accident occurred.

Flag marshals: Those who give signals to the race-drivers using flags.

Trackside marshals: Those who clear the track from debris or any hazardous items.

Recovery marshals must clean up the circuit immediately after an accident happens in order for a race to continue its course.
“Being a recovery marshal is considered a difficult job for women — I was a crane driver tasked with picking up cars whenever an accident occurs on the circuit as quickly as possible,” she said.
Al-Baz noted that it is a time-sensitive job as it directly affects the flow of the race.
“Whenever there is an accident, recovery marshals need to be at the scene as soon as possible because accidents delay the race and we must act quickly. The time the car is causing a road block is taking up time from the other racers,” she explained.
Al-Baz is a self-taught mechanic, with her educational background completely different from her career path.
“I actually studied psychology and media in Lebanon, but I see myself in the world of cars,” she said.
Al-Baz registered at an institute in Jeddah to receive a certificate to pursue her career in a more official manner. Her autodidactic reputation earned her a position as an instructor too, and she hopes that she will be able to open her own automobile repair shop in the near future.

  • SFD chief Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed also met with PM Najla Bouden and Al-Murshed to discuss the fund's projects for Tunisia
TUNIS: The president of Tunisia has expressed his thanks to Saudi Arabia for its support through the Saudi Fund for Development. 

President Kais Saied was speaking during a meeting with the CEO of the fund, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed, at Carthage Palace in Tunis. 
Saied praised the work of the fund and expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, the Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, was also at the meeting, which was held to discuss the development of closer Saudi-Tunisian ties, particularly with regard to projects under the SFD’s supervision. 
Al-Saqr noted the good relationship between the two countries and thanked Saied for receiving the SFD delegation. 
The ambassador was also present at a meeting between Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Al-Murshed at government headquarters in Tunis. 
The two sides looked at ways to strengthen economic partnerships, and discussed a number of current and future projects developed through the SFD. 
Bouden also expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Saudi king and the crown prince for their continued support for Tunisia. 
Al-Saqr further stressed that this support from the Saudi wise leadership is proof of the depth of the relationship between the two brotherly countries.
The two parties explored ways to strengthen economic partnerships and discussed several current and future development projects between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia through the SFD.
 

 

A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • Many countries, including Mauritania, Djibouti, Kuwait, Yemen, Qatar, US, UAE, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan, strongly condemned the Houthis’ continuing attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territory
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a strong condemnation of the repeated attacks by the Houthi militia on the territory of Saudi Arabia.

Twelve civilians were injured by a drone attack targeting Abha airport on Thursday. It was launched by the Houthis in a deliberate attempt to target civilians. Two Saudi citizens, four Bangladeshis, three Nepalese, an Indian, a Filipino and a Sri Lankan were injured.

The secretary-general of OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned this criminal act in the strongest terms. He said the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks against civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom were in violation of international laws and norms.

Taha reiterated OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, supporting the measures taken to protect its territories. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also condemned the attack, saying that the Houthi militia continues its terrorist crimes with all its barbarity.

On behalf of the MWL’s bodies and councils around the world, he expressed solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of all that threatens its security. He offered support for all the measures it takes to preserve the safety of its people.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, said that the attack was a cowardly war crime that endangers the lives of civilians, tourists and workers.

He spoke of the need to hold the terrorists accountable as civilian airports come under the protection of international law.

Al-Hajraf praised the vigilance of the forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, in intercepting the drone. He said the other GCC member states all stood in solidarity with the Kingdom.

The Arab Parliament described the act as terrorist and destructive and said these attacks not only target Saudi Arabia but also seek to destabilize the entire region.

Many countries, including Mauritania, Djibouti, Kuwait, Yemen, Qatar, US, UAE, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan, strongly condemned the Houthis’ continuing attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territory.

 

